Main Trends in the Technology, Media, and Telecom Sector 2022 - From Infrastructure to Services: The Rise of Ecosystems

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Main Trends in the Technology, Media, and Telecom Sector - From Infrastructure to Services: the Rise of Ecosystems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study places the key digital technologies which are being adopted into a broad yet deep perspective.
The choice of the most promising infrastructure and services in the period ahead is based on a diversity of sources. They range from existing third-party analysis and the informed views of technology analysts to many interviews conducted among the technology expert and innovator community.
The study offers an analysis of how these infrastructure and services could affect business ecosystems and market uptakes.
- "Infrastructure" covers five domains: 5G, 6G, Open RAN, Fixed gigabit networks and private investments in infrastructure.
- "Services" covers five domains: metaverse, future of tech, cybersecurity, smart mobility and future of work.
To deepen the perspective even further, the report includes technological forecasts from other studies, in particular 5G and FTTx World Markets. The Services section outlines the maturity and adoption levels of technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Infrastructure
1.1. Continuing the 5G journey
1.2. Paving the way to 6G
1.3. Open RAN
1.4. Fixed gigabit market
1.5. Private investments in telecom infrastructure
2. Services
2.1. Metaverse
2.2. The future of tech services
2.3. Cybersecurity
2.4. Smart mobility
2.5. Future of work
List of Tables and Figures
1. Infrastructure
Figure 1: 5G subscriptions in the world by use case, 2020-2027 (million)
Figure 2: 5G revenues in the world by use case, 2020-2027 (million)
Figure 3: Key drivers for 2G and 3G network shutdowns
Figure 4: Areas of innovation
Figure 5: 6G roadmap
Figure 6: 6G value drivers
Figure 7: Evolution of the global Open RAN market, in billion euros
Figure 8: Evolution of subscriptions by technology worldwide (in million)
Figure 9: Different stages of switch-off
Figure 10: Summary of PON technological characteristics, from GPON to 50G PON
Figure 11: Drivers for the current industry transformation
Figure 12: Main success indicators
Figure 13: Instruments for securing financial drivers
2. Services
Figure 14: The multiple layers of the metaverse
Figure 15: The new ecosystem Software Republique
Figure 16: Snapdragon digital chassis
Figure 17: Whim app features
Companies Mentioned
- Atos
- Dassault Systemes
- Decentraland
- EUCLIDIA
- European Investment Bank
- Fortnight
- gaia-X
- Minecraft
- OVH Cloud
- Qualcomm Snapdragon
- Renault
- Roblox
- Sandbox
- Scaleway
- Software Republique
- STMicroelectronics
- Thales
- Whim
