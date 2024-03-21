Sun Life receives USA Today Top Place to Work award for fourth consecutive year

WELLESLEY, Mass., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been named a USA Today Top Place to Work, a recognition formerly known as Top Workplaces USA, for the fourth consecutive year. This award builds on previous Top Place to Work recognitions from the Boston Globe (six years); Hartford Courant (three years); and Baltimore Sun. Sun Life is committed to setting standards as a top workplace, promoting a flexible culture, hybrid work model, and new, state-of-the-art offices that support both wellness and productivity.

"Recognitions like USA Today Top Places to Work are meaningful to us because they are based on positive feedback from our own employees, which is something we care deeply about," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president, Sun Life U.S. "Receiving this award for the fourth year in-a-row shows that our commitment to culture and inclusion is making an impact and resonating with our team."

"We believe in providing a healthy work/life balance and valuable benefits that support our employees," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president, Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "When employees feel cared for it is a recipe for success. They express even stronger commitment to their work, and we see positive business impacts and employee engagement as a result."

Sun Life U.S. offers a broad portfolio of benefits to employees, including one of the most generous paid family and medical leave programs in the country, which provides caregivers, new parents, and those dealing with their own health condition the time and support they need to be with family or return to health and wellness. Employees also have access to a sabbatical program, taking time for professional or personal development, or to simply unplug for an extended period.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) is also a strong focus for Sun Life, with initiatives in hiring and retention, career development, and philanthropy. Sun Life U.S. offers several Inclusion Networks (also known as Employee Resource Groups), including Asian Alliance; Black Excellence Alliance (BEA); BrightWomen; DiverseAbility; Emerging Professionals Networks (EPN); Hispanic & Latin-America Alliance (HOLA, Adelante); Sun Life Pride; and Veteran's Engagement Team (VET).

Sun Life U.S. continues to receive workplace recognitions from a variety of sources, including Forbes (America's Best Large Employers 2024, Best Employers for Diversity 2023) and TIME (Top Companies for Future Leaders 2024.) For the past two years Sun Life has received the Great Places to Work recognition and been named a GirlsClub Top 25 Female Friendly Employer. Sun Life is listed annually on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and has received a 100% score from the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for the past 15 years.

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.40 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

