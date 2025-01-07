MAINGEAR Reaffirms That It Builds The 'Coolest' Desktop PCs - Introduces Two New Premium and Ultra-Badass APEX Liquid Cooled Desktop Gaming PCs

Striking an Uncompromising Balance of Premium Performance and Jaw Dropping Aesthetics, APEX Desktops Rock Cutting-Edge Liquid Cooling That Is Both Whisper Quiet And Visually Stunning

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAINGEAR , the leader in premium-quality, high-performance gaming PCs, just dropped the curtain on two groundbreaking additions to its APEX line: the all-new APEX FORCE and the upgraded APEX RUSH. These state-of-the-art gaming PCs redefine performance, cooling, and customization for the most discerning gamers.

APEX FORCE: There's No Replacement for Displacement

The APEX FORCE features a full-tower chassis design based on the popular Phanteks NV9, concealed rear external cable management, and panoramic tempered glass panels trimmed with a diffused illuminated edge, that maximizes the premium aesthetics of the FORCE. Inside, it's immediately noticeable that MAINGEAR spent countless hours precisely engineering the APEX hardline cooling system with 10-degree offset tubing to perfectly mate with the chassis' unique design language, making the FORCE a masterpiece of functional design and engineering. Upgradable RGB lighting accentuates the cooling components and premium hardware perfectly

Beyond the jaw-dropping aesthetics, it offers unparalleled CPU and GPU cooling with dual 420mm ultra-thick (60mm) radiators, each topped with three 140mm thick (30mm) fans that far surpass the cooling requirements of this sleek desktop's demanding components. Designed for high-fidelity gaming, the FORCE keeps its cool but packs serious heat. Customers can opt for the latest and highest-performance CPUs from Intel® and AMD®, and the latest and highest-tier NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs.

With 65mm of bottom intake clearance, the FORCE's vertical airflow system maintains cooler temperatures and quiet performance, utilizing the GPU loop to draw in cool air through the lower radiator and efficiently purging heat from the system through the CPU loop's upper radiator. Regular cooling maintenance and pump replacement is simplified with APEX FORCE's redesigned quick-disconnect drain ports and pump locations, each accessible by removing a single panel.

Customization options are extensive with various coolant colors per loop, tubing materials, fittings, and cable sleeving colors, ensuring your system is uniquely yours.

Supporting MG-RC rear connection motherboards, the FORCE eliminates visible motherboard cables for a clean, minimalist look. High-performance components like ultra-high-speed DDR5 memory and Gen4 NVMe SSDs ensure lightning-fast load times and low latency.

Precision optimization balances airflow and pressure for whisper-quiet acoustics with a bloatware-free operating system tailored for peak performance out of the box.

APEX FORCE Specifications:

Chassis: Phanteks NV9 (Full-tower)

Phanteks NV9 (Full-tower) Motherboard: Top-tier Z890 and X870E motherboards from Asrock, Asus, and MSI

Top-tier Z890 and X870E motherboards from Asrock, Asus, and MSI CPU: Latest high-end processors from Intel and AMD

Latest high-end processors from Intel and AMD GPU: Latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs

Latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs RAM: Up to 48GB T-Force Extreme RGB DDR5 8000MHz (and up to 96GB at 6400MHz)

Up to 48GB T-Force Extreme RGB DDR5 8000MHz (and up to 96GB at 6400MHz) Storage: Up to 8TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSDs

Up to 8TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSDs Cooling: 2x 420mm x 60mm radiators, 6x 140mm x 30mm RGB fans, Custom APEX Integrated Cooling System, Separate GPU and CPU dual loop system, Easily accessible drain and fill ports, serviceable pump, quick disconnects on drain ports for easy maintenance

2x 420mm x 60mm radiators, 6x 140mm x 30mm RGB fans, Custom APEX Integrated Cooling System, Separate GPU and CPU dual loop system, Easily accessible drain and fill ports, serviceable pump, quick disconnects on drain ports for easy maintenance Power: Up to 1600W 80+ Platinum PSU

Up to 1600W 80+ Platinum PSU Aesthetics: Acrylic and metal hard tubing with 10-degree offset to match case design, premium metal fittings in various colors, dual coolant color options, translucent and opaque coolant colors available, diffused RGB trim kit, motherboard and case RGB control with separate cooling loop zones.

APEX RUSH: Make A Statement

The APEX RUSH returns with a new dual-chamber mid-tower design with a panoramic tempered glass enclosure engineered to showcase the system's premium hardware and MAINGEAR's impeccable craftsmanship from every angle. But, it doesn't stop there. With the new RUSH chassis, MAINGEAR introduces a variety of customization capabilities, including a variety of hard and soft tubing options, as well as the ability to customize your system with painted chassis art available in three bespoke designs with physical matte and gloss layers for visual dimensionality.

When it comes to keeping things cool, MAINGEAR custom developed and optimized its single loop cooling system for uncompromising performance and efficiency. The dual 360mm radiators and six 120mm x 30mm fans deliver exceptional vertical cooling; in tandem, a rear-mounted, reverse blade intake fan produces positive case pressure, purging heat, while minimizing dust collection within the chassis. The exclusive APEX liquid cooling system combines a quiet pump, a high-capacity reservoir crafted from acrylic and parallel tubing with precision bends for premium performance and visual appeal.

Designed to deliver crushing performance for all modern titles, the APEX RUSH from MAINGEAR is equipped with the latest and greatest premium processors from Intel and AMD, as well the latest and best NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs.

Engineered for easy maintenance, the RUSH includes screw-free removable panels that offer quick and easy access to the cooling system's quick disconnect drain, fill ports and pump.

APEX RUSH Specifications:

Chassis: Lian-Li O11 EVO RGB (Mid-tower)

Lian-Li O11 EVO RGB (Mid-tower) Motherboard: Top-tier Z890 and X870E motherboards from Asrock, Asus, and MSI

Top-tier Z890 and X870E motherboards from Asrock, Asus, and MSI CPU: Latest high-end processors from Intel and AMD

Latest high-end processors from Intel and AMD GPU: Latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs

Latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs RAM: Up to 48GB T-Force Extreme RGB DDR5 8000MHz (and up to 96GB at 6400MHz)

Up to 48GB T-Force Extreme RGB DDR5 8000MHz (and up to 96GB at 6400MHz) Storage: Up to 8TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSDs

Up to 8TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSDs Cooling: 2x 360mm radiators, 7x 120mm RGB fans (Upgradable), Custom APEX Integrated Cooling System, Easily accessible drain and fill ports, serviceable pump, quick disconnects on drain ports for easy maintenance

2x 360mm radiators, 7x 120mm RGB fans (Upgradable), Custom APEX Integrated Cooling System, Easily accessible drain and fill ports, serviceable pump, quick disconnects on drain ports for easy maintenance Power: Up to 1600W PSU,

Up to 1600W PSU, Aesthetics: Soft vinyl or Neoprene tubing with optional braided sleeving or Acrylic and Metal hard tubing, Premium metal fittings in various colors, translucent and opaque coolant color options, braided cable sleeving, motherboard and case RGB control with diffused lighting

"Our new APEX RUSH and APEX FORCE desktops continue MAINGEAR's legacy of elevating the gaming PC benchmark across the industry," stated Wallace Santos, CEO of MAINGEAR. "Designed from the inside out with relentless attention to every detail, each delivers premium performance and features truly unique cooling. These new systems build upon our commitment to prioritizing expressive design, cutting-edge hardware and innovative engineering. With APEX, we create PCs that aren't just machines, they're masterpieces"

With demand for these groundbreaking systems expected to soar, MAINGEAR invites gamers and enthusiasts to secure their spot in the build queue with a fully refundable $100 reservation deposit, which will apply toward the purchase price. This risk-free deposit not only ensures early access to these cutting-edge systems but also guarantees a place among the first to experience unparalleled gaming performance.

Like all MAINGEAR gaming PCs, every component is handpicked and thoroughly tested for maximum compatibility, reliability, and performance. All MAINGEAR PCs are hand-built by expert MAINGEAR builders in New Jersey, and undergo rigorous testing and quality assurance checks to uphold MAINGEAR's unparalleled dedication to excellence. Standing behind their products, every MAINGEAR PC is backed by a standard one-year warranty (upgradable to three years) and lifetime access to MAINGEAR's award-winning technical support.

For more information about MAINGEAR please visit www.maingear.com .

Click HERE For The Press Kit

About MAINGEAR:

MAINGEAR is a leader in high-performance gaming and workstation PCs. With a passion for building the best computers, MAINGEAR continues to set the standard and drive innovation within the industry. MAINGEAR's mission is to create the ultimate gaming experience through superior products and exceptional service.

Note: Product specifications and offerings may be subject to change. All trademarks, service marks, or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

Lightspeed PR/M

[email protected]

949-346-1984

SOURCE MAINGEAR