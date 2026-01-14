Maid Brigade Named Among The Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® Ranking

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maid Brigade has been recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Maid Brigade has earned a spot on the 2026 Franchise 500® list for the 38th consecutive year, reflecting the brand's continued strength and performance in key areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, operational and marketing support, and brand power.

"For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," said Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."

Maid Brigade's continued recognition underscores the brand's longstanding commitment to delivering reliable, professional cleaning services while supporting franchise owners with systems designed to help them grow and serve their local communities.

"Being recognized in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for the 38th year in a row is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the dedication of our franchise owners and teams across the country," said Danessa Itaya, Maid Brigade Brand President. "We are proud of the consistency, resilience and service mindset at Maid Brigade, and we focus on supporting our franchisees as they build strong businesses and deliver exceptional experiences for customers."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve. Each franchise is evaluated and given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

About Maid Brigade

A member of Evive Brands, Maid Brigade is a leading residential and commercial cleaning company with more than 280 franchise locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Known for its proprietary PUREcleaning® system—a non-toxic, eco-friendly cleaning solution—Maid Brigade is committed to delivering the healthiest clean available. Learn more: www.maidbrigade.com

