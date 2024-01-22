MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Delivered Consistent 2023 Earnings Despite Market Turmoil

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

22 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Year-End and Fourth Quarter Results Underscore Steady Progress in Challenging Environment

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $26.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, consistent with expectations. Earnings per share for the year totaled $3.25.

Annualized returns for 2023 included:

Return on Average Equity (ROAE): 

12.66 %

Return on Average Assets (ROAA):

1.38 %

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (tax equivalent):

4.08 %

Efficiency Ratio:

56.7 %

Liquidity Coverage Ratio:

133 %

Core Deposit Ratio:

74 %

FDIC Insured Deposits / Total Deposits:

77 %

Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL):

1.01 %

Tangible Book Value per Common Share:

$23.86

"We've maintained a steady course, meeting customer credit needs and delivering healthy shareholder value at a time when community banks across our region and the nation face intense headwinds," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. and MainStreet Bank.

"It's worth reflecting on what an extraordinarily challenging year this was," he continued. "In the first quarter of 2023, we witnessed the second, third, and fourth largest bank failures in U.S. history. The fallout increased the impact of historically steep interest rate hikes. Yet MainStreet Bancshares has not just persevered but prospered. We see a bright future for all facets of our business, and we continue to invest in innovation as our Avenu embedded banking solution comes to fruition."

Strong Fundamentals
"Our core banking business is thriving," added Abdul Hersiburane, MainStreet Bank's President. "Core deposits rose to 74% in the fourth quarter, up from 68% in the third quarter, and in the same period our wholesale deposits declined from 31% to 24%. Net loans, meanwhile, were up 8% for the year."

The Company's loan book totaled $1.73 billion at the end of 2023, and concentrations are well managed, with commercial real estate standing at 373% of total capital, below the board-set limit of 375%. The quality of the loan portfolio remained pristine, with negligible net chargeoffs and past-due loans.

The cumulative net interest margin rested at 4.08% for the year, as funding costs began to stabilize. While this measure has trended down quarter over quarter, the Company's levels have consistently remained higher than most of its peers due to strong balance sheet management.

Fortifying Avenu for Growth
Since it went live in the third quarter, Avenu has continued to make progress in attracting and onboarding customers. Its inaugural client, Safari Pay, has now entered the beta stage and is gradually adding customers and conducting transactions. As Avenu ramps up and begins compliance reviews and onboarding with additional customers, the team will continue to harden and test systems and fortify the operation to scale up.

"We set out to build from scratch a compliance-centric system that can connect our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to MainStreet Bank's banking core," Dick noted. "This was never a modest task because we weren't interested in jumping onboard the middleware bandwagon. We wanted to build our embedded banking solution with meticulous care, bringing our deep understanding of regulatory and business challenges to bear. We are confident that our embedded banking solution will prove innovative and enhance MainStreet Bank's deposit growth and support expanded lending." 

ABOUT AVENU
Avenu, MainStreet Bank's fully integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, identified its first client on October 18. SafariPay, via its global money transmittance service PaySii, expects its customers to maintain average balances of $4 million on the platform. 

Avenu — Banking Delivered 
Avenu is the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to a banking core — MainStreet Bank's banking core. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company (aggregator) without our own bank. We are Avenu, a leading financial technology company backed by an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.

Avenu — Serving a Community of Innovation 
Our clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and long-term business relationships.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)



December
31, 2023

September
30, 2023

June
30, 2023

March
31, 2023

December
31, 2022*

ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents



















Cash and due from banks

$

53,581

$

44,912

$

67,700

$

225,334

$

48,931

Federal funds sold

60,932


76,271


30,341





81,669

Total cash and cash equivalents

114,513


121,183


98,041


225,334


130,600

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

59,928


56,726


60,579


63,209


62,631

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods

17,275


17,565


17,590


17,616


17,642

Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost

24,356


20,619


20,304


22,436


24,325

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $16,506, $15,626, $16,047, $15,435, and $14,114, respectively

1,705,137


1,681,444


1,637,484


1,617,275


1,579,950

Premises and equipment, net

13,944


14,275


14,427


14,521


14,709

Accrued interest and other receivables

12,390


11,184


10,256


9,744


9,581

Computer software, net of amortization

14,657


13,373


12,266


10,559


9,149

Bank owned life insurance

38,318


38,035


37,763


37,503


37,249

Other assets

34,914


47,087


40,641


36,811


39,915

Total Assets

$

2,035,432

$

2,021,491

$

1,949,351

$

2,055,008

$

1,925,751

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

364,606

$

394,859

$

388,992

$

487,875

$

550,690

Interest bearing demand deposits

137,128


76,423


71,308


100,522


80,099

Savings and NOW deposits

45,878


46,550


51,294


53,499


51,419

Money market deposits

442,179


461,398


380,500


260,316


222,540

Time deposits

696,336


703,960


701,289


730,076


608,141

Total deposits

1,686,127


1,683,190


1,593,383


1,632,288


1,512,889

Federal funds borrowed

15,000





30,000


60,696



Federal Home Loan Bank advances










45,000


100,000

Subordinated debt

72,642


72,543


72,444


72,344


72,245

Other liabilities

40,146


52,015


43,016


39,692


42,335

Total Liabilities

1,813,915


1,807,748


1,738,843


1,850,020


1,727,469

Stockholders' Equity:



















Preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263

Common stock

29,198


29,188


29,177


29,185


28,736

Capital surplus

65,985


65,407


64,768


64,213


63,999

Retained earnings

106,549


102,694


97,646


91,991


86,830

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,478)


(10,809)


(8,346)


(7,664)


(8,546)

Total Stockholders' Equity

221,517


213,743


210,508


204,988


198,282

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,035,432

$

2,021,491

$

1,949,351

$

2,055,008

$

1,925,751

*Derived from audited financial statements

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended


December
31, 2023

December
31, 2022

December
31, 2023

September
30, 2023

June
30, 2023

March
31, 2023

December
31, 2022

INTEREST INCOME:



























Interest and fees on loans

$

116,184

$

78,872

$

30,849

$

29,750

$

28,855

$

26,731

$

23,972

Interest on investment securities



























Taxable securities

1,836


1,603


451


459


407


518


467

Tax-exempt securities

1,065


1,058


268


268


265


264


262

Interest on federal funds sold

5,038


2,312


1,510


1,217


1,179


1,132


1,071

Total interest income

124,123


83,845


33,078


31,694


30,706


28,645


25,772

INTEREST EXPENSE:



























Interest on interest bearing demand deposits

1,892


601


1,058


240


251


343


256

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

546


203


146


145


147


108


81

Interest on money market deposits

13,924


1,547


5,639


4,156


2,926


1,203


781

Interest on time deposits

27,003


8,202


8,257


7,526


7,077


4,144


2,966

Interest on federal funds borrowed

299





25


35


201


38



Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,224


347


118


186


13


906


264

Interest on subordinated debt

3,288


2,936


828


828


820


812


828

Total interest expense

48,176


13,836


16,071


13,116


11,435


7,554


5,176

Net interest income

75,947


70,009


17,007


18,578


19,271


21,091


20,596

Provision for credit losses

1,642


2,398


466


255


638


283


1,118

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

74,305


67,611


16,541


18,323


18,633


20,808


19,478

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



























Deposit account service charges

2,149


2,420


510


514


535


590


610

Bank owned life insurance income

1,069


1,008


283


272


259


255


253

Loan swap fee income




619















Net gain on held-to-maturity securities




4















Net loss on sale of loans




(168)















Other non-interest income

420


951


68


177


16


158


196

Total other income

3,638


4,834


861


963


810


1,003


1,059

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



























Salaries and employee benefits

28,267


23,801


7,129


6,924


6,595


7,621


6,775

Furniture and equipment expenses

2,787


2,786


804


713


772


498


710

Advertising and marketing

2,343


2,304


271


577


698


797


620

Occupancy expenses

1,684


1,471


397


375


426


486


378

Outside services

2,044


2,075


352


697


504


490


529

Administrative expenses

922


872


219


277


211


215


214

Other operating expenses

7,072


5,748


1,964


1,866


1,646


1,596


1,481

Total non-interest expenses

45,119


39,057


11,136


11,429


10,852


11,703


10,707

Income before income tax expense

32,824


33,388


6,266


7,857


8,591


10,108


9,830

Income tax expense

6,239


6,714


1,120


1,516


1,645


1,957


2,252

Net income

26,585


26,674


5,146


6,341


6,946


8,151


7,578

Preferred stock dividends

2,156


2,156


539


539


539


539


539

Net income available to common shareholders

$

24,429

$

24,518

$

4,607

$

5,802

$

6,407

$

7,612

$

7,039

Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$

3.25

$

3.26

$

0.61

$

0.77

$

0.85

$

1.01

$

0.95

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted

7,522,913


7,529,382


7,527,327


7,524,332


7,522,764


7,517,213


7,433,607

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Percentage Change


$ Amount

% of
Total

$ Amount

% of
Total

$ Amount

% of
Total

Last 3
Mos

Last 12
Mos

LOANS:































Construction and land development loans

$

429,637


24.9

%

$

426,698


25.1

%

$

393,783


24.6

%

0.7

%

9.1

%

Residential real estate loans

474,602


27.5

%

462,935


27.2

%

394,394


24.7

%

2.5

%

20.3

%

Commercial real estate loans

743,827


43.1

%

734,615


43.1

%

700,728


43.8

%

1.3

%

6.2

%

Commercial and industrial loans

75,415


4.4

%

73,855


4.3

%

97,351


6.1

%

2.1

%

-22.5

%

Consumer loans

3,610


0.1

%

4,598


0.3

%

13,336


0.8

%

-21.5

%

-72.9

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,727,091


100.0

%

$

1,702,701


100.0

%

$

1,599,592


100.0

%

1.4

%

8.0

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(16,506)






(15,626)






(14,114)












Net deferred loan fees

(5,448)






(5,631)






(5,528)












Net Loans

$

1,705,137





$

1,681,444





$

1,579,950












DEPOSITS:































Non-interest bearing deposits

$

364,606


21.6

%

$

394,859


23.5

%

$

550,690


36.4

%

-7.7

%

-33.8

%

Interest-bearing deposits:































Demand deposits

137,128


8.1

%

76,423


4.5

%

80,099


5.3

%

79.4

%

71.2

%

Savings and NOW deposits

45,878


2.7

%

46,550


2.8

%

51,419


3.4

%

-1.4

%

-10.8

%

Money market accounts

442,179


26.2

%

461,398


27.4

%

222,540


14.7

%

-4.2

%

98.7

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more

442,662


26.3

%

432,440


25.7

%

370,005


24.5

%

2.4

%

19.6

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000

253,674


15.1

%

271,520


16.1

%

238,136


15.7

%

-6.6

%

6.5

%

Total Deposits

$

1,686,127


100.0

%

$

1,683,190


100.0

%

$

1,512,889


100.0

%

0.2

%

11.5

%

BORROWINGS:































Federal funds borrowed

15,000


17.1

%




0.0

%




0.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances




0.0

%




0.0

%

100,000


58.1

%

-100.0

%

-100.0

%

Subordinated debt

72,642


82.9

%

72,543


100.0

%

72,245


41.9

%

0.1

%

0.5

%

Total Borrowings

$

87,642


100.0

%

$

72,543


100.0

%

$

172,245


100.0

%

20.8

%

-49.1

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,773,769





$

1,755,733





$

1,685,134






1.0

%

5.3

%

































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,252,534


70.7

%

$

1,144,513


65.2

%

$

1,157,573


68.7

%

9.4

%

8.2

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

433,593


24.4

%

538,677


30.7

%

355,316


21.1

%

-19.5

%

22.0

%

Federal funds borrowed

15,000


0.8

%




0.0

%




0.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances




0.0

%




0.0

%

100,000


5.9

%

0.0

%

-100.0

%

Subordinated debt (3)

72,642


4.1

%

72,543


4.1

%

72,245


4.3

%

0.1

%

0.5

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,773,769


100.0

%

$

1,755,733


100.0

%

$

1,685,134


100.0

%

1.0

%

5.3

%


(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.

Excludes $187.2 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuent to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of December 31, 2023.

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the three months ended December 31, 2023

For the three months ended December 31, 2022


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,720,790

$

30,849


7.11

%

$

1,510,087

$

23,972


6.30

%

Securities:























Taxable

67,494


451


2.65

%

70,776


467


2.62

%

Tax-exempt

37,614


339


3.58

%

38,007


332


3.46

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

114,421


1,510


5.24

%

124,865


1,071


3.40

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

1,940,319

$

33,149


6.78

%

$

1,743,735

$

25,842


5.88

%

Other assets

57,877










55,559








Total assets

$

1,998,196









$

1,799,294








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

98,021

$

1,058


4.28

%

$

81,724

$

256


1.24

%

Savings and NOW deposits

47,142


146


1.23

%

53,570


81


0.60

%

Money market deposit accounts

477,916


5,639


4.68

%

213,530


781


1.45

%

Time deposits

710,026


8,257


4.61

%

613,262


2,966


1.92

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,333,105

$

15,100


4.49

%

$

962,086

$

4,084


1.68

%

Federal funds borrowed

1,740


25


5.70

%

2






FHLB advances

8,424


118


5.56

%

23,913


264


4.38

%

Subordinated debt

72,603


828


4.52

%

72,206


828


4.55

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,415,872

$

16,071


4.50

%

$

1,058,207

$

5,176


1.94

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

365,655










546,827








Total liabilities

$

1,781,527









$

1,605,034








Stockholders' Equity

216,669










194,260








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,998,196









$

1,799,294








Interest Rate Spread









2.28

%









3.94

%

Net Interest Income




$

17,078









$

20,666




Net Interest Margin









3.49

%









4.70

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the year ended December 31, 2023

For the year ended December 31, 2022


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,659,179

$

116,184


7.00

%

$

1,442,716

$

78,872


5.47

%

Securities:























Taxable

68,815


1,836


2.67

%

72,809


1,603


2.20

%

Tax-exempt

37,810


1,348


3.57

%

38,528


1,339


3.48

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

103,840


5,038


4.85

%

122,596


2,312


1.89

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

1,869,644

$

124,406


6.65

%

$

1,676,649

$

84,126


5.02

%

Other assets

62,161










67,380








Total assets

$

1,931,805









$

1,744,029








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

83,087

$

1,892


2.28

%

$

85,566

$

601


0.70

%

Savings and NOW deposits

49,565


546


1.10

%

63,401


203


0.32

%

Money market deposit accounts

365,815


13,924


3.81

%

137,066


1,547


1.13

%

Time deposits

702,034


27,003


3.85

%

642,918


8,202


1.28

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,200,501

$

43,365


3.61

%

$

928,951

$

10,553


1.14

%

Federal funds borrowed

5,583


299


5.36

%

2






FHLB advances

24,959


1,224


4.90

%

23,986


347


1.45

%

Subordinated debt

72,455


3,288


4.54

%

65,176


2,936


4.50

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,303,498

$

48,176


3.70

%

$

1,018,115

$

13,836


1.36

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

418,386










535,075








Total liabilities

$

1,721,884









$

1,553,190








Stockholders' Equity

209,921










190,839








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,931,805









$

1,744,029








Interest Rate Spread









2.95

%









3.66

%

Net Interest Income




$

76,230









$

70,290




Net Interest Margin









4.08

%









4.19

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)



At or For the Three
Months Ended

At or For the Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding















Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$

0.61

$

0.95

$

3.25

$

3.26

Book value per common share

$

25.81

$

22.98

$

25.81

$

22.98

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$

23.86

$

21.75

$

23.86

$

21.75

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,527,327


7,433,607


7,522,913


7,529,382

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,527,415


7,442,743


7,527,415


7,442,743

Performance Ratios















Return on average assets (annualized)

1.02

%

1.67

%

1.38

%

1.53

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

9.42

%

15.48

%

12.66

%

13.98

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

9.65

%

16.72

%

13.37

%

14.99

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)

6.78

%

5.88

%

6.65

%

5.02

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)

4.50

%

1.94

%

3.70

%

1.36

%

Net interest spread (FTE)(2)

2.28

%

3.94

%

2.95

%

3.66

%

Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)

3.49

%

4.70

%

4.08

%

4.19

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.17

%

0.23

%

0.19

%

0.28

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)

2.21

%

2.36

%

2.34

%

2.24

%

Efficiency ratio(3)

62.33

%

49.45

%

56.69

%

52.19

%

Asset Quality















Allowance for credit losses (ACL)















Beginning balance, ACL - loans

$

15,626

$

12,994

$

14,114

$

11,697

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption







895



Add: recoveries

9


2


22


19

Less: charge-offs

(137)





(468)



Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans

1,008


1,118


1,943


2,398

Ending balance, ACL - loans

$

16,506

$

14,114

$

16,506

$

14,114

















Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$

1,552

$



$



$


Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption







1,310



Add: provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments, net

(543)





(301)



Ending balance, RUC

$

1,009

$



$

1,009

$


Total allowance for credit losses

$

17,515

$

14,114

$

17,515

$

14,114

















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans

0.96

%

0.88

%

0.96

%

0.88

%

Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans

1.01

%

0.89

%

1.01

%

0.89

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans

16.44


N/A


16.44


N/A

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)

0.03

%

0.00

%

0.03

%

0.00

%

Concentration Ratios















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

372.50

%

377.54

%

372.50

%

377.54

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)

137.67

%

137.41

%

137.67

%

137.41

%

Non-performing Assets















Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans

0.04

%

0.00

%

0.04

%

0.00

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

0.06

%

0.00

%

0.06

%

0.00

%

Non-performing assets

$

1,004

$



$

1,004

$


Non-performing assets to total assets

0.05

%

0.00

%

0.05

%

0.00

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)















Total risk-based capital ratio

17.18

%

16.27

%

17.18

%

16.27

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

16.22

%

15.47

%

16.22

%

15.47

%

Leverage ratio

14.66

%

15.05

%

14.66

%

15.05

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

16.22

%

15.47

%

16.22

%

15.47

%

Other information















Closing stock price

$

24.81

$

27.49

$

24.81

$

27.49

Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)

10.24

%

9.87

%

10.24

%

9.87

%

Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)

10.22

%

10.39

%

10.31

%

10.66

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

186


168


186


168

Number of full service branch offices

6


6


6


6


(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2023 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)



For the three months
ended December 31,

For the year ended
December 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Net interest margin (FTE)















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

17,007

$

20,596

$

75,947

$

70,009

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

71


70


283


281

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

17,078


20,666


76,230


70,290

















Average interest earning assets

1,940,319


1,743,735


1,869,644


1,676,649

Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.48

%

4.69

%

4.06

%

4.18

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.49

%

4.70

%

4.08

%

4.19

%


For the three months
ended December 31,

For the year ended
December 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Yield on earning assets (FTE)















Total interest income

$

33,078

$

25,772

$

124,123

$

83,845

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

71


70


283


281

Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

33,149


25,842


124,406


84,126

















Average interest earning assets

1,940,319


1,743,735


1,869,644


1,676,649

Yield on earning assets (GAAP)

6.76

%

5.86

%

6.64

%

5.00

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)

6.78

%

5.88

%

6.65

%

5.02

%


For the three months
ended December 31,

For the year ended D
ecember 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Net interest spread (FTE)















Yield on earning assets (GAAP)

6.76

%

5.86

%

6.64

%

5.00

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)

6.78

%

5.88

%

6.65

%

5.02

%

















Yield on interest-bearing liabilities

4.50

%

1.94

%

3.70

%

1.36

%

Net interest spread (GAAP)

2.26

%

3.92

%

2.94

%

3.64

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)

2.28

%

3.94

%

2.95

%

3.66

%


As of December 31,

As of December 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Stockholders equity, adjusted















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

221,517

$

198,282

$

221,517

$

198,282

Less: intangible assets

14,657


9,149


14,657


9,149

Tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)

206,860


189,133

$

206,860

$

189,133

Less: preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263

Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)

179,597


161,870


179,597


161,870

















Common shares outstanding

7,527,415


7,442,743


7,527,415


7,442,743

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

23.86

$

21.75

$

23.86

$

21.75


As of December 31,

As of December 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Total assets, adjusted















Total assets (GAAP)

$

2,035,432

$

1,925,751

$

2,035,432

$

1,925,751

Less: intangible assets

(14,657)


(9,149)


(14,657)


(9,149)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)

2,020,775


1,916,602


2,020,775


1,916,602


For the three months
ended December 31,

For the year ended
December 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Average stockholders equity, adjusted















Total average stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

216,669

$

194,225

$

209,921

$

190,839

Less: average intangible assets

(13,929)


(8,143)


(11,996)


(5,471)

Total average tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)

202,740


186,082


197,925


185,368


For the three months
ended December 31,

For the year ended
December 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Average assets, adjusted















Total average average assets (GAAP)

$

1,998,196

$

1,799,259

$

1,931,805

$

1,744,029

Less: average intangible assets

(13,929)


(8,143)


(11,996)


(5,471)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1,984,267


1,791,116


1,919,809


1,738,558

Contact: Debra Cope
Director of Corporate Communications
Desk (703) 481-4599
Mobile (202) 468-3184

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

