MAINGEAR Launches Desktops and Laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Based on Blackwell Architecture

NVIDIA's Neural Interface Modules Power MAINGEAR AI PCs, Offering Exceptional Performance and AI Capabilities and Seamless Integration of Advanced Creative and Gaming AI Features

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAINGEAR, the leader in premium-quality, high-performance gaming PCs, today announced its lineup of desktops and laptops equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs.

Powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs bring groundbreaking capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the GeForce RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Users can multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with the NVIDIA Studio platform.

Plus, NVIDIA NIM microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows – are available with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

With NVIDIA NIM, MAINGEAR's RTX AI PCs provide users with:

Optimized AI Models: Industry-leading performance in language processing, vision tasks, speech recognition, animation, video/audio processing, and more.

Industry-leading performance in language processing, vision tasks, speech recognition, animation, video/audio processing, and more. Seamless Integration: Pre-installed WSL2 and a one-click NIM installer make it easy for users to deploy and experiment with AI workflows.

Pre-installed WSL2 and a one-click NIM installer make it easy for users to deploy and experiment with AI workflows. Customizability: Tools for fine-tuning, guardrails, and personalization allow developers and enthusiasts to modify and align models for specific needs.

"NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs will deliver amazing capabilities for gamers and creators, revolutionizing their experience," said Wallace Santos, CEO of MAINGEAR. "NIM microservices and Generative AI are transforming how we create and collaborate, and MAINGEAR is proud to deliver systems that bring this power directly to our customers."

"Our collaboration with MAINGEAR is elevating gaming and creativity with the GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs," said Jesse Clayton, Director of PC AI at NVIDIA. "MAINGEAR's emphasis on raw performance and exceptional capabilities empowers gamers, creators, developers and enthusiasts by helping set a new standard for immersive gaming experiences and groundbreaking tools, making cutting-edge innovation accessible to millions of PC users worldwide."

The announcement underscores MAINGEAR's position as a leader in the expanding AI PC market, catering to both creators and developers who demand top-tier performance and reliability.

To learn more about MAINGEAR's NVIDIA NIM-ready systems, visit www.maingear.com.

About MAINGEAR:

MAINGEAR is a leader in high-performance gaming and workstation PCs. With a passion for building the best computers, MAINGEAR continues to set the standard and drive innovation within the industry. MAINGEAR's mission is to create the ultimate gaming experience through superior products and exceptional service.

Note: Product specifications and offerings may be subject to change. All trademarks, service marks, or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

Lightspeed PR/M

[email protected]

949-346-1984

SOURCE MAINGEAR