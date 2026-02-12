MAHA Center's Privately Funded Super Bowl Ad: A Landmark Moment for the Real Food Movement

"Private citizens and organizations funded this ad because they believe in the message," said Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Center. "The fact that an estimated 135 million Americans saw it during the Super Bowl, and that it became one of the most talked-about ads of the night, proves that the country is ready for this conversation. Americans are demanding real food and real transparency, and no amount of corporate spin will change that."

Watch the ad - Mike Tyson Takes on the Fight of His Life in Super Bowl

A Historic Night for the Real Food Movement

The ad's impact has been extraordinary. It was the top trending ad on X on Super Bowl Sunday. The ad sparked tens of millions of impressions across X, with nearly 70,000 posts mentioning Mike Tyson alone. Preliminary data from NBC indicates Super Bowl LX drew approximately 135 million viewers. Major outlets including the New York Times, ABC News, Bloomberg, CBS, USA Today, Fox News, Politico, and Adweek have covered the ad extensively. Videos of Americans committing to ditch processed food after watching the ad have gone viral across social media.

The ad has also launched a nationwide campaign. Taxicabs across 14 major U.S. cities are now carrying the "Processed Food Kills" message alongside Mike Tyson's image, a campaign projected to generate 500 million impressions per month and six billion impressions annually.

"For the first time in Super Bowl history, Americans heard a message about real food in between ads for chips, soda, and candy," Lyons continued. "The response has been overwhelming. This is what happens when you tell the truth on the biggest stage in the country."

Why This Matters

Over 40% of American teens are overweight and 38% are pre-diabetic. Nearly 79% of a child's diet in the United States consists of ultraprocessed food, compared to below 20% in peer countries. The standard American diet is destroying our health, and the MAHA movement is uniting Americans across the political spectrum to change it.

The ad directs viewers to RealFood.gov, a public health website outlining the updated Dietary Guidelines for Americans released in January 2026. These guidelines represent a historic shift, recommending that Americans prioritize protein, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables, and whole foods while avoiding ultraprocessed foods and refined carbohydrates.

MAHA Center Inc. is not a government agency. It is not affiliated with, funded by, or operated by the Department of Health and Human Services or any branch of the federal government. It is a privately funded nonprofit that exists to advance the health and well-being of Americans through education and advocacy.

About MAHA Center

The MAHA™ Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing the health and well-being of Americans by fostering innovation, critically examining failures in the current health system, and promoting models that optimize health outcomes for individuals and communities.

MAHA Action stands proudly with our sister organization, MAHA Center, and will continue to support the Eat Real Food campaign and every effort to give Americans the information they need to take back their health.

About MAHA Action

MAHA™ Action, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) organization and a leading voice in the movement to Make America Healthy Again™. MAHA Action publishes The MAHA Report, produces the weekly MAHA Action Media Hub, and works to promote health freedom initiatives at the federal and state levels.

