MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Appoints Wendy Adeler Hall to Board of Directors

Ms. Adeler Hall brings over three decades of leadership experience in retail business development, marketing, and strategic growth for Adeler Jewelers and the Jorge Adeler Collection. She spearheaded the business's national expansion plan to place the Jorge Adeler Collection with elite national retailers. Ms. Adeler Hall's efforts also secured features in major fashion publications, significantly elevating the brand's national profile. The Adeler family has held an investment in the Company since its inception over 21 years ago, and Adeler Jewelers was one of the Bank's first customers. Prior to joining Adeler Jewelers, Ms. Adeler Hall was the founder of a multi-location gourmet food store and has consistently demonstrated a strong record of entrepreneurial success within the Northern Virginia community.

"Wendy brings a strong acumen in business growth and development," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of both the Company and the Bank. "Her addition to the board elevates the expertise and perspective of the independent Directors that was previously provided by businesswoman Elizabeth Bennett who retired in 2024. Above and beyond Wendy's business savvy, she is also a dedicated champion for giving back to the community."

Ms. Adeler Hall is the Chairperson for the Capital Hospice Gala, co-chairs National Alliance for Research Schizophrenia and Depression galas to support brain and behavioral health research and has organized the Great Falls Children's Spring Festival for over 20 years. She is a graduate of George Mason University with a BA in Political Science and minor in Public Policy.

"MainStreet Bank has committed to providing unparalleled service to their customers," Adeler Hall said. "I'm thrilled to be joining a Board with such a remarkable depth of knowledge and governance. I look forward to applying my passion for scaling businesses and building partnerships."

About MainStreet Bank: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Contact: Billy Freesmeier

Chief of Staff

(703) 481-4579

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.