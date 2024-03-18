MAINGEAR Introduces PRO AI Workstations Featuring aiDAPTIV+ For Cost-Effective Large Language Model Training

With aiDAPTIV+, MAINGEAR's PRO AI workstations utilize intelligent SSD caching to efficiently handle large-scale AI models, overcoming desktop GPU and DRAM limitations

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAINGEAR , a leading provider of high-performance custom PC systems, and Phison, a global leader in NAND controllers and storage solutions, today unveiled groundbreaking MAINGEAR PRO AI workstations with Phison's aiDAPTIV+ technology. Specifically engineered to democratize Large Language Model (LLM) development and training for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), these ultra-powerful workstations incorporate aiDAPTIV+ technology to deliver supercomputer LLM training capabilities at a fraction of the cost of traditional AI training servers.

MAINGEAR's Pro AI Shodan Workstation

As the demand for large-scale generative AI models continues to surge and their complexity increases, the potential for LLMs also expands. However, this rapid advancement in LLM AI technology has led to a notable boost in hardware requirements, making model training cost-prohibitive and inaccessible for many small to medium businesses.

With aiDAPTIV+, MAINGEAR PRO AI workstations integrate caching SSDs to seamlessly optimize the execution of AI models within the limitations of available GPU and DRAM resources. This innovative approach reduces hardware requirements and costs, allowing MAINGEAR to deliver a powerful AI model training solution, up to Llama-2 70b, on a standard desktop PC footprint. More PRO AI workstations can be added to seamlessly increase training data size and reduce training time.

"MAINGEAR's PRO AI workstations, driven by Phison aiDAPTIV+, empower users with large language model AI training prowess without excessive costs. Our dedication to crafting highly capable yet budget-friendly solutions guarantees SMBs, universities, and research facilities a competitive advantage in an industry formerly restricted by multimillion-dollar investments," affirmed Wallace Santos, MAINGEAR's founder and CEO.

MAINGEAR PRO AI workstations with aiDAPTIV+ technology are poised to revolutionize the landscape for engineers crafting next-generation generative AI models. Here's why they're a game-changer:

Affordable Price Point: By reimagining the role hardware plays in LLM training, PRO AI workstations make LLM model training affordable and accessible to most SMBs.

By reimagining the role hardware plays in LLM training, PRO AI workstations make LLM model training affordable and accessible to most SMBs. Futureproof Technology : aiDAPTIV+ eliminates concerns over GPU and DRAM capacity limitations, ensuring longevity and adaptability.

Futureproof Technology: aiDAPTIV+ eliminates concerns over GPU and DRAM capacity limitations, ensuring longevity and adaptability.

Retain Control of Your Data: PRO AI workstations allow AI model training at the edge instead of the cloud, allowing customers to retain control and privacy compliance of their data.

Easy Upgradability: Designed with off-the-shelf components for seamless upgrades.

Featuring a standard desktop tower PC design, powered by standard 110/120 VAC wall outlets, these workstations are ideal for small office spaces. (Also available in a 4U rackmount chassis) Quiet Operation: A noise-dampening chassis and Noctua cooling components ensure cool and quiet performance.

"Phison is thrilled to join forces with MAINGEAR to bring our aiDAPTIV+ to market," said Michael Wu, GM & President of Phison Technology Inc. "With their dedication to excellence and innovation, MAINGEAR is the ideal collaborator to provide the industry with Phison's groundbreaking AI innovation. Our alliance symbolizes a major advancement in enhancing AI development and training accessible to the industry, further underscoring our joint commitment to spearheading cutting-edge innovation."

MAINGEAR PRO AI workstations are available in full tower and rackmount form factors and can be custom-ordered to fit customer needs and workspace setups. These workstations boast powerful Intel Xeon W7-3455 CPUs and can be configured with up to 1TB of DDR5 memory, and up to 4x RTX 5000 Ada or 4x RTX 6000 Ada GPUs. These GPUs are supported by Phison aiDAPTIV+ caching SSDs and software, which enhance GPU VRAM expansion for seamless AI model training and execution.

MAINGEAR PRO AI workstations are also available as three expertly preconfigured systems, which include:

PRO AI: SHODAN 64 (MSRP: $28,000)

Chassis: Fractal Design Define 7 XL

GPU: 2x NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada

CPU: Intel Xeon W7-3455

Cooling: Noctua NH-U12S DX-4677, Noctua Fan Kit

Motherboard: Supermicro X13SWA-TF

Memory: 512GB Kingston Server Premier RAM (8x64)

OS: Linux - Ubuntu

OS Drive: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

AI Kit: Phison aiDAPTIV+ Layer

Layer Additional Storage: 16TB Seagate Barracuda HDD

Power: 1600W XPG Fusion 80+ Platinum

Warranty: 2-year MAINGEAR PRO Solutions Warranty

PRO AI: SHODAN 96 (MSRP: $37,000)

Chassis: Fractal Design Define 7 XL

GPU: 2x NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada

CPU: Intel Xeon W7-3455

Cooling: Noctua NH-U12S DX-4677, Noctua Fan Kit

Motherboard: Supermicro X13SWA-TF

Memory: 512GB Kingston Server Premier RAM (8x64)

OS: Linux - Ubuntu

OS Drive: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

AI Kit: Phison aiDAPTIV+

Additional Storage: 16TB Seagate IronWolf HDD

Power: 1600W XPG Fusion 80+ Platinum

Warranty: 2-year MAINGEAR PRO Solutions Warranty

PRO AI: SHODAN 192 (MSRP: $60,000)

Chassis: Fractal Design Define 7 XL

GPU: 4x NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada

CPU: Intel Xeon W7-3455

Cooling: Noctua NH-U12S DX-4677, Noctua Fan Kit

Motherboard: Supermicro X13SWA-TF

Memory: 512GB Kingston Server Premier RAM (8x64)

OS: Linux - Ubuntu

OS Drive: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

AI Kit: Phison aiDAPTIV+

Additional Storage: 16TB Seagate IronWolf HDD

Power: 1600W XPG Fusion 80+ Platinum

Warranty: 2-year MAINGEAR PRO Solutions Warranty

"PRO AI workstations offer extreme performance and fully benefit from MAINGEAR's component expertise, build quality, and attention to detail. With a 2-year warranty and lifetime access to our expert support team, MAINGEAR is committed to providing SMBs with reliable solutions for their generative AI development needs," Santos continued.

MAINGEAR and Phison will collaboratively showcase the new PRO AI: SHODAN 192 workstation at NVIDIA GTC 2024 in Phison's booth #1826.

MAINGEAR's PRO AI workstation configurator tool is live, enabling customers to tailor their systems to meet their unique requirements. With the configurator, users can explore various configurations and obtain pricing based on their chosen specifications. Customers with specific hardware needs are welcome to contact MAINGEAR's no-pressure sales team, made up entirely of PC power users, for consultation and guidance.

For more information about MAINGEAR, please visit http://maingear.com/pro-ai/

Click here for the press kit .

