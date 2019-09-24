MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. On List of 30 Top Performing Small-Cap Banks and Thrifts in United States

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq:MNSB), the parent company of MainStreet Bank, has been named to the Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. Sm-All Stars Class of 2019. MainStreet was one of 30 publicly traded banks and thrifts in the United States – and the only bank headquartered in Virginia – to be included in the publication.

According to the recent Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. publication, the Sm-All Stars list is produced annually "to identify the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country. In doing this, we hope to uncover the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of the world."

To earn Sm-All Star status, companies need to have a market capitalization below $2.5 billion, a category that includes 401 depository institutions nationally. Companies were selected based on various financial screening criteria, including growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength.

"We are honored to be selected for the Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. Sm-All Stars," said MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Chairman & CEO Jeff W. Dick. "This prestigious recognition is important because it highlights the hard work and accomplishments of our dedicated team at MainStreet Bank."

The recognition places MainStreet in the top 7% of banks nationwide in terms of performance. "The performance metrics of the remaining 30 institutions are outstanding, with the Class of 2019 delivering bottom line results that are markedly better than the industry as a whole," according to the Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. publication.

About MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of MainStreet Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary. MainStreet Bank provides financial services to businesses, professionals and consumers at six branches throughout Northern Virginia and before year-end in the District of Columbia. MainStreet Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services.

