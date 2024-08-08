MAINGEAR Rolls Out AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Processors Across All Desktop Gaming PC Lines

Preconfigured Diamond and Legendary systems will come equipped with Ryzen 9, 9900X processors, while Ultimate configurations will come equipped with Ryzen 9 9950X processors; Ryzen 9600X, 9700X, 9900X, and 9950X processors can be custom ordered on all systems

WARREN, N.J., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAINGEAR , a leader in premium-quality high-performance gaming PCs, today announced that it has upgraded all its gaming desktop lines with the highly anticipated AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors. Starting today, gamers and creators can now custom order MG-1 , North , Zero , and Revolt (SFF) desktop gaming PCs with Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 9000 series processors.

"Integrating AMD's Ryzen 9000 series processors into our desktops means we can deliver unbeatable performance and reliability to our customers," said Wallace Santos, CEO at MAINGEAR. "These processors raise the performance bar for our gaming desktops and will continue to make MAINGEAR the go-to choice for gamers and creators seeking the best PCs to enhance their experience."

All MAINGEAR desktop models can now be custom ordered with Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X processors, delivering even greater processing power and efficiency for demanding creative tasks. Starting August 15, 2024, all systems can be custom-ordered with Ryzen 9 9900X and 9950X processors. Also, starting on August 15, MAINGEAR's preconfigured Diamond and Legendary systems will be updated with Ryzen 9 9900X processors, while preconfigured Ultimate systems will be updated with top-tier Ryzen 9 9950X processors, offering unmatched performance and efficiency, setting a new standard for desktop computing. Each configuration will also feature boost options, doubling the system's RAM and SSD capacities and upgrading to Windows 11 Pro. Furthermore, MAINGEAR's entire AMD Advantage Premium desktop lineup will also be updated to include 9000 series processors, which will complement the performance of each system's AMD Radeon graphics card, for a more premium gaming experience.

The Ryzen 9000 series processors feature higher clock speeds, with boost clocks reaching up to 5.7 GHz on the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X, providing a smoother and faster gaming experience. They also offer increased efficiency, up to a 30% reduction in TDP compared to the previous generation, leading to cooler and quieter systems. The new processors enable superior multitasking and content creation capabilities with enhanced core counts of up to 16 cores and 32 threads. Additionally, gaming performance sees substantial gains, with benchmark improvements of more than 20% in popular titles, ensuring gamers have a competitive edge.

Continuing its dedication to excellence, every component MAINGEAR uses is handpicked and thoroughly tested for maximum compatibility, reliability, and performance. All MAINGEAR desktop gaming PCs are hand-built by MAINGEAR builders in Warren, New Jersey, and undergo rigorous testing and quality assurance checks to uphold MAINGEAR's unparalleled dedication to excellence. Standing behind their products, every MAINGEAR PC is backed by lifetime access to MAINGEAR's award-winning technical support and a standard one-year warranty (upgradable to three years).

Learn more about Ryzen 9000 series-equipped desktop gaming PCs from MAINGEAR at www.MAINGEAR.com .

