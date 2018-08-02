Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE :MAIN ) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently led a financing to facilitate the recapitalization of Slick Innovations, LLC, d.b.a. SlickText ("SlickText" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Application-to-Person software solutions that deliver marketing and customer engagement tools via a software-as-a-service application. Main Street, along with a co-investor, partnered with Iron Creek Partners LLC, a sector-focused private investment firm that Main Street has partnered with on several prior investments, and with SlickText's founders and senior management team to facilitate the transaction. Main Street funded $7.9 million in a combination of first lien, senior secured debt with equity warrant participation and a direct equity investment.

Headquartered in Jamestown, New York and founded in 2012, SlickText offers a versatile, feature-rich platform that can be used by a wide variety of industries and organizations to efficiently market and communicate with customers and other parties through automated text messaging within the United States and Canada.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Contacts:

Main Street Capital Corporation

Dwayne L. Hyzak, President & COO, dhyzak@mainstcapital.com

Brent D. Smith, CFO, bsmith@mainstcapital.com

713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard | ken@dennardlascar.com

Mark Roberson | mroberson@dennardlascar.com

713-529-6600

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mainstcapital.com

