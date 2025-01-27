MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports 2024 Results

A challenging year, ending with strong and stable asset quality and strong capital

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the financial holding company for MainStreet Bank reported a loss of $9.98 million for 2024 resulting from the nonrecurring impairment of capitalized intangible software and the resolution of nonperforming assets. The Company remains strongly capitalized with good liquidity.

"At the end of 2024, the Company impaired the full value of its capitalized intangible software. Despite this impairment, the software remains a component of our Avenu Banking-as-a-Service solution and will continue to be used to drive fintech partnerships to grow low-cost deposits and fee income," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "The end of 2024 was management's first opportunity to review the Avenu platform's performance, as it was only put into production during the fourth quarter. The delays in bringing Avenu to market and subsequent changes in the potential for revenue generation necessitated management's review for impairment and resulting charge to earnings. Management conducted the impairment assessment in accordance with ASC 350-40-35, using the income approach. We remain committed to providing innovative embedded banking services that meet our customers where they do business and that allow developers to focus on providing leading-edge digital financial solutions."

"During 2024, the Company ended the year with a healthy net interest margin of 3.13%," said Alex Vari, Chief Accountant for MainStreet Bank. "Excess liquidity in the fourth quarter gave us the opportunity to exercise call options on higher-yielding term deposits and restructure our wholesale deposit position. This will further reduce our funding costs into 2025, and with expense management efforts will yield positive results for the Company and for our shareholders."

Chief Lending Officer Tom Floyd said, "the lending team worked diligently to grow the loan portfolio by 6% while also resolving 62% of our nonperforming loans and making solid progress on resolving the final $21.7 million in a timely manner."

Total deposits grew 13% from prior year-end to $1.9 billion, with core deposits growing $187 million year on year. Total core deposits at year-end were $1.4 billion, or 75% of total deposits.

"The DC Metropolitan area remains a vibrant market. The interest rate environment is normalizing, with the FOMC cutting rates three times thus far for a total of 1.0%," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "Our borrowers are benefiting from the declining rate environment with strengthening liquidity."

BACKGROUND: MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), is a small-cap financial holding company trading in the Nasdaq Capital Market index. The financial holding company owns 100% of MainStreet Bank, a business-focused community bank headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. The Bank engages a branch-lite model with six full-service financial centers in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in well over 1,000 businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender, offering 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

Banking-as-a-Service

In 2021, the Board and management decided to make an investment in technology that would best serve clients requiring Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS). The Avenu BaaS solution officially launched on October 1, 2024. The ability to digitally offer banking services in a safe and compliant manner allows the Company to reach new customer deposit segments, diversify revenue streams and generate additional income. The BaaS market is currently underserved, and the opportunities for a well-developed solution are robust. The Avenu business model is in-line with the Company's physical branch-lite strategy.

Avenu provides a full-stack embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to our purpose-built Avenu core. Avenu's clients are fintechs, social media solutions, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are in search of a reliable partner to help innovate how money moves - solving real-world issues and helping communities thrive. MainStreet Bank is that reliable partner dedicated to providing a best-in-class solution to sustain long-term business relationships.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has an investment grade rating of "A" from Egan-Jones Rating Company. This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands)





December

31, 2024



September

30, 2024



June 30,

2024



March 31,

2024



December

31, 2023*

ASSETS







































Cash and cash equivalents







































Cash and due from banks

$ 47,553



$ 40,955



$ 41,697



$ 49,208



$ 53,581

Federal funds sold



160,155





191,159





49,762





75,533





60,932

Total cash and cash equivalents



207,708





232,114





91,459





124,741





114,513

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



55,747





58,489





57,605





58,699





59,928

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods



16,078





16,016





16,036





17,251





17,275

Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost



30,623





26,745





26,797





23,924





24,356

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,450, $18,327, $17,098, $16,531, and $16,506, respectively



1,810,556





1,775,558





1,778,840





1,727,110





1,705,137

Premises and equipment, net



13,287





13,571





13,787





14,081





13,944

Accrued interest and other receivables



11,311





11,077





11,916





10,727





12,390

Computer software, net of amortization



—





18,881





17,205





15,691





14,657

Bank owned life insurance



39,507





39,203





38,901





38,609





38,318

Other assets



43,281





32,945





41,200





39,182





34,914

Total Assets

$ 2,228,098



$ 2,224,599



$ 2,093,746



$ 2,070,015



$ 2,035,432

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Liabilities:







































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 324,307



$ 347,575



$ 314,636



$ 348,945



$ 364,606

Interest bearing demand deposits



139,780





197,527





179,513





165,331





137,128

Savings and NOW deposits



64,337





61,893





60,867





46,036





45,878

Money market deposits



560,082





451,936





476,396





446,903





442,179

Time deposits



819,288





834,738





723,951





725,520





696,336

Total deposits



1,907,794





1,893,669





1,755,363





1,732,735





1,686,127

Federal funds purchased



—





—





—





—





15,000

Subordinated debt



73,039





72,940





72,841





72,741





72,642

Other liabilities



39,274





31,939





40,827





41,418





40,146

Total Liabilities



2,020,107





1,998,548





1,869,031





1,846,894





1,813,915

Stockholders' Equity:







































Preferred stock



27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263

Common stock



29,466





29,463





29,452





29,514





29,198

Capital surplus



67,823





67,083





66,392





65,940





65,985

Retained earnings



91,150





108,616





109,651





108,334





106,549

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7,711)





(6,374)





(8,043)





(7,930)





(7,478)

Total Stockholders' Equity



207,991





226,051





224,715





223,121





221,517

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,228,098



$ 2,224,599



$ 2,093,746



$ 2,070,015



$ 2,035,432





*Derived from audited financial statements

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended





December

31, 2024



December

31, 2023*



December

31, 2024



September

30, 2024



June 30,

2024



March 31,

2024



December

31, 2023

INTEREST INCOME:























































Interest and fees on loans

$ 125,177



$ 116,482



$ 31,323



$ 31,615



$ 31,655



$ 30,582



$ 30,951

Interest on investment securities























































Taxable securities



1,693





1,836





431





397





430





435





451

Tax-exempt securities



1,093





1,065





262





294





268





270





268

Interest on federal funds sold



6,652





5,038





3,103





1,285





1,083





1,182





1,510

Total interest income



134,615





124,421





35,119





33,591





33,436





32,469





33,180

INTEREST EXPENSE:























































Interest on interest bearing demand deposits



8,661





1,786





2,612





2,117





2,118





1,814





1,027

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



754





546





201





206





190





157





146

Interest on money market deposits



21,386





13,631





5,475





5,277





5,542





5,092





5,538

Interest on time deposits



37,364





26,905





10,003





9,543





9,010





8,808





8,187

Interest on federal funds purchased



575





299





—





277





191





107





25

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



46





1,224





—





—





—





46





118

Interest on subordinated debt



3,255





3,288





787





828





820





820





828

Total interest expense



72,041





47,679





19,078





18,248





17,871





16,844





15,869

Net interest income



62,574





76,742





16,041





15,343





15,565





15,625





17,311

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



6,763





1,642





3,407





2,913





638





(195)





466

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



55,811





75,100





12,634





12,430





14,927





15,820





16,845

NON-INTEREST INCOME:























































Deposit account service charges



1,996





2,149





481





557





490





469





510

Bank owned life insurance income



1,189





1,069





304





302





291





292





283

Net loss on securities called or matured



(48)





—





—





—





(48)





—





—

Other non-interest income (loss)



115





122





22





27





31





35





(34)

Total non-interest income



3,252





3,340





807





886





764





796





759

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:























































Salaries and employee benefits



30,475





28,267





8,253





7,250





7,484





7,488





7,129

Furniture and equipment expenses



3,636





2,787





830





931





940





935





804

Advertising and marketing



2,199





2,343





600





579





566





454





271

Occupancy expenses



1,614





1,684





358





407





415





435





397

Outside services



3,627





2,044





1,168





845





839





774





352

Administrative expenses



929





922





243





215





229





242





219

Computer software intangible impairment



19,721





—





19,721





—





—





—





—

Other operating expenses



10,766





7,569





3,258





2,992





2,362





2,153





2,166

Total non-interest expenses



72,967





45,616





34,431





13,219





12,835





12,481





11,338

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)



(13,904)





32,824





(20,990)





97





2,856





4,135





6,266

Income tax expense (benefit)



(3,924)





6,239





(4,823)





(168)





238





830





1,120

Net income (loss)



(9,980)





26,585





(16,167)





265





2,618





3,305





5,146

Preferred stock dividends



2,156





2,156





539





539





539





539





539

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ (12,136)



$ 24,429



$ (16,706)



$ (274)



$ 2,079



$ 2,766



$ 4,607

Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted

$ (1.60)



$ 3.25



$ (2.20)



$ (0.04)



$ 0.27



$ 0.36



$ 0.61

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,606,391





7,522,913





7,603,318





7,601,925





7,608,389





7,611,990





7,527,327





*Derived from audited financial statements

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands)





December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



December 31, 2023



Percentage Change





$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of

Total



Last 3

Mos



Last 12

Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land development loans

$ 391,253





21.3 %

$ 373,486





20.8 %

$ 429,637





24.9 %



4.8 %



-8.9 % Residential real estate loans



438,745





23.9 %



446,109





24.8 %



474,602





27.5 %



-1.7 %



-7.6 % Commercial real estate loans



898,204





48.9 %



871,280





48.4 %



743,827





43.1 %



3.1 %



20.8 % Commercial and industrial loans



105,212





5.7 %



106,249





5.9 %



75,415





4.3 %



-1.0 %



39.5 % Consumer loans



1,574





0.2 %



1,977





0.1 %



3,610





0.2 %



-20.4 %



-56.4 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,834,988





100.0 %

$ 1,799,101





100.0 %

$ 1,727,091





100.0 %



2.0 %



6.2 % Less: Allowance for credit losses



(19,450)













(18,327)













(16,506)

























Net deferred loan fees



(4,982)













(5,216)













(5,448)

























Net Loans

$ 1,810,556











$ 1,775,558











$ 1,705,137

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 324,307





17.0 %

$ 347,575





18.4 %

$ 364,606





21.6 %



-6.7 %



-11.1 % Interest-bearing deposits:































































Demand deposits



139,780





7.3 %



197,527





10.4 %



137,128





8.1 %



-29.2 %



1.9 % Savings and NOW deposits



64,337





3.4 %



61,893





3.3 %



45,878





2.7 %



3.9 %



40.2 % Money market deposits



560,082





29.4 %



451,936





23.9 %



442,179





26.2 %



23.9 %



26.7 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more



535,676





28.0 %



532,201





28.0 %



442,662





26.3 %



0.7 %



21.0 % Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



283,612





14.9 %



302,537





16.0 %



253,674





15.1 %



-6.3 %



11.8 % Total Deposits

$ 1,907,794





100.0 %

$ 1,893,669





100.0 %

$ 1,686,127





100.0 %



0.7 %



13.1 % BORROWINGS:































































Federal funds purchased



—





0.0 %



—





0.0 %



15,000





17.1 %



0.0 %



-100.0 % Subordinated debt



73,039





100.0 %



72,940





100.0 %



72,642





82.9 %



0.1 %



0.5 % Total Borrowings

$ 73,039





100.0 %

$ 72,940





100.0 %

$ 87,642





100.0 %



0.1 %



-16.7 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,980,833











$ 1,966,609











$ 1,773,769













0.7 %



11.7 %

































































Core customer funding sources (1)

$ 1,439,657





72.7 %

$ 1,471,350





74.8 %

$ 1,252,534





70.7 %



-2.2 %



14.9 % Brokered and listing service sources (2)



468,137





23.6 %



422,319





21.5 %



433,593





24.4 %



10.8 %



8.0 % Federal funds purchased



—





0.0 %



—





0.0 %



15,000





0.8 %



0.0 %



-100.0 % Subordinated debt (3)



73,039





3.7 %



72,940





3.7 %



72,642





4.1 %



0.1 %



0.5 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,980,833





100.0 %

$ 1,966,609





100.0 %

$ 1,773,769





100.0 %



0.7 %



11.7 %





(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts. (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.

Excludes $259.9 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of December 31, 2024. (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the three months ended December 31,

2024



For the three months ended December 31,

2023





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,808,894



$ 31,323





6.87 %

$ 1,720,790



$ 30,951





7.14 % Securities:















































Taxable



53,566





431





3.19 %



55,646





451





3.22 % Tax-exempt



35,512





332





3.71 %



37,614





339





3.58 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



263,595





3,103





4.67 %



114,421





1,510





5.24 % Total interest-earning assets

$ 2,161,567



$ 35,189





6.46 %

$ 1,928,471



$ 33,251





6.84 % Other assets



129,077





















69,725

















Total assets

$ 2,290,644



















$ 1,998,196

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 231,496



$ 2,612





4.48 %

$ 98,021



$ 1,027





4.16 % Savings and NOW deposits



64,112





201





1.24 %



47,142





146





1.23 % Money market deposits



514,235





5,475





4.22 %



477,916





5,538





4.60 % Time deposits



809,924





10,003





4.90 %



710,026





8,187





4.57 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,619,767



$ 18,291





4.48 %

$ 1,333,105



$ 14,898





4.43 % Federal funds purchased



2





—





0.00 %



1,740





25





5.70 % FHLB advances



—





—





—





8,424





118





5.56 % Subordinated debt



73,001





787





4.28 %



72,603





828





4.52 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,692,770



$ 19,078





4.47 %

$ 1,415,872



$ 15,869





4.45 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



370,332





















365,655

















Total liabilities

$ 2,063,102



















$ 1,781,527

















Stockholders' Equity



227,542





















216,669

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,290,644



















$ 1,998,196

















Interest Rate Spread



















1.99 %



















2.39 % Net Interest Income









$ 16,111



















$ 17,382









Net Interest Margin



















2.96 %



















3.58 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the year ended December 31, 2024



For the year ended December 31, 2023





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,782,061



$ 125,177





7.02 %

$ 1,659,179



$ 116,482





7.02 % Securities:















































Taxable



54,935





1,693





3.08 %



57,386





1,836





3.20 % Tax-exempt



36,379





1,384





3.80 %



37,810





1,348





3.57 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



137,073





6,652





4.85 %



103,840





5,038





4.85 % Total interest-earning assets

$ 2,010,448



$ 134,906





6.71 %

$ 1,858,215



$ 124,704





6.71 % Other assets



126,138





















73,590

















Total assets

$ 2,136,586



















$ 1,931,805

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 181,109



$ 8,661





4.78 %

$ 83,087



$ 1,786





2.15 % Savings and NOW deposits



54,385





754





1.39 %



49,565





546





1.10 % Money market deposit



464,400





21,386





4.61 %



365,815





13,631





3.73 % Time deposits



748,938





37,364





4.99 %



702,034





26,905





3.83 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,448,832



$ 68,165





4.70 %

$ 1,200,501



$ 42,868





3.57 % Federal funds purchased



9,941





575





5.78 %



5,583





299





5.36 % FHLB advances



820





46





5.61 %



24,959





1,224





4.90 % Subordinated debt



72,852





3,255





4.47 %



72,455





3,288





4.54 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,532,445



$ 72,041





4.70 %

$ 1,303,498



$ 47,679





3.66 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



379,510





















418,386

















Total liabilities

$ 1,911,955



















$ 1,721,884

















Stockholders' Equity



224,631





















209,921

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,136,586



















$ 1,931,805

















Interest Rate Spread



















2.01 %



















3.05 % Net Interest Income









$ 62,865



















$ 77,025









Net Interest Margin



















3.13 %



















4.15 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except share and per share data)





At or For the Three

Months Ended



At or For the Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding































Earnings (loss) per common share (basic and diluted)

$ (2.20)



$ 0.61



$ (1.60)



$ 3.25

Book value per common share

$ 23.77



$ 25.81



$ 23.77



$ 25.81

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$ 23.77



$ 23.86



$ 23.77



$ 23.86

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,603,318





7,527,327





7,606,391





7,522,913

Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,603,765





7,527,415





7,603,765





7,527,415

Performance Ratios































Return (loss) on average assets (annualized)



(2.80) %



1.02 %



(0.47) %



1.38 % Return (loss) on average equity (annualized)



(28.19) %



9.42 %



(4.44) %



12.66 % Return (loss) on average common equity (annualized)



(33.09) %



10.28 %



(6.15) %



13.37 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



6.46 %



6.84 %



6.71 %



6.71 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



4.47 %



4.45 %



4.70 %



3.66 % Net interest spread (FTE)(2) (annualized)



1.99 %



2.39 %



2.01 %



3.05 % Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)



2.96 %



3.58 %



3.13 %



4.15 % Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.14 %



0.17 %



0.15 %



0.17 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)



5.96 %



2.21 %



3.42 %



2.36 % Efficiency ratio(3)



204.36 %



61.29 %



110.85 %



56.96 % Asset Quality































Allowance for credit losses (ACL)































Beginning balance, ACL - loans

$ 18,327



$ 15,626



$ 16,506



$ 14,114

Add: recoveries



9





9





28





22

Less: charge-offs



(2,151)





(137)





(4,569)





(468)

Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans



3,265





1,008





7,485





1,943

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



—





—





—





895

Ending balance, ACL - loans

$ 19,450



$ 16,506



$ 19,450



$ 16,506



































Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$ 145



$ 1,552



$ 1,009



$ —

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



—





—





—





1,310

Add: provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments, net



142





(543)





(722)





(301)

Ending balance, RUC

$ 287



$ 1,009



$ 287



$ 1,009

Total allowance for credit losses

$ 19,737



$ 17,515



$ 19,737



$ 17,515



































Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans



1.06 %



0.96 %



1.06 %



0.96 % Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans



1.08 %



1.01 %



1.08 %



1.01 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans



89.84 %



16.44X





89.84 %



16.44X

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



0.46 %



0.03 %



0.25 %



0.03 % Concentration Ratios































Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



393.79 %



372.50 %



393.79 %



372.50 % Construction loans to total capital (5)



131.92 %



137.67 %



131.92 %



137.67 % Non-performing Assets































Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.04 %



0.00 %



0.04 % Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



1.18 %



0.06 %



1.18 %



0.06 % Other real estate owned

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

Non-performing loans

$ 21,650



$ 1,004



$ 21,650



$ 1,004

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.97 %



0.05 %



0.97 %



0.05 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)































Total risk-based capital ratio



15.69 %



17.18 %



15.69 %



17.18 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



14.64 %



16.22 %



14.64 %



16.22 % Leverage ratio



12.08 %



14.66 %



12.08 %



14.66 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



14.64 %



16.22 %



14.64 %



16.22 % Other information































Closing stock price

$ 18.10



$ 24.81



$ 18.10



$ 24.81

Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)



9.33 %



10.24 %



9.33 %



10.24 % Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)



9.21 %



10.22 %



9.80 %



10.31 % Number of full time equivalent employees



204





186





204





186

Number of full service branch offices



6





6





6





6







(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2024 are preliminary (2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income (4) Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied, multifamily, and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital (5) Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital



Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars In thousands)





For the three months

ended December 31,



For the year ended

December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net interest margin (FTE)































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 16,041



$ 17,311



$ 62,574



$ 76,742

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



70





71





291





283

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



16,111





17,382





62,865





77,025



































Average interest earning assets



2,161,567





1,928,471





2,010,448





1,858,215

Net interest margin (GAAP)



2.94 %



3.56 %



3.11 %



4.13 % Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



2.96 %



3.58 %



3.13 %



4.15 %



















































For the three months

ended December 31,



For the year ended

December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Yield on earning assets (FTE)































Total interest income (GAAP)

$ 35,119



$ 33,180



$ 134,615



$ 124,421

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



70





71





291





283

Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



35,189





33,251





134,906





124,704



































Average interest earning assets



2,161,567





1,928,471





2,010,448





1,858,215

Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.45 %



6.83 %



6.70 %



6.70 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.46 %



6.84 %



6.71 %



6.71 %





































For the three months

ended December 31,



For the year ended

December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net Income and earnings per share, adjusted































Net Income (loss), as reported

$ (16,167)



$ 5,146



$ (9,980)



$ 26,585

Less: nonrecurring intangible impairment



(19,721)





—





(19,721)





—

Less: nonrecurring restructuring expenses



(430)





—





(430)





—

Less: nonrecurring other expenses



(296)





—





(890)





—

Related income tax benefit



4,633





—





4,763





—

Net income (loss), adjusted



(353)





5,146





6,298





26,585

Preferred stock dividends



539





539





2,156





2,156

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted



(892)





4,607





4,142





24,429



































Weighted average shares - basic and diluted



7,603,318





7,527,327





7,606,391





7,522,913



































Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted, adjusted































Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted, as reported

$ (2.20)



$ 0.61



$ (1.60)



$ 3.25

Nonrecurring expenses per share, net of taxes



2.08





—





2.14





—

Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted, adjusted

$ (0.12)



$ 0.61



$ 0.54



$ 3.25



































Adjusted Return (loss) on Average Assets (ROAA)































Average assets, as reported



2,290,644





1,998,196





2,136,586





1,931,805



































Annualized ROAA, as reported



(2.80) %



1.02 %



(0.47) %



1.38 % Annualized ROAA, as adjusted



(0.06) %



1.02 %



0.29 %



1.38 %

































Adjusted Return (loss) on Average Equity (ROAE)































Average equity, as reported



227,542





216,669





224,631





209,921



































Annualized ROAE, as reported



(28.19) %



9.42 %



(4.44) %



12.66 % Annualized ROAE, as adjusted



(0.62) %



9.42 %



2.80 %



12.66 %

































Efficiency Ratio, adjusted































Noninterest expenses, as reported



34,431





11,338





72,967





45,616

Less: nonrecurring intangible impairment



(19,721)





—





(19,721)





—

Less: nonrecurring restructuring expenses



(430)





—





(430)





—

Less: nonrecurring other expenses



(296)





—





(890)





—

Noninterest expenses, adjusted for nonrecurring expenses



13,984





11,338





51,926





45,616



































Efficiency ratio, as reported



204.36 %



61.29 %



110.85 %



56.96 % Efficiency ratio, as adjusted



83.00 %



61.29 %



78.88 %



56.96 %



















































For the three months

ended December 31,



For the year ended

December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net interest spread (FTE)































Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.45 %



6.83 %

6.70 %

6.70 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.46 %



6.84 %

6.71 %

6.71 %

































Yield on interest-bearing liabilities (GAAP)



4.47 %



4.45 %

4.70 %



3.66 % Net interest spread (GAAP)



1.98 %



2.38 %

1.99 %

3.04 % Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)



1.99 %



2.39 %



2.01 %

3.05 %



































As of December 31,



As of December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Tangible common stockholders' equity































Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 207,991



$ 221,517



$ 207,991



$ 221,517

Less: intangible assets



—





(14,657)





—





(14,657)

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



207,991





206,860





207,991





206,860

Less: preferred stock



(27,263)





(27,263)





(27,263)





(27,263)

Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



180,728





179,597





180,728





179,597



































Common shares outstanding



7,603,765





7,527,415





7,603,765





7,527,415

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 23.77



$ 23.86



$ 23.77



$ 23.86







































As of December 31,



As of December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Stockholders equity, adjusted































Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 207,991



$ 221,517



$ 207,991



$ 221,517

Less: intangible assets



—





(14,657)





—





(14,657)

Total tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



207,991





206,860





207,991





206,860



















As of December 31,



As of December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Total tangible assets































Total assets (GAAP)

$ 2,228,098



$ 2,035,432



$ 2,228,098



$ 2,035,432

Less: intangible assets



—





(14,657)





—





(14,657)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,228,098





2,020,775





2,228,098





2,020,775



















For the three months

ended December 31,



For the year ended

December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Average tangible stockholders' equity































Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 227,542



$ 216,669



$ 224,631



$ 209,921

Less: average intangible assets



(18,327)





(13,929)





(16,989)





(11,996)

Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



209,215





202,740





207,642





197,925



















For the three months

ended December 31,



For the year ended

December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Average tangible assets































Total average assets (GAAP)

$ 2,290,644



$ 1,998,196



$ 2,136,586



$ 1,931,805

Less: average intangible assets



(18,327)





(13,929)





(16,989)





(11,996)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,272,317





1,984,267





2,119,597





1,919,809



