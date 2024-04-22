MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports a Profitable First Quarter

Strong credit quality and no adverse loan portfolio trends

FAIRFAX, Va., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $2.77 million for the first quarter of 2024.

"Our loan portfolio was well-positioned for the current interest rate cycle and continues to generate strong and sustainable interest income. During the first quarter of 2024, we experienced an uptick in deposit costs, compressing the net interest margin to 3.24%," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We are focused on improving our funding costs for the remainder of 2024 and anticipate that our cumulative performance ratios will reflect our ability to do so, as we build for the future and deliver positive returns to our shareholders."

The Company continues to experience strong asset quality with relatively low levels of past due and non-performing loans. It should be noted that multifamily housing in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area is devoid of the type of rent controls experienced in New York City. Demand for housing in our market far outstrips supply and the rental markets are strong.

"Our lending team is very focused on their borrowers and relationships at this time," said Tom Floyd, Chief Lending Officer at MainStreet Bank. "We want to make sure that if any issues or concerns do arise, we recognize them early in order to properly manage risk and work together toward positive outcomes."

"We are laser-focused on growing good business relationships throughout the metropolitan area," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "Our best source is our existing client base, as the quality of our service and attention to detail is second to none."

Banking-as-a-Service

The headlines were bleak in 2023 for several of the banks providing banking-as-a-service to fintechs. In one instance, consultant Kate Drew wrote, "The truth is many of the most jarring headlines have involved sponsor banks and fintech partners that had little to no relationship at all, and instead operated through a banking-as-a-service provider. That model is all but dead. In its place will likely emerge a more resilient proposition that puts the bank in the driver's seat when it comes to compliance and focuses on fintechs with sustainable businesses and realistic objectives in financial services." Drew, Kate (December 12, 2023), Where is Banking-as-a Service Headed in 2024? Forbes Media L.L.C.

"Our one miss was underestimating the amount of time it would take to build and launch the technology that we designed," said Dick. "With hindsight, the timing is perfect as we launch a solution that is purpose-built to meet the compliance and safety and soundness needs required not only by us but also by the industry. We are the resilient solution fintechs have been waiting for."

Avenu

Avenu is the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to our purpose-built Avenu core solution. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company without our own bank. We are Avenu, a leading financial technology company owned by an established community bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.

Avenu's clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and creating long-term business relationships.

About MainStreet Bank:

MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue debit cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS and ICS – solutions that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information can be obtained by visiting mstreetbank.com/ics-cdars.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, adverse changes caused by geopolitical risks at the national and global level, adverse impact of a local, national or global health crisis, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)









March 31,

2024



December

31, 2023*



September

30, 2023



June 30,

2023



March 31,

2023

ASSETS







































Cash and cash equivalents







































Cash and due from banks

$ 49,208



$ 53,581



$ 44,912



$ 67,700



$ 225,334

Federal funds sold



75,533





60,932





76,271





30,341





—

Total cash and cash equivalents



124,741





114,513





121,183





98,041





225,334

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



58,699





59,928





56,726





60,579





63,209

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized

cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all

periods



17,251





17,275





17,565





17,590





17,616

Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost



23,924





24,356





20,619





20,304





22,436

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $16,531,

$16,506, $15,626, $16,047, and $15,435, respectively



1,727,110





1,705,137





1,681,444





1,637,484





1,617,275

Premises and equipment, net



14,081





13,944





14,275





14,427





14,521

Accrued interest and other receivables



10,727





12,390





11,184





10,256





9,744

Computer software, net of amortization



15,691





14,657





13,373





12,266





10,559

Bank owned life insurance



38,609





38,318





38,035





37,763





37,503

Other assets



39,182





34,914





47,087





40,641





36,811

Total Assets

$ 2,070,015



$ 2,035,432



$ 2,021,491



$ 1,949,351



$ 2,055,008

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Liabilities:







































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 348,945



$ 364,606



$ 394,859



$ 388,992



$ 487,875

Interest bearing demand deposits



165,331





137,128





76,423





71,308





100,522

Savings and NOW deposits



46,036





45,878





46,550





51,294





53,499

Money market deposits



446,903





442,179





461,398





380,500





260,316

Time deposits



725,520





696,336





703,960





701,289





730,076

Total deposits



1,732,735





1,686,127





1,683,190





1,593,383





1,632,288

Federal funds purchased



—





15,000





—





30,000





60,696

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



—





—





—





—





45,000

Subordinated debt



72,741





72,642





72,543





72,444





72,344

Other liabilities



41,418





40,146





52,015





43,016





39,692

Total Liabilities



1,846,894





1,813,915





1,807,748





1,738,843





1,850,020

Stockholders' Equity:







































Preferred stock



27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263

Common stock



29,514





29,198





29,188





29,177





29,185

Capital surplus



65,940





65,985





65,407





64,768





64,213

Retained earnings



108,334





106,549





102,694





97,646





91,991

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7,930)





(7,478)





(10,809)





(8,346)





(7,664)

Total Stockholders' Equity



223,121





221,517





213,743





210,508





204,988

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,070,015



$ 2,035,432



$ 2,021,491



$ 1,949,351



$ 2,055,008



*Derived from audited financial statements

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)









Three Months Ended





March 31,

2024



December 31,

2023



September

30, 2023



June 30, 2023



March 31,

2023

INTEREST INCOME:







































Interest and fees on loans

$ 30,487



$ 30,849



$ 29,750



$ 28,855



$ 26,731

Interest on investment securities







































Taxable securities



435





451





459





407





518

Tax-exempt securities



270





268





268





265





264

Interest on federal funds sold



1,182





1,510





1,217





1,179





1,132

Total interest income



32,374





33,078





31,694





30,706





28,645

INTEREST EXPENSE:







































Interest on interest bearing demand deposits



1,860





1,058





240





251





343

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



157





146





145





147





108

Interest on money market deposits



5,178





5,639





4,156





2,926





1,203

Interest on time deposits



8,833





8,257





7,526





7,077





4,144

Interest on federal funds purchased



107





25





35





201





38

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



46





118





186





13





906

Interest on subordinated debt



820





828





828





820





812

Total interest expense



17,001





16,071





13,116





11,435





7,554

Net interest income



15,373





17,007





18,578





19,271





21,091

(Recovery of) provision for credit losses



(195)





466





255





638





283

Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit

losses



15,568





16,541





18,323





18,633





20,808

NON-INTEREST INCOME:







































Deposit account service charges



469





510





514





535





590

Bank owned life insurance income



292





283





272





259





255

Other non-interest income



130





68





177





16





158

Total other income



891





861





963





810





1,003

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:







































Salaries and employee benefits



7,488





7,129





6,924





6,595





7,621

Furniture and equipment expenses



935





804





713





772





498

Advertising and marketing



454





271





577





698





797

Occupancy expenses



435





397





375





426





486

Outside services



774





352





697





504





490

Administrative expenses



242





219





277





211





215

Other operating expenses



1,996





1,964





1,866





1,646





1,596

Total non-interest expenses



12,324





11,136





11,429





10,852





11,703

Income before income tax expense



4,135





6,266





7,857





8,591





10,108

Income tax expense



830





1,120





1,516





1,645





1,957

Net income



3,305





5,146





6,341





6,946





8,151

Preferred stock dividends



539





539





539





539





539

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 2,766



$ 4,607



$ 5,802



$ 6,407



$ 7,612

Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$ 0.36



$ 0.61



$ 0.77



$ 0.85



$ 1.01

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and

diluted



7,611,990





7,527,327





7,524,332





7,522,764





7,517,213



MainStreet Bancshares, Inc

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)





March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



March 31, 2023



Percentage Change





$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of

Total



Last 3

Mos



Last 12

Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land development loans

$ 408,903





23.4 %

$ 429,637





24.9 %

$ 415,078





25.3 %



-4.8 %



-1.5 % Residential real estate loans



451,991





25.8 %



474,602





27.5 %



391,648





23.9 %



-4.8 %



15.4 % Commercial real estate loans



813,387





46.5 %



743,827





43.1 %



737,019





45.0 %



9.4 %



10.4 % Commercial and industrial loans



71,822





4.1 %



75,415





4.4 %



86,937





5.3 %



-4.8 %



-17.4 % Consumer loans



2,902





0.2 %



3,610





0.1 %



7,534





0.5 %



-19.6 %



-61.5 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,749,005





100.0 %

$ 1,727,091





100.0 %

$ 1,638,216





100.0 %



1.3 %



6.8 % Less: Allowance for credit losses



(16,531)













(16,506)













(15,435)

























Net deferred loan fees



(5,364)













(5,448)













(5,506)

























Net Loans

$ 1,727,110











$ 1,705,137











$ 1,617,275

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 348,945





20.1 %

$ 364,606





21.6 %

$ 487,875





29.9 %



-4.3 %



-28.5 % Interest-bearing deposits:































































Demand deposits



165,331





9.5 %



137,128





8.1 %



100,522





6.2 %



20.6 %



64.5 % Savings and NOW deposits



46,036





2.7 %



45,878





2.7 %



53,499





3.3 %



0.3 %



-13.9 % Money market accounts



446,903





25.8 %



442,179





26.2 %



260,316





15.9 %



1.1 %



71.7 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or

more



467,892





27.0 %



442,662





26.3 %



458,683





28.1 %



5.7 %



2.0 % Certificates of deposit less than

$250,000



257,628





14.9 %



253,674





15.1 %



271,393





16.6 %



1.6 %



-5.1 % Total Deposits

$ 1,732,735





100.0 %

$ 1,686,127





100.0 %

$ 1,632,288





100.0 %



2.8 %



6.2 % BORROWINGS:































































Federal funds purchased



—





0.0 %



15,000





17.1 %



60,696





34.1 %



-100.0 %



-100.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances



—





0.0 %



—





0.0 %



45,000





25.3 %



0.0 %



-100.0 % Subordinated debt



72,741





100.0 %



72,642





82.9 %



72,344





40.6 %



0.1 %



0.5 % Total Borrowings

$ 72,741





100.0 %

$ 87,642





100.0 %

$ 178,040





100.0 %



-17.0 %



-59.1 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,805,476











$ 1,773,769











$ 1,810,328













1.8 %



-0.3 %

































































Core customer funding sources (1)

$ 1,312,746





72.7 %

$ 1,252,534





70.7 %

$ 1,156,279





63.9 %



4.8 %



13.5 % Brokered and listing service sources (2)



419,989





23.3 %



433,593





24.4 %



476,009





26.3 %



-3.1 %



-11.8 % Federal funds borrowed



—





0.0 %



15,000





0.8 %



60,696





3.3 %



-100.0 %



-100.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances



—





0.0 %



—





0.0 %



45,000





2.5 %



0.0 %



-100.0 % Subordinated debt (3)



72,741





4.0 %



72,642





4.1 %



72,344





4.0 %



0.1 %



0.5 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,805,476





100.0 %

$ 1,773,769





100.0 %

$ 1,810,328





100.0 %



1.8 %



-0.3 %



(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.

Excludes $210.9 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of March 31, 2024. (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc U

NAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)





For the three months ended March 31,

2024



For the three months ended March 31,

2023





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,728,761



$ 30,487





7.07 %

$ 1,599,756



$ 26,731





6.78 % Securities:















































Taxable



56,001





435





3.12 %



57,600





518





3.65 % Tax-exempt



37,420





342





3.66 %



37,941





334





3.57 % Federal funds and interest

bearing deposits



91,993





1,182





5.15 %



118,670





1,132





3.87 % Total interest-earning assets

$ 1,914,175



$ 32,446





6.80 %

$ 1,813,967



$ 28,715





6.42 % Other assets



123,294





















71,704

















Total assets

$ 2,037,469



















$ 1,885,671

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand

deposits

$ 146,248



$ 1,860





5.10 %

$ 83,388



$ 343





1.67 % Savings and NOW deposits



44,219





157





1.42 %



51,943





108





0.84 % Money market deposit accounts



433,654





5,178





4.79 %



225,037





1,203





2.17 % Time deposits



710,019





8,833





4.99 %



673,441





4,144





2.50 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,334,140



$ 16,028





4.82 %

$ 1,033,809



$ 5,798





2.27 % Federal funds borrowed



7,476





107





5.74 %



2,965





38





5.20 % FHLB advances



3,297





46





5.60 %



77,833





906





4.72 % Subordinated debt



72,703





820





4.52 %



72,306





812





4.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,417,616



$ 17,001





4.81 %

$ 1,186,913



$ 7,554





2.58 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



397,753





















497,155

















Total liabilities

$ 1,815,369



















$ 1,684,068

















Stockholders' Equity



222,100





















201,603

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders'

Equity

$ 2,037,469



















$ 1,885,671

















Interest Rate Spread



















1.99 %



















3.84 % Net Interest Income









$ 15,445



















$ 21,161









Net Interest Margin



















3.24 %



















4.73 %



(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)





At or For the Three Months Ended





March 31,





2024



2023

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding















Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$ 0.36



$ 1.01

Book value per common share

$ 25.72



$ 23.62

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$ 23.66



$ 22.22

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,611,990





7,517,213

Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,614,090





7,524,277

Performance Ratios















Return on average assets (annualized)



0.65 %



1.75 % Return on average equity (annualized)



5.97 %



16.40 % Return on average common equity (annualized)



5.69 %



17.71 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



6.80 %



6.42 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



4.81 %



2.58 % Net interest spread (FTE)(2)



1.99 %



3.84 % Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)



3.24 %



4.73 % Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.18 %



0.22 % Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.43 %



2.52 % Efficiency ratio(3)



75.77 %



52.97 % Asset Quality















Allowance for credit losses (ACL)















Beginning balance, ACL - loans

$ 16,506



$ 14,114

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



—





895

Add: recoveries



2





11

Less: charge-offs



(141)





—

Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans



164





415

Ending balance, ACL - loans

$ 16,531



$ 15,435



















Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$ 1,009



$ —

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



—





1,310

Add: provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments, net



(359)





(132)

Ending balance, RUC

$ 650



$ 1,178

Total allowance for credit losses

$ 17,181



$ 16,613



















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans



0.95 %



0.94 % Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans



0.98 %



1.01 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans



1.78X





N/A

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



0.03 %



0.00 % Concentration Ratios















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



364.65 %



372.12 % Construction loans to total capital (5)



130.06 %



140.78 % Non-performing Assets















Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.22 %



0.00 % Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans



0.51 %



0.00 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.53 %



0.00 % Other real estate owned

$ —



$ —

Non-performing loans

$ 9,263



$ —

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.45 %



0.00 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only)(1)















Total risk-based capital ratio



17.05 %



16.35 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



16.12 %



15.49 % Leverage ratio



14.54 %



14.69 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



16.12 %



15.49 % Other information















Closing stock price

$ 18.16



$ 23.49

Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)



10.10 %



9.51 % Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)



10.24 %



10.22 % Number of full time equivalent employees



191





170

Number of full service branch offices



6





6





(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2024 are preliminary (2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income (4) Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital (5) Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)





For the three months ended March

31,





2024



2023

Net interest margin (FTE)















Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 15,373



$ 21,091

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



72





70

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



15,445





21,161



















Average interest earning assets



1,914,175





1,813,967

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.22 %



4.72 % Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.24 %



4.73 %





For the three months ended March

31,





2024



2023

Yield on earning assets (FTE)















Total interest income

$ 32,374



$ 28,645

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



72





70

Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



32,446





28,715



















Average interest earning assets



1,914,175





1,813,967

Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.78 %



6.40 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.80 %



6.42 %





For the three months ended

March 31,





2024



2023

Net interest spread (FTE)















Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.78 %



6.40 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.80 %



6.42 %

















Yield on interest-bearing liabilities



4.81 %



2.58 % Net interest spread (GAAP)



1.97 %



3.82 % Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)



1.99 %



3.84 %





As of March 31,





2024



2023

Tangible common stockholders' equity















Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 223,121



$ 204,988

Less: intangible assets



(15,691)





(10,559)

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



207,430





194,429

Less: preferred stock



(27,263)





(27,263)

Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



180,167





167,166



















Common shares outstanding



7,614,090





7,524,277

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 23.66



$ 22.22







As of March 31,





2024



2023

Total tangible assets















Total assets (GAAP)

$ 2,070,015



$ 2,055,008

Less: intangible assets



(15,691)





(10,559)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,054,324





2,044,449







For the three months ended March

31,





2024



2023

Average tangible stockholders' equity















Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 222,100



$ 201,603

Less: average intangible assets



(15,078)





(9,879)

Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



207,022





191,724







For the three months ended March

31,





2024



2023

Average tangible assets















Total average assets (GAAP)

$ 2,037,469



$ 1,885,671

Less: average intangible assets



(15,078)





(9,879)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,022,391





1,875,792



Contact:

Debra Cope

Director of Corporate Communications

Desk (703) 481-4599

Mobile (202) 468-3184

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.