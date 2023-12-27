Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment

News provided by

Main Street Capital Corporation

27 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

Invests $43.2 Million in Pinnacle Topco, LLC

HOUSTON, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a new portfolio investment totaling $43.2 million to facilitate the recapitalization of Pinnacle Plastics, Inc. and Integrity Plastics, Inc. (together, "Pinnacle" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of commercial can liners, polyethylene bags, produce bags, and other adjacent products for use predominantly in the quick-service restaurant, convenience store, and janitorial services industries.

Main Street, along with its co-investor, partnered with the Company's existing owners and management team to facilitate the recapitalization, with Main Street's investment including a combination of first lien, senior secured term debt and a direct equity investment. In addition, Main Street and its co-investor provided the Company with a revolving line of credit to support the Company's future growth initiatives and working capital needs.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION
Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

Contacts:
Main Street Capital Corporation
Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, [email protected]
Jesse E. Morris, CFO & COO, [email protected]  
713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard | [email protected]
Zach Vaughan | zvaughan@dennardlascar.com
713-529-6600

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation

Also from this source

Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a new portfolio investment to...

MAIN STREET ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financing Agreements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.