Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment

Invests $11.2 Million in Recapitalization of MoneyThumb, Inc.

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a new portfolio investment totaling $11.2 million to facilitate the majority recapitalization of MoneyThumb, Inc. ("MoneyThumb" or the "Company"), a leading software-as-a-service provider of financial file conversion, reconciliation and analysis software to end customers primarily in the merchant cash advance ("MCA") and accounting industries. Main Street, along with its co-investor, partnered with Iron Creek Partners, LLC, the majority equity investor in the recapitalization transaction and a sector-focused private investment firm that Main Street has partnered with on several prior investments, and MoneyThumb's founder and senior management team to facilitate the transaction. Main Street's portion of the funding for the recapitalization was a total of $11.2 million and included a combination of first lien, senior secured debt with equity warrant participation and a direct minority equity investment.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Encinitas, California, MoneyThumb supports its MCA customers primarily through a set of document automation products that read and analyze an applicant's bank statements as part of the customers' MCA underwriting processes, facilitating faster and more accurate underwriting decisions. MoneyThumb also provides a proprietary fraud detection product, Thumbprint, which helps its customers detect fraudulent or fabricated source documents. The Company's accounting and bookkeeping customers most frequently use MoneyThumb for standard document conversion. The Company is also expanding its product offerings into adjacent segments including the small to medium business lending industry.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one-stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market portfolio companies are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

