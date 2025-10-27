MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports Another Profitable Quarter

Net Income and Earnings Per Share Exceed Market Expectations

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the financial holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported a net income of $4.52 million and earnings per common share of $0.52 outperforming expectations of $4.48 million and $0.51 respectively for the quarter-ended September 30, 2025.

"Our core net interest margin is a healthy 3.54% for the third quarter of 2025. Our balance sheet is well-structured for current and anticipated rate changes to continue producing good results," said Alex Vari, Chief Financial Officer of MainStreet Bank. "The outlook for the Bank remains strong, as our team continues to focus on core revenue generation and expense control."

"We continue to see quality opportunities to lend in the government contracting, commercial real estate, construction and owner-occupied space," said Tom Floyd, Chief Lending Officer of MainStreet Bank. "We've worked with a few of our borrowers to improve their credit relationship, and as a result I'm happy to report that we continue to show strong asset quality. Finally, we've been talking with our customers regularly about the shutdown, and they know we stand ready to help them with their financial needs."

On October 16, 2025, the Board of Directors of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. authorized a new stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $10.0 million of the Company's common stock. This new stock repurchase program will replace and supersede the Company's existing stock repurchase program which was originally announced on May 19, 2022. The Company and Bank remain well capitalized.

About MainStreet Bank: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has over 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands)





September

30, 2025



June 30,

2025



March 31,

2025



December

31, 2024*



September

30, 2024

ASSETS







































Cash and cash equivalents







































Cash and due from banks

$ 23,940



$ 20,888



$ 18,384



$ 21,351



$ 15,319

Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions



1,315





864





735





1,711





478

Federal funds sold



102,039





111,532





183,521





184,646





216,317

Total cash and cash equivalents



127,294





133,284





202,640





207,708





232,114

Investment securities available for sale (AFS), at fair value



58,338





56,138





55,935





55,747





58,489

Investment securities held to maturity (HTM), at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods



14,293





14,846





15,657





16,078





16,016

Restricted securities, at amortized cost



7,005





7,005





7,005





6,873





6,873

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $18,831, $19,057, $19,460, $19,450, and $18,327, respectively



1,788,243





1,767,432





1,811,789





1,810,556





1,775,558

Premises and equipment, net



13,212





13,344





13,020





13,287





13,571

Property held for sale, at fair value



3,225





3,225





—





—





—

Accrued interest and other receivables



13,622





15,023





9,607





11,311





11,077

Computer software, net of amortization



—





—





—





—





18,881

Bank owned life insurance



40,433





40,117





39,809





39,507





39,203

Other assets



59,124





64,367





67,383





67,031





52,817

Total Assets

$ 2,124,789



$ 2,114,781



$ 2,222,845



$ 2,228,098



$ 2,224,599

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Liabilities:







































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 324,717



$ 330,045



$ 345,319



$ 324,307



$ 347,575

Interest-bearing demand deposits



123,231





124,090





106,033





139,780





197,527

Savings and NOW deposits



125,214





116,069





124,049





64,337





61,893

Money market deposits



458,946





463,904





511,925





560,082





451,936

Time deposits



778,727





764,439





820,999





819,288





834,738

Total deposits



1,810,835





1,798,547





1,908,325





1,907,794





1,893,669

Subordinated debt, net



69,837





71,238





72,138





73,039





72,940

Other liabilities



25,754





31,526





32,764





39,274





31,939

Total Liabilities



1,906,426





1,901,311





2,013,227





2,020,107





1,998,548

Stockholders' Equity:







































Preferred stock



27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263

Common stock



29,833





29,825





29,810





29,466





29,463

Capital surplus



68,895





68,261





67,612





67,823





67,083

Retained earnings



98,793





95,585





92,305





91,150





108,616

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(6,421)





(7,464)





(7,372)





(7,711)





(6,374)

Total Stockholders' Equity



218,363





213,470





209,618





207,991





226,051

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,124,789



$ 2,114,781



$ 2,222,845



$ 2,228,098



$ 2,224,599







* Derived from audited financial statements

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended





September

30, 2025



September

30, 2024



September

30, 2025



June 30,

2025



March 31,

2025



December

31, 2024



September

30, 2024

INTEREST INCOME:























































Interest and fees on loans

$ 94,242



$ 93,852



$ 30,688



$ 32,443



$ 31,111



$ 31,323



$ 31,615

Interest on investment securities























































Taxable securities



1,285





1,262





435





431





420





431





397

Tax-exempt securities



800





832





270





267





263





262





294

Interest on interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions



44





27





11





10





22





15





10

Interest on federal funds sold



3,342





3,523





1,060





1,135





1,147





3,088





1,275

Total interest income



99,713





99,496





32,464





34,286





32,963





35,119





33,591

INTEREST EXPENSE:























































Interest on interest-bearing demand deposits



3,123





6,049





1,071





1,004





1,048





2,612





2,117

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



1,079





553





467





391





221





201





206

Interest on money market deposits



14,606





15,911





4,623





4,707





5,276





5,475





5,277

Interest on time deposits



25,994





27,361





8,369





8,595





9,031





10,003





9,543

Interest on federal funds purchased



93





575





28





—





65





—





277

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



—





46





—





—





—





—





—

Interest on subordinated debt



2,415





2,468





804





799





812





787





828

Total interest expense



47,310





52,963





15,362





15,496





16,453





19,078





18,248

Net interest income



52,403





46,533





17,102





18,790





16,510





16,041





15,343

Provision for credit losses



(398)





3,356





144





(543)





—





3,407





2,913

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



52,801





43,177





16,958





19,333





16,510





12,634





12,430

NON-INTEREST INCOME:























































Deposit account service charges



1,625





1,516





557





538





530





481





557

Bank owned life insurance income



926





885





316





308





302





304





302

Gain on retirement of subordinated debt



273





—





145





68





60





—





—

Gain on equity securities



103





—





—





103





—





—





—

Net loss on securities called or matured



—





(48)





—





—





—





—





—

Other non-interest income



199





93





104





49





47





22





27

Total non-interest income



3,126





2,446





1,122





1,066





939





807





886

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:























































Salaries and employee benefits



24,030





22,222





7,366





8,279





8,385





8,253





7,250

Furniture and equipment expenses



2,957





2,806





799





1,141





1,016





830





931

Advertising and marketing



1,582





1,599





571





530





481





600





579

Occupancy expenses



1,114





1,257





400





318





396





358





407

Outside services



3,088





2,458





625





1,290





1,173





1,168





845

Administrative expenses



757





686





259





270





229





243





215

Computer software intangible impairment



—





—





—





—





—





19,721





—

Other operating expenses



8,198





7,508





2,647





2,917





2,634





3,258





2,992

Total non-interest expenses



41,726





38,536





12,667





14,745





14,314





34,431





13,219

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)



14,201





7,087





5,413





5,654





3,135





(20,990)





97

Income tax expense (benefit)



2,641





900





896





1,064





682





(4,823)





(168)

Net income (loss)



11,560





6,187





4,517





4,590





2,453





(16,167)





265

Preferred stock dividends



1,617





1,617





539





539





539





539





539

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 9,943



$ 4,570



$ 3,978



$ 4,051



$ 1,914



$ (16,706)



$ (274)

Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted

$ 1.29



$ 0.60



$ 0.52



$ 0.53



$ 0.25



$ (2.20)



$ (0.04)

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,682,086





7,607,431





7,704,639





7,704,677





7,636,191





7,603,318





7,601,925



UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands)





September 30, 2025



June 30, 2025



September 30, 2024



Percentage Change





$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of

Total



Last 3

Mos



Last 12

Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land development loans

$ 312,318





17.2 %

$ 328,351





18.3 %

$ 373,486





20.8 %



-4.9 %



-16.4 % Residential real estate loans



411,592





22.7 %



452,458





25.3 %



446,109





24.8 %



-9.0 %



-7.7 % Commercial real estate loans



981,091





54.2 %



911,390





50.9 %



871,280





48.4 %



7.6 %



12.6 % Commercial and industrial loans



105,217





5.8 %



97,699





5.5 %



106,249





5.9 %



7.7 %



-1.0 % Consumer loans



1,204





0.1 %



1,075





0.1 %



1,977





0.1 %



12.0 %



-39.1 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,811,422





100.0 %

$ 1,790,973





100.0 %

$ 1,799,101





100.0 %



1.1 %



0.7 % Less: Allowance for credit losses



(18,831)













(19,057)













(18,327)

























Net deferred loan fees



(4,348)













(4,484)













(5,216)

























Net Loans

$ 1,788,243











$ 1,767,432











$ 1,775,558

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 324,717





17.9 %

$ 330,045





18.4 %

$ 347,575





18.4 %



-1.6 %



-6.6 % Interest-bearing deposits:































































Demand deposits



123,231





6.8 %



124,090





6.9 %



197,527





10.4 %



-0.7 %



-37.6 % Savings and NOW deposits



125,214





6.9 %



116,069





6.5 %



61,893





3.3 %



7.9 %



102.3 % Money market deposits



458,946





25.3 %



463,904





25.8 %



451,936





23.9 %



-1.1 %



1.6 % Time deposit $250,000 or more



501,332





27.7 %



490,692





27.2 %



532,201





28.0 %



2.2 %



-5.8 % Time deposit less than $250,000



277,395





15.3 %



273,747





15.2 %



302,537





16.0 %



1.3 %



-8.3 % Total Deposits

$ 1,810,835





100.0 %

$ 1,798,547





100.0 %

$ 1,893,669





100.0 %



0.7 %



-4.4 % BORROWINGS:































































Subordinated debt, net



69,837





100.0 %



71,238





100.0 %



72,940





100.0 %



-2.0 %



-4.3 % Total Borrowings

$ 69,837





100.0 %

$ 71,238





100.0 %

$ 72,940





100.0 %



-2.0 %



-4.3 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,880,672











$ 1,869,785











$ 1,966,609













0.6 %



-4.4 %

































































Core customer funding sources (1)

$ 1,289,952





68.6 %

$ 1,329,804





71.1 %

$ 1,471,350





74.8 %



-3.0 %



-12.3 % Brokered and listing service sources (2)



520,883





27.7 %



468,743





25.1 %



422,319





21.5 %



11.1 %



23.3 % Subordinated debt, net (3)



69,837





3.7 %



71,238





3.8 %



72,940





3.7 %



-2.0 %



-4.3 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,880,672





100.0 %

$ 1,869,785





100.0 %

$ 1,966,609





100.0 %



0.6 %



-4.4 %





(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts. (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts. Excludes $114.9 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of September 30, 2025. (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the three months ended September

30, 2025



For the three months ended September

30, 2024





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense (3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized) (3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense (3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized) (3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,805,016



$ 30,688





6.75 %

$ 1,807,882



$ 31,615





6.94 % Securities:















































Taxable



52,680





435





3.28 %



54,523





397





2.89 % Tax-exempt



35,260





342





3.85 %



35,881





372





4.11 % Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions



1,037





11





4.21 %



692





10





5.73 % Federal funds sold



99,896





1,060





4.21 %



105,949





1,275





4.77 % Total interest-earning assets

$ 1,993,889



$ 32,536





6.47 %

$ 2,004,927



$ 33,669





6.66 % Other assets



125,605





















121,201

















Total assets

$ 2,119,494



















$ 2,126,128

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 120,112



$ 1,071





3.54 %

$ 173,996



$ 2,117





4.83 % Savings and NOW deposits



119,467





467





1.55 %



61,259





206





1.33 % Money market deposits



463,948





4,623





3.95 %



445,730





5,277





4.70 % Time deposits



772,176





8,369





4.30 %



759,247





9,543





4.99 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,475,703



$ 14,530





3.91 %

$ 1,440,232



$ 17,143





4.72 % Federal funds purchased



2,338





28





4.75 %



19,001





277





5.78 % Subordinated debt, net



70,793





804





4.51 %



72,901





828





4.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,548,834



$ 15,362





3.94 %

$ 1,532,134



$ 18,248





4.73 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



355,621





















368,349

















Total liabilities

$ 1,904,455



















$ 1,900,483

















Stockholders' Equity



215,039





















225,645

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,119,494



















$ 2,126,128

















Interest Rate Spread



















2.53 %



















1.94 % Net Interest Income









$ 17,174



















$ 15,421









Net Interest Margin



















3.42 %



















3.05 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the nine months ended September 30,

2025



For the nine months ended September 30,

2024





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense (3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized) (3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense (3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized) (3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,820,771



$ 94,242



6.92 %

$ 1,773,050



$ 93,852



7.08 % Securities:















































Taxable



52,926





1,285



3.25 %



55,478





1,262



3.04 % Tax-exempt



35,298





1,013



3.84 %



36,670





1,053



3.84 % Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions



1,274





44



4.62 %



662





27



5.45 % Federal funds sold



105,674





3,342



4.23 %



93,931





3,523



5.01 % Total interest-earning assets

$ 2,015,943



$ 99,926



6.63 %

$ 1,959,791



$ 99,717



6.80 % Other assets



119,819





















125,068

















Total assets

$ 2,135,762



















$ 2,084,859

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 113,969



$ 3,123



3.66 %

$ 164,192



$ 6,049



4.93 % Savings and NOW deposits



102,349





1,079



1.41 %



51,119





553



1.45 % Money market deposit



493,366





14,606



3.96 %



447,668





15,911



4.75 % Time deposits



785,685





25,994



4.42 %



728,459





27,361



5.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,495,369



$ 44,802



4.01 %

$ 1,391,438



$ 49,874



4.79 % Federal funds purchased



2,638





93



4.71 %



13,279





575



5.79 % FHLB advances



—





—



—





1,095





46



5.62 % Subordinated debt, net



71,670





2,415



4.51 %



72,802





2,468



4.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,569,677



$ 47,310



4.03 %

$ 1,478,614



$ 52,963



4.79 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



354,635





















382,591

















Total liabilities

$ 1,924,312



















$ 1,861,205

















Stockholders' Equity



211,450





















223,654

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,135,762



















$ 2,084,859

















Interest Rate Spread



















2.60 %



















2.01 % Net Interest Income









$ 52,616



















$ 46,754









Net Interest Margin

















3.49 %

















3.19 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except share and per share data)





At or For the Three

Months Ended



At or For the Nine

Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding































Earnings (loss) per common share (basic and diluted)

$ 0.52



$ (0.04)



$ 1.29



$ 0.60

Book value per common share

$ 24.81



$ 26.15



$ 24.81



$ 26.15

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$ 24.81



$ 23.66



$ 24.81



$ 23.66

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,704,639





7,601,925





7,682,086





7,607,431

Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,703,579





7,602,783





7,703,579





7,602,783

Performance Ratios































Return on average assets (annualized)



0.85 %



0.05 %



0.72 %



0.40 % Return on average equity (annualized)



8.33 %



0.47 %



7.31 %



3.70 % Return on average common equity (annualized)



8.40 %



(0.55) %



7.22 %



3.11 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



6.47 %



6.66 %



6.63 %



6.80 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



3.94 %



4.73 %



4.03 %



4.79 % Net interest spread (FTE)(2) (annualized)



2.53 %



1.94 %



2.60 %



2.01 % Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)



3.42 %



3.05 %



3.49 %



3.19 % Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.21 %



0.17 %



0.20 %



0.16 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.37 %



2.47 %



2.62 %



2.47 % Efficiency ratio(3)



69.50 %



81.45 %



75.18 %



78.68 % Allowance for Credit Losses































Allowance for credit losses (ACL)































Beginning balance, ACL - loans

$ 19,057



$ 17,098



$ 19,450



$ 16,506

Add: recoveries



75





11





831





19

Less: charge-offs



(235)





(1,907)





(857)





(2,418)

Add: provision for credit losses - loans



(66)





3,125





(593)





4,220

Ending balance, ACL - loans

$ 18,831



$ 18,327



$ 18,831



$ 18,327



































Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$ 272



$ 357



$ 287



$ 1,009

Provision for unfunded commitments, net



210





(212)





195





(864)

Ending balance, RUC

$ 482



$ 145



$ 482



$ 145

Total allowance for credit losses

$ 19,313



$ 18,472



$ 19,313



$ 18,472



































Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans



1.04 %



1.02 %



1.04 %



1.02 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans



80.52 %



64.84 %



80.52 %



64.84 % Net charge-offs to average gross loans (annualized)



0.04 %



0.42 %



NM





0.18 % Concentration Ratios































Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



356.02 %



360.26 %



356.02 %



360.26 % Construction loans to total capital (5)



102.61 %



118.15 %



102.61 %



118.15 % Past due and Non-performing Assets































Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing to total gross loans



1.40 %



0.61 %



1.40 %



0.61 % Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



1.29 %



1.57 %



1.29 %



1.57 % Other real estate owned

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

Non-performing loans

$ 23,386



$ 28,264



$ 23,386



$ 28,264

Non-performing assets to total assets



1.10 %



1.27 %



1.10 %



1.27 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)































Total risk-based capital ratio



16.18 %



16.96 %



16.18 %



16.96 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.16 %



15.97 %



15.16 %



15.97 % Leverage ratio



13.42 %



13.98 %



13.42 %



13.98 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.16 %



15.97 %



15.16 %



15.97 % Other information































Common shares closing stock price

$ 20.83



$ 18.45



$ 20.83



$ 18.45

Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)



10.28 %



9.39 %



10.28 %



9.39 % Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)



10.15 %



9.86 %



9.90 %



10.02 % Number of full time equivalent employees



174





201





174





201

Number of full service branch offices



6





6





6





6







(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2025 are preliminary (2) Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income (4) Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied, multifamily, and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital (5) Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars In thousands)





For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Core net interest margin (FTE)































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 17,102



$ 15,343



$ 52,403



$ 46,533

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



72





78





213





221

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



17,174





15,421





52,616





46,754

Nonrecurring interest income adjustment from nonaccrual loans.



595





984





827





1,848

Core net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



17,769





16,405





53,443





48,602



































Average interest earning assets



1,993,889





2,004,927





2,015,943





1,959,791

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.40 %



3.06 %



3.48 %



3.17 % Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.42 %



3.05 %



3.49 %



3.19 % Core net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.54 %



3.25 %



3.54 %



3.32 %





































For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Yield on earning assets (FTE)































Total interest income (GAAP)

$ 32,464



$ 33,591



$ 99,713



$ 99,496

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



72





78





213





221

Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



32,536





33,669





99,926





99,717



































Average interest earning assets



1,993,889





2,004,927





2,015,943





1,959,791

Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.46 %



6.65 %



6.61 %



6.79 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.47 %



6.66 %



6.63 %



6.80 %





































For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net interest spread (FTE)































Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.46 %



6.65 %



6.61 %

6.79 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.47 %



6.66 %

6.63 %

6.80 %

































Yield on interest-bearing liabilities (GAAP)



3.94 %



4.73 %

4.03 %

4.79 %

































Net interest spread (GAAP)



2.52 %



1.92 %

2.58 %



2.00 % Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)



2.53 %



1.94 %

2.60 %



2.01 %



































As of September 30,



As of September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Tangible common stockholders' equity































Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 218,363



$ 226,051



$ 218,363



$ 226,051

Less: intangible assets



—





(18,881)





—





(18,881)

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



218,363





207,170



$ 218,363





207,170

Less: preferred stock



(27,263)





(27,263)





(27,263)





(27,263)

Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



191,100





179,907





191,100





179,907



































Common shares outstanding



7,703,579





7,602,783





7,703,579





7,602,783

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 24.81



$ 23.66



$ 24.81



$ 23.66







































As of September 30,



As of September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Stockholders equity, adjusted































Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 218,363



$ 226,051



$ 218,363



$ 226,051

Less: intangible assets



—





(18,881)





—





(18,881)

Total tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



218,363





207,170





218,363





207,170







































As of September 30,



As of September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Total tangible assets































Total assets (GAAP)

$ 2,124,789



$ 2,224,599



$ 2,124,789



$ 2,224,599

Less: intangible assets



—





(18,881)





—





(18,881)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,124,789





2,205,718





2,124,789





2,205,718







































For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Average tangible stockholders' equity































Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 215,039



$ 225,645



$ 211,450



$ 223,654

Less: average intangible assets



—





(17,738)





—





(16,405)

Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



215,039





207,907





211,450





207,249







































For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Average tangible assets































Total average assets (GAAP)

$ 2,119,494



$ 2,126,128



$ 2,135,762



$ 2,084,859

Less: average intangible assets



—





(17,738)





—





(16,405)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,119,494





2,108,390





2,135,762





2,068,454





































