MainStreaming and Fincons Strengthen Partnership for Future of Media Delivery

MILAN, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreaming, an intelligent media delivery company, proudly announces a newly strengthened strategic partnership with Fincons, a leading international IT business consulting and system integration company with over 2800 professionals in Europe, the US and India.

The partnership leverages Fincons' strong market position, technical expertise in cloud solutions and expansive customer base across international media markets, and MainStreaming's Edge Video Delivery Network designed to help broadcasters, OTT TVs, Telco, gaming companies, and non-Media Enterprises stream broadcast-quality live and VOD content to their audiences.

MainStreaming's proprietary Video Edge technology has been optimized for broadcast-grade live and VOD streaming at scale. Its Intelligent Media Delivery Platform incorporates Edge Computing applications, such as watermarking, machine learning, and tokenization to enhance viewer personalization and combat piracy through traffic analysis. Established in 2016, MainStreaming has designed its proprietary Edge Video Delivery Network from the ground up and is trusted by leading streaming players, including DAZN, Sky, and Rai to address their streaming needs.

"We are excited to reinforce our partnership with Fincons, a company that is working on some of the world's most advanced media delivery projects," said Antonio Corrado, CEO of MainStreaming. "Our new agreement supports our mission to revolutionize the streaming experience for all types of video viewers. By combining our AI-powered technology and advanced Edge Video Delivery Network with Fincons' expertise in advanced streaming and NextGen TV solutions, we directly contribute to raising the standards of streaming for the world's leading media businesses."

Fincons combines vertical expertise, decades of successful projects with leading broadcasting and publishing companies, strategic partnerships and 400+ professionals skilled in the Media sector, together with an innovative mindset. Their expertise and industry knowledge make them an ideal partner to implement and integrate MainStreaming's services to customers, ensuring optimal media delivery and quality. This partnership aligns with MainStreaming's strategy to collaborate with industry leaders to enhance service offerings and expand market reach.

"We are thrilled to enhance our collaboration with MainStreaming," said Alberto Niero, General Manager Global BU Media at Fincons Group. "This partnership consolidates a long-standing relationship enabling us to increasingly offer our clients the most advanced media delivery solutions, enhancing their ability to provide optimized viewing experiences."

