Maine Celtics and Sun Life U.S. team up to bring Fit to Win program to Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine

"We are excited to bring Fit to Win back to Portland in partnership with the Maine Celtics, which has such a wonderful fan base and presence in the community," said Sun Life U.S. President Dan Fishbein, M.D. "The Boys and Girls Club is a great organization that we are proud to support, and we're pleased to help them provide guidance on health and nutrition to kids in need. Our hope is that the healthy habits the kids learned here today will stick with them as they grow."

Sun Life U.S. is a leading provider of employee benefits and health services that help people access the care and coverage they need. The company became partners of the Maine Celtics last year, an expansion of its partnership with the Boston Celtics. In June, Sun Life and the Maine Celtics also unveiled a newly renovated basketball court at the Boys and Girls Club, and helped the kids celebrate with a basketball clinic led by Maine Celtics Assistant General Manager Ashley Battle.

"We are thrilled to team up with Sun Life U.S. for Fit to Win," said Maine Celtics Team President Dajuan Eubanks. "Already a success in Boston, it is exciting to extend the program to Portland and promote physical wellness in the state of Maine."

Sun Life U.S. has been a partner of the Boston Celtics for more than a decade. Since the Fit to Win program began, more than 2,000 kids throughout New England have participated. In addition to Fit to Win, Sun Life and the Boston Celtics conduct the #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes campaign each November, raising money for the YMCA of Greater Boston's Healthy Habits program, which helps at-risk adults learn to better manage their health and avoid type 2 diabetes.

For more information about the Fit to Win program with Sun Life and the Boston Celtics, visit https://www.nba.com/celtics/community/fit-to-win.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.40 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

About the Maine Celtics

Originally called the Maine Red Claws, the Maine Celtics have been the NBA G League Affiliate of the Boston Celtics since the team's inaugural campaign during the 2009-10 season. The Boston Celtics purchased the franchise prior to the start of the 2019-20 season and renamed the team to the Maine Celtics in May 2021. The Celtics play their home games at the Portland Expo. During the Red Claws/Celtics' first 11 seasons in Maine, 20 players have earned GATORADE Call-Ups to the NBA, including four players to Boston. Additionally, 37 Boston Celtics have been assigned to Maine for development or rehabilitation. 14 former Maine coaches have made the jump to the NBA, including Boston Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla, and Boston Celtics Director of Player Personnel Austin Ainge.

Media contacts

Devon Fernald

Sun Life U.S.

[email protected]

Evans Boston

Maine Celtics

[email protected]

Connect with Sun Life U.S.

https://www.facebook.com/SLFUnitedStates

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sun-life-financial

https://twitter.com/SunLifeUS

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.