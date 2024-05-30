Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment

Invests $32.8 Million in a Provider of Supply Chain Management Services

HOUSTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a new portfolio investment totaling $32.8 million in a leading provider of supply chain management services for U.S. federal government agencies (the "Company"). Main Street completed the investment to support the Company's acquisition of a provider of equipment sales and rental solutions to U.S. federal government agencies as part of the Company's ongoing growth strategy. Main Street, along with its co-investor, partnered with the Company's management team to facilitate the transaction, with Main Street funding $32.8 million of first lien, senior secured term debt with equity warrant participation.

The Company has supported the U.S. federal government for over 30 years and maintains long-standing relationships with various domestic and foreign government agencies. Through these relationships, the Company provides procurement logistics solutions and global supply chain management services for a variety of core and critical supplies utilized by the U.S. government and its allies to ensure combat readiness worldwide.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one-stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market portfolio companies are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

