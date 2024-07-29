MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports a Profitable Second Quarter

News provided by

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Jul 29, 2024, 08:00 ET

Rise in Core Deposits Fueled an Uptick in Loan Growth

FAIRFAX, Va., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Total deposits reached $1.8 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 10.2% from the second quarter of 2023. Loan growth is up 8.6% over the same period, also reaching $1.8 billion.

"We are now nine full quarters into the current interest rate cycle, and the entire industry has felt the effect of higher deposit costs.  I'm happy to report that we experienced the softest impact this quarter, with our net interest margin settling in at a healthy 3.15%," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.  "We see signs of an improving net interest margin going forward, but FOMC actions or other unforeseen externalities could affect momentum.  Externalities aside, as our strategic initiatives start to bear fruit, we are confident and optimistic that the trail we have blazed to offer Banking as a Service (BaaS) will positively affect our net interest margin and our bottom line."

"We remain focused on caring for our customers and meeting their continuing banking and borrowing needs while judiciously adding promising new relationships," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "We've built our core customer funding sources up to 78% of total deposits."

Loan growth in the second quarter was driven by a healthy rise in demand for commercial and industrial borrowing and in high-quality owner-occupied commercial real estate lending, a traditional area of strength for MainStreet Bank.

The Bank maintains a strong portfolio of earning assets, with very nominal AOCI exposure.  The loan portfolio remains solid with net charge offs representing a mere eight basis points of average gross loans.  Nonperforming assets account for 0.99% of total assets.

"We continue to carefully underwrite each loan opportunity and the lending team remains engaged with each borrower throughout their project lifecycle.  If a borrower experiences a challenge, we work with them to face that challenge promptly and transparently," said Tom Floyd, EVP and Chief Lending Officer at MainStreet Bank. "We have a meticulous understanding of our loan book and a rigorous risk management mindset."

Banking-as-a-Service
In recent months, the weaknesses of other embedded banking solutions have been exposed—to the detriment of banks, their fintech clients and their end-customers.  The Avenu team digested all the lessons that could be learned from these weaknesses and is implementing final enhancements to ensure a scalable and compliance-rich solution.  Avenu is live and in limited production until the final enhancements are fully integrated.

Avenu
Avenu is the first and only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to our purpose-built Avenu core solution. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company without our own bank. We are Avenu, a leading financial technology company owned by an established community bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.

Avenu's clients are fintechs, social media, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and creating long-term business relationships.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet is an SBA Preferred Lender. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)



June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December
31, 2023*

September
30, 2023

June 30,
2023

ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents



















Cash and due from banks

$

41,697

$

49,208

$

53,581

$

44,912

$

67,700

Federal funds sold

49,762


75,533


60,932


76,271


30,341

Total cash and cash equivalents

91,459


124,741


114,513


121,183


98,041

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

57,605


58,699


59,928


56,726


60,579

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods

16,036


17,251


17,275


17,565


17,590

Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost

26,797


23,924


24,356


20,619


20,304

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $17,098, $16,531, $16,506, $15,626, and $16,047, respectively

1,778,840


1,727,110


1,705,137


1,681,444


1,637,484

Premises and equipment, net

13,787


14,081


13,944


14,275


14,427

Accrued interest and other receivables

11,916


10,727


12,390


11,184


10,256

Computer software, net of amortization

17,205


15,691


14,657


13,373


12,266

Bank owned life insurance

38,901


38,609


38,318


38,035


37,763

Other assets

41,200


39,182


34,914


47,087


40,641

Total Assets

$

2,093,746

$

2,070,015

$

2,035,432

$

2,021,491

$

1,949,351

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

314,636

$

348,945

$

364,606

$

394,859

$

388,992

Interest bearing demand deposits

179,513


165,331


137,128


76,423


71,308

Savings and NOW deposits

60,867


46,036


45,878


46,550


51,294

Money market deposits

476,396


446,903


442,179


461,398


380,500

Time deposits

723,951


725,520


696,336


703,960


701,289

Total deposits

1,755,363


1,732,735


1,686,127


1,683,190


1,593,383

Federal funds purchased







15,000





30,000

Subordinated debt

72,841


72,741


72,642


72,543


72,444

Other liabilities

40,827


41,418


40,146


52,015


43,016

Total Liabilities

1,869,031


1,846,894


1,813,915


1,807,748


1,738,843

Stockholders' Equity:



















Preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263

Common stock

29,452


29,514


29,198


29,188


29,177

Capital surplus

66,392


65,940


65,985


65,407


64,768

Retained earnings

109,651


108,334


106,549


102,694


97,646

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,043)


(7,930)


(7,478)


(10,809)


(8,346)

Total Stockholders' Equity

224,715


223,121


221,517


213,743


210,508

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,093,746

$

2,070,015

$

2,035,432

$

2,021,491

$

1,949,351

*Derived from audited financial statements

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended


June 30,
2024

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December
31, 2023

September
30, 2023

June 30,
2023

INTEREST INCOME:



























Interest and fees on loans

$

62,034

$

55,586

$

31,546

$

30,487

$

30,849

$

29,750

$

28,855

Interest on investment securities



























Taxable securities

865


926


430


435


451


459


407

Tax-exempt securities

538


529


268


270


268


268


265

Interest on federal funds sold

2,264


2,311


1,083


1,182


1,510


1,217


1,179

Total interest income

65,701


59,352


33,327


32,374


33,078


31,694


30,706

INTEREST EXPENSE:



























Interest on interest bearing demand deposits

4,032


594


2,172


1,860


1,058


240


251

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

347


255


190


157


146


145


147

Interest on money market deposits

10,816


4,129


5,638


5,178


5,639


4,156


2,926

Interest on time deposits

17,861


11,221


9,027


8,833


8,257


7,526


7,077

Interest on federal funds purchased

298


239


191


107


25


35


201

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances

46


919





46


118


186


13

Interest on subordinated debt

1,640


1,632


820


820


828


828


820

Total interest expense

35,040


18,989


18,038


17,001


16,071


13,116


11,435

Net interest income

30,661


40,363


15,289


15,373


17,007


18,578


19,271

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

443


921


638


(195)


466


255


638

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

30,218


39,442


14,651


15,568


16,541


18,323


18,633

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



























Deposit account service charges

959


1,125


490


469


510


514


535

Bank owned life insurance income

583


514


291


292


283


272


259

Net loss on securities

(48)





(48)












Other non-interest income

270


174


140


130


68


177


16

Total other income

1,764


1,813


873


891


861


963


810

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



























Salaries and employee benefits

14,972


14,216


7,484


7,488


7,129


6,924


6,595

Furniture and equipment expenses

1,875


1,270


940


935


804


713


772

Advertising and marketing

1,020


1,495


566


454


271


577


698

Occupancy expenses

849


912


415


435


397


375


426

Outside services

1,614


994


839


774


352


697


504

Administrative expenses

471


426


229


242


219


277


211

Other operating expenses

4,190


3,242


2,195


1,996


1,964


1,866


1,646

Total non-interest expenses

24,991


22,555


12,668


12,324


11,136


11,429


10,852

Income before income tax expense

6,991


18,700


2,856


4,135


6,266


7,857


8,591

Income tax expense

1,068


3,602


238


830


1,120


1,516


1,645

Net income

5,923


15,098


2,618


3,305


5,146


6,341


6,946

Preferred stock dividends

1,078


1,078


539


539


539


539


539

Net income available to common shareholders

$

4,845

$

14,020

$

2,079

$

2,766

$

4,607

$

5,802

$

6,407

Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$

0.64

$

1.86

$

0.27

$

0.36

$

0.61

$

0.77

$

0.85

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted

7,610,188


7,519,949


7,608,389


7,611,990


7,527,327


7,524,332


7,522,764

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)



June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

Percentage Change


$ Amount

% of
Total

$ Amount

% of
Total

$ Amount

% of
Total

Last 3
Mos

Last 12
Mos

LOANS:































Construction and land development loans

$

410,698


22.8

%

$

408,903


23.4

%

$

421,277


25.4

%

0.4

%

-2.5

%

Residential real estate loans

449,700


25.0

%

451,991


25.8

%

410,550


24.7

%

-0.5

%

9.5

%

Commercial real estate loans

845,030


46.9

%

813,387


46.5

%

727,772


43.9

%

3.9

%

16.1

%

Commercial and industrial loans

93,559


5.2

%

71,822


4.1

%

93,604


5.6

%

30.3

%

0.0

%

Consumer loans

2,232


0.1

%

2,902


0.2

%

5,750


0.4

%

-23.1

%

-61.2

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,801,219


100.0

%

$

1,749,005


100.0

%

$

1,658,953


100.0

%

3.0

%

8.6

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(17,098)






(16,531)






(16,047)












Net deferred loan fees

(5,281)






(5,364)






(5,422)












Net Loans

$

1,778,840





$

1,727,110





$

1,637,484












DEPOSITS:































Non-interest bearing deposits

$

314,636


17.9

%

$

348,945


20.1

%

$

388,992


24.4

%

-9.8

%

-19.1

%

Interest-bearing deposits:































Demand deposits

179,513


10.2

%

165,331


9.5

%

71,308


4.5

%

8.6

%

151.7

%

Savings and NOW deposits

60,867


3.5

%

46,036


2.7

%

51,294


3.2

%

32.2

%

18.7

%

Money market accounts

476,396


27.1

%

446,903


25.8

%

380,500


23.9

%

6.6

%

25.2

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more

473,827


27.0

%

467,892


27.0

%

406,583


25.5

%

1.3

%

16.5

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000

250,124


14.3

%

257,628


14.9

%

294,706


18.5

%

-2.9

%

-15.1

%

Total Deposits

$

1,755,363


100.0

%

$

1,732,735


100.0

%

$

1,593,383


100.0

%

1.3

%

10.2

%

BORROWINGS:































Federal funds borrowed




0.0

%




0.0

%

30,000


29.3

%

-100.0

%

-100.0

%

Subordinated debt

72,841


100.0

%

72,741


100.0

%

72,444


70.7

%

0.1

%

0.5

%

Total Borrowings

$

72,841


100.0

%

$

72,741


100.0

%

$

102,444


100.0

%

0.1

%

-28.9

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,828,204





$

1,805,476





$

1,695,827






1.3

%

7.8

%

































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,376,991


75.3

%

$

1,312,746


72.7

%

$

1,184,958


69.9

%

4.9

%

16.2

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

378,372


20.7

%

419,989


23.3

%

408,425


24.1

%

-9.9

%

-7.4

%

Federal funds borrowed




0.0

%




0.0

%

30,000


1.7

%

-100.0

%

-100.0

%

Subordinated debt (3)

72,841


4.0

%

72,741


4.0

%

72,444


4.3

%

0.1

%

0.5

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,828,204


100.0

%

$

1,805,476


100.0

%

$

1,695,827


100.0

%

1.3

%

7.8

%


(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.

Excludes $290.5 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of June 30, 2024.

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the three months ended June 30, 2024

For the three months ended June 30, 2023


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,782,124

$

31,546


7.10

%

$

1,649,300

$

28,855


7.02

%

Securities:























Taxable

55,323


430


3.12

%

54,270


407


3.01

%

Tax-exempt

36,717


339


3.71

%

37,876


335


3.55

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

84,705


1,083


5.13

%

87,608


1,179


5.40

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

1,958,869

$

33,398


6.84

%

$

1,829,054

$

30,776


6.75

%

Other assets

131,656










83,599








Total assets

$

2,090,525









$

1,912,653








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

172,221

$

2,172


5.06

%

$

73,800

$

251


1.36

%

Savings and NOW deposits

47,767


190


1.60

%

50,644


147


1.16

%

Money market deposit accounts

463,641


5,638


4.88

%

344,118


2,926


3.41

%

Time deposits

715,777


9,027


5.06

%

723,056


7,077


3.93

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,399,406

$

17,027


4.88

%

$

1,191,618

$

10,401


3.50

%

Federal funds borrowed

13,298


191


5.76

%

15,174


201


5.31

%

FHLB advances










989


13


5.27

%

Subordinated debt

72,802


820


4.52

%

72,405


820


4.54

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,485,506

$

18,038


4.87

%

$

1,280,186

$

11,435


3.58

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

381,825










424,505








Total liabilities

$

1,867,331









$

1,704,691








Stockholders' Equity

223,194










207,962








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,090,525









$

1,912,653








Interest Rate Spread









1.97

%









3.17

%

Net Interest Income




$

15,360









$

19,341




Net Interest Margin









3.15

%









4.24

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the six months ended June 30, 2024

For the six months ended June 30, 2023


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,755,443

$

62,034


7.13

%

$

1,624,664

$

55,586


6.90

%

Securities:























Taxable

55,708


865


3.13

%

56,011


926


3.33

%

Tax-exempt

37,068


681


3.70

%

37,908


670


3.56

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

88,349


2,264


5.17

%

103,053


2,311


4.52

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

1,936,568

$

65,844


6.86

%

$

1,821,636

$

59,493


6.59

%

Other assets

127,430










77,601








Total assets

$

2,063,998









$

1,899,237








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

159,234

$

4,032


5.11

%

$

78,568

$

594


1.52

%

Savings and NOW deposits

45,993


347


1.52

%

51,290


255


1.00

%

Money market deposit accounts

448,647


10,816


4.86

%

284,906


4,129


2.92

%

Time deposits

712,898


17,861


5.05

%

698,384


11,221


3.24

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,366,772

$

33,056


4.88

%

$

1,113,148

$

16,199


2.93

%

Federal funds borrowed

10,386


298


5.79

%

9,103


239


5.29

%

FHLB advances

1,648


46


5.63

%

39,199


919


4.73

%

Subordinated debt

72,752


1,640


4.55

%

72,355


1,632


4.55

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,451,558

$

35,040


4.87

%

$

1,233,805

$

18,989


3.10

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

389,792










535,075








Total liabilities

$

1,841,350









$

1,768,880








Stockholders' Equity

222,648










190,839








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,063,998









$

1,959,719








Interest Rate Spread









1.99

%









3.49

%

Net Interest Income




$

30,804









$

40,504




Net Interest Margin









3.21

%









4.48

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)



At or For the Three
Months Ended

At or For the Six Months
Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding















Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$

0.27

$

0.85

$

0.64

$

1.86

Book value per common share

$

25.99

$

24.36

$

25.99

$

24.36

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$

23.72

$

22.73

$

23.72

$

22.73

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,608,389


7,522,764


7,610,188


7,519,949

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,598,529


7,522,297


7,598,529


7,522,297

Performance Ratios















Return on average assets (annualized)

0.50

%

1.46

%

0.58

%

1.60

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

4.70

%

13.40

%

5.36

%

14.87

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

5.36

%

14.22

%

6.11

%

15.92

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)

6.84

%

6.75

%

6.86

%

6.59

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (annualized)

4.87

%

3.58

%

4.87

%

3.10

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (2)

1.97

%

3.17

%

1.99

%

3.49

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (2) (annualized)

3.15

%

4.24

%

3.21

%

4.48

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.17

%

0.17

%

0.17

%

0.19

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)

2.43

%

2.28

%

2.44

%

2.39

%

Efficiency ratio (3)

78.38

%

54.04

%

77.07

%

53.48

%

Asset Quality















Allowance for credit losses (ACL)















Beginning balance, ACL - loans

$

16,531

$

15,435

$

16,506

$

14,114

Add: recoveries

6


1


8


12

Less: charge-offs

(370)


(6)


(511)


(6)

Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans

931


617


1,095


1,032

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption










895

Ending balance, ACL - loans

$

17,098

$

16,047

$

17,098

$

16,047

















Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$

650

$

1,178

$

1,009

$


Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption










1,310

Add: provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments, net

(293)


21


(652)


(111)

Ending balance, RUC

$

357

$

1,199

$

357

$

1,199

Total allowance for credit losses

$

17,455

$

17,246

$

17,455

$

17,246

















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans

0.95

%

0.97

%

0.95

%

0.97

%

Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans

0.97

%

1.04

%

0.97

%

1.04

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans

84

%

N/A

84

%

N/A

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)

0.08

%

0.00

%

0.06

%

0.00

%

Concentration Ratios















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

367.24

%

363.70

%

367.24

%

363.70

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)

130.19

%

139.59

%

130.19

%

139.59

%

Non-performing Assets















Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans

0.81

%

0.00

%

0.81

%

0.00

%

Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

1.15

%

0.00

%

1.15

%

0.00

%

Other real estate owned

$



$



$



$


Non-performing loans

$

20,691

$



$

20,691

$


Non-performing assets to total assets

0.99

%

0.00

%

0.99

%

0.00

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)















Total risk-based capital ratio

16.78

%

16.79

%

16.78

%

16.79

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

15.85

%

15.83

%

15.85

%

15.83

%

Leverage ratio

14.22

%

14.81

%

14.22

%

14.81

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

15.85

%

15.83

%

15.85

%

15.83

%

Other information















Closing stock price

$

17.73

$

22.66

$

17.73

$

22.66

Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)

9.99

%

10.24

%

9.99

%

10.24

%

Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)

9.97

%

10.34

%

10.10

%

10.28

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

195


179


195


179

Number of full service branch offices

6


6


6


6


(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2024 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)



For the three months
ended June 30,

For the six months ended
June 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Net interest margin (FTE)















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

15,289

$

19,271

$

30,661

$

40,363

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

71


70


143


141

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

15,360


19,341


30,804


40,504

















Average interest earning assets

1,958,869


1,829,054


1,936,568


1,821,636

Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.13

%

4.23

%

3.19

%

4.47

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.15

%

4.24

%

3.21

%

4.48

%


For the three months
ended June 30,

For the six months ended
June 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Yield on earning assets (FTE)















Total interest income

$

33,327

$

30,706

$

65,701

$

59,352

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

71


70


143


141

Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

33,398


30,776


65,844


59,493

















Average interest earning assets

1,958,869


1,829,054


1,936,568


1,821,636

Yield on earning assets (GAAP)

6.82

%

6.73

%

6.84

%

6.57

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)

6.84

%

6.75

%

6.86

%

6.59

%


For the three months
ended June 30,

For the six months ended
June 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Net interest spread (FTE)















Yield on earning assets (GAAP)

6.82

%

6.73

%

6.84

%

6.57

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)

6.84

%

6.75

%

6.86

%

6.59

%

















Yield on interest-bearing liabilities

4.87

%

3.58

%

4.87

%

3.10

%

Net interest spread (GAAP)

1.95

%

3.15

%

1.97

%

3.47

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)

1.97

%

3.17

%

1.99

%

3.48

%


As of June 30,

As of June 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Tangible common stockholders' equity















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

224,715

$

210,508

$

224,715

$

210,508

Less: intangible assets

(17,205)


(12,266)


(17,205)


(12,266)

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

207,510


198,242

$

207,510

$

198,242

Less: preferred stock

(27,263)


(27,263)


(27,263)


(27,263)

Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

180,247


170,979


180,247


170,979

















Common shares outstanding

7,598,529


7,522,297


7,598,529


7,522,297

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

23.72

$

22.73

$

23.72

$

22.73


As of June 30,

As of June 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Stockholders equity, adjusted















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

224,715

$

210,509

$

224,715

$

210,509

Less: intangible assets

(17,205)


(12,266)


(17,205)


(12,266)

Total tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)

207,510


198,243


207,510


198,243


As of June 30,

As of June 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Total tangible assets















Total assets (GAAP)

$

2,093,746

$

1,948,429

$

2,093,746

$

1,948,429

Less: intangible assets

(17,205)


(12,266)


(17,205)


(12,266)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)

2,076,541


1,936,163


2,076,541


1,936,163


For the three months
ended June 30,

For the six months ended
June 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Average tangible stockholders' equity















Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$

223,194

$

207,962

$

222,648

$

204,800

Less: average intangible assets

(16,386)


(11,284)


(15,732)


(10,585)

Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

206,808


196,678


206,916


194,215


For the three months
ended June 30,

For the six months ended
June 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Average tangible assets















Total average assets (GAAP)

$

2,090,525

$

1,912,653

$

2,063,998

$

1,899,237

Less: average intangible assets

(16,386)


(11,284)


(15,732)


(10,585)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

2,074,139


1,901,369


2,048,266


1,888,652

Contact: Debra Cope
Director of Corporate Communications
Desk (703) 481-4599
Mobile (202) 468-3184

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Also from this source

MainStreet Bank's Tom Floyd Honored by Independent Banker Magazine As Emerging Community Bank Leader

MainStreet Bank's Tom Floyd Honored by Independent Banker Magazine As Emerging Community Bank Leader

MainStreet Bank and its parent company, MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), are pleased to announce that Executive Vice President and ...
MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports a Profitable First Quarter

MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports a Profitable First Quarter

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $2.77 million for the first...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics