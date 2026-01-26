MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports a Profitable 2025 and remains focused on serving the Washington, DC Metropolitan Community

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Jan 26, 2026, 08:00 ET

Strategic Balance Sheet Management Yields a Healthy Net Interest Margin

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the financial holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported a net income of $15.6 million for the year-ended December 31, 2025, resulting in earnings per common share of $1.76.  The Company executed a buyback of 209,000 shares during the fourth quarter as part of its share buyback plan.  The Company and Bank remain strongly capitalized.

MainStreet Bank Headquarters 10089 Fairfax Blvd Fairfax, Virginia 22030 (PRNewsfoto/MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.)
"The team delivered quickly on our focused return to core banking," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.  "We are steadfast in increasing profitability and primed to go forward."

"The net interest margin expanded to 3.46% for 2025, a 33-basis point increase from the previous year," said Alex Vari, Chief Financial Officer of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.  "We plan to preserve and grow this strong net interest margin and continue to control our expenses to enhance our future performance.  We are laser-focused on building a strong balance sheet and our portfolio is well-positioned for the current and anticipated interest rate environment."

"We continue to prove positive outcomes as we manage our asset quality and grow our loan portfolio," said Tom Floyd, Chief Lending Officer of MainStreet Bank. "Our team increased gross loans by $54 million in the fourth quarter, and we're encouraged by the momentum carrying into this year."

About MainStreet Bank: MainStreet Bank is coming to Middleburg, Virginia in February 2026!  Our newest branch will be located at 10 North Pendleton Street, Middleburg, Virginia 20118. 

In addition, MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has over 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)



December
31, 2025

September
30, 2025

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December
31, 2024*

ASSETS


















Cash and due from banks

$

25,179

$

23,940

$

20,888

$

18,384

$

21,351

Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions

1,276


1,315


864


735


1,711

Federal funds sold

136,301


102,039


111,532


183,521


184,646

Total cash and cash equivalents

162,756


127,294


133,284


202,640


207,708

Investment securities available for sale (AFS), at fair

value

56,454


58,338


56,138


55,935


55,747

Investment securities held to maturity (HTM), at

amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods

15,298


14,293


14,846


15,657


16,078

Restricted securities, at amortized cost

7,005


7,005


7,005


7,005


6,873

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,308,

$18,831, $19,057, $19,460, and $19,450, respectively

1,841,833


1,788,243


1,767,432


1,811,789


1,810,556

Premises and equipment, net

13,530


13,212


13,344


13,020


13,287

Other real estate owned, net

1,697











Property held for sale, at fair value

2,806


3,225


3,225





Accrued interest and other receivables

14,518


13,622


15,023


9,607


11,311

Bank owned life insurance

40,752


40,433


40,117


39,809


39,507

Other assets

56,020


59,124


64,367


67,383


67,031

Total Assets

$

2,212,669

$

2,124,789

$

2,114,781

$

2,222,845

$

2,228,098

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


















Liabilities:


















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

378,694

$

324,717

$

330,045

$

345,319

$

324,307

Interest-bearing demand deposits

119,407


123,231


124,090


106,033


139,780

Savings and NOW deposits

121,905


125,214


116,069


124,049


64,337

Money market deposits

499,334


458,946


463,904


511,925


560,082

Time deposits

779,844


778,727


764,439


820,999


819,288

Total deposits

1,899,184


1,810,835


1,798,547


1,908,325


1,907,794

Subordinated debt, net

69,936


69,837


71,238


72,138


73,039

Other liabilities

24,958


25,754


31,526


32,764


39,274

Total Liabilities

1,994,078


1,906,426


1,901,311


2,013,227


2,020,107

Stockholders' Equity:


















Preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263

Common stock

29,008


29,833


29,825


29,810


29,466

Capital surplus

66,531


68,895


68,261


67,612


67,823

Retained earnings

101,557


98,793


95,585


92,305


91,150

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,768)


(6,421)


(7,464)


(7,372)


(7,711)

Total Stockholders' Equity

218,591


218,363


213,470


209,618


207,991

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,212,669

$

2,124,789

$

2,114,781

$

2,222,845

$

2,228,098

*Derived from audited financial statements

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended


December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024*

December
31, 2025

September
30, 2025

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December
31, 2024

INTEREST INCOME:


























Interest and fees on loans

$

124,211

$

125,177

$

29,969

$

30,688

$

32,443

$

31,111

$

31,323

Interest on investment securities


























Taxable securities

1,707


1,693


421


435


431


420


431

Tax-exempt securities

1,076


1,093


276


270


267


263


262

Interest on interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions

54


41


10


11


10


22


15

Interest on federal funds sold

4,540


6,611


1,198


1,060


1,135


1,147


3,088

Total interest income

131,588


134,615


31,874


32,464


34,286


32,963


35,119

INTEREST EXPENSE:


























Interest on interest-bearing demand deposits

4,187


8,661


1,064


1,071


1,004


1,048


2,612

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

1,469


754


390


467


391


221


201

Interest on money market deposits

18,852


21,386


4,246


4,623


4,707


5,276


5,475

Interest on time deposits

34,239


37,364


8,244


8,369


8,595


9,031


10,003

Interest on federal funds purchased

93


575





28





65


Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances




46














Interest on subordinated debt

3,203


3,255


788


804


799


812


787

Total interest expense

62,043


72,041


14,732


15,362


15,496


16,453


19,078

Net interest income

69,545


62,574


17,142


17,102


18,790


16,510


16,041

Provision for credit losses

(70)


6,763


328


144


(543)





3,407

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

69,615


55,811


16,814


16,958


19,333


16,510


12,634

NON-INTEREST INCOME:


























Deposit account service charges

2,184


1,996


559


557


538


530


481

Bank owned life insurance income

1,245


1,189


319


316


308


302


304

Gain on retirement of subordinated debt

273








145


68


60


Gain on equity securities

103











103





Net loss on securities called or matured




(48)














Other non-interest income

222


115


22


104


49


47


22

Total non-interest income

4,027


3,252


900


1,122


1,066


939


807

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:


























Salaries and employee benefits

31,587


30,475


7,557


7,366


8,279


8,385


8,253

Furniture and equipment expenses

3,840


3,636


884


799


1,141


1,016


830

Advertising and marketing

2,051


2,199


469


571


530


481


600

Occupancy expenses

1,407


1,614


293


400


318


396


358

Outside services

3,776


3,627


688


625


1,290


1,173


1,168

Administrative expenses

996


929


238


259


270


229


243

Computer software intangible impairment




19,721














19,721

Other operating expenses

10,894


10,766


2,696


2,647


2,917


2,634


3,258

Total non-interest expenses

54,551


72,967


12,825


12,667


14,745


14,314


34,431

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

19,091


(13,904)


4,889


5,413


5,654


3,135


(20,990)

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,478


(3,924)


836


896


1,064


682


(4,823)

Net income (loss)

15,613


(9,980)


4,053


4,517


4,590


2,453


(16,167)

Preferred stock dividends

2,156


2,156


539


539


539


539


539

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

13,457

$

(12,136)

$

3,514

$

3,978

$

4,051

$

1,914

$

(16,706)

Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted

$

1.76

$

(1.60)

$

0.46

$

0.52

$

0.53

$

0.25

$

(2.20)

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted

7,652,504


7,606,391


7,564,723


7,704,639


7,704,677


7,636,191


7,603,318

*Derived from audited financial statements

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)



December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Percentage Change


$ Amount

% of
Total

$ Amount

% of
Total

$ Amount

% of Total

Last 3
Mos

Last 12
Mos

LOANS:































Construction and land development loans

$

300,666


16.1

%

$

312,318


17.2

%

$

391,253


21.3

%

-3.7

%

-23.2

%

Residential real estate loans

441,578


23.7

%

411,592


22.7

%

438,745


23.9

%

7.3

%

0.6

%

Commercial real estate loans

1,014,933


54.4

%

981,091


54.2

%

898,204


48.9

%

3.4

%

13.0

%

Commercial and industrial loans

106,990


5.7

%

105,217


5.8

%

105,212


5.7

%

1.7

%

1.7

%

Consumer loans

1,148


0.1

%

1,204


0.1

%

1,574


0.2

%

-4.7

%

-27.1

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,865,315


100.0

%

$

1,811,422


100.0

%

$

1,834,988


100.0

%

3.0

%

1.7

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(19,308)






(18,831)






(19,450)












Net deferred loan fees

(4,174)






(4,348)






(4,982)












Net Loans

$

1,841,833





$

1,788,243





$

1,810,556












DEPOSITS:































Non-interest bearing deposits

$

378,694


20.0

%

$

324,717


17.9

%

$

324,307


17.0

%

16.6

%

16.8

%

Interest-bearing deposits:































Demand deposits

119,407


6.3

%

123,231


6.8

%

139,780


7.3

%

-3.1

%

-14.6

%

Savings and NOW deposits

121,905


6.4

%

125,214


6.9

%

64,337


3.4

%

-2.6

%

89.5

%

Money market deposits

499,334


26.3

%

458,946


25.3

%

560,082


29.4

%

8.8

%

-10.8

%

Time deposit $250,000 or more

490,594


25.8

%

501,332


27.8

%

535,676


28.0

%

-2.1

%

-8.4

%

Time deposit less than $250,000

289,250


15.2

%

277,395


15.3

%

283,612


14.9

%

4.3

%

2.0

%

  Total Deposits

$

1,899,184


100.0

%

$

1,810,835


100.0

%

$

1,907,794


100.0

%

4.9

%

-0.5

%

BORROWINGS:































Subordinated debt, net

$

69,936


100.0

%

$

69,837


100.0

%

$

73,039


100.0

%

0.1

%

-4.2

%

  Total Borrowings

$

69,936


100.0

%

$

69,837


100.0

%

$

73,039


100.0

%

0.1

%

-4.2

%

  Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,969,120





$

1,880,672





$

1,980,833






4.7

%

-0.6

%

































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,400,678


71.1

%

$

1,289,952


68.6

%

$

1,439,657


72.7

%

8.6

%

-2.7

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

498,506


25.3

%

520,883


27.7

%

468,137


23.6

%

-4.3

%

6.5

%

Subordinated debt, net (3)

69,936


3.6

%

69,837


3.7

%

73,039


3.7

%

0.1

%

-4.2

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,969,120


100.0

%

$

1,880,672


100.0

%

$

1,980,833


100.0

%

4.7

%

-0.6

%


(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts.

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts. Excludes $145.2 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of December 31, 2025.

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the three months ended December 31, 2025

For the three months ended December 31, 2024


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense (3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
 (3)(4)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense (3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,819,614

$

29,969


6.53

%

$

1,808,894

$

31,323


6.87

%

Securities:























Taxable

50,844


421


3.29

%

53,566


431


3.19

%

Tax-exempt

35,631


349


3.89

%

35,512


332


3.71

%

Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions

1,044


10


3.80

%

1,272


15


4.68

%

Federal funds sold

127,376


1,198


3.73

%

262,323


3,088


4.67

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

2,034,509

$

31,947


6.23

%

$

2,161,567

$

35,189


6.46

%

Other assets

123,757










129,077








Total assets

$

2,158,266









$

2,290,644








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

125,673

$

1,064


3.36

%

$

231,496

$

2,612


4.48

%

Savings and NOW deposits

121,401


390


1.27

%

64,112


201


1.24

%

Money market deposits

467,891


4,246


3.60

%

514,235


5,475


4.22

%

Time deposits

786,801


8,244


4.16

%

809,924


10,003


4.90

%

  Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,501,766

$

13,944


3.68

%

$

1,619,767

$

18,291


4.48

%

Federal funds purchased

2








2






Subordinated debt, net

69,898


788


4.47

%

73,001


787


4.28

%

  Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,571,666

$

14,732


3.72

%

$

1,692,770

$

19,078


4.47

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

368,502










370,332








  Total liabilities

$

1,940,168









$

2,063,102








Stockholders' Equity

218,098










227,542








  Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,158,266









$

2,290,644








Interest Rate Spread









2.51

%









1.99

%

Net Interest Income




$

17,215









$

16,111




Net Interest Margin









3.36

%









2.96

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the year ended December 31, 2025

For the year ended December 31, 2024


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense (3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense (3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,820,481

$

124,211

6.82

%

$

1,782,061

$

125,177

7.02

%

Securities:























Taxable

52,401


1,707

3.26

%

54,935


1,693

3.08

%

Tax-exempt

35,382


1,362

3.85

%

36,379


1,384

3.80

%

Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions

1,216


54

4.44

%

815


41

5.03

%

Federal funds sold

111,144


4,540

4.08

%

136,258


6,611

4.85

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

2,020,624

$

131,874

6.53

%

$

2,010,448

$

134,906

6.71

%

Other assets

120,810










126,138








Total assets

$

2,141,434









$

2,136,586








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

117,493

$

4,187

3.56

%

$

181,109

$

8,661

4.78

%

Savings and NOW deposits

107,151


1,469

1.37

%

54,385


754

1.39

%

Money market deposit

486,945


18,852

3.87

%

464,400


21,386

4.61

%

Time deposits

785,378


34,239

4.36

%

748,938


37,364

4.99

%

   Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,496,967

$

58,747

3.92

%

$

1,448,832

$

68,165

4.70

%

Federal funds purchased

1,973


93

4.71

%

9,941


575

5.78

%

FHLB advances









820


46

5.61

%

Subordinated debt, net

71,223


3,203

4.50

%

72,852


3,255

4.47

%

   Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,570,163

$

62,043

3.95

%

$

1,532,445

$

72,041

4.70

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

358,146










379,510








   Total liabilities

$

1,928,309









$

1,911,955








Stockholders' Equity

213,114










224,631








   Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,141,423









$

2,136,586








Interest Rate Spread









2.58

%









2.01

%

Net Interest Income




$

69,831









$

62,865




Net Interest Margin








3.46

%








3.13

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)



At or For the Three
Months Ended

At or For the Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding















Earnings (loss) per common share (basic and diluted)

$

0.46

$

(2.20)

$

1.76

$

(1.60)

Book value per common share

$

25.52

$

23.77

$

25.52

$

23.77

Tangible book value per common share (2)

$

25.52

$

23.77

$

25.52

$

23.77

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,564,723


7,603,318


7,652,504


7,606,391

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,496,571


7,603,765


7,496,571


7,603,765

Performance Ratios















Return on average assets (annualized)

0.75

%

(2.80)

%

0.73

%

(0.47)

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

7.37

%

(28.19)

%

7.33

%

(4.44)

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

7.31

%

(29.13)

%

7.24

%

(6.15)

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)

6.23

%

6.46

%

6.53

%

6.71

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (annualized)

3.72

%

4.47

%

3.95

%

4.70

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (2) (annualized)

2.51

%

1.99

%

2.58

%

2.01

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (2) (annualized)

3.36

%

2.96

%

3.46

%

3.13

%

Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.17

%

0.14

%

0.19

%

0.15

%

Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)

2.36

%

5.96

%

2.55

%

3.42

%

Efficiency ratio (3)

71.08

%

204.36

%

74.15

%

110.85

%

Allowance for Credit Losses















Allowance for credit losses (ACL)















Beginning balance, ACL - loans

$

18,831

$

18,327

$

19,450

$

16,506

Add: recoveries

2


9


834


28

Less: charge-offs




(2,151)


(858)


(4,569)

Add: provision for credit losses - loans

475


3,265


(118)


7,485

Ending balance, ACL - loans

$

19,308

$

19,450

$

19,308

$

19,450

















Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$

482

$

145

$

287

$

1,009

Provision for unfunded commitments, net

(147)


142


48


(722)

Ending balance, RUC

$

335

$

287

$

335

$

287

Total allowance for credit losses

$

19,643

$

19,737

$

19,643

$

19,737

















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans

1.04

%

1.06

%

1.04

%

1.06

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans

58.19

%

89.84

%

58.19

%

89.84

%

Net charge-offs to average gross loans (annualized)

0.00

%

0.46

%

0.00

%

0.25

%

Concentration Ratios















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

354.85

%

393.79

%

354.85

%

393.79

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)

98.06

%

131.92

%

98.06

%

131.92

%

Past due and Non-performing Assets















Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing to total gross loans

0.98

%

0.00

%

0.98

%

0.00

%

Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

1.69

%

1.18

%

1.69

%

1.18

%

Other real estate owned, net

$

1,697

$



$

1,697

$


Non-performing loans

$

31,482

$

21,650

$

31,482

$

21,650

Non-performing assets to total assets

1.50

%

0.97

%

1.50

%

0.97

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)















Total risk-based capital ratio

16.08

%

15.69

%

16.08

%

15.69

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

15.05

%

14.64

%

15.05

%

14.64

%

Leverage ratio

13.28

%

12.08

%

13.28

%

12.08

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

15.05

%

14.64

%

15.05

%

14.64

%

Other information















Common shares closing stock price

$

20.36

$

18.10

$

20.36

$

18.10

Tangible equity / tangible assets

9.88

%

9.33

%

9.88

%

9.33

%

Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)

10.11

%

9.21

%

9.95

%

9.80

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

174


204


174


204

Number of full service branch offices

6


6


6


6


(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2025 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied, multifamily, and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)



For the three months ended
December 31,

For the year ended
December 31,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Net interest margin (FTE)















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

17,142

$

16,041

$

69,545

$

62,574

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

73


70


286


291

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

17,215


16,111


69,831


62,865

















Average interest-earning assets

2,034,509


2,161,567


2,020,624


2,010,448

Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.34

%

2.94

%

3.44

%

3.11

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.36

%

2.96

%

3.46

%

3.13

%



For the three months ended
December 31,

For the year ended
December 31,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Yield on earning assets (FTE)















Total interest income (GAAP)

$

31,874

$

35,119

$

131,588

$

134,615

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

73


70


286


291

Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

31,947


35,189


131,874


134,906

















Average interest-earning assets

2,034,509


2,161,567


2,020,624


2,010,448

Yield on earning assets (GAAP)

6.22

%

6.45

%

6.51

%

6.70

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)

6.23

%

6.46

%

6.53

%

6.71

%



For the three months ended
December 31,

For the year ended
December 31,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Net interest spread (FTE)















Yield on earning assets (GAAP)

6.22

%

6.45

%

6.51

%

6.70

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)

6.23

%

6.46

%

6.53

%

6.71

%

















Yield on interest-bearing liabilities (GAAP)

3.72

%

4.47

%

3.95

%

4.70

%

















Net interest spread (GAAP)

2.50

%

1.98

%

2.56

%

2.00

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)

2.51

%

1.99

%

2.58

%

2.01

%



For the three months ended
December 31,

For the year ended
December 31,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Average tangible stockholders' equity















Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$

218,098

$

227,542

$

213,114

$

224,631

Less: average intangible assets




(18,327)





(16,989)

Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

218,098


209,215


213,114


207,642



For the three months ended
December 31,

For the year ended
December 31,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Average tangible assets















Total average assets (GAAP)

$

2,158,266

$

2,290,644

$

2,141,434

$

2,136,586

Less: average intangible assets




(18,327)





(16,989)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

2,158,266


2,272,317


2,141,434


2,119,597

Contact: Billy Freesmeier
Chief of Staff
(703) 481-4579

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

