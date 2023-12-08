Mainframes Market to grow by USD 1.16 billion between 2023 - 2028, Increasing investments in data centers boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mainframes market by component (hardware, software, and services), end-user (BFSI, IT and telecom, government and public sector, retail and e-commerce, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028 report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the mainframes market between 2024 and 2028 is USD 1.16 billion

Increasing investments in data centers drives market growth. There is an increasing demand for data centers across the globe, due to the significant growth of data traffic from enterprises and individual customers. Furthermore, the rising use of cloud computing is driving the demand for data centers, which drives the market growth.

Market Challenge - 

  • Focus on the consolidation of data centers is hindering market growth. The main advantage of the consolidation of data centers through acquisitions is helping enterprises to grow their market shares in different regions. In addition, the data center consolidation helps in electricity cost savings of up to 30%-50%. Hence, such focus on datacenter consolidation negatively impacts the market which in turn hinders the market growth during the forecast period.

The mainframes market has been segmented by component (hardware, software, and services), end-user (BFSI, IT and telecom, government and public sector, retail and e-commerce, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The market share growth by the hardware segment is significant during the forecast period. The hardware segment of the global mainframes market comprises main storage, one or more central processors, timers, and channels In addition, the increasing adoption of mainframes in data centers, along with the rising demand for high processing power devices by end-user industries fuels the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth.
  • North America accounts for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for data centers and servers is fuelling the market growth in North America. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the mainframes market:

Accenture Plc, BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., LzLabs GmbH, Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., Oracle Corp., Peraton Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Unisys Corp., and Wipro Ltd.

Mainframes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 1.16 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.32

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accenture Plc, BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., LzLabs GmbH, Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., Oracle Corp., Peraton Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Unisys Corp., and Wipro Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

