MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports a Profitable First Quarter

Strong credit quality and no adverse loan portfolio trends

FAIRFAX, Va., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $2.77 million for the first quarter of 2024.

"Our loan portfolio was well-positioned for the current interest rate cycle and continues to generate strong and sustainable interest income.  During the first quarter of 2024, we experienced an uptick in deposit costs, compressing the net interest margin to 3.24%," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.  "We are focused on improving our funding costs for the remainder of 2024 and anticipate that our cumulative performance ratios will reflect our ability to do so, as we build for the future and deliver positive returns to our shareholders."

The Company continues to experience strong asset quality with relatively low levels of past due and non-performing loans.  It should be noted that multifamily housing in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area is devoid of the type of rent controls experienced in New York City.  Demand for housing in our market far outstrips supply and the rental markets are strong.

"Our lending team is very focused on their borrowers and relationships at this time," said Tom Floyd, Chief Lending Officer at MainStreet Bank.  "We want to make sure that if any issues or concerns do arise, we recognize them early in order to properly manage risk and work together toward positive outcomes."

"We are laser-focused on growing good business relationships throughout the metropolitan area," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank.  "Our best source is our existing client base, as the quality of our service and attention to detail is second to none."

Banking-as-a-Service
The headlines were bleak in 2023 for several of the banks providing banking-as-a-service to fintechs.  In one instance, consultant Kate Drew wrote, "The truth is many of the most jarring headlines have involved sponsor banks and fintech partners that had little to no relationship at all, and instead operated through a banking-as-a-service provider.  That model is all but dead.  In its place will likely emerge a more resilient proposition that puts the bank in the driver's seat when it comes to compliance and focuses on fintechs with sustainable businesses and realistic objectives in financial services."  Drew, Kate (December 12, 2023), Where is Banking-as-a Service Headed in 2024? Forbes Media L.L.C.

"Our one miss was underestimating the amount of time it would take to build and launch the technology that we designed," said Dick.  "With hindsight, the timing is perfect as we launch a solution that is purpose-built to meet the compliance and safety and soundness needs required not only by us but also by the industry. We are the resilient solution fintechs have been waiting for."

Avenu
Avenu is the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to our purpose-built Avenu core solution. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company without our own bank. We are Avenu, a leading financial technology company owned by an established community bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.

Avenu's clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and creating long-term business relationships.

About MainStreet Bank:
MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue debit cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS and ICS – solutions that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information can be obtained by visiting mstreetbank.com/ics-cdars.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue,and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, adverse changes caused by geopolitical risks at the national and global level, adverse impact of a local, national or global health crisis, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In thousands)




March 31,
2024

December
31, 2023*

September
30, 2023

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents



















Cash and due from banks

$

49,208

$

53,581

$

44,912

$

67,700

$

225,334

Federal funds sold

75,533


60,932


76,271


30,341



Total cash and cash equivalents

124,741


114,513


121,183


98,041


225,334

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

58,699


59,928


56,726


60,579


63,209

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized
cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all
periods

17,251


17,275


17,565


17,590


17,616

Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost

23,924


24,356


20,619


20,304


22,436

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $16,531,
$16,506, $15,626, $16,047, and $15,435, respectively

1,727,110


1,705,137


1,681,444


1,637,484


1,617,275

Premises and equipment, net

14,081


13,944


14,275


14,427


14,521

Accrued interest and other receivables

10,727


12,390


11,184


10,256


9,744

Computer software, net of amortization

15,691


14,657


13,373


12,266


10,559

Bank owned life insurance

38,609


38,318


38,035


37,763


37,503

Other assets

39,182


34,914


47,087


40,641


36,811

Total Assets

$

2,070,015

$

2,035,432

$

2,021,491

$

1,949,351

$

2,055,008

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

348,945

$

364,606

$

394,859

$

388,992

$

487,875

Interest bearing demand deposits

165,331


137,128


76,423


71,308


100,522

Savings and NOW deposits

46,036


45,878


46,550


51,294


53,499

Money market deposits

446,903


442,179


461,398


380,500


260,316

Time deposits

725,520


696,336


703,960


701,289


730,076

Total deposits

1,732,735


1,686,127


1,683,190


1,593,383


1,632,288

Federal funds purchased




15,000





30,000


60,696

Federal Home Loan Bank advances













45,000

Subordinated debt

72,741


72,642


72,543


72,444


72,344

Other liabilities

41,418


40,146


52,015


43,016


39,692

Total Liabilities

1,846,894


1,813,915


1,807,748


1,738,843


1,850,020

Stockholders' Equity:



















Preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263

Common stock

29,514


29,198


29,188


29,177


29,185

Capital surplus

65,940


65,985


65,407


64,768


64,213

Retained earnings

108,334


106,549


102,694


97,646


91,991

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,930)


(7,478)


(10,809)


(8,346)


(7,664)

Total Stockholders' Equity

223,121


221,517


213,743


210,508


204,988

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,070,015

$

2,035,432

$

2,021,491

$

1,949,351

$

2,055,008

*Derived from audited financial statements

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc 
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)




Three Months Ended


March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September
30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31,
2023

INTEREST INCOME:



















Interest and fees on loans

$

30,487

$

30,849

$

29,750

$

28,855

$

26,731

Interest on investment securities



















Taxable securities

435


451


459


407


518

Tax-exempt securities

270


268


268


265


264

Interest on federal funds sold

1,182


1,510


1,217


1,179


1,132

Total interest income

32,374


33,078


31,694


30,706


28,645

INTEREST EXPENSE:



















Interest on interest bearing demand deposits

1,860


1,058


240


251


343

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

157


146


145


147


108

Interest on money market deposits

5,178


5,639


4,156


2,926


1,203

Interest on time deposits

8,833


8,257


7,526


7,077


4,144

Interest on federal funds purchased

107


25


35


201


38

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances

46


118


186


13


906

Interest on subordinated debt

820


828


828


820


812

Total interest expense

17,001


16,071


13,116


11,435


7,554

Net interest income

15,373


17,007


18,578


19,271


21,091

(Recovery of) provision for credit losses

(195)


466


255


638


283

Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit
losses

15,568


16,541


18,323


18,633


20,808

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



















Deposit account service charges

469


510


514


535


590

Bank owned life insurance income

292


283


272


259


255

Other non-interest income

130


68


177


16


158

Total other income

891


861


963


810


1,003

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



















Salaries and employee benefits

7,488


7,129


6,924


6,595


7,621

Furniture and equipment expenses

935


804


713


772


498

Advertising and marketing

454


271


577


698


797

Occupancy expenses

435


397


375


426


486

Outside services

774


352


697


504


490

Administrative expenses

242


219


277


211


215

Other operating expenses

1,996


1,964


1,866


1,646


1,596

Total non-interest expenses

12,324


11,136


11,429


10,852


11,703

Income before income tax expense

4,135


6,266


7,857


8,591


10,108

Income tax expense

830


1,120


1,516


1,645


1,957

Net income

3,305


5,146


6,341


6,946


8,151

Preferred stock dividends

539


539


539


539


539

Net income available to common shareholders

$

2,766

$

4,607

$

5,802

$

6,407

$

7,612

Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$

0.36

$

0.61

$

0.77

$

0.85

$

1.01

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and
diluted

7,611,990


7,527,327


7,524,332


7,522,764


7,517,213

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc 
UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
(In thousands)



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

Percentage Change


$ Amount

% of
Total

$ Amount

% of
Total

$ Amount

% of
Total

Last 3
Mos

Last 12
Mos

LOANS:































Construction and land development loans

$

408,903


23.4

%

$

429,637


24.9

%

$

415,078


25.3

%

-4.8

%

-1.5

%

Residential real estate loans

451,991


25.8

%

474,602


27.5

%

391,648


23.9

%

-4.8

%

15.4

%

Commercial real estate loans

813,387


46.5

%

743,827


43.1

%

737,019


45.0

%

9.4

%

10.4

%

Commercial and industrial loans

71,822


4.1

%

75,415


4.4

%

86,937


5.3

%

-4.8

%

-17.4

%

Consumer loans

2,902


0.2

%

3,610


0.1

%

7,534


0.5

%

-19.6

%

-61.5

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,749,005


100.0

%

$

1,727,091


100.0

%

$

1,638,216


100.0

%

1.3

%

6.8

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(16,531)






(16,506)






(15,435)












Net deferred loan fees

(5,364)






(5,448)






(5,506)












Net Loans

$

1,727,110





$

1,705,137





$

1,617,275












DEPOSITS:































Non-interest bearing deposits

$

348,945


20.1

%

$

364,606


21.6

%

$

487,875


29.9

%

-4.3

%

-28.5

%

Interest-bearing deposits:































Demand deposits

165,331


9.5

%

137,128


8.1

%

100,522


6.2

%

20.6

%

64.5

%

Savings and NOW deposits

46,036


2.7

%

45,878


2.7

%

53,499


3.3

%

0.3

%

-13.9

%

Money market accounts

446,903


25.8

%

442,179


26.2

%

260,316


15.9

%

1.1

%

71.7

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or
more

467,892


27.0

%

442,662


26.3

%

458,683


28.1

%

5.7

%

2.0

%

Certificates of deposit less than
$250,000

257,628


14.9

%

253,674


15.1

%

271,393


16.6

%

1.6

%

-5.1

%

Total Deposits

$

1,732,735


100.0

%

$

1,686,127


100.0

%

$

1,632,288


100.0

%

2.8

%

6.2

%

BORROWINGS:































Federal funds purchased




0.0

%

15,000


17.1

%

60,696


34.1

%

-100.0

%

-100.0

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances




0.0

%




0.0

%

45,000


25.3

%

0.0

%

-100.0

%

Subordinated debt

72,741


100.0

%

72,642


82.9

%

72,344


40.6

%

0.1

%

0.5

%

Total Borrowings

$

72,741


100.0

%

$

87,642


100.0

%

$

178,040


100.0

%

-17.0

%

-59.1

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,805,476





$

1,773,769





$

1,810,328






1.8

%

-0.3

%

































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,312,746


72.7

%

$

1,252,534


70.7

%

$

1,156,279


63.9

%

4.8

%

13.5

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

419,989


23.3

%

433,593


24.4

%

476,009


26.3

%

-3.1

%

-11.8

%

Federal funds borrowed




0.0

%

15,000


0.8

%

60,696


3.3

%

-100.0

%

-100.0

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances




0.0

%




0.0

%

45,000


2.5

%

0.0

%

-100.0

%

Subordinated debt (3)

72,741


4.0

%

72,642


4.1

%

72,344


4.0

%

0.1

%

0.5

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,805,476


100.0

%

$

1,773,769


100.0

%

$

1,810,328


100.0

%

1.8

%

-0.3

%

(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.

Excludes $210.9 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of March 31, 2024.

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc U
NAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)



For the three months ended March 31,
2024

For the three months ended March 31,
2023


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,728,761

$

30,487


7.07

%

$

1,599,756

$

26,731


6.78

%

Securities:























Taxable

56,001


435


3.12

%

57,600


518


3.65

%

Tax-exempt

37,420


342


3.66

%

37,941


334


3.57

%

Federal funds and interest
bearing deposits

91,993


1,182


5.15

%

118,670


1,132


3.87

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

1,914,175

$

32,446


6.80

%

$

1,813,967

$

28,715


6.42

%

Other assets

123,294










71,704








Total assets

$

2,037,469









$

1,885,671








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand
deposits

$

146,248

$

1,860


5.10

%

$

83,388

$

343


1.67

%

Savings and NOW deposits

44,219


157


1.42

%

51,943


108


0.84

%

Money market deposit accounts

433,654


5,178


4.79

%

225,037


1,203


2.17

%

Time deposits

710,019


8,833


4.99

%

673,441


4,144


2.50

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,334,140

$

16,028


4.82

%

$

1,033,809

$

5,798


2.27

%

Federal funds borrowed

7,476


107


5.74

%

2,965


38


5.20

%

FHLB advances

3,297


46


5.60

%

77,833


906


4.72

%

Subordinated debt

72,703


820


4.52

%

72,306


812


4.55

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,417,616

$

17,001


4.81

%

$

1,186,913

$

7,554


2.58

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

397,753










497,155








Total liabilities

$

1,815,369









$

1,684,068








Stockholders' Equity

222,100










201,603








Total Liabilities and Stockholders'
Equity

$

2,037,469









$

1,885,671








Interest Rate Spread









1.99

%









3.84

%

Net Interest Income




$

15,445









$

21,161




Net Interest Margin









3.24

%









4.73

%

(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc 
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)



At or For the Three Months Ended


March 31,


2024

2023

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding







Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$

0.36

$

1.01

Book value per common share

$

25.72

$

23.62

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$

23.66

$

22.22

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,611,990


7,517,213

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,614,090


7,524,277

Performance Ratios







Return on average assets (annualized)

0.65

%

1.75

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

5.97

%

16.40

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

5.69

%

17.71

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)

6.80

%

6.42

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)

4.81

%

2.58

%

Net interest spread (FTE)(2)

1.99

%

3.84

%

Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)

3.24

%

4.73

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.18

%

0.22

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)

2.43

%

2.52

%

Efficiency ratio(3)

75.77

%

52.97

%

Asset Quality







Allowance for credit losses (ACL)







Beginning balance, ACL - loans

$

16,506

$

14,114

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption




895

Add: recoveries

2


11

Less: charge-offs

(141)



Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans

164


415

Ending balance, ACL - loans

$

16,531

$

15,435









Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$

1,009

$


Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption




1,310

Add: provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments, net

(359)


(132)

Ending balance, RUC

$

650

$

1,178

Total allowance for credit losses

$

17,181

$

16,613









Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans

0.95

%

0.94

%

Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans

0.98

%

1.01

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans

1.78X


N/A

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)

0.03

%

0.00

%

Concentration Ratios







Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

364.65

%

372.12

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)

130.06

%

140.78

%

Non-performing Assets







Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans

0.22

%

0.00

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans

0.51

%

0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

0.53

%

0.00

%

Other real estate owned

$



$


Non-performing loans

$

9,263

$


Non-performing assets to total assets

0.45

%

0.00

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only)(1)







Total risk-based capital ratio

17.05

%

16.35

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

16.12

%

15.49

%

Leverage ratio

14.54

%

14.69

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

16.12

%

15.49

%

Other information







Closing stock price

$

18.16

$

23.49

Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)

10.10

%

9.51

%

Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)

10.24

%

10.22

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

191


170

Number of full service branch offices

6


6

(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2024 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc
Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars In thousands)



For the three months ended March
31,


2024

2023

Net interest margin (FTE)







Net interest income (GAAP)

$

15,373

$

21,091

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

72


70

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

15,445


21,161









Average interest earning assets

1,914,175


1,813,967

Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.22

%

4.72

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.24

%

4.73

%



For the three months ended March
31,


2024

2023

Yield on earning assets (FTE)







Total interest income

$

32,374

$

28,645

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

72


70

Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

32,446


28,715









Average interest earning assets

1,914,175


1,813,967

Yield on earning assets (GAAP)

6.78

%

6.40

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)

6.80

%

6.42

%



For the three months ended
March 31,


2024

2023

Net interest spread (FTE)







Yield on earning assets (GAAP)

6.78

%

6.40

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)

6.80

%

6.42

%









Yield on interest-bearing liabilities

4.81

%

2.58

%

Net interest spread (GAAP)

1.97

%

3.82

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)

1.99

%

3.84

%



As of March 31,


2024

2023

Tangible common stockholders' equity







Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$

223,121

$

204,988

Less: intangible assets

(15,691)


(10,559)

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

207,430


194,429

Less: preferred stock

(27,263)


(27,263)

Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

180,167


167,166









Common shares outstanding

7,614,090


7,524,277

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

23.66

$

22.22



As of March 31,


2024

2023

Total tangible assets







Total assets (GAAP)

$

2,070,015

$

2,055,008

Less: intangible assets

(15,691)


(10,559)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)

2,054,324


2,044,449



For the three months ended March
31,


2024

2023

Average tangible stockholders' equity







Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$

222,100

$

201,603

Less: average intangible assets

(15,078)


(9,879)

Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

207,022


191,724



For the three months ended March
31,


2024

2023

Average tangible assets







Total average assets (GAAP)

$

2,037,469

$

1,885,671

Less: average intangible assets

(15,078)


(9,879)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

2,022,391


1,875,792

   

