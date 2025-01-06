MAINGEAR Unveils Wildly-Powerful shroud Signature Desktop Gaming PCs

Co-developed with popular streamer and former pro gamer, shroud, the new shroud Signature Edition and shroud custom desktop gaming PCs are the most extreme-performance rigs MAINGEAR has ever released

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAINGEAR , the leader in premium-quality, high-performance gaming PCs, just dropped the curtain on its new MAINGEAR shroud Signature Edition desktop gaming PC. Configured and designed in collaboration with esports legend and livestreamer, shroud, these elite systems are the absolute pinnacle of excellence and deliver unparalleled performance and aesthetics.

Panoramic Gaming

The MAINGEAR shroud's stunning chassis features a UniSheet heat-formed panoramic glass case design that showcases every system component to its max RGB glory. The shroud Signature Edition also includes a unique in-case LCD screen, shroud's oversized signature on the glass GPU airflow intake director, and a serialized badge inspired by his pinball machine collection. Each system is personalized as a 'badge of honor,' showcasing the serialized order number and build date, as well as CPU, and GPU specs.

Nothing Less Than the Best

When it came to putting shroud's name on the system, MAINGEAR outfitted it with the industry's highest-performance components, which when combined, deliver an unbeatable gaming experience. With these top-tier components, gamers can expect blistering speed, ultra-high frame rates, and a smooth, quiet operation.

Unmatched Specifications

Chassis : MAINGEAR shroud Signature Edition (based on the HS 420 VGPU chassis from HAVN) Available in Black or White

: MAINGEAR shroud Signature Edition CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D The fastest gaming CPU on the market

: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D GPU : Latest top-tier NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU The best GPU available from NVIDIA with DLSS, RTX Ray-tracing and Reflex low-latency technology

: Latest top-tier NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU

Motherboard: AsRock Phantom Gaming X870E Nova WiFi

Premium power delivery with 20+2+1 VRM Design Premium server-grade low-loss PCB with 2oz copper inner layers 20K Black capacitors with 1000uF Capacitance





RAM: 48GB T-Force Xtreem ARGB 8000MHz CL34

Fine-tuned in house to maximize memory clock speed and stability Stunning uni-body RGB diffuser design





Storage : 2TB T-Force Cardea A440 Gen4 M.2 SSD (7000Mbps/6900Mbs) High-speed gaming drive with maximum stability





: 2TB T-Force Cardea A440 Gen4 M.2 SSD (7000Mbps/6900Mbs) Power Supply: 1200W FSP PTM Pro Gen5 80+/Cybernetics Platinum

Japanese capacitors Braided Sleeved Cables/Extensions matching chassis color





Cooling: MAINGEAR Epic 420mm AiO Liquid Cooler

Liquid-metal thermal interface material with CPU 420mm of 25mm thick radiator heat dissipation with triple 30mm Phanteks D30-140 fans



"These new MAINGEAR PCs are the perfect representation of my style. They're minimalist, clean, and hold an insane amount of power. It's the kind of rig that lets you focus on the gameplay, and not worry about anything else," said shroud.

Availability

The MAINGEAR shroud Signature Edition desktop gaming PCs will be available soon exclusively through MAINGEAR's official website. For more information or to be notified, visit maingear.com/ces-2025.

A Path to Perpetual Performance

MAINGEAR will offer an upgrade program for the shroud Signature Edition owners, allowing customers to purchase the latest, shroud Signature Edition hardware packages over time. Each upgrade version will be thoroughly tested by MAINGEAR to ensure maximum stability at the bleeding edge before being released. With each upgrade version, customers will receive a new magnetic 'badge of honor' reflecting their system's latest hardware specs.

Wait, There's More!

MAINGEAR will also launch their shroud custom desktops with an online configurator. shroud custom desktop PCs will allow customers to build a penultimate shroud system exactly as they want it in the MAINGEAR shroud chassis. Options include vertical or horizontal GPU mounts, chassis color, and a variety of component options up to the shroud Signature Edition spec.

A Nothing-to-Lose Reservation Option

With anticipation for these groundbreaking systems at an all-time high, MAINGEAR invites gamers and enthusiasts to secure their spot in the build queue with a fully refundable $100 reservation deposit, which will apply toward the purchase price. This risk-free deposit not only guarantees early access but also ensures that you'll be among the first to own this pinnacle of gaming performance. Orders for the shroud Signature Edition are expected to start shipping in January.

For more information or to reserve your system, visit www.maingear.com/ces-2025.

Like all MAINGEAR gaming PCs, every component is handpicked and thoroughly tested for maximum compatibility, reliability, and performance. All MAINGEAR PCs are hand-built by MAINGEAR builders in Warren, New Jersey, and undergo rigorous testing and quality assurance checks to uphold MAINGEAR's unparalleled dedication to excellence. Standing behind their products, every MAINGEAR PC is backed by a standard one-year warranty (upgradable to three years) and lifetime access to MAINGEAR's award-winning technical support.

Visit www.maingear.com for details.

About MAINGEAR:

MAINGEAR is a leader in high-performance gaming and workstation PCs. With a passion for building the best computers, MAINGEAR continues to set the standard and drive innovation within the industry. MAINGEAR's mission is to create the ultimate gaming experience through superior products and exceptional service.

