MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Another Record Year

Bank Nets $22.2 Million and Improves Net Interest Margin

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Jan 20, 2022, 08:00 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported record net income of $22.2 million for 2021.  Year-end results represent:

  • 12.38% return on average equity
  • 1.32% return on average assets
  • $2.65 per share of common stock (basic and diluted)
  • $20.94 per common share tangible book value
Net interest income of $53.5 million is up over 16% from last year.  Steady loan rates and reduced funding costs propelled the net interest margin higher by 40 basis points to 3.61% in December 2021, versus 3.21% a year earlier.  The Company's efficiency ratio remains solid at 55%.

"Going forward, the Company's balance sheet is positioned to respond well in a rising interest rate environment," said Tom Chmelik, CFO and Senior Executive VP of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.  "When the Federal Reserve initiates a rate increase, it should have a positive impact on the Company's earnings."

The portfolio of hotel loans continues to perform well, and asset quality remains pristine – as nonperforming assets represent a mere 0.05% of total assets. 

The loan portfolio grew 4.1% in 2021.  Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, originations of $526 million were offset by paydowns and sales of $364 million.  Paydowns in 2021 were significantly higher than normal, which was anticipated after the much lower than normal paydowns experienced in 2020.  The balance of PPP loans at year-end was $58 million

Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 38% of the $1.4 billion in total deposits, and 77% of total deposits are core deposits.  

"The team committed significant time and energy to helping our customers navigate the PPP debt forgiveness process," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank.  "While this is core to relationship banking, it was counter-productive to balance sheet growth in the short-run.  We are very pleased to see the return of robust demand for traditional loans as businesses regain their footing and turn to us to support their growth."

The Company is also mapping out strategic initiatives in other areas.  On October 25, 2021, the Company unveiled Avenu - its Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform for fintechs.  Avenu is a proprietary solution purpose built for its fintech partners.  With Avenu, fintech's can be up-and-running as quickly as 60 days.  The Company is planning to go live with Avenu in the third quarter of 2022.  If you are a fintech looking to add payments and deposits to your solution, go to Avenu.bank and join the queue today.  

"The solution that the Avenu team is developing will be transformational for the Company and the fintech community," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.  "We're demystifying the banking process by offering fintechs modern API connectivity to our robust fintech core.  We're also providing a purpose-built training program on banking and compliance that will bring the fintech's team up-to-speed on all they need to know to operate in this space.  The net result for the Company should be a significant increase in low-cost deposits and a new source for fee income."

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK:  MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C.  MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution.  The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate.  MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions.  From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.  

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution.  MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance.  Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties.  The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.  We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made.  In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO
(703) 481-4567

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share data)



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30,

2021

March 31, 2021

December 31,

2020

ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents



















Cash and due from banks

$

61,827

$

67,992

$

120,121

$

118,399

$

75,935

Federal funds sold

31,372


65,725


56,164


51,598


31,593

Total cash and cash equivalents

93,199


133,717


176,285


169,997


107,528

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

99,913


171,603


165,791


180,028


147,414

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value

20,349


21,148


21,181


21,449


22,520

Restricted equity securities, at cost

15,609


9,972


9,994


9,642


4,616

Loans held for sale













57,006

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $11,697, $11,428, $11,133,

$13,215, and $12,877, respectively

1,341,760


1,246,331


1,256,436


1,299,169


1,230,379

Premises and equipment, net

14,863


14,795


13,929


13,975


14,289

Other real estate owned, net

775


1,158


1,158


1,180


1,180

Accrued interest and other receivables

7,701


4,718


8,752


9,349


9,604

Computer software, net of amortization

2,493


1,165









Bank owned life insurance

36,241


35,987


35,736


25,518


25,341

Other assets

14,499


16,605


18,433


12,722


23,288

Total Assets

$

1,647,402

$

1,657,199

$

1,707,695

$

1,743,029

$

1,643,165

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

530,678

$

475,157

$

486,001

$

492,463

$

370,497

Interest bearing DDA deposits

69,232


63,622


68,028


69,180


70,307

Savings and NOW deposits

85,175


79,556


72,353


72,259


74,099

Money market deposits

267,730


310,776


310,303


342,468


426,600

Time deposits

459,148


485,255


528,247


561,772


496,743

Total deposits

1,411,963


1,414,366


1,464,932


1,538,142


1,438,246

Subordinated debt

29,294


40,635


40,576


14,841


14,834

Other liabilities

17,357


18,169


22,559


17,868


22,420

Total Liabilities

1,458,614


1,473,170


1,528,067


1,570,851


1,475,500

Stockholders' Equity:



















Preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263

Common stock

29,466


29,462


29,446


29,437


29,130

Capital surplus

67,668


67,152


66,667


66,233


66,116

Retained earnings

64,194


59,920


55,676


49,090


44,179

Accumulated other comprehensive income

197


232


576


155


977

Total Stockholders' Equity

188,788


184,029


179,628


172,178


167,665

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,647,402

$

1,657,199

$

1,707,695

$

1,743,029

$

1,643,165

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended


December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30,
2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

INTEREST INCOME:



























Interest and fees on loans

$

61,743

$

59,634

$

15,532

$

15,162

$

15,257

$

15,792

$

15,933

Interest on investment securities

2,322


2,007


610


585


597


530


519

Interest on federal funds sold

134


431


61


38


20


15


15

Total interest income

64,199


62,072


16,203


15,785


15,874


16,337


16,467

INTEREST EXPENSE:



























Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits

229


317


59


60


55


55


108

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

165


221


38


38


47


42


52

Interest on money market deposits

772


2,162


127


148


220


277


418

Interest on time deposits

7,613


12,322


1,574


1,795


1,994


2,250


2,583

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank

   advances and other borrowings




107















Interest on subordinated debt

1,884


966


539


541


567


238


240

Total interest expense

10,663


16,095


2,337


2,582


2,883


2,862


3,401

Net interest income

53,536


45,977


13,866


13,203


12,991


13,475


13,066

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(1,175)


3,610


295


290


(2,080)


320


(2,950)

Net interest income after provision

   for (recovery of) loan losses

54,711


42,367


13,571


12,913


15,071


13,155


16,016

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



























Deposit account service charges

2,426


1,916


624


642


621


539


509

Bank owned life insurance income

900


779


253


252


218


177


183

Loan swap fee income

83


3,510


83











833

Net gain on held-to-maturity securities

6





3








3



Net gain (loss) on sale of loans

847


33


413


(40)


130


344



Other fee income

1,848


1,213


247


632


586


383


378

Total other income

6,110


7,451


1,623


1,486


1,555


1,446


1,903

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



























Salaries and employee benefits

19,305


17,937


5,029


4,847


4,663


4,767


4,746

Furniture and equipment expenses

2,468


2,128


726


716


500


526


601

Advertising and marketing

1,565


1,003


450


438


402


275


290

Occupancy expenses

1,541


1,270


449


399


387


306


360

Outside services

1,394


959


485


292


280


336


263

Administrative expenses

685


674


192


202


141


150


166

Other operating expenses

5,907


6,287


1,389


1,567


1,500


1,449


1,732

Total other expenses

32,865


30,258


8,720


8,461


7,873


7,809


8,158

Income before income tax expense

27,956


19,560


6,474


5,938


8,753


6,792


9,761

Income tax expense

5,785


3,843


1,660


1,155


1,627


1,342


2,051

Net Income

22,171


15,717


4,814


4,783


7,126


5,450


7,710

Preferred stock dividends

2,156


635


539


539


539


539


635

Net income available to common shareholders

$

20,015

$

15,082

$

4,275

$

4,244

$

6,587

$

4,911

$

7,075

Net income per common share,

   basic and diluted

$

2.65

$

1.85

$

0.56

$

0.56

$

0.87

$

0.65

$

0.92

Weighted average number of common shares,

   basic and diluted

7,559,310


8,131,334


7,595,062


7,571,214


7,546,452


7,523,547


7,700,470

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Percentage Change


$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

Last

3 Mos

Last

12 Mos

LOANS:































Construction and land development loans

$

337,173


24.8

%

$

327,004


25.9

%

$

324,906


26.0

%

3.1

%

3.8

%

Residential real estate loans

300,389


22.1

%

223,029


17.6

%

183,531


14.7

%

34.7

%

63.7

%

Commercial real estate loans

534,188


39.3

%

494,766


39.1

%

466,898


37.4

%

8.0

%

14.4

%

Commercial industrial loans - Other

105,675


7.8

%

102,747


8.1

%

94,847


7.6

%

2.8

%

11.4

%

Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans

58,339


4.3

%

88,534


7.0

%

135,180


10.8

%

-34.1

%

-56.8

%

Consumer loans

23,171


1.7

%

27,740


2.3

%

44,073


3.5

%

-16.5

%

-47.4

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,358,935


100.0

%

$

1,263,820


100.0

%

$

1,249,435


100.0

%

7.5

%

8.8

%

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(11,697)






(11,428)






(12,877)












Net deferred loan fees

(5,478)






(6,061)






(6,179)












Net Loans

$

1,341,760





$

1,246,331





$

1,230,379












DEPOSITS:































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$

530,678


37.6

%

$

475,157


33.6

%

$

370,497


25.8

%

11.7

%

43.2

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits:































Demand deposits

69,232


4.9

%

63,622


4.5

%

70,307


4.9

%

8.8

%

-1.5

%

Savings and NOW deposits

85,175


6.0

%

79,556


5.6

%

74,099


5.2

%

7.1

%

14.9

%

Money market accounts

270,045


19.1

%

310,776


22.0

%

426,600


29.7

%

-13.1

%

-36.7

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more

285,395


20.2

%

295,454


20.9

%

213,077


14.8

%

-3.4

%

33.9

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000

171,438


12.2

%

189,801


15.4

%

283,666


19.6

%

-9.7

%

-39.6

%

Total Deposits

$

1,411,963


100.0

%

$

1,414,366


100.0

%

$

1,438,246


100.0

%

-0.2

%

-1.8

%

BORROWINGS:































Subordinated debt

29,294


100.0

%

40,635


100.0

%

14,834


100.0

%

-27.9

%

97.5

%

Total Borrowings

$

29,294


100.0

%

$

40,635


100.0

%

$

14,834


100.0

%

-27.9

%

97.5

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,441,257





$

1,455,001





$

1,453,080






-0.9

%

-0.8

%

































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,108,177


76.9

%

$

1,097,948


75.5

%

$

1,046,087


72.0

%

0.9

%

5.9

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

303,786


21.1

%

316,418


21.7

%

392,159


27.0

%

-4.0

%

-22.5

%

Subordinated debt (3)

29,294


2.0

%

40,635


2.8

%

14,834


1.0

%

-27.9

%

97.5

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,441,257


100.0

%

$

1,455,001


100.0

%

$

1,453,080


100.0

%

-0.9

%

-0.8

%


(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the three months ended December 31, 2021

For the three months ended December 31, 2020


Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

ASSETS:























Interest earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)(3)

$

1,203,764

$

15,532


5.12

%

$

1,311,726

$

15,933


4.83

%

Investment securities

115,712


610


2.09

%

85,084


519


2.43

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

192,442


61


0.13

%

171,933


15


0.03

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,511,918

$

16,203


4.25

%

$

1,568,743

$

16,467


4.18

%

Other assets

161,136










71,013








Total assets

$

1,673,054









$

1,639,756








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

69,532

$

59


0.34

%

$

71,906

$

108


0.60

%

Savings and NOW deposits

82,048


38


0.18

%

70,542


52


0.29

%

Money market deposit accounts

296,063


127


0.17

%

390,645


418


0.43

%

Time deposits

466,190


1,574


1.34

%

509,963


2,583


2.02

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

913,833

$

1,798


0.78

%

$

1,043,056

$

3,161


1.21

%

Subordinated debt

40,297


539


5.31

%

14,823


240


6.44

%

FHLB borrowings

1








4,511






Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

954,131

$

2,337


0.97

%

$

1,062,390

$

3,401


1.27

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

532,216










428,726








Total liabilities

$

1,486,347









$

1,491,116








Stockholders' Equity

186,707










148,043








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,673,054









$

1,639,159








Interest Rate Spread









3.28

%









2.91

%

Net Interest Income




$

13,866









$

13,066




Net Interest Margin









3.64

%









3.31

%

Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)









3.49

%









3.19

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Includes average PPP balances of $74.1 million, related interest income of approximately $185,000, and $1.0 million in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended December 31, 2021

(3)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the year ended December 31, 2021

For the year ended December 31, 2020


Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

ASSETS:























Interest earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)(3)

$

1,165,907

$

61,743


5.30

%

$

1,219,525

$

59,634


4.89

%

Investment securities

99,902


2,322


2.32

%

76,414


2,007


2.63

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

216,436


134


0.06

%

135,688


431


0.32

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,482,245

$

64,199


4.33

%

$

1,431,627

$

62,072


4.34

%

Other assets

202,895










66,561








Total assets

$

1,685,140









$

1,498,188








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

67,897

$

229


0.34

%

$

37,431

$

317


0.85

%

Savings and NOW deposits

74,975


165


0.22

%

66,028


221


0.33

%

Money market deposit accounts

333,160


772


0.23

%

314,398


2,162


0.69

%

Time deposits

498,001


7,613


1.53

%

535,116


12,322


2.30

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

974,033

$

8,779


0.90

%

$

952,973

$

15,022


1.58

%

Subordinated debt

33,953


1,884


5.55

%

14,820


966


6.52

%

FHLB borrowings










6,189


107


1.73

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,007,986

$

10,663


1.06

%

$

973,982

$

16,095


1.65

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

498,031










375,046








Total liabilities

$

1,506,017









$

1,349,028








Stockholders' Equity

179,123










149,160








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,685,140









$

1,498,188








Interest Rate Spread









3.27

%









2.69

%

Net Interest Income




$

53,536









$

45,977




Net Interest Margin









3.61

%









3.21

%

Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)









3.48

%









3.21

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual and loans held for sale

(2)

Includes average PPP balances of $123.5 million, related interest income of approximately $1.2 million, and $5.0 million in PPP fees recognized for the year ended December 31, 2021

(3)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)



At or For the Three Months Ended

At or For the Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding














Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$

0.56

$

0.92

$

2.65

$

1.85

Book value per common share

$

21.27

$

18.86

$

21.27

$

18.86

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$

20.94

$

18.86

$

20.94

$

18.86

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,595,062


7,700,470

7,559,310


8,131,334

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,595,781


7,443,842

7,595,781


7,443,842

Performance Ratios














Return on average assets (annualized)

1.14

%

1.88

%

1.32

%

1.05

%

Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)

0.90

%

1.61

%

1.02

%

0.87

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

10.23

%

18.44

%

12.38

%

10.54

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

10.63

%

20.05

%

13.18

%

10.68

%

Yield on earning assets (annualized)

4.25

%

4.18

%

4.33

%

4.34

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)

0.97

%

1.27

%

1.06

%

1.65

%

Net interest spread

3.28

%

2.91

%

3.27

%

2.69

%

Net interest margin (annualized)

3.64

%

3.31

%

3.61

%

3.21

%

Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)

3.49

%

3.19

%

3.48

%

3.21

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.38

%

0.46

%

0.36

%

0.50

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)

2.07

%

1.99

%

1.95

%

2.02

%

Efficiency ratio(3)

56.31

%

54.50

%

55.10

%

56.67

%

Asset Quality














Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

367.88

%

365.80

%

367.88

%

365.80

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)

148.30

%

171.42

%

148.30

%

171.42

%

Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans

0.01

%

0.01

%

0.01

%

0.01

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.01

%

Other real estate owned

$

775

$

1,180

$

775

$

1,180

Non-performing assets

$

775

$

1,330

$

775

$

1,330

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.05

%

0.08

%

0.05

%

0.08

%

Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)

0.05

%

0.09

%

0.05

%

0.09

%

Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans

0.86

%

1.03

%

0.86

%

1.03

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)

0.90

%

1.16

%

0.90

%

1.16

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets

15.09


9.68

15.09


9.68

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

26

$

(1,480)

$

5

$

317

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)

0.01

%

(0.45)

%

0.00

%

0.03

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)

0.01

%

(0.51)

%

0.00

%

0.03

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)














Total risk-based capital ratio

16.06

%

14.60

%

16.06

%

14.60

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

15.23

%

13.61

%

15.23

%

13.61

%

Leverage ratio

12.89

%

10.78

%

12.89

%

10.78

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

15.23

%

13.61

%

15.23

%

13.61

%

Other information














Closing stock price

$

24.59

$

16.91

$

24.59

$

16.91

Equity / assets

11.46

%

10.20

%

11.46

%

10.20

%

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)

11.88

%

11.12

%

11.88

%

11.12

%

Average equity / average assets

11.16

%

9.96

%

10.63

%

10.00

%

Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)

11.68

%

11.29

%

11.47

%

10.80

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

138


126

138


126

# Full service branch offices

6


7

6


7


(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2021 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)



For the three months ended December 31,

For the year ended December 31,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact















Loans held for investment (GAAP)

$

1,358,935

$

1,249,435

$

1,358,935

$

1,249,435

Less: PPP loans

58,339


135,180


58,339


135,180

Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$

1,300,596

$

1,114,255

$

1,300,596

$

1,114,255

















Average loans held for investment (GAAP)

$

1,203,764

$

1,311,726

$

1,165,907

$

1,219,525

Less: Average PPP loans

74,064


157,787


123,538


116,690

Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$

1,129,700

$

1,153,939

$

1,042,369


1,102,835









For the three months ended December 31,

For the year ended December 31,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Net interest margin adjustment















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

13,866

$

13,066

$

53,536

$

45,977

Less: PPP fees recognized

1,015


1,363


4,973


2,598

Less: PPP interest income earned

185


394


1,235


1,167

Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)

12,666


11,309


47,328


42,212

















Average interest earning assets (GAAP)

1,511,918


1,568,743


1,482,245


1,431,627

Less: average PPP loans

74,064


157,787


123,538


116,690

Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1,437,854


1,410,956


1,358,707


1,314,937

















Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.64

%

3.31

%

3.61

%

3.21

%

Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

3.49

%

3.19

%

3.48

%

3.21

%









For the three months ended December 31,

For the year ended December 31,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Total asset adjustment















Total assets (GAAP)

$

1,647,402

$

1,643,165

$

1,647,402

$

1,643,165

Less: PPP loans

58,339


135,180


58,339


135,180

Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,589,063


1,507,985


1,589,063


1,507,985

















Total equity (GAAP)

188,788


167,665


188,788


167,665

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

11.88

%

11.12

%

11.88

%

11.12

%

















Average asset adjustment















Average assets (GAAP)

1,673,054


1,639,756


1,685,140


1,498,188

Less: average PPP loans

74,064


157,787


123,538


116,690

Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans

1,598,990


1,481,969


1,561,602


1,381,498

















Total average equity (GAAP)

186,707


167,288


179,123


149,160

Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-GAAP)

11.68

%

11.29

%

11.47

%

10.80

%









For the three months ended December 31,

For the year ended December 31,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Return on Average Assets, adjusted















Net income (GAAP)

$

4,814

$

7,710

$

22,171

$

15,717

Less: PPP fees recognized

1,015


1,363


4,973


2,598

Less: PPP interest income earned

185


394


1,235


1,167

Net income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)

3,614


5,953


15,963


11,952

















Average total assets

1,673,054


1,639,756


1,685,140


1,498,188

Less: average PPP loans

74,064


157,787


123,538


116,690

Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1,598,990


1,481,969


1,561,602


1,381,498

Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

0.90

%

1.61

%

1.02

%

0.87

%









For the three months ended December 31,

For the year ended December 31,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted















Total nonperforming assets (GAAP)

$

775

$

1,330

$

775

$

1,330

















Total assets (GAAP)

1,647,402


1,643,165


1,647,402


1,643,165

Less: PPP loans

58,339


135,180


58,339


135,180

Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,589,063


1,507,985


1,589,063


1,507,985

Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.05

%

0.09

%

0.05

%

0.09

%









For the three months ended December 31,

For the year ended December 31,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Allowance for loan losses, adjusted















Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)

$

11,697

$

12,877

$

11,697

$

12,877

















Total gross loans (GAAP)

1,358,935


1,249,435


1,358,935


1,249,435

Less: PPP loans

58,339


135,180


58,339


135,180

Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,300,596


1,114,255


1,300,596


1,114,255

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

0.90

%

1.16

%

0.90

%

1.16

%


For the three months ended December 31,

For the year ended December 31,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted















Total net charge-offs (recoveries) (GAAP)

$

26


(1,480)

$

5

$

317

















Total average gross loans (GAAP)

1,203,764


1,311,726


1,165,907


1,219,525

Less: average PPP loans

74,064


157,787


123,538


116,690

Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,129,700


1,153,939


1,042,369


1,102,835

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized) (non-GAAP)

0.01

%

(0.51)

%

0.00

%

0.03

%









For the three months ended December 31,

For the year ended December 31,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Stockholders equity, adjusted















Total common stockholders equity

$

161,525


140,402

$

161,525

$

140,402

Less: intangible assets

2,493





2,493



Tangible common stockholders equity

159,032


140,402


159,032


140,402

















Shares outstanding

7,595,781


7,443,842


7,595,781


7,443,842

Tangible book value per common share

$

20.94

$

18.86

$

20.94

$

18.86







