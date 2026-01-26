MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports a Profitable 2025 and remains focused on serving the Washington, DC Metropolitan Community

Strategic Balance Sheet Management Yields a Healthy Net Interest Margin

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the financial holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported a net income of $15.6 million for the year-ended December 31, 2025, resulting in earnings per common share of $1.76. The Company executed a buyback of 209,000 shares during the fourth quarter as part of its share buyback plan. The Company and Bank remain strongly capitalized.

MainStreet Bank Headquarters 10089 Fairfax Blvd Fairfax, Virginia 22030 (PRNewsfoto/MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.)

"The team delivered quickly on our focused return to core banking," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We are steadfast in increasing profitability and primed to go forward."

"The net interest margin expanded to 3.46% for 2025, a 33-basis point increase from the previous year," said Alex Vari, Chief Financial Officer of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We plan to preserve and grow this strong net interest margin and continue to control our expenses to enhance our future performance. We are laser-focused on building a strong balance sheet and our portfolio is well-positioned for the current and anticipated interest rate environment."

"We continue to prove positive outcomes as we manage our asset quality and grow our loan portfolio," said Tom Floyd, Chief Lending Officer of MainStreet Bank. "Our team increased gross loans by $54 million in the fourth quarter, and we're encouraged by the momentum carrying into this year."

About MainStreet Bank: MainStreet Bank is coming to Middleburg, Virginia in February 2026! Our newest branch will be located at 10 North Pendleton Street, Middleburg, Virginia 20118.

In addition, MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has over 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands)





December

31, 2025



September

30, 2025



June 30,

2025



March 31,

2025



December

31, 2024* ASSETS





































Cash and due from banks

$ 25,179



$ 23,940



$ 20,888



$ 18,384



$ 21,351 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions



1,276





1,315





864





735





1,711 Federal funds sold



136,301





102,039





111,532





183,521





184,646 Total cash and cash equivalents



162,756





127,294





133,284





202,640





207,708 Investment securities available for sale (AFS), at fair value



56,454





58,338





56,138





55,935





55,747 Investment securities held to maturity (HTM), at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods



15,298





14,293





14,846





15,657





16,078 Restricted securities, at amortized cost



7,005





7,005





7,005





7,005





6,873 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,308, $18,831, $19,057, $19,460, and $19,450, respectively



1,841,833





1,788,243





1,767,432





1,811,789





1,810,556 Premises and equipment, net



13,530





13,212





13,344





13,020





13,287 Other real estate owned, net



1,697





—





—





—





— Property held for sale, at fair value



2,806





3,225





3,225





—





— Accrued interest and other receivables



14,518





13,622





15,023





9,607





11,311 Bank owned life insurance



40,752





40,433





40,117





39,809





39,507 Other assets



56,020





59,124





64,367





67,383





67,031 Total Assets

$ 2,212,669



$ 2,124,789



$ 2,114,781



$ 2,222,845



$ 2,228,098 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





































Liabilities:





































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 378,694



$ 324,717



$ 330,045



$ 345,319



$ 324,307 Interest-bearing demand deposits



119,407





123,231





124,090





106,033





139,780 Savings and NOW deposits



121,905





125,214





116,069





124,049





64,337 Money market deposits



499,334





458,946





463,904





511,925





560,082 Time deposits



779,844





778,727





764,439





820,999





819,288 Total deposits



1,899,184





1,810,835





1,798,547





1,908,325





1,907,794 Subordinated debt, net



69,936





69,837





71,238





72,138





73,039 Other liabilities



24,958





25,754





31,526





32,764





39,274 Total Liabilities



1,994,078





1,906,426





1,901,311





2,013,227





2,020,107 Stockholders' Equity:





































Preferred stock



27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263 Common stock



29,008





29,833





29,825





29,810





29,466 Capital surplus



66,531





68,895





68,261





67,612





67,823 Retained earnings



101,557





98,793





95,585





92,305





91,150 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(5,768)





(6,421)





(7,464)





(7,372)





(7,711) Total Stockholders' Equity



218,591





218,363





213,470





209,618





207,991 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,212,669



$ 2,124,789



$ 2,114,781



$ 2,222,845



$ 2,228,098



*Derived from audited financial statements

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended



December

31, 2025



December

31, 2024*



December

31, 2025



September

30, 2025



June 30,

2025



March 31,

2025



December

31, 2024 INTEREST INCOME:





















































Interest and fees on loans

$ 124,211



$ 125,177



$ 29,969



$ 30,688



$ 32,443



$ 31,111



$ 31,323 Interest on investment securities





















































Taxable securities



1,707





1,693





421





435





431





420





431 Tax-exempt securities



1,076





1,093





276





270





267





263





262 Interest on interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions



54





41





10





11





10





22





15 Interest on federal funds sold



4,540





6,611





1,198





1,060





1,135





1,147





3,088 Total interest income



131,588





134,615





31,874





32,464





34,286





32,963





35,119 INTEREST EXPENSE:





















































Interest on interest-bearing demand deposits



4,187





8,661





1,064





1,071





1,004





1,048





2,612 Interest on savings and NOW deposits



1,469





754





390





467





391





221





201 Interest on money market deposits



18,852





21,386





4,246





4,623





4,707





5,276





5,475 Interest on time deposits



34,239





37,364





8,244





8,369





8,595





9,031





10,003 Interest on federal funds purchased



93





575





—





28





—





65





— Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



—





46





—





—





—





—





— Interest on subordinated debt



3,203





3,255





788





804





799





812





787 Total interest expense



62,043





72,041





14,732





15,362





15,496





16,453





19,078 Net interest income



69,545





62,574





17,142





17,102





18,790





16,510





16,041 Provision for credit losses



(70)





6,763





328





144





(543)





—





3,407 Net interest income after provision for credit losses



69,615





55,811





16,814





16,958





19,333





16,510





12,634 NON-INTEREST INCOME:





















































Deposit account service charges



2,184





1,996





559





557





538





530





481 Bank owned life insurance income



1,245





1,189





319





316





308





302





304 Gain on retirement of subordinated debt



273





—





—





145





68





60





— Gain on equity securities



103





—





—





—





103





—





— Net loss on securities called or matured



—





(48)





—





—





—





—





— Other non-interest income



222





115





22





104





49





47





22 Total non-interest income



4,027





3,252





900





1,122





1,066





939





807 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:





















































Salaries and employee benefits



31,587





30,475





7,557





7,366





8,279





8,385





8,253 Furniture and equipment expenses



3,840





3,636





884





799





1,141





1,016





830 Advertising and marketing



2,051





2,199





469





571





530





481





600 Occupancy expenses



1,407





1,614





293





400





318





396





358 Outside services



3,776





3,627





688





625





1,290





1,173





1,168 Administrative expenses



996





929





238





259





270





229





243 Computer software intangible impairment



—





19,721





—





—





—





—





19,721 Other operating expenses



10,894





10,766





2,696





2,647





2,917





2,634





3,258 Total non-interest expenses



54,551





72,967





12,825





12,667





14,745





14,314





34,431 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)



19,091





(13,904)





4,889





5,413





5,654





3,135





(20,990) Income tax expense (benefit)



3,478





(3,924)





836





896





1,064





682





(4,823) Net income (loss)



15,613





(9,980)





4,053





4,517





4,590





2,453





(16,167) Preferred stock dividends



2,156





2,156





539





539





539





539





539 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 13,457



$ (12,136)



$ 3,514



$ 3,978



$ 4,051



$ 1,914



$ (16,706) Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted

$ 1.76



$ (1.60)



$ 0.46



$ 0.52



$ 0.53



$ 0.25



$ (2.20) Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,652,504





7,606,391





7,564,723





7,704,639





7,704,677





7,636,191





7,603,318



*Derived from audited financial statements

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands)





December 31, 2025



September 30, 2025



December 31, 2024



Percentage Change





$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of Total



Last 3

Mos



Last 12

Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land development loans

$ 300,666





16.1 %

$ 312,318





17.2 %

$ 391,253





21.3 %



-3.7 %



-23.2 % Residential real estate loans



441,578





23.7 %



411,592





22.7 %



438,745





23.9 %



7.3 %



0.6 % Commercial real estate loans



1,014,933





54.4 %



981,091





54.2 %



898,204





48.9 %



3.4 %



13.0 % Commercial and industrial loans



106,990





5.7 %



105,217





5.8 %



105,212





5.7 %



1.7 %



1.7 % Consumer loans



1,148





0.1 %



1,204





0.1 %



1,574





0.2 %



-4.7 %



-27.1 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,865,315





100.0 %

$ 1,811,422





100.0 %

$ 1,834,988





100.0 %



3.0 %



1.7 % Less: Allowance for credit losses



(19,308)













(18,831)













(19,450)

























Net deferred loan fees



(4,174)













(4,348)













(4,982)

























Net Loans

$ 1,841,833











$ 1,788,243











$ 1,810,556

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 378,694





20.0 %

$ 324,717





17.9 %

$ 324,307





17.0 %



16.6 %



16.8 % Interest-bearing deposits:































































Demand deposits



119,407





6.3 %



123,231





6.8 %



139,780





7.3 %



-3.1 %



-14.6 % Savings and NOW deposits



121,905





6.4 %



125,214





6.9 %



64,337





3.4 %



-2.6 %



89.5 % Money market deposits



499,334





26.3 %



458,946





25.3 %



560,082





29.4 %



8.8 %



-10.8 % Time deposit $250,000 or more



490,594





25.8 %



501,332





27.8 %



535,676





28.0 %



-2.1 %



-8.4 % Time deposit less than $250,000



289,250





15.2 %



277,395





15.3 %



283,612





14.9 %



4.3 %



2.0 % Total Deposits

$ 1,899,184





100.0 %

$ 1,810,835





100.0 %

$ 1,907,794





100.0 %



4.9 %



-0.5 % BORROWINGS:































































Subordinated debt, net

$ 69,936





100.0 %

$ 69,837





100.0 %

$ 73,039





100.0 %



0.1 %



-4.2 % Total Borrowings

$ 69,936





100.0 %

$ 69,837





100.0 %

$ 73,039





100.0 %



0.1 %



-4.2 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,969,120











$ 1,880,672











$ 1,980,833













4.7 %



-0.6 %

































































Core customer funding sources (1)

$ 1,400,678





71.1 %

$ 1,289,952





68.6 %

$ 1,439,657





72.7 %



8.6 %



-2.7 % Brokered and listing service sources (2)



498,506





25.3 %



520,883





27.7 %



468,137





23.6 %



-4.3 %



6.5 % Subordinated debt, net (3)



69,936





3.6 %



69,837





3.7 %



73,039





3.7 %



0.1 %



-4.2 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,969,120





100.0 %

$ 1,880,672





100.0 %

$ 1,980,833





100.0 %



4.7 %



-0.6 %





(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts. (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts. Excludes $145.2 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of December 31, 2025. (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the three months ended December 31, 2025



For the three months ended December 31, 2024





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense (3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense (3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,819,614



$ 29,969





6.53 %

$ 1,808,894



$ 31,323





6.87 % Securities:















































Taxable



50,844





421





3.29 %



53,566





431





3.19 % Tax-exempt



35,631





349





3.89 %



35,512





332





3.71 % Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions



1,044





10





3.80 %



1,272





15





4.68 % Federal funds sold



127,376





1,198





3.73 %



262,323





3,088





4.67 % Total interest-earning assets

$ 2,034,509



$ 31,947





6.23 %

$ 2,161,567



$ 35,189





6.46 % Other assets



123,757





















129,077

















Total assets

$ 2,158,266



















$ 2,290,644

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 125,673



$ 1,064





3.36 %

$ 231,496



$ 2,612





4.48 % Savings and NOW deposits



121,401





390





1.27 %



64,112





201





1.24 % Money market deposits



467,891





4,246





3.60 %



514,235





5,475





4.22 % Time deposits



786,801





8,244





4.16 %



809,924





10,003





4.90 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,501,766



$ 13,944





3.68 %

$ 1,619,767



$ 18,291





4.48 % Federal funds purchased



2





—





—





2





—





—

Subordinated debt, net



69,898





788





4.47 %



73,001





787





4.28 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,571,666



$ 14,732





3.72 %

$ 1,692,770



$ 19,078





4.47 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



368,502





















370,332

















Total liabilities

$ 1,940,168



















$ 2,063,102

















Stockholders' Equity



218,098





















227,542

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,158,266



















$ 2,290,644

















Interest Rate Spread



















2.51 %



















1.99 % Net Interest Income









$ 17,215



















$ 16,111









Net Interest Margin



















3.36 %



















2.96 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the year ended December 31, 2025



For the year ended December 31, 2024





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense (3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense (3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,820,481



$ 124,211



6.82 %

$ 1,782,061



$ 125,177



7.02 % Securities:















































Taxable



52,401





1,707



3.26 %



54,935





1,693



3.08 % Tax-exempt



35,382





1,362



3.85 %



36,379





1,384



3.80 % Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions



1,216





54



4.44 %



815





41



5.03 % Federal funds sold



111,144





4,540



4.08 %



136,258





6,611



4.85 % Total interest-earning assets

$ 2,020,624



$ 131,874



6.53 %

$ 2,010,448



$ 134,906



6.71 % Other assets



120,810





















126,138

















Total assets

$ 2,141,434



















$ 2,136,586

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 117,493



$ 4,187



3.56 %

$ 181,109



$ 8,661



4.78 % Savings and NOW deposits



107,151





1,469



1.37 %



54,385





754



1.39 % Money market deposit



486,945





18,852



3.87 %



464,400





21,386



4.61 % Time deposits



785,378





34,239



4.36 %



748,938





37,364



4.99 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,496,967



$ 58,747



3.92 %

$ 1,448,832



$ 68,165



4.70 % Federal funds purchased



1,973





93



4.71 %



9,941





575



5.78 % FHLB advances



—





—



—





820





46



5.61 % Subordinated debt, net



71,223





3,203



4.50 %



72,852





3,255



4.47 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,570,163



$ 62,043



3.95 %

$ 1,532,445



$ 72,041



4.70 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



358,146





















379,510

















Total liabilities

$ 1,928,309



















$ 1,911,955

















Stockholders' Equity



213,114





















224,631

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,141,423



















$ 2,136,586

















Interest Rate Spread



















2.58 %



















2.01 % Net Interest Income









$ 69,831



















$ 62,865









Net Interest Margin

















3.46 %

















3.13 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except per share data)





At or For the Three

Months Ended



At or For the Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding































Earnings (loss) per common share (basic and diluted)

$ 0.46



$ (2.20)



$ 1.76



$ (1.60)

Book value per common share

$ 25.52



$ 23.77



$ 25.52



$ 23.77

Tangible book value per common share (2)

$ 25.52



$ 23.77



$ 25.52



$ 23.77

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,564,723





7,603,318





7,652,504





7,606,391

Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,496,571





7,603,765





7,496,571





7,603,765

Performance Ratios































Return on average assets (annualized)



0.75 %



(2.80) %



0.73 %



(0.47) % Return on average equity (annualized)



7.37 %



(28.19) %



7.33 %



(4.44) % Return on average common equity (annualized)



7.31 %



(29.13) %



7.24 %



(6.15) % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



6.23 %



6.46 %



6.53 %



6.71 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (annualized)



3.72 %



4.47 %



3.95 %



4.70 % Net interest spread (FTE) (2) (annualized)



2.51 %



1.99 %



2.58 %



2.01 % Net interest margin (FTE) (2) (annualized)



3.36 %



2.96 %



3.46 %



3.13 % Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.17 %



0.14 %



0.19 %



0.15 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.36 %



5.96 %



2.55 %



3.42 % Efficiency ratio (3)



71.08 %



204.36 %



74.15 %



110.85 % Allowance for Credit Losses































Allowance for credit losses (ACL)































Beginning balance, ACL - loans

$ 18,831



$ 18,327



$ 19,450



$ 16,506

Add: recoveries



2





9





834





28

Less: charge-offs



—





(2,151)





(858)





(4,569)

Add: provision for credit losses - loans



475





3,265





(118)





7,485

Ending balance, ACL - loans

$ 19,308



$ 19,450



$ 19,308



$ 19,450



































Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$ 482



$ 145



$ 287



$ 1,009

Provision for unfunded commitments, net



(147)





142





48





(722)

Ending balance, RUC

$ 335



$ 287



$ 335



$ 287

Total allowance for credit losses

$ 19,643



$ 19,737



$ 19,643



$ 19,737



































Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans



1.04 %



1.06 %



1.04 %



1.06 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans



58.19 %



89.84 %



58.19 %



89.84 % Net charge-offs to average gross loans (annualized)



0.00 %



0.46 %



0.00 %



0.25 % Concentration Ratios































Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



354.85 %



393.79 %



354.85 %



393.79 % Construction loans to total capital (5)



98.06 %



131.92 %



98.06 %



131.92 % Past due and Non-performing Assets































Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing to total gross loans



0.98 %



0.00 %



0.98 %



0.00 % Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



1.69 %



1.18 %



1.69 %



1.18 % Other real estate owned, net

$ 1,697



$ —



$ 1,697



$ —

Non-performing loans

$ 31,482



$ 21,650



$ 31,482



$ 21,650

Non-performing assets to total assets



1.50 %



0.97 %



1.50 %



0.97 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)































Total risk-based capital ratio



16.08 %



15.69 %



16.08 %



15.69 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.05 %



14.64 %



15.05 %



14.64 % Leverage ratio



13.28 %



12.08 %



13.28 %



12.08 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.05 %



14.64 %



15.05 %



14.64 % Other information































Common shares closing stock price

$ 20.36



$ 18.10



$ 20.36



$ 18.10

Tangible equity / tangible assets



9.88 %



9.33 %



9.88 %



9.33 % Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)



10.11 %



9.21 %



9.95 %



9.80 % Number of full time equivalent employees



174





204





174





204

Number of full service branch offices



6





6





6





6







(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2025 are preliminary (2) Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income (4) Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied, multifamily, and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital (5) Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars In thousands)





For the three months ended

December 31,



For the year ended

December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net interest margin (FTE)































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 17,142



$ 16,041



$ 69,545



$ 62,574

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



73





70





286





291

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



17,215





16,111





69,831





62,865



































Average interest-earning assets



2,034,509





2,161,567





2,020,624





2,010,448

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.34 %



2.94 %



3.44 %



3.11 % Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.36 %



2.96 %



3.46 %



3.13 %





For the three months ended

December 31,



For the year ended

December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Yield on earning assets (FTE)































Total interest income (GAAP)

$ 31,874



$ 35,119



$ 131,588



$ 134,615

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



73





70





286





291

Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



31,947





35,189





131,874





134,906



































Average interest-earning assets



2,034,509





2,161,567





2,020,624





2,010,448

Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.22 %



6.45 %



6.51 %



6.70 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.23 %



6.46 %



6.53 %



6.71 %





For the three months ended

December 31,



For the year ended

December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net interest spread (FTE)































Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.22 %



6.45 %



6.51 %

6.70 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.23 %



6.46 %

6.53 %

6.71 %

































Yield on interest-bearing liabilities (GAAP)



3.72 %



4.47 %

3.95 %

4.70 %

































Net interest spread (GAAP)



2.50 %



1.98 %

2.56 %



2.00 % Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)



2.51 %



1.99 %

2.58 %



2.01 %





For the three months ended

December 31,



For the year ended

December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Average tangible stockholders' equity































Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 218,098



$ 227,542



$ 213,114



$ 224,631

Less: average intangible assets



—





(18,327)





—





(16,989)

Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



218,098





209,215





213,114





207,642







For the three months ended

December 31,



For the year ended

December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Average tangible assets































Total average assets (GAAP)

$ 2,158,266



$ 2,290,644



$ 2,141,434



$ 2,136,586

Less: average intangible assets



—





(18,327)





—





(16,989)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,158,266





2,272,317





2,141,434





2,119,597



Contact: Billy Freesmeier

Chief of Staff

(703) 481-4579

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.