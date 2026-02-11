Main Street Announces Follow-On Investment

Invests an Additional $25.6 Million in DMS Holdco LLC to Support Strategic Acquisition and Other Growth Initiatives

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a follow-on investment in its existing portfolio company, DMS Holdco LLC ("DMS" or the "Company"), an industry leading provider of omni-channel direct marketing services. Main Street, along with its co-investor MSC Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MSIF) ("MSIF"), made the follow-on investment in DMS to support the Company's strategic acquisition of Johnson & Quin, Inc. ("J&Q"), which is a direct marketing services business strategically located in Chicago, Illinois, and to support other strategic growth initiatives. Main Street and MSIF provided a portion of the financing necessary to facilitate the acquisition, with the owners of J&Q receiving a portion of the acquisition purchase price in equity ownership in DMS. Main Street's portion of the investment consisted of an additional $20.8 million first lien, senior secured term debt investment and a $4.8 million direct equity investment. Main Street and MSIF initially invested in DMS in February 2018.

Founded in 1982, DMS develops and executes end-to-end, omni-channel direct marketing services including strategy, creative design, direct mail production/fulfillment and digital marketing to various end markets including the FinTech, banking, telecom and technology industries. Founded in 1876, J&Q is a family-owned business with a 150-year history of continuous operations in the printing industry. J&Q has a similar and complementary expertise to DMS in the omni-channel direct marketing services industry.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides customized long-term debt and equity capital solutions to lower middle market companies and debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides customized "one-stop" debt and equity financing solutions within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street seeks to partner with private equity fund sponsors and primarily invests in secured debt investments in its private loan investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's private loan portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

Main Street, through its wholly-owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties, including MSIF. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

ABOUT MSC INCOME FUND, INC.

MSIF (www.mscincomefund.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund. MSIF's portfolio investments are typically made to support leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. MSIF seeks to partner with private equity fund sponsors and primarily invests in secured debt investments within its private loan investment strategy. MSIF also maintains a portfolio of customized long-term debt and equity investments in lower middle market companies, and through those investments, MSIF has partnered with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams in co-investments with Main Street utilizing the customized "one-stop" debt and equity financing solutions provided in Main Street's lower middle market investment strategy. MSIF's private loan portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million. MSIF's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million.

