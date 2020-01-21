MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Annual Earnings for 2019

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB) reported net income of $14.0 million for 2019, which represents a 1.19% return on average assets, a 10.79% return on average equity and which equates to $1.69 per share of common stock.

Net interest income was $39.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, up 27% from the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Noninterest income of $4.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 saw an increase of 50% from the year ending December 31, 2018. The increase is due to an increase in deposit account fees, interest rate swap fees related to loan transactions, and gains recorded for the sale of the guaranteed portion of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans. We anticipate that these sources should continue in a similar manner going forward.

Loan loss provisions of $1.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 are down 48% from the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in loan loss provisions was consistent with the Company's strategic decision to moderate net loan growth to 12% for 2019 as compared to 40% net loan growth in 2018.

Total assets were $1.3 billion at December 31, 2019, up 16% from the previous year-end. Net loans at December 31, 2019 total $1.0 billion and asset quality remains solid with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.09% as of December 31, 2019. Capital levels for the Company remain strong.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $252.7 million as of December 31, 2019, up 19% from December 31, 2018. Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2019. Total deposits as of December 31, 2019 were $1.1 billion an increase of $152.1 million from December 31, 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company's tangible book value per share was $16.59, up 12% from $14.83 as of December 31, 2018. According to Nasdaq, there were 7,746 trades during the quarter totaling 792,485 shares traded. The closing share price was $23.00, or 139% of book value. The market cap was $190.0 million as of December 31, 2019.

QUOTES: "We had a fantastic year of good growth and opportunity," says Chris Brockett, President of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We are excited to bring the branch at 1130 Connecticut Avenue in DC online in February and look forward to developing more business opportunities with some of our new DC partnerships."

"The current rate environment is challenging but it is providing good opportunities for business expansion and development in our market," says Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We've been able to sustain a good net interest margin and we are intensely focused on improving both our net interest margin and fee income through the generation of new core deposits and building on our base of transactional payment processing businesses."

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg and Clarendon. A seventh branch on 1130 Connecticut Avenue in Washington, D.C. will open in February 2020.

MainStreet has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in well over 1,000 businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet has a full complement of payment system services for third party payment providers. MainStreet has a nationally known market leader and a highly experienced team ready to help payment providers create a solution perfect for their needs.

MainStreet has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From mobile banking and Apple Pay to instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve its customer experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.

We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)





December 31,

2019



September 30,

2019



June 30, 2019



March 31,

2019



December 31,

2018

ASSETS







































Cash and cash equivalents







































Cash and due from banks

$ 53,376



$ 52,580



$ 44,976



$ 29,741



$ 27,886

Federal funds sold



11,468





19,432





19,835





30,034





30,190

Total cash and cash equivalents



64,844





72,012





64,811





59,775





58,076

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



92,791





88,198





60,079





69,308





55,979

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value



23,914





24,410





24,946





25,487





26,178

Restricted equity securities, at cost



6,157





4,882





5,307





5,732





5,894

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $9,584, $9,370, $9,185, $9,189, and $8,831, respectively



1,030,425





992,609





983,574





943,735





917,125

Premises and equipment, net



14,153





14,109





14,208





14,226





14,222

Other real estate owned, net



1,207





1,207





1,207





—





—

Accrued interest and other receivables



5,420





5,373





5,681





5,644





5,148

Bank owned life insurance



24,562





19,381





14,275





14,169





14,064

Other assets



14,516





12,095





10,676





8,005





3,927

Total Assets

$ 1,277,989



$ 1,234,276



$ 1,184,764



$ 1,146,081



$ 1,100,613

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Liabilities:







































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 252,707



$ 218,087



$ 201,405



$ 193,744



$ 211,749

Interest-bearing DDA deposits



53,707





54,438





65,117





59,639





60,588

Savings and NOW deposits



63,015





63,746





61,945





61,537





51,371

Money market deposits



141,337





125,716





115,641





147,655





138,153

Time deposits



561,488





602,577





567,023





504,252





458,276

Total deposits



1,072,254





1,064,564





1,011,131





966,827





920,137

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



40,000





10,000





20,000





30,000





40,000

Subordinated debt



14,805





14,798





14,791





14,783





14,776

Other liabilities



13,896





11,697





9,806





9,488





4,449

Total Liabilities



1,140,955





1,101,059





1,055,728





1,021,098





979,362

Stockholders' Equity:







































Common stock, par value $4 per share, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 8,260,259 shares at December 31,

2019 including 160,961 unvested shares, 8,260,259 shares at September

30, 2019 including 160,961 unvested shares, 8,250,259 shares at June 30,

2019 including 153,586 unvested shares, 8,249,759 at March 31, 2019 including 153,086 unvested shares, 8,177,978 shares at December 31, 2018 including 133,869 unvested shares.



32,397





32,397





32,387





32,387





32,177

Capital surplus



75,117





74,860





74,609





74,353





74,256

Retained earnings



29,097





25,535





21,826





18,395





15,185

Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)



423





425





214





(152)





(367)

Total Stockholders' Equity



137,034





133,217





129,036





124,983





121,251

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,277,989



$ 1,234,276



$ 1,184,764



$ 1,146,081



$ 1,100,613



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended





December 31,

2019



December 31,

2018



December 31,

2019



September 30,

2019



June 30,

2019



March 31,

2019



December 31,

2018

INTEREST INCOME:























































Interest and fees on loans

$ 55,208



$ 41,270



$ 14,223



$ 14,192



$ 13,877



$ 12,916



$ 12,244

Interest on investment securities



2,202





1,470





534





497





615





556





381

Interest on federal funds sold



1,403





1,095





271





412





375





345





457

Total interest income



58,813





43,835





15,028





15,101





14,867





13,817





13,082

INTEREST EXPENSE:























































Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits



998





900





195





275





283





245





269

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



289





251





71





71





74





73





77

Interest on money market deposits



2,379





1,708





489





539





587





763





598

Interest on time deposits



14,196





8,065





3,730





3,900





3,635





2,931





2,784

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



549





776





92





76





162





219





188

Interest on subordinated debt



966





966





244





244





241





238





244

Total interest expense



19,377





12,666





4,821





5,105





4,982





4,469





4,160

Net interest income



39,436





31,169





10,207





9,996





9,885





9,348





8,922

Provision for loan losses



1,618





3,126





358





185





750





325





496

Net interest income after provision

for loan losses



37,818





28,043





9,849





9,811





9,135





9,023





8,426

NON-INTEREST INCOME:























































Deposit account service charges



1,668





1,103





460





392





446





370





311

Bank owned life insurance income



498





427





180





106





106





105





107

Loan swap fee income



989





713





111





407





181





290





713

Net gain on available-for-sale securities



5





—





—





—





5





—





—

Net gains on sale of loans



566





—





—





303





263





—





—

Other fee income



1,136





995





407





228





340





161





331

Total other income



4,862





3,238





1,158





1,436





1,341





926





1,462

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:























































Salaries and employee benefits



15,776





11,845





4,179





3,890





3,847





3,860





3,267

Furniture and equipment expenses



1,728





1,859





457





451





435





385





534

Advertising and marketing



906





614





375





235





191





105





146

Occupancy expenses



864





736





221





214





217





213





220

Outside services



863





839





169





306





161





227





164

Administrative expenses



731





575





198





190





176





167





142

Other operating expenses



4,508





3,510





1,104





1,203





1,150





1,051





900

Total other expenses



25,376





19,978





6,703





6,489





6,177





6,008





5,373

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



17,304





11,303





4,304





4,758





4,299





3,941





4,515

Income tax expense



3,354





2,094





742





1,049





868





694





846

NET INCOME

$ 13,950



$ 9,209



$ 3,562



$ 3,709



$ 3,431



$ 3,247



$ 3,669

Net income per common share, basic and diluted (1)

$ 1.69



$ 1.38



$ 0.43



$ 0.45



$ 0.42



$ 0.39



$ 0.45

Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted (1)



8,248,284





6,652,979





8,260,259





8,251,672





8,250,210





8,242,873





8,178,888



(1) Amounts for all periods reflect the effect of the 5% stock dividend on April 30, 2018.

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (Unaudited) (In thousands)





December 31, 2019



September 30, 2019



December 31, 2018



Percentage Change





$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



Last 3 Mos



Last 12 Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land development

loans

$ 272,620





26.2 %

$ 207,441





20.7 %

$ 183,551





19.8 %



31.4 %



48.5 % Residential real estate loans



150,848





14.5 %



162,801





16.2 %



149,628





16.2 %



-7.3 %



0.8 % Commercial real estate loans



421,870





40.5 %



434,735





43.3 %



377,760





40.7 %



-3.0 %



11.7 % Commercial industrial loans



121,225





11.6 %



115,902





11.5 %



114,221





12.3 %



4.6 %



6.1 % Consumer loans



75,583





7.2 %



83,013





8.3 %



102,277





11.0 %



-9.0 %



-26.1 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,042,146





99.9 %

$ 1,003,892





100.0 %

$ 927,437





100.0 %



3.8 %



12.4 % Less: Allowance for loan losses



(9,584)













(9,370)













(8,831)

























Net deferred loan fees



(2,137)













(1,913)













(1,481)

























Net Loans

$ 1,030,425











$ 992,609











$ 917,125

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$ 252,707





23.6 %

$ 218,087





20.5 %

$ 211,749





23.0 %



15.9 %



19.3 % Interest-bearing demand deposits:































































Demand deposits



53,707





5.0 %



54,438





5.1 %



60,588





6.6 %



-1.3 %



-11.4 % Savings and NOW deposits



63,015





5.9 %



63,746





6.0 %



51,371





5.6 %



-1.1 %



22.7 % Money market accounts



141,337





13.2 %



125,716





11.8 %



138,152





15.0 %



12.4 %



2.3 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or

more



211,935





19.8 %



239,719





22.5 %



111,325





12.1 %



-11.6 %



90.4 % Certificates of deposit less than

$250,000



349,553





32.5 %



362,858





34.1 %



346,952





37.7 %



-3.7 %



0.7 % Total Deposits

$ 1,072,254





100.0 %

$ 1,064,564





100.0 %

$ 920,137





100.0 %



0.7 %



16.5 % BORROWINGS:































































Federal Home Loan Bank advances



40,000





73.0 %



10,000





57.5 %



40,000





73.0 %



300.0 %



0.0 % Subordinated debt



14,805





27.0 %



14,798





42.5 %



14,776





27.0 %



0.0 %



0.2 % Total Borrowings

$ 54,805





100.0 %

$ 24,798





100.0 %

$ 54,776





100.0 %



121.0 %



0.1 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,127,059











$ 1,089,362











$ 974,913













3.5 %



15.6 %

































































Core customer funding sources (1)

$ 654,213





58.1 %

$ 655,631





60.2 %

$ 586,001





60.1 %



-0.2 %



11.6 % Brokered and listing service sources (2)



418,041





37.1 %



408,933





37.5 %



334,136





34.3 %



2.2 %



25.1 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances



40,000





3.5 %



10,000





0.9 %



40,000





4.1 %



300.0 %



0.0 % Subordinated debt (3)



14,805





1.3 %



14,798





1.4 %



14,776





1.5 %



0.0 %



0.2 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,127,059





100.0 %

$ 1,089,362





100.0 %

$ 974,913





100.0 %



3.5 %



15.6 %

(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts. (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts. (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (Unaudited) (In thousands)





For the three months ended December 31, 2019



For the three months ended December 31, 2018





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)

$ 1,023,614



$ 14,223





5.56 %

$ 893,352



$ 12,244





5.48 % Investment securities



71,387





534





2.99 %



55,642





381





2.74 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



74,519





271





1.45 %



90,092





457





2.03 % Total interest earning assets

$ 1,169,520



$ 15,028





5.14 %

$ 1,039,086



$ 13,082





5.03 % Other assets



55,251





















37,855

















Total assets

$ 1,224,771



















$ 1,076,941

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 54,176



$ 195





1.44 %

$ 58,233



$ 269





1.85 % Money market deposit accounts



134,011





489





1.46 %



130,892





598





1.83 % Savings and NOW deposits



63,916





71





0.44 %



52,249





77





0.59 % Time deposits



570,794





3,730





2.61 %



470,738





2,784





2.37 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 822,897



$ 4,485





2.18 %

$ 712,112



$ 3,728





2.09 % Federal funds and repos purchased



11





-





0.00 %

$ 32



$ -





0.00 % Subordinated debt



14,802





244





6.59 %



14,773





244





6.61 % FHLB borrowings



15,370





92





2.39 %



30,826





188





2.44 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 853,080



$ 4,821





2.26 %

$ 757,743



$ 4,160





2.19 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



236,396





















198,365

















Total liabilities

$ 1,089,476



















$ 956,108

















Stockholders' Equity



135,295





















120,833

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,224,771



















$ 1,076,941

















Interest Rate Spread



















2.88 %



















2.84 % Net Interest Income and Margin









$ 10,207





3.49 %









$ 8,922





3.43 %

(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (Unaudited) (In thousands)





For the year ended December 31, 2019



For the year ended December 31, 2018





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)

$ 984,014



$ 55,208





5.61 %

$ 795,130



$ 41,270





5.19 % Investment securities



71,149





2,202





3.09 %



55,219





1,470





2.66 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



72,643





1,403





1.93 %



63,536





1,095





1.72 % Total interest earning assets

$ 1,127,806



$ 58,813





5.21 %

$ 913,885



$ 43,835





4.80 % Other assets



45,282





















35,159

















Total assets

$ 1,173,088



















$ 949,044

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 56,675



$ 998





1.76 %

$ 57,357



$ 900





1.57 % Money market deposit accounts



129,606





2,379





1.84 %



115,846





1,708





1.47 % Savings and NOW deposits



62,047





289





0.47 %



50,509





251





0.50 % Time deposits



544,084





14,196





2.61 %



401,259





8,065





2.01 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 792,412



$ 17,862





2.25 %

$ 624,971



$ 10,924





1.75 % Federal funds and repos purchased



37





1





2.70 %



463





12





2.59 % Subordinated debt



14,791





966





6.53 %



14,762





966





6.54 % FHLB borrowings



21,162





548





2.59 %



39,042





764





1.96 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 828,402



$ 19,377





2.34 %

$ 679,238



$ 12,666





1.86 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



215,405





















181,098

















Total liabilities

$ 1,043,807



















$ 860,336

















Stockholders' Equity



129,281





















88,708

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,173,088



















$ 949,044

















Interest Rate Spread



















2.88 %



















2.94 % Net Interest Income and Margin









$ 39,436





3.50 %









$ 31,169





3.41 %

(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual.

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data)





At or For the Three Months Ended

At or For the Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2019



2018

2019



2018

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding (1)





























Earnings per share – (basic and diluted)

$ 0.43



$ 0.45

$ 1.69



$ 1.38

Tangible book value per share

$ 16.59



$ 14.83

$ 16.59



$ 14.83

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



8,260,259





8,178,888



8,251,302





6,652,979

Common shares outstanding at end of period



8,260,259





8,177,978



8,260,259





8,177,978

Performance Ratios





























Return on average assets (annualized)



1.16 %



1.36 %

1.19 %



0.97 % Return on average equity (annualized)



10.53 %



12.15 %

10.79 %



10.38 % Yield on earning assets (annualized)



5.14 %



5.03 %

5.21 %



4.80 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



2.26 %



2.19 %

2.34 %



1.86 % Net interest spread



2.88 %



2.84 %

2.88 %



2.94 % Net interest margin (annualized)



3.49 %



3.43 %

3.50 %



3.41 % Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.38 %



0.54 %

0.41 %



0.34 % Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.19 %



2.00 %

2.16 %



2.11 % Efficiency ratio



58.98 %



51.75 %

57.28 %



58.07 % Asset Quality





























Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.03 %



0.01 %

0.03 %



0.01 % Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.00 %

0.00 %



0.00 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.21 %

0.00 %



0.21 % Other real estate owned

$ 1,207



$ —

$ 1,207



$ —

Non-performing assets

$ 1,207



$ 1,939

$ 1,207



$ 1,939

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.09 %



0.18 %

0.09 %



0.18 % Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans



0.92 %



0.95 %

0.92 %



0.95 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets



7.94





4.53



7.94





4.53

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 144



$ 1

$ 865



$ 1

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)



0.06 %



0.00 %

0.09 %



0.00 % Troubled debt restructurings (total)





























Performing in accordance with modified terms

$ 1,482



$ 1,510

$ 1,482



$ 1,510

Not performing in accordance with modified terms

$ —



$ 1,939

$ —



$ 1,939

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (2)





























Total risk-based capital ratio



13.74 %



13.75 %

13.74 %



13.75 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



12.91 %



12.90 %

12.91 %



12.90 % Leverage ratio



12.65 %



12.41 %

12.65 %



12.41 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



12.91 %



12.90 %

12.91 %



12.90 % Other information





























Closing stock price

$ 23.00



$ 17.06

$ 23.00



$ 17.06

Tangible equity / tangible assets



10.73 %



11.02 %

10.73 %



11.02 % Average tangible equity / average tangible assets



11.05 %



11.22 %

11.02 %



9.35 % Number of full time equivalent employees



126





110



126





110

# Full service branch offices



6





6



6





6



(1) Amounts for all periods presented are adjusted to reflect a 5% stock dividend effective April 30, 2018 (2) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2019 are preliminary.

