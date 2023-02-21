Main Trends in the Technology, Media, and Telecom Sector 2022 - From Infrastructure to Services: The Rise of Ecosystems

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Main Trends in the Technology, Media, and Telecom Sector - From Infrastructure to Services: the Rise of Ecosystems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study places the key digital technologies which are being adopted into a broad yet deep perspective.

The choice of the most promising infrastructure and services in the period ahead is based on a diversity of sources. They range from existing third-party analysis and the informed views of technology analysts to many interviews conducted among the technology expert and innovator community.

The study offers an analysis of how these infrastructure and services could affect business ecosystems and market uptakes.

"Infrastructure" covers five domains: 5G, 6G, Open RAN, Fixed gigabit networks and private investments in infrastructure.

"Services" covers five domains: metaverse, future of tech, cybersecurity, smart mobility and future of work.

To deepen the perspective even further, the report includes technological forecasts from other studies, in particular 5G and FTTx World Markets. The Services section outlines the maturity and adoption levels of technologies.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Infrastructure

1.1. Continuing the 5G journey

1.2. Paving the way to 6G

1.3. Open RAN

1.4. Fixed gigabit market

1.5. Private investments in telecom infrastructure

2. Services

2.1. Metaverse

2.2. The future of tech services

2.3. Cybersecurity

2.4. Smart mobility

2.5. Future of work

List of Tables and Figures

1. Infrastructure

Figure 1: 5G subscriptions in the world by use case, 2020-2027 (million)

Figure 2: 5G revenues in the world by use case, 2020-2027 (million)

Figure 3: Key drivers for 2G and 3G network shutdowns

Figure 4: Areas of innovation

Figure 5: 6G roadmap

Figure 6: 6G value drivers

Figure 7: Evolution of the global Open RAN market, in billion euros

Figure 8: Evolution of subscriptions by technology worldwide (in million)

Figure 9: Different stages of switch-off

Figure 10: Summary of PON technological characteristics, from GPON to 50G PON

Figure 11: Drivers for the current industry transformation

Figure 12: Main success indicators

Figure 13: Instruments for securing financial drivers

2. Services

Figure 14: The multiple layers of the metaverse

Figure 15: The new ecosystem Software Republique

Figure 16: Snapdragon digital chassis

Figure 17: Whim app features

Companies Mentioned

Atos

Dassault Systemes

Decentraland

EUCLIDIA

European Investment Bank

Fortnight

gaia-X

Minecraft

OVH Cloud

Qualcomm Snapdragon

Renault

Roblox

Sandbox

Scaleway

Software Republique

STMicroelectronics

Thales

Whim

