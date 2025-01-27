MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports 2024 Results

A challenging year, ending with strong and stable asset quality and strong capital

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the financial holding company for MainStreet Bank reported a loss of $9.98 million for 2024 resulting from the nonrecurring impairment of capitalized intangible software and the resolution of nonperforming assets.  The Company remains strongly capitalized with good liquidity.

MainStreet Bank Headquarters 10089 Fairfax Blvd Fairfax, Virginia 22030 (PRNewsfoto/MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.)
MainStreet Bank Headquarters 10089 Fairfax Blvd Fairfax, Virginia 22030 (PRNewsfoto/MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.)

"At the end of 2024, the Company impaired the full value of its capitalized intangible software.  Despite this impairment, the software remains a component of our Avenu Banking-as-a-Service solution and will continue to be used to drive fintech partnerships to grow low-cost deposits and fee income," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.  "The end of 2024 was management's first opportunity to review the Avenu platform's performance, as it was only put into production during the fourth quarter.  The delays in bringing Avenu to market and subsequent changes in the potential for revenue generation necessitated management's review for impairment and resulting charge to earnings.  Management conducted the impairment assessment in accordance with ASC 350-40-35, using the income approach.  We remain committed to providing innovative embedded banking services that meet our customers where they do business and that allow developers to focus on providing leading-edge digital financial solutions."

"During 2024, the Company ended the year with a healthy net interest margin of 3.13%," said Alex Vari, Chief Accountant for MainStreet Bank.  "Excess liquidity in the fourth quarter gave us the opportunity to exercise call options on higher-yielding term deposits and restructure our wholesale deposit position.  This will further reduce our funding costs into 2025, and with expense management efforts will yield positive results for the Company and for our shareholders." 

Chief Lending Officer Tom Floyd said, "the lending team worked diligently to grow the loan portfolio by 6% while also resolving 62% of our nonperforming loans and making solid progress on resolving the final $21.7 million in a timely manner."

Total deposits grew 13% from prior year-end to $1.9 billion, with core deposits growing $187 million year on year.  Total core deposits at year-end were $1.4 billion, or 75% of total deposits.  

"The DC Metropolitan area remains a vibrant market.  The interest rate environment is normalizing, with the FOMC cutting rates three times thus far for a total of 1.0%," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank.  "Our borrowers are benefiting from the declining rate environment with strengthening liquidity."

BACKGROUND:  MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), is a small-cap financial holding company trading in the Nasdaq Capital Market index. The financial holding company owns 100% of MainStreet Bank, a business-focused community bank headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. The Bank engages a branch-lite model with six full-service financial centers in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in well over 1,000 businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender, offering 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

Banking-as-a-Service
In 2021, the Board and management decided to make an investment in technology that would best serve clients requiring Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS).  The Avenu BaaS solution officially launched on October 1, 2024.  The ability to digitally offer banking services in a safe and compliant manner allows the Company to reach new customer deposit segments, diversify revenue streams and generate additional income.  The BaaS market is currently underserved, and the opportunities for a well-developed solution are robust.  The Avenu business model is in-line with the Company's physical branch-lite strategy.

Avenu provides a full-stack embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to our purpose-built Avenu core.  Avenu's clients are fintechs, social media solutions, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are in search of a reliable partner to help innovate how money moves - solving real-world issues and helping communities thrive.  MainStreet Bank is that reliable partner dedicated to providing a best-in-class solution to sustain long-term business relationships.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has an investment grade rating of "A" from Egan-Jones Rating Company. This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)



December
31, 2024

September
30, 2024

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December
31, 2023*

ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents



















Cash and due from banks

$

47,553

$

40,955

$

41,697

$

49,208

$

53,581

Federal funds sold

160,155


191,159


49,762


75,533


60,932

Total cash and cash equivalents

207,708


232,114


91,459


124,741


114,513

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

55,747


58,489


57,605


58,699


59,928

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods

16,078


16,016


16,036


17,251


17,275

Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost

30,623


26,745


26,797


23,924


24,356

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,450, $18,327, $17,098, $16,531, and $16,506, respectively

1,810,556


1,775,558


1,778,840


1,727,110


1,705,137

Premises and equipment, net

13,287


13,571


13,787


14,081


13,944

Accrued interest and other receivables

11,311


11,077


11,916


10,727


12,390

Computer software, net of amortization




18,881


17,205


15,691


14,657

Bank owned life insurance

39,507


39,203


38,901


38,609


38,318

Other assets

43,281


32,945


41,200


39,182


34,914

Total Assets

$

2,228,098

$

2,224,599

$

2,093,746

$

2,070,015

$

2,035,432

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

324,307

$

347,575

$

314,636

$

348,945

$

364,606

Interest bearing demand deposits

139,780


197,527


179,513


165,331


137,128

Savings and NOW deposits

64,337


61,893


60,867


46,036


45,878

Money market deposits

560,082


451,936


476,396


446,903


442,179

Time deposits

819,288


834,738


723,951


725,520


696,336

Total deposits

1,907,794


1,893,669


1,755,363


1,732,735


1,686,127

Federal funds purchased













15,000

Subordinated debt

73,039


72,940


72,841


72,741


72,642

Other liabilities

39,274


31,939


40,827


41,418


40,146

Total Liabilities

2,020,107


1,998,548


1,869,031


1,846,894


1,813,915

Stockholders' Equity:



















Preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263

Common stock

29,466


29,463


29,452


29,514


29,198

Capital surplus

67,823


67,083


66,392


65,940


65,985

Retained earnings

91,150


108,616


109,651


108,334


106,549

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,711)


(6,374)


(8,043)


(7,930)


(7,478)

Total Stockholders' Equity

207,991


226,051


224,715


223,121


221,517

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,228,098

$

2,224,599

$

2,093,746

$

2,070,015

$

2,035,432

*Derived from audited financial statements

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended


December
31, 2024

December
31, 2023*

December
31, 2024

September
30, 2024

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December
31, 2023

INTEREST INCOME:



























Interest and fees on loans

$

125,177

$

116,482

$

31,323

$

31,615

$

31,655

$

30,582

$

30,951

Interest on investment securities



























Taxable securities

1,693


1,836


431


397


430


435


451

Tax-exempt securities

1,093


1,065


262


294


268


270


268

Interest on federal funds sold

6,652


5,038


3,103


1,285


1,083


1,182


1,510

Total interest income

134,615


124,421


35,119


33,591


33,436


32,469


33,180

INTEREST EXPENSE:



























Interest on interest bearing demand deposits

8,661


1,786


2,612


2,117


2,118


1,814


1,027

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

754


546


201


206


190


157


146

Interest on money market deposits

21,386


13,631


5,475


5,277


5,542


5,092


5,538

Interest on time deposits

37,364


26,905


10,003


9,543


9,010


8,808


8,187

Interest on federal funds purchased

575


299





277


191


107


25

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances

46


1,224











46


118

Interest on subordinated debt

3,255


3,288


787


828


820


820


828

Total interest expense

72,041


47,679


19,078


18,248


17,871


16,844


15,869

Net interest income

62,574


76,742


16,041


15,343


15,565


15,625


17,311

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

6,763


1,642


3,407


2,913


638


(195)


466

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

55,811


75,100


12,634


12,430


14,927


15,820


16,845

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



























Deposit account service charges

1,996


2,149


481


557


490


469


510

Bank owned life insurance income

1,189


1,069


304


302


291


292


283

Net loss on securities called or matured

(48)











(48)






Other non-interest income (loss)

115


122


22


27


31


35


(34)

Total non-interest income

3,252


3,340


807


886


764


796


759

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



























Salaries and employee benefits

30,475


28,267


8,253


7,250


7,484


7,488


7,129

Furniture and equipment expenses

3,636


2,787


830


931


940


935


804

Advertising and marketing

2,199


2,343


600


579


566


454


271

Occupancy expenses

1,614


1,684


358


407


415


435


397

Outside services

3,627


2,044


1,168


845


839


774


352

Administrative expenses

929


922


243


215


229


242


219

Computer software intangible impairment

19,721





19,721












Other operating expenses

10,766


7,569


3,258


2,992


2,362


2,153


2,166

Total non-interest expenses

72,967


45,616


34,431


13,219


12,835


12,481


11,338

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

(13,904)


32,824


(20,990)


97


2,856


4,135


6,266

Income tax expense (benefit)

(3,924)


6,239


(4,823)


(168)


238


830


1,120

Net income (loss)

(9,980)


26,585


(16,167)


265


2,618


3,305


5,146

Preferred stock dividends

2,156


2,156


539


539


539


539


539

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

(12,136)

$

24,429

$

(16,706)

$

(274)

$

2,079

$

2,766

$

4,607

Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted

$

(1.60)

$

3.25

$

(2.20)

$

(0.04)

$

0.27

$

0.36

$

0.61

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted

7,606,391


7,522,913


7,603,318


7,601,925


7,608,389


7,611,990


7,527,327

*Derived from audited financial statements

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)



December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Percentage Change


$ Amount

% of
Total

$ Amount

% of
Total

$ Amount

% of
Total

Last 3
Mos

Last 12
Mos

LOANS:































Construction and land development loans

$

391,253


21.3

%

$

373,486


20.8

%

$

429,637


24.9

%

4.8

%

-8.9

%

Residential real estate loans

438,745


23.9

%

446,109


24.8

%

474,602


27.5

%

-1.7

%

-7.6

%

Commercial real estate loans

898,204


48.9

%

871,280


48.4

%

743,827


43.1

%

3.1

%

20.8

%

Commercial and industrial loans

105,212


5.7

%

106,249


5.9

%

75,415


4.3

%

-1.0

%

39.5

%

Consumer loans

1,574


0.2

%

1,977


0.1

%

3,610


0.2

%

-20.4

%

-56.4

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,834,988


100.0

%

$

1,799,101


100.0

%

$

1,727,091


100.0

%

2.0

%

6.2

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(19,450)






(18,327)






(16,506)












Net deferred loan fees

(4,982)






(5,216)






(5,448)












Net Loans

$

1,810,556





$

1,775,558





$

1,705,137












DEPOSITS:































Non-interest bearing deposits

$

324,307


17.0

%

$

347,575


18.4

%

$

364,606


21.6

%

-6.7

%

-11.1

%

Interest-bearing deposits:































Demand deposits

139,780


7.3

%

197,527


10.4

%

137,128


8.1

%

-29.2

%

1.9

%

Savings and NOW deposits

64,337


3.4

%

61,893


3.3

%

45,878


2.7

%

3.9

%

40.2

%

Money market deposits

560,082


29.4

%

451,936


23.9

%

442,179


26.2

%

23.9

%

26.7

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more

535,676


28.0

%

532,201


28.0

%

442,662


26.3

%

0.7

%

21.0

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000

283,612


14.9

%

302,537


16.0

%

253,674


15.1

%

-6.3

%

11.8

%

Total Deposits

$

1,907,794


100.0

%

$

1,893,669


100.0

%

$

1,686,127


100.0

%

0.7

%

13.1

%

BORROWINGS:































Federal funds purchased




0.0

%




0.0

%

15,000


17.1

%

0.0

%

-100.0

%

Subordinated debt

73,039


100.0

%

72,940


100.0

%

72,642


82.9

%

0.1

%

0.5

%

Total Borrowings

$

73,039


100.0

%

$

72,940


100.0

%

$

87,642


100.0

%

0.1

%

-16.7

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,980,833





$

1,966,609





$

1,773,769






0.7

%

11.7

%

































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,439,657


72.7

%

$

1,471,350


74.8

%

$

1,252,534


70.7

%

-2.2

%

14.9

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

468,137


23.6

%

422,319


21.5

%

433,593


24.4

%

10.8

%

8.0

%

Federal funds purchased




0.0

%




0.0

%

15,000


0.8

%

0.0

%

-100.0

%

Subordinated debt (3)

73,039


3.7

%

72,940


3.7

%

72,642


4.1

%

0.1

%

0.5

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,980,833


100.0

%

$

1,966,609


100.0

%

$

1,773,769


100.0

%

0.7

%

11.7

%


(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts.

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.

Excludes $259.9 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of December 31, 2024.

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the three months ended December 31,
2024

For the three months ended December 31,
2023


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,808,894

$

31,323


6.87

%

$

1,720,790

$

30,951


7.14

%

Securities:























Taxable

53,566


431


3.19

%

55,646


451


3.22

%

Tax-exempt

35,512


332


3.71

%

37,614


339


3.58

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

263,595


3,103


4.67

%

114,421


1,510


5.24

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

2,161,567

$

35,189


6.46

%

$

1,928,471

$

33,251


6.84

%

Other assets

129,077










69,725








Total assets

$

2,290,644









$

1,998,196








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

231,496

$

2,612


4.48

%

$

98,021

$

1,027


4.16

%

Savings and NOW deposits

64,112


201


1.24

%

47,142


146


1.23

%

Money market deposits

514,235


5,475


4.22

%

477,916


5,538


4.60

%

Time deposits

809,924


10,003


4.90

%

710,026


8,187


4.57

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,619,767

$

18,291


4.48

%

$

1,333,105

$

14,898


4.43

%

Federal funds purchased

2





0.00

%

1,740


25


5.70

%

FHLB advances










8,424


118


5.56

%

Subordinated debt

73,001


787


4.28

%

72,603


828


4.52

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,692,770

$

19,078


4.47

%

$

1,415,872

$

15,869


4.45

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

370,332










365,655








Total liabilities

$

2,063,102









$

1,781,527








Stockholders' Equity

227,542










216,669








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,290,644









$

1,998,196








Interest Rate Spread









1.99

%









2.39

%

Net Interest Income




$

16,111









$

17,382




Net Interest Margin









2.96

%









3.58

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the year ended December 31, 2024

For the year ended December 31, 2023


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,782,061

$

125,177


7.02

%

$

1,659,179

$

116,482


7.02

%

Securities:























Taxable

54,935


1,693


3.08

%

57,386


1,836


3.20

%

Tax-exempt

36,379


1,384


3.80

%

37,810


1,348


3.57

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

137,073


6,652


4.85

%

103,840


5,038


4.85

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

2,010,448

$

134,906


6.71

%

$

1,858,215

$

124,704


6.71

%

Other assets

126,138










73,590








Total assets

$

2,136,586









$

1,931,805








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

181,109

$

8,661


4.78

%

$

83,087

$

1,786


2.15

%

Savings and NOW deposits

54,385


754


1.39

%

49,565


546


1.10

%

Money market deposit

464,400


21,386


4.61

%

365,815


13,631


3.73

%

Time deposits

748,938


37,364


4.99

%

702,034


26,905


3.83

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,448,832

$

68,165


4.70

%

$

1,200,501

$

42,868


3.57

%

Federal funds purchased

9,941


575


5.78

%

5,583


299


5.36

%

FHLB advances

820


46


5.61

%

24,959


1,224


4.90

%

Subordinated debt

72,852


3,255


4.47

%

72,455


3,288


4.54

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,532,445

$

72,041


4.70

%

$

1,303,498

$

47,679


3.66

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

379,510










418,386








Total liabilities

$

1,911,955









$

1,721,884








Stockholders' Equity

224,631










209,921








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,136,586









$

1,931,805








Interest Rate Spread









2.01

%









3.05

%

Net Interest Income




$

62,865









$

77,025




Net Interest Margin









3.13

%









4.15

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data)



At or For the Three
Months Ended

At or For the Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding















Earnings (loss) per common share (basic and diluted)

$

(2.20)

$

0.61

$

(1.60)

$

3.25

Book value per common share

$

23.77

$

25.81

$

23.77

$

25.81

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$

23.77

$

23.86

$

23.77

$

23.86

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,603,318


7,527,327


7,606,391


7,522,913

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,603,765


7,527,415


7,603,765


7,527,415

Performance Ratios















Return (loss) on average assets (annualized)

(2.80)

%

1.02

%

(0.47)

%

1.38

%

Return (loss) on average equity (annualized)

(28.19)

%

9.42

%

(4.44)

%

12.66

%

Return (loss) on average common equity (annualized)

(33.09)

%

10.28

%

(6.15)

%

13.37

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)

6.46

%

6.84

%

6.71

%

6.71

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)

4.47

%

4.45

%

4.70

%

3.66

%

Net interest spread (FTE)(2) (annualized)

1.99

%

2.39

%

2.01

%

3.05

%

Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)

2.96

%

3.58

%

3.13

%

4.15

%

Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.14

%

0.17

%

0.15

%

0.17

%

Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)

5.96

%

2.21

%

3.42

%

2.36

%

Efficiency ratio(3)

204.36

%

61.29

%

110.85

%

56.96

%

Asset Quality















Allowance for credit losses (ACL)















Beginning balance, ACL - loans

$

18,327

$

15,626

$

16,506

$

14,114

Add: recoveries

9


9


28


22

Less: charge-offs

(2,151)


(137)


(4,569)


(468)

Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans

3,265


1,008


7,485


1,943

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption










895

Ending balance, ACL - loans

$

19,450

$

16,506

$

19,450

$

16,506

















Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$

145

$

1,552

$

1,009

$


Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption










1,310

Add: provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments, net

142


(543)


(722)


(301)

Ending balance, RUC

$

287

$

1,009

$

287

$

1,009

Total allowance for credit losses

$

19,737

$

17,515

$

19,737

$

17,515

















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans

1.06

%

0.96

%

1.06

%

0.96

%

Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans

1.08

%

1.01

%

1.08

%

1.01

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans

89.84

%

16.44X


89.84

%

16.44X

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)

0.46

%

0.03

%

0.25

%

0.03

%

Concentration Ratios















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

393.79

%

372.50

%

393.79

%

372.50

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)

131.92

%

137.67

%

131.92

%

137.67

%

Non-performing Assets















Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.04

%

0.00

%

0.04

%

Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

1.18

%

0.06

%

1.18

%

0.06

%

Other real estate owned

$



$



$



$


Non-performing loans

$

21,650

$

1,004

$

21,650

$

1,004

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.97

%

0.05

%

0.97

%

0.05

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)















Total risk-based capital ratio

15.69

%

17.18

%

15.69

%

17.18

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

14.64

%

16.22

%

14.64

%

16.22

%

Leverage ratio

12.08

%

14.66

%

12.08

%

14.66

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

14.64

%

16.22

%

14.64

%

16.22

%

Other information















Closing stock price

$

18.10

$

24.81

$

18.10

$

24.81

Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)

9.33

%

10.24

%

9.33

%

10.24

%

Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)

9.21

%

10.22

%

9.80

%

10.31

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

204


186


204


186

Number of full service branch offices

6


6


6


6


(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2024 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied, multifamily, and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)



For the three months
ended December 31,

For the year ended
December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Net interest margin (FTE)















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

16,041

$

17,311

$

62,574

$

76,742

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

70


71


291


283

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

16,111


17,382


62,865


77,025

















Average interest earning assets

2,161,567


1,928,471


2,010,448


1,858,215

Net interest margin (GAAP)

2.94

%

3.56

%

3.11

%

4.13

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

2.96

%

3.58

%

3.13

%

4.15

%


























For the three months
ended December 31,

For the year ended
December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Yield on earning assets (FTE)















Total interest income (GAAP)

$

35,119

$

33,180

$

134,615

$

124,421

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

70


71


291


283

Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

35,189


33,251


134,906


124,704

















Average interest earning assets

2,161,567


1,928,471


2,010,448


1,858,215

Yield on earning assets (GAAP)

6.45

%

6.83

%

6.70

%

6.70

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)

6.46

%

6.84

%

6.71

%

6.71

%



















For the three months
ended December 31,

For the year ended
December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Net Income and earnings per share, adjusted















Net Income (loss), as reported

$

(16,167)

$

5,146

$

(9,980)

$

26,585

Less: nonrecurring intangible impairment

(19,721)





(19,721)



Less: nonrecurring restructuring expenses

(430)





(430)



Less: nonrecurring other expenses

(296)





(890)



Related income tax benefit

4,633





4,763



Net income (loss), adjusted

(353)


5,146


6,298


26,585

Preferred stock dividends

539


539


2,156


2,156

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted

(892)


4,607


4,142


24,429

















Weighted average shares - basic and diluted

7,603,318


7,527,327


7,606,391


7,522,913

















Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted, adjusted















Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted, as reported

$

(2.20)

$

0.61

$

(1.60)

$

3.25

Nonrecurring expenses per share, net of taxes

2.08





2.14



Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted, adjusted

$

(0.12)

$

0.61

$

0.54

$

3.25

















Adjusted Return (loss) on Average Assets (ROAA)















Average assets, as reported

2,290,644


1,998,196


2,136,586


1,931,805

















Annualized ROAA, as reported

(2.80)

%

1.02

%

(0.47)

%

1.38

%

Annualized ROAA, as adjusted

(0.06)

%

1.02

%

0.29

%

1.38

%

















Adjusted Return (loss) on Average Equity (ROAE)















Average equity, as reported

227,542


216,669


224,631


209,921

















Annualized ROAE, as reported

(28.19)

%

9.42

%

(4.44)

%

12.66

%

Annualized ROAE, as adjusted

(0.62)

%

9.42

%

2.80

%

12.66

%

















Efficiency Ratio, adjusted















Noninterest expenses, as reported

34,431


11,338


72,967


45,616

Less: nonrecurring intangible impairment

(19,721)





(19,721)



Less: nonrecurring restructuring expenses

(430)





(430)



Less: nonrecurring other expenses

(296)





(890)



Noninterest expenses, adjusted for nonrecurring expenses

13,984


11,338


51,926


45,616

















Efficiency ratio, as reported

204.36

%

61.29

%

110.85

%

56.96

%

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted

83.00

%

61.29

%

78.88

%

56.96

%


























For the three months
ended December 31,

For the year ended
December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Net interest spread (FTE)















Yield on earning assets (GAAP)

6.45

%

6.83

%

6.70

%

6.70

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)

6.46

%

6.84

%

6.71

%

6.71

%

















Yield on interest-bearing liabilities (GAAP)

4.47

%

4.45

%

4.70

%

3.66

%

Net interest spread (GAAP)

1.98

%

2.38

%

1.99

%

3.04

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)

1.99

%

2.39

%

2.01

%

3.05

%


















As of December 31,

As of December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Tangible common stockholders' equity















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

207,991

$

221,517

$

207,991

$

221,517

Less: intangible assets




(14,657)





(14,657)

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

207,991


206,860


207,991


206,860

Less: preferred stock

(27,263)


(27,263)


(27,263)


(27,263)

Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

180,728


179,597


180,728


179,597

















Common shares outstanding

7,603,765


7,527,415


7,603,765


7,527,415

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

23.77

$

23.86

$

23.77

$

23.86



















As of December 31,

As of December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Stockholders equity, adjusted















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

207,991

$

221,517

$

207,991

$

221,517

Less: intangible assets




(14,657)





(14,657)

Total tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)

207,991


206,860


207,991


206,860









As of December 31,

As of December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Total tangible assets















Total assets (GAAP)

$

2,228,098

$

2,035,432

$

2,228,098

$

2,035,432

Less: intangible assets




(14,657)





(14,657)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)

2,228,098


2,020,775


2,228,098


2,020,775









For the three months
ended December 31,

For the year ended
December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Average tangible stockholders' equity















Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$

227,542

$

216,669

$

224,631

$

209,921

Less: average intangible assets

(18,327)


(13,929)


(16,989)


(11,996)

Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

209,215


202,740


207,642


197,925









For the three months
ended December 31,

For the year ended
December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Average tangible assets















Total average assets (GAAP)

$

2,290,644

$

1,998,196

$

2,136,586

$

1,931,805

Less: average intangible assets

(18,327)


(13,929)


(16,989)


(11,996)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

2,272,317


1,984,267


2,119,597


1,919,809

