MAINGEAR Drops 50 Units of Its ZERO Limited Edition Gaming PC Featuring MG-RC

Developed in collaboration with MSI, ZERO Drop is the first gaming PC to hit the market featuring off-the-shelf hardware equipped with MAINGEAR's MG-RC rear connection spec

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAINGEAR , the leader in premium-quality, high-performance gaming PCs, just dropped the curtain on its new MAINGEAR ZERO Limited Edition . More than a seriously powerful gaming PC; it's a revolution in gaming PC aesthetics and performance. Limited to just 50 units, gamers will need to act fast.

At the heart of this marvel is MAINGEAR's patented MG-RC (MAINGEAR Rear Connection) spec- a revolutionary approach to how cables are managed. MG-RC elegantly hides unsightly cables by moving their connection points to the rear/underside of the motherboard. The benefits afforded by this spec include reduced air turbulence for better cooling, simplified cable management for easier upgrades, and a purely jaw-dropping overall appearance.

"The MAINGEAR ZERO drop showcases our commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming PC design and performance," said Wallace Santos, CEO at MAINGEAR. "ZERO represents an uncompromising balance of cutting-edge hardware, MG-RC cable management, and the ever-growing push for a clean and minimalist design."

The MAINGEAR ZERO drop, developed in collaboration with MSI, is a visual stunner. At its foundation, the ZERO sports the MSI B760M Project Zero motherboard and is housed in the sleek MSI MAG Pano M1000 PZ White chassis. But what makes it truly stand out is the magic of MG-RC. With this setup, there are no visible motherboard cables, which means this setup is not just about raw performance, which it delivers in spades, – but is also about delivering an unparalleled appearance.

The ZERO drops on January 24, 2024, at maingear.com/drops . We're talking limited supplies, and if history is any indication, they'll be gone FAST!

Like all MAINGEAR gaming PCs, every component is handpicked and thoroughly tested for maximum compatibility, reliability, and performance. All MAINGEAR PCs are hand-built by MAINGEAR builders in Warren, New Jersey, and undergo rigorous testing and quality assurance checks to uphold MAINGEAR's unparalleled dedication to excellence. Standing behind their products, every MAINGEAR PC is backed by a standard one-year warranty (upgradable to three years) and lifetime access to MAINGEAR's award-winning technical support.

Are you ready to level up? Visit www.maingear.com for details.

ZERO Drop Specs:

MSI Collaboration: ZERO is equipped with the new MSI B760M Project Zero motherboard and MSI MAG Pano M1000 PZ White chassis; both engineered to the MG-RC spec.

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Processor: Intel Core i7- 14700K , offering 20 cores and 28 threads

Intel Core i7- , offering 20 cores and 28 threads Cooling: Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360L Core

Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360L Core Memory: 32GB T-Force Delta RGB 6000MHz DDR5

32GB T-Force Delta RGB 6000MHz DDR5 Ample Storage: 2TB T-Force A44 Pro Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

2TB T-Force A44 Pro Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD Power Supply: 850W MSI MAG A850GL

850W MSI MAG A850GL Operating System: Windows 11 Home

About MAINGEAR:

MAINGEAR is a leader in high-performance gaming and workstation PCs. With a passion for building the best computers, MAINGEAR continues to set the standard and drive innovation within the industry. MAINGEAR's mission is to create the ultimate gaming experience through superior products and exceptional service.

Note: Product specifications and offerings may be subject to change. All trademarks, service marks, or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About MSI:

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation, business & productivity, and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems is globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface, and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology.

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

Lightspeed PR/M

[email protected]

949-346-1984

