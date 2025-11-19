Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment

Invests $27.2 Million in The Nearshore Company to Support Strategic Acquisition

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a new portfolio investment totaling $27.2 million in The Nearshore Company ("TNC") to facilitate its acquisition of the Carmi Companies ("Carmi" and, together with TNC, the "Company"). Main Street's investment in the Company included a combination of first-lien, senior secured term debt and a direct minority equity investment.

TNC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Brownsville, Texas. TNC provides outsourced services to companies seeking to manufacture in close proximity to the U.S. TNC provides Mexico-based turnkey manufacturing facilities, employer of record services and tenant of record services and U.S.-based warehousing services. TNC provides its services to a wide range of industries, including industrials, healthcare, steel, automotive and utility. Carmi was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas. Carmi is a provider of transportation, logistics and customs clearance services to importer and exporter clients. The combination of TNC and Carmi expands the Company's service offering, providing clients with an end-to-end solution for cross border operations. This strategic combination creates a comprehensive platform for cross-border manufacturing and logistics solutions, enabling U.S. companies to strengthen supply chain resilience and operational efficiency.

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides customized long-term debt and equity capital solutions to lower middle market companies and debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides customized "one-stop" debt and equity financing solutions within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street seeks to partner with private equity fund sponsors and primarily invests in secured debt investments in its private loan investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's private loan portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

Main Street, through its wholly-owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

