Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment

Invests $43.2 Million in Pinnacle Topco, LLC

HOUSTON, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a new portfolio investment totaling $43.2 million to facilitate the recapitalization of Pinnacle Plastics, Inc. and Integrity Plastics, Inc. (together, "Pinnacle" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of commercial can liners, polyethylene bags, produce bags, and other adjacent products for use predominantly in the quick-service restaurant, convenience store, and janitorial services industries.

Main Street, along with its co-investor, partnered with the Company's existing owners and management team to facilitate the recapitalization, with Main Street's investment including a combination of first lien, senior secured term debt and a direct equity investment. In addition, Main Street and its co-investor provided the Company with a revolving line of credit to support the Company's future growth initiatives and working capital needs.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation