MahaloHub Launches the Predictive Resonance Score™, the First Video-Based Metric to Predict Creative Performance Before Launch

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry where 70% of CMOs lack confidence in creative performance before launch, MahaloHub today introduced the Predictive Resonance Score™ (PRS), a new AI-powered metric that helps marketing teams understand how strongly a message or concept will resonate with its audience before investing in production or media.

PRS is built into MahaloHub's Clarity platform and gives marketers a fast, cost-efficient way to identify which content is most likely to land, without the expense and delays that come with traditional focus groups or research studies.

Using short video or audio reactions, PRS analyzes real human responses and delivers a single score that reflects how deeply content connects across emotional impact, clarity, trust, and likelihood to share. The platform then provides specific, actionable recommendations to revise messaging to increase the PRS score and maximize audience connection.

Replacing "We Think" With "We Know"

Global research shows brands lose up to $245 billion each year on advertising that fails to capture attention or drive resonance [Source: Kantar/WARC]. PRS gives marketers access to validated, pre-market insight that increases confidence in campaign decisions, protects marketing investment, and accelerates ROI.

"Creative decisions used to be driven by intuition: 'we think this will work,'" said Patrick Rooney, Founder & CEO of MahaloHub. "The Predictive Resonance Score gives teams an independent, third-party resource to more accurately understand how people react to their message – before they launch, commit budget, or lose the chance to adjust. That's the difference between launching campaigns with the confidence they'll be successful, versus hoping they will."

A Single Score Designed for Decision-Making

PRS evaluates facial expressions, vocal tone, emotional signals, and language patterns to measure how strongly a message connects, and why. Instead of asking audiences how they feel, PRS measures how they respond, making it a fast and scalable alternative to slow, expensive qualitative research.

PRS analyzes video responses across six scientifically validated dimensions, each grounded in behavioral research:

Cognitive Resonance – Message clarity and processing ease

Emotional Intensity – Depth of emotional response

Authenticity & Trust – Credibility and believability

Intent to Amplify – Likelihood to share or recommend

Engagement & Interest – Attention capture and hold

Emotional Valence – Direction of emotional response

The result is a single 0-100 composite score that predicts resonance, with dimension-level diagnostics showing exactly where to optimize.

Unlike text-based surveys, PRS uses multimodal AI to analyze what people say, how they say it (vocal tone, energy, hesitation), and how they show it (facial expressions, gestures, engagement cues).

Teams can compare creative concepts, prioritize messaging, and benchmark performance across audiences and campaigns. Diagnostic sub-scores highlight opportunities to strengthen tone, simplify language, or improve emotional impact.

Built for Speed, Scale, and A/B Insight

The Predictive Resonance Score™ replaces slow focus groups, synthetic panels, and text-only sentiment tools with video-based quick insight from real respondents. Using multimodal AI models, PRS interprets visual, vocal, and linguistic signals and provides actionable recommendations on tone, clarity, narrative, and emotional appeal.

Teams can run side-by-side comparisons of:

Message variations

Creative directions or cuts

Headlines and hooks

Employer branding and EVP statements

PR, crisis, and executive communication

Product marketing positioning

"Surveys tell you what people say. The Predictive Resonance Score™ shows how they react," Rooney said. "That is the difference between guessing and knowing."

A Competitive Edge for Agencies and Brands

MahaloHub designed PRS to give both brands and agencies measurable pre-launch clarity.

For brands:

Validate messaging before investing in production

Reduce wasted media and content spend

Align creative direction with stakeholders

Accelerate time-to-market with insight in hours

For agencies:

Win pitches with data-backed creative concepts

Differentiate with measurable predictions

Monetize pre-market insight services

Strengthen client trust with validated data

Use Cases Across Marketing and Communications

Message testing and validation

Creative concept refinement

Go-to-market narrative testing

Crisis and corporate communication testing

Employer brand and EVP development

Culture and recruitment content optimization

Setting a New Standard for Creative Confidence

PRS gives marketing and communications teams a measurable way to understand how likely it is messages will connect with target audiences before going live, a capability that has never existed at scale.

About MahaloHub

MahaloHub is an end-to-end video storytelling and insights platform that makes it easier, faster, and more cost-efficient to capture, analyze, and share authentic customer and employee stories. With built-in capture and editing tools, one-click distribution, and AI-powered resonance insights, MahaloHub helps marketing, communications, and employer brand teams create content that drives measurable results. Learn more at mahalohub.com.

