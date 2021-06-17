Maharishi International University Launches New Academic Video Platform to Serve Growing Number of Online Students

FAIRFIELD, Iowa, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maharishi International University (MIU), a private, nonprofit university known for its unique "consciousness-based education" model that integrates academic learning with spiritual and physical wellness, today announced the launch of a new video learning platform to support its faculty and online learners. The institution, which serves 62% of its student body online, has partnered with Echo360 to give faculty a suite of digital tools to create online learning content that reflects the institution's emphasis on experiential learning.

"At MIU, we believe that people learn best when they have opportunities to engage deeply with the subjects they are passionate about. That goes beyond just the subject, but also how students learn. Students should have enriching learning experiences that enable meaningful collaboration with peers and faculty, access to rich academic content, and learning mediums that fit their needs -- whether they're learning online or in-person," said Eric Liu, Director of Online and Continuing Education at Maharishi International University. "We chose Echo360's unique platform because it enables our faculty to create that kind of dynamic instruction online."

Using the Echo360 video platform, faculty can seamlessly stream, record, and share video learning content and students can engage with course material more deeply and easily collaborate with faculty and peers at any time. As students review content live or asynchronously, they can take notes automatically time-synched to the lecture, discuss course content with their peers, and gauge their comprehension by responding to quizzes and polls from instructors.

MIU faculty will also use the platform to organize and share their created video content, enabling students to seamlessly access their courses' video content whenever necessary using their computer or mobile device. Using the platform's analytics tools, faculty can analyze student engagement with the course material and identify students that may need additional support to master a concept or skill.

"This last year has only underscored the importance of intentionally building our online experiences to take advantage of the medium's unique strengths. Good online learning isn't simply about access; it's about creating a rich experience that enables customization, flexibility, and insights," said Fred Singer, CEO of Echo360. "MIU's unique course model allows thousands of students to explore their passions and meaningfully apply what they learn within their own lives. We're proud to partner with MIU to ensure the online experience reflects its unique approach to learning."

The Echo360 platform is now available to all MIU students, administrators, and faculty.

About Maharishi International University:

Maharishi International University (MIU) is a non-profit university based in Fairfield, Iowa and the home of Consciousness-based Education, which goes beyond the traditional scope of education to nurture the whole person: consciousness, mind, body, and relationships. Offering both online and on-campus degree programs, they welcome students from all around the world who want to develop their full potential through a holistic education that integrates the growth of consciousness with cutting-edge knowledge and invaluable career skills.

About Echo360: Echo360 believes that improved outcomes start with great moments in the classroom. Developed by educators, Echo360 helps instructors record and extend those moments to improve learner engagement through accessible, engaging video-based learning. Through our smarter video platform, learners and instructors have 24/7 access to discussion of course material, presentation materials, and the lecture itself. We generate data that helps instructors, higher education institutions, and continuing education organizations proactively identify and pursue opportunities to improve learning outcomes. Today, Echo360 technologies reach more than two million learners at approximately 1,200 schools and organizations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

