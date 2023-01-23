MainStreet Bancshares Achieves Record Results for 2022

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Jan 23, 2023, 08:00 ET

Company's Net Income Climbs 20% to $26.7 Million; NIM Reaches 4.19%

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported record net income of $26.7 million for 2022, a 20.3% increase from a year earlier. Year-end results represent:

  • 13.98% return on average equity
  • 1.53% return on average assets
  • 4.19% net interest margin
  • $3.26 earnings per common share (basic and diluted)
  • $21.75 tangible book value per common share
"There is no doubt that 2022 was a banner year for the Company," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "Quarter to quarter, we set performance records in nearly every activity and metric. We achieved this while maintaining our strong focus on credit quality and while building Avenu™, our innovative embedded banking software solution. The markets rewarded our upward momentum, efficiency, and focus on innovation with solid interest in our shares and improved valuations."

Net interest income reached $70 million in 2022, up 30.8% from the previous year's $53.5 million. As the Federal Reserve undertook seven interest rate increases in 2022, MainStreet Bank benefited from having an asset-sensitive balance sheet. This drove the average net interest margin (NIM) higher by 84 basis points to 4.19% for the year ended December 31, 2022, versus 3.35% a year earlier. On a quarterly basis, the NIM widened to 4.70% in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from 3.49% in the prior year's fourth quarter.

"We came into 2022 extremely well prepared for the interest rate hikes that materialized," said Thomas J. Chmelik, Chief Financial Officer of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "As we enter 2023, we anticipate fewer and smaller rate hikes as the Fed makes progress toward dampening inflation, and this should yield somewhat more level interest rates this year. We are now taking steps to position our balance sheet accordingly." He noted that the level of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) for the Company remains low, at -4.3% of total capital.

The loan portfolio grew 17.8% to $1.58 billion in 2022, up from $1.34 billion at the end of 2021. Loan quality remained exceptional, with zero nonperforming assets. Total deposits climbed 7% to $1.51 billion, up from $1.41 billion at the end of 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 36.4% of the total, and 69% of total deposits are core deposits. The bank's total assets grew 16.9% to reach $1.93 billion at year-end 2022, versus $1.65 billion a year earlier.

"We continue to experience solid commercial loan demand and deposit growth in our DC Metro market, and loan demand was particularly brisk in the fourth quarter," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "Our local economy is supported by a technologically advanced workforce and a large and steady federal employment base, and these factors mitigate the effects of any slowdown. We remain encouraged by the opportunities that we see to serve our community's growing businesses and organizations. Because we maintain rigorous underwriting standards, our credit quality remains pristine."

The Company's efficiency ratio improved to 52% for the year, from 55% at the end of 2021. This improvement occurred even as the Company was making significant investments in Avenu™, with the hiring process accelerating as the subsidiary moves toward being fully operational in 2023.

Avenu™ Makes Major Strides, Onboards First Client
Avenu™ continues to make strides and has onboarded its first customer into its sandbox. In recent weeks Avenu™ has stood up its production site and is in the process of finalizing vendor certifications and conducting end-to-end testing. Avenu™ connects partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to MainStreet Bank's banking core. These developments bring Avenu™ several steps closer to its objective of accelerating MainStreet Bank's deposit growth to support expanded lending.

"As technology evolves, consumers expect to be able to conduct transactions seamlessly using apps offered by communities they are part of and merchants they patronize regularly," said Todd Youngren, president of Avenu™. "We created Avenu™ to be a gateway to the fast, simple, secure payments that our clients' end users demand, and we are excited to 'go live' with our first client."

Chairman and CEO Jeff W. Dick elaborated: "In creating Avenu™, we sought to ensure that our partners and their consumers have a flawless experience with the banking services we provide them. Our emphasis on getting compliance right is critical. Our innovative approach ensures that our partners can connect to the core system of a reliable bank with well-honed instincts about regulatory compliance and a clear line of sight into any emerging risks."

ABOUT AVENU™
Avenu™ — Banking Delivered
Avenu™ is the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to a banking core — MainStreet Bank's banking core. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company (aggregator) without our own bank. We are Avenu™, a leading financial technology company backed by an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.

Avenu™ — Serving a Community of Innovation
Our clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and long-term business relationships.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)

 


December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents



















Cash and due from banks

$

48,931

$

50,636

$

55,636

$

63,986

$

61,827

Federal funds sold

81,669


54,098


47,013


37,756


31,372

Total cash and cash equivalents

130,600


104,734


102,649


101,742


93,199

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

62,631


162,319


143,240


123,802


99,913

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value

17,642


17,670


17,698


18,769


20,349

Restricted equity securities, at cost

24,325


16,436


16,485


17,209


15,609

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $14,114, $12,994, $12,982,$12,500, and $11,697, respectively

1,579,950


1,448,071


1,416,875


1,413,238


1,341,760

Premises and equipment, net

14,709


14,523


14,756


14,833


14,863

Other real estate owned, net













775

Accrued interest and other receivables

9,581


8,273


7,313


6,980


7,701

Computer software, net of amortization

9,149


7,258


4,956


3,906


2,493

Bank owned life insurance

37,249


36,996


36,742


36,492


36,241

Other assets

39,915


43,835


32,665


24,777


14,499

Total Assets

$

1,925,751

$

1,860,115

$

1,793,379

$

1,761,748

$

1,647,402

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

550,690

$

566,016

$

535,591

$

514,160

$

530,678

Interest bearing DDA deposits

80,099


93,695


99,223


76,286


69,232

Savings and NOW deposits

51,419


54,240


58,156


81,817


85,175

Money market deposits

222,540


254,190


231,207


301,842


267,730

Time deposits

608,141


585,783


575,950


460,839


459,148

Total deposits

1,512,889


1,553,924


1,500,127


1,434,944


1,411,963

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

100,000








40,000



Subordinated debt

72,245


72,146


72,047


71,955


29,294

Other liabilities

42,335


44,045


32,801


26,053


17,357

Total Liabilities

1,727,469


1,670,115


1,604,975


1,572,952


1,458,614

Stockholders' Equity:



















Preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263

Common stock

28,736


28,728


29,178


29,642


29,466

Capital surplus

63,999


63,231


64,822


66,798


67,668

Retained earnings

86,830


80,534


73,702


68,691


64,194

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(8,546)


(9,756)


(6,561)


(3,598)


197

Total Stockholders' Equity

198,282


190,000


188,404


188,796


188,788

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,925,751

$

1,860,115

$

1,793,379

$

1,761,748

$

1,647,402

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 


Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended


December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

INTEREST INCOME:



























Interest and fees on loans

$

78,872

$

61,743

$

23,972

$

20,261

$

17,954

$

16,685

$

15,532

Interest on investment securities



























Taxable securities

1,603


1,262


467


378


401


357


327

Tax-exempt securities

1,058


1,060


262


261


263


272


283

Interest on federal funds sold

2,312


134


1,071


1,013


195


34


61

Total interest income

83,845


64,199


25,772


21,913


18,813


17,348


16,203

INTEREST EXPENSE:



























Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits

601


229


256


175


105


65


59

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

203


165


81


43


42


37


38

Interest on money market deposits

1,547


772


781


496


151


119


127

Interest on time deposits

8,202


7,613


2,966


2,275


1,530


1,431


1,574

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

347





264





52


31



Interest on subordinated debt

2,936


1,884


828


828


812


468


539

Total interest expense

13,836


10,663


5,176


3,817


2,692


2,151


2,337

Net interest income

70,009


53,536


20,596


18,096


16,121


15,197


13,866

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

2,398


(1,175)


1,118





480


800


295

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

67,611


54,711


19,478


18,096


15,641


14,397


13,571

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



























Deposit account service charges

2,420


2,426


610


601


597


611


624

Bank owned life insurance income

1,008


900


253


254


250


251


253

Loan swap fee income

619


83





518


101





83

Net gain on held-to-maturity securities

4


6








4





3

Net gain (loss) on sale of loans

(168)


847





(211)





43


413

Other non-interest income

951


1,848


196


186


312


257


247

Total other income

4,834


6,110


1,059


1,348


1,264


1,162


1,623

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



























Salaries and employee benefits

23,801


19,305


6,775


5,874


5,604


5,548


5,029

Furniture and equipment expenses

2,786


2,468


710


760


659


657


726

Advertising and marketing

2,304


1,565


620


704


574


406


450

Occupancy expenses

1,471


1,541


378


400


352


341


449

Outside services

2,075


908


529


611


567


368


485

Administrative expenses

872


685


214


253


195


210


192

Other operating expenses

5,748


6,393


1,481


1,291


1,543


1,433


1,389

Total non-interest expenses

39,057


32,865


10,707


9,893


9,494


8,963


8,720

Income before income tax expense

33,388


27,956


9,830


9,551


7,411


6,596


6,474

Income tax expense

6,714


5,785


2,252


1,808


1,481


1,173


1,660

Net income

26,674


22,171


7,578


7,743


5,930


5,423


4,814

Preferred stock dividends

2,156


2,156


539


539


539


539


539

Net income available to common shareholders

$

24,518

$

20,015

$

7,039

$

7,204

$

5,391

$

4,884

$

4,275

Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$

3.26

$

2.65

$

0.95

$

0.97

$

0.71

$

0.64

$

0.56

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted

7,529,259


7,595,781


7,433,607


7,463,719


7,575,484


7,647,519


7,595,062

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)

 


December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Percentage
Change


$ Amount

% of Total

$ Amount

% of Total

$ Amount

% of Total

Last 3 Mos

Last 12 Mos

LOANS:































Construction and land development loans

$

393,783


24.6

%

$

366,689


25.0

%

$

337,173


24.8

%

7.4

%

16.8

%

Residential real estate loans

394,394


24.7

%

373,056


25.4

%

300,390


22.1

%

5.7

%

31.3

%

Commercial real estate loans

700,728


43.8

%

638,110


43.5

%

534,187


39.3

%

9.8

%

31.2

%

Commercial industrial loans - Other

97,351


6.1

%

74,482


5.1

%

164,014


12.1

%

30.7

%

-40.6

%

Consumer loans

13,336


0.8

%

13,628


1.0

%

23,171


2.3

%

-2.1

%

-42.4

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,599,592


100.0

%

$

1,465,965


100.0

%

$

1,358,935


100.0

%

9.1

%

17.7

%

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(14,114)






(12,994)






(11,697)












Net deferred loan fees

(5,528)






(4,900)






(5,478)












Net Loans

$

1,579,950





$

1,448,071





$

1,341,760












DEPOSITS:































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$

550,690


36.4

%

$

566,016


36.4

%

$

530,678


37.6

%

-2.7

%

3.8

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits:































Demand deposits

80,099


5.3

%

93,695


6.0

%

69,232


4.9

%

-14.5

%

15.7

%

Savings and NOW deposits

51,419


3.4

%

54,240


3.5

%

85,175


6.0

%

-5.2

%

-39.6

%

Money market accounts

222,540


14.7

%

254,190


16.4

%

267,730


19.0

%

-12.5

%

-16.9

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more

370,005


24.5

%

371,739


23.9

%

285,395


20.2

%

-0.5

%

29.6

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000

238,136


15.7

%

214,044


13.8

%

173,753


13.4

%

11.3

%

37.1

%

Total Deposits

$

1,512,889


100.0

%

$

1,553,924


100.0

%

$

1,411,963


100.0

%

-2.6

%

7.1

%

BORROWINGS:































Federal Home Loan Bank advances

100,000


58.1

%




0.0

%







100.0

%

0.0

%

Subordinated debt

72,245


41.9

%

72,146


100.0

%

29,294


100.0

%

0.1

%

146.6

%

Total Borrowings

$

172,245


100.0

%

$

72,146


100.0

%

$

29,294


100.0

%

138.7

%

488.0

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,685,134





$

1,626,070





$

1,441,257






3.6

%

16.9

%

































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,157,573


68.7

%

$

1,156,862


71.1

%

$

1,108,177


76.9

%

0.1

%

4.5

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

355,316


21.1

%

397,062


24.5

%

303,786


21.1

%

-10.5

%

17.0

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

100,000


5.9

%




0.0

%







100.0

%

0.0

%

Subordinated debt (3)

72,245


4.3

%

72,146


4.4

%

29,294


2.0

%

0.1

%

146.6

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,685,134


100.0

%

$

1,626,070


100.0

%

$

1,441,257


100.0

%

3.6

%

16.9

%

(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)

 


For the three months ended December 31, 2022

For the three months ended December 31, 2021


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,510,087

$

23,972


6.30

%

$

1,277,828

$

15,532


4.82

%

Securities:























Taxable

70,776


467


2.62

%

76,776


327


1.69

%

Tax-exempt

38,007


332


3.46

%

38,936


358


3.65

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

124,865


1,071


3.40

%

192,442


61


0.13

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,743,735

$

25,842


5.88

%

$

1,585,982

$

16,278


4.07

%

Other assets

55,559










87,072








Total assets

$

1,799,294









$

1,673,054








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

81,724

$

256


1.24

%

$

69,532

$

59


0.34

%

Savings and NOW deposits

53,570


81


0.60

%

82,048


38


0.18

%

Money market deposit accounts

213,530


781


1.45

%

296,063


127


0.17

%

Time deposits

613,262


2,966


1.92

%

466,190


1,574


1.34

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

962,086

$

4,084


1.68

%

$

913,833

$

1,798


0.78

%

Federal funds purchased

2








1






Subordinated debt

72,206


828


4.55

%

40,297


539


5.31

%

FHLB borrowings

23,913


264


4.38

%








Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,058,207

$

5,176


1.94

%

$

954,131

$

2,337


0.97

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

546,827










532,216








Total liabilities

$

1,605,034









$

1,486,347








Stockholders' Equity

194,260










186,707








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,799,294









$

1,673,054








Interest Rate Spread









3.94

%









3.10

%

Net Interest Income




$

20,666









$

13,941




Net Interest Margin









4.70

%









3.49

%

(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)

 


For the year ended December 31, 2022

For the year ended December 31, 2021


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,442,716

$

78,872


5.47

%

$

1,289,445

$

61,743


4.79

%

Securities:























Taxable

72,809


1,603


2.20

%

60,732


1,262


2.08

%

Tax-exempt

38,528


1,339


3.48

%

39,170


1,342


3.43

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

122,596


2,312


1.89

%

216,436


134


0.06

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,676,649

$

84,126


5.02

%

$

1,605,783

$

64,481


4.02

%

Other assets

67,380










79,357








Total assets

$

1,744,029









$

1,685,140








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

85,566

$

601


0.70

%

$

67,897

$

229


0.34

%

Savings and NOW deposits

63,401


203


0.32

%

74,975


165


0.22

%

Money market deposit accounts

137,066


1,547


1.13

%

333,160


772


0.23

%

Time deposits

642,918


8,202


1.28

%

498,001


7,613


1.53

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

928,951

$

10,553


1.14

%

$

974,033

$

8,779


0.90

%

Federal funds and repos purchased

2















Subordinated debt

65,176


2,936


4.50

%

33,953


1,884


5.55

%

FHLB borrowings

23,986


347


1.45

%








Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,018,115

$

13,836


1.36

%

$

1,007,986

$

10,663


1.06

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

535,075










498,031








Total liabilities

$

1,553,190









$

1,506,017








Stockholders' Equity

190,839










179,123








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,744,029









$

1,685,140








Interest Rate Spread









3.66

%









2.96

%

Net Interest Income




$

70,290









$

53,818




Net Interest Margin









4.19

%









3.35

%

(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

 


At or For the Three Months Ended

At or For the Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding















Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$

0.95

$

0.56

$

3.26

$

2.65

Book value per common share

$

22.98

$

21.27

$

22.98

$

21.27

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$

21.75

$

21.27

$

21.75

$

21.27

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,433,607


7,595,062


7,529,259


7,595,781

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,442,743


7,595,781


7,442,743


7,595,781

Performance Ratios















Return on average assets (annualized)

1.67

%

1.14

%

1.53

%

1.32

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

15.48

%

10.23

%

13.98

%

12.38

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

16.72

%

10.63

%

14.99

%

13.18

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)

5.88

%

4.07

%

5.02

%

4.02

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)

1.94

%

0.97

%

1.36

%

1.06

%

Net interest spread (FTE)(2)

3.94

%

3.10

%

3.66

%

2.96

%

Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)

4.70

%

3.49

%

4.19

%

3.35

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.23

%

0.38

%

0.28

%

0.36

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)

2.36

%

2.07

%

2.24

%

1.95

%

Efficiency ratio(3)

49.45

%

56.31

%

52.19

%

55.10

%

Asset Quality















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

377.54

%

367.88

%

377.54

%

367.88

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)

137.41

%

148.30

%

137.41

%

148.30

%

Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.01

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Other real estate owned

$



$

775

$



$

775

Non-performing assets

$



$

775

$



$

775

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.00

%

0.05

%

0.00

%

0.05

%

Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans

0.88

%

0.86

%

0.88

%

0.86

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets

N/A


15.09


N/A


15.09

Net loan recoveries

$

2

$

26

$

19

$

5

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)

N/A


0.00

%

N/A


0.00

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)















Total risk-based capital ratio

0.00

%

16.06

%

0.00

%

16.06

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

0.00

%

15.23

%

0.00

%

15.23

%

Leverage ratio

0.00

%

15.23

%

0.00

%

15.23

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

0.00

%

15.23

%

0.00

%

15.23

%

Other information















Closing stock price

$

27.49

$

24.59

$

27.49

$

24.59

Equity / assets

10.35

%

11.46

%

10.35

%

11.46

%

Average equity / average assets

10.80

%

11.16

%

10.94

%

10.63

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

168


138


168


138

# Full service branch offices

6


6


6


6

(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2022 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

  

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)

 


For the three months ended
December 31,

For the year ended
December 31,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Net interest margin (FTE)















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

20,596

$

13,866

$

70,009

$

53,536

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

70


75


281


282

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

20,666


13,941


70,290


53,818

















Average interest earning assets

1,743,735


1,585,982


1,676,649


1,605,783

Net interest margin (GAAP)

4.69

%

3.47

%

4.18

%

3.33

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

4.70

%

3.49

%

4.19

%

3.35

%


For the three months
ended December 31,

For the year ended December
31,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Stockholders equity, adjusted















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

198,282

$

188,788

$

198,282

$

188,788

Less: preferred stock

(27,263)


(27,263)


(27,263)


(27,263)

Total common stockholders equity (GAAP)

171,019


161,525

$

171,019

$

161,525

Less: intangible assets

9,149


2,493


9,149


2,493

Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)

161,870


159,032


161,870


159,032

















Shares outstanding

7,442,743


7,595,781


7,442,743


7,595,781

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

21.75

$

20.94

$

21.75

$

20.94

