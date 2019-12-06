Main Street Issues Reminder Regarding Upcoming Dividend Activity

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced on October 17, 2019, Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") will pay a semi-annual supplemental cash dividend of $0.24 per share in December 2019, which is in addition to Main Street's previously announced regular monthly cash dividends of $0.205 per share to be paid in each of December 2019 and January, February and March 2020. Consistent with prior periods with several dividends in close proximity, Main Street is issuing this reminder with respect to its upcoming dividend activity since there are multiple ex-dividend and payment dates in December 2019.

Each of Main Street's December 2019 and January 2020 regular monthly dividends and December 2019 semi-annual supplemental dividend will be payable as set forth below to stockholders who hold shares through the trading day immediately preceding the ex-dividend date for such dividend.

Summary of Upcoming Dividend Activity Declared Ex-Dividend

Date Record Date Payment Date Amount Per

Share 8/5/2019 11/19/2019 11/20/2019 12/11/2019 $0.205 10/16/2019 12/12/2019 12/13/2019 12/26/2019 $0.24 11/4/2019 12/27/2019 12/30/2019 1/15/2020 $0.205 Aggregate total payable in December 2019 and January 2020: $0.65 (1)







(1) Additionally, Main Street has previously declared regular monthly dividends of $0.205 per share payable on February 14, 2020 and March 13, 2020 to stockholders of record on January 22, 2020 and February 20, 2020, respectively.

Including all dividends declared to date, Main Street will have paid $27.755 per share in cumulative dividends since its October 2007 initial public offering at $15.00 per share. The combination of the current regular monthly dividend rate of $0.205 per share and the current semi-annual supplemental dividend rate of $0.24 per share equates to annualized cash dividends of $2.94 per share.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the continued payment and growth of future dividends. Any such statements other than statements of historical fact are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under Main Street's control, and that Main Street may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual performance and results could vary materially from these estimates and projections of the future as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Main Street's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements speak only as of the time when made and are based on information available to Main Street as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Main Street assumes no obligation to revise or update any such statement now or in the future.

