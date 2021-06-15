Main Street Announces Follow-On Investment

HOUSTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a follow-on investment in an existing portfolio company totaling $23.6 million in first lien, senior secured term debt. Main Street's follow-on investment in CAI Software, LLC ("CAI" or the "Company") supported a leveraged recapitalization of the Company.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Smithfield, Rhode Island, CAI is a leader in the delivery of mission-critical enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), warehouse management systems (WMS) software, electronic data interchange (EDI) and related services. The Company previously acquired MultiProcess Computer Corporation (June 2017), Integrated Management Solutions, Inc. (January 2018), Casco Development, Inc. (December 2018), Robocom Corporation (June 2020) and Radley Corporation (December 2020), acquisitions which expanded the Company's software product offerings and added scale and diversity to the Company's revenues. Main Street made its initial investment in CAI during the fourth quarter of 2014.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Contacts:

Main Street Capital Corporation

Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, [email protected]

Brent D. Smith, CFO, [email protected]

713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard | [email protected]

Zach Vaughan | [email protected]

713-529-6600

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation

Related Links

www.mainstcapital.com

