Main Street Announces Follow-On Investment

Invests an Additional $20.0 Million in Chamberlin Holding LLC to Support Strategic Acquisition

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a follow-on investment in its existing portfolio company, Chamberlin Holding LLC ("Chamberlin" or the "Company"), an industry leading specialty roofing and waterproofing contractor. Main Street, along with its co-investor MSC Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MSIF) ("MSIF"), made the follow-on investment in Chamberlin to support the Company's strategic acquisition of a commercial roofing contractor in the Southeastern United States. Main Street and MSIF facilitated the transaction, with Main Street's portion of the investment consisting of an additional $20.0 million first lien, senior secured term debt investment. Main Street and MSIF initially invested in Chamberlin in February 2018.

Founded in 1897, and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Chamberlin is a market leading commercial specialty contractor with a focus on installing high quality roofing and waterproofing systems, as well as providing roof maintenance and leak repair services throughout the Southwest region of the United States, with a focus in Texas. Chamberlin provides its services to a variety of end markets, including office, educational, healthcare, manufacturing, data centers, multi-family, governmental, religious, retail, aviation, parking garages and hospitality / entertainment venues. Outside of the Company's Houston headquarters, Chamberlin has offices in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Fort Worth and the Rio Grande Valley. The acquisition expands the Company's footprint into the Southeastern region of the United States.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides customized long-term debt and equity capital solutions to lower middle market companies and debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides customized "one-stop" debt and equity financing solutions within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street seeks to partner with private equity fund sponsors and primarily invests in secured debt investments in its private loan investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's private loan portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

Main Street, through its wholly-owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties, including MSIF. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

ABOUT MSC INCOME FUND, INC.

MSIF (www.mscincomefund.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund. MSIF's portfolio investments are typically made to support leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. MSIF seeks to partner with private equity fund sponsors and primarily invests in secured debt investments within its private loan investment strategy. MSIF also maintains a portfolio of customized long-term debt and equity investments in lower middle market companies, and through those investments, MSIF has partnered with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams in co-investments with Main Street utilizing the customized "one-stop" debt and equity financing solutions provided in Main Street's lower middle market investment strategy. MSIF's private loan portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million. MSIF's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million.

Contacts:

Main Street Capital Corporation

Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, [email protected]

Ryan R. Nelson, CFO, [email protected]

713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard | [email protected]

Zach Vaughan | [email protected]

713-529-6600

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation