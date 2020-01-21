MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Annual Earnings for 2019
Jan 21, 2020, 08:00 ET
FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB) reported net income of $14.0 million for 2019, which represents a 1.19% return on average assets, a 10.79% return on average equity and which equates to $1.69 per share of common stock.
Net interest income was $39.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, up 27% from the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Noninterest income of $4.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 saw an increase of 50% from the year ending December 31, 2018. The increase is due to an increase in deposit account fees, interest rate swap fees related to loan transactions, and gains recorded for the sale of the guaranteed portion of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans. We anticipate that these sources should continue in a similar manner going forward.
Loan loss provisions of $1.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 are down 48% from the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in loan loss provisions was consistent with the Company's strategic decision to moderate net loan growth to 12% for 2019 as compared to 40% net loan growth in 2018.
Total assets were $1.3 billion at December 31, 2019, up 16% from the previous year-end. Net loans at December 31, 2019 total $1.0 billion and asset quality remains solid with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.09% as of December 31, 2019. Capital levels for the Company remain strong.
Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $252.7 million as of December 31, 2019, up 19% from December 31, 2018. Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2019. Total deposits as of December 31, 2019 were $1.1 billion an increase of $152.1 million from December 31, 2018.
As of December 31, 2019, the Company's tangible book value per share was $16.59, up 12% from $14.83 as of December 31, 2018. According to Nasdaq, there were 7,746 trades during the quarter totaling 792,485 shares traded. The closing share price was $23.00, or 139% of book value. The market cap was $190.0 million as of December 31, 2019.
QUOTES: "We had a fantastic year of good growth and opportunity," says Chris Brockett, President of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We are excited to bring the branch at 1130 Connecticut Avenue in DC online in February and look forward to developing more business opportunities with some of our new DC partnerships."
"The current rate environment is challenging but it is providing good opportunities for business expansion and development in our market," says Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We've been able to sustain a good net interest margin and we are intensely focused on improving both our net interest margin and fee income through the generation of new core deposits and building on our base of transactional payment processing businesses."
ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg and Clarendon. A seventh branch on 1130 Connecticut Avenue in Washington, D.C. will open in February 2020.
MainStreet has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in well over 1,000 businesses in the metropolitan area.
MainStreet has a full complement of payment system services for third party payment providers. MainStreet has a nationally known market leader and a highly experienced team ready to help payment providers create a solution perfect for their needs.
MainStreet has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From mobile banking and Apple Pay to instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve its customer experience.
MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.
We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30, 2019
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
53,376
|
$
|
52,580
|
$
|
44,976
|
$
|
29,741
|
$
|
27,886
|
Federal funds sold
|
11,468
|
19,432
|
19,835
|
30,034
|
30,190
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
64,844
|
72,012
|
64,811
|
59,775
|
58,076
|
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|
92,791
|
88,198
|
60,079
|
69,308
|
55,979
|
Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value
|
23,914
|
24,410
|
24,946
|
25,487
|
26,178
|
Restricted equity securities, at cost
|
6,157
|
4,882
|
5,307
|
5,732
|
5,894
|
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $9,584, $9,370, $9,185,
$9,189, and $8,831, respectively
|
1,030,425
|
992,609
|
983,574
|
943,735
|
917,125
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
14,153
|
14,109
|
14,208
|
14,226
|
14,222
|
Other real estate owned, net
|
1,207
|
1,207
|
1,207
|
—
|
—
|
Accrued interest and other receivables
|
5,420
|
5,373
|
5,681
|
5,644
|
5,148
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
24,562
|
19,381
|
14,275
|
14,169
|
14,064
|
Other assets
|
14,516
|
12,095
|
10,676
|
8,005
|
3,927
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
1,277,989
|
$
|
1,234,276
|
$
|
1,184,764
|
$
|
1,146,081
|
$
|
1,100,613
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Liabilities:
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
$
|
252,707
|
$
|
218,087
|
$
|
201,405
|
$
|
193,744
|
$
|
211,749
|
Interest-bearing DDA deposits
|
53,707
|
54,438
|
65,117
|
59,639
|
60,588
|
Savings and NOW deposits
|
63,015
|
63,746
|
61,945
|
61,537
|
51,371
|
Money market deposits
|
141,337
|
125,716
|
115,641
|
147,655
|
138,153
|
Time deposits
|
561,488
|
602,577
|
567,023
|
504,252
|
458,276
|
Total deposits
|
1,072,254
|
1,064,564
|
1,011,131
|
966,827
|
920,137
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
|
40,000
|
10,000
|
20,000
|
30,000
|
40,000
|
Subordinated debt
|
14,805
|
14,798
|
14,791
|
14,783
|
14,776
|
Other liabilities
|
13,896
|
11,697
|
9,806
|
9,488
|
4,449
|
Total Liabilities
|
1,140,955
|
1,101,059
|
1,055,728
|
1,021,098
|
979,362
|
Stockholders' Equity:
|
Common stock, par value $4 per share, authorized 10,000,000
shares; issued and outstanding, 8,260,259 shares at December 31,
including 160,961 unvested shares, 8,260,259 shares at September
including 160,961 unvested shares, 8,250,259 shares at June 30,
including 153,586 unvested shares, 8,249,759 at March 31, 2019
including 153,086 unvested shares, 8,177,978 shares at
December 31, 2018 including 133,869 unvested shares.
|
32,397
|
32,397
|
32,387
|
32,387
|
32,177
|
Capital surplus
|
75,117
|
74,860
|
74,609
|
74,353
|
74,256
|
Retained earnings
|
29,097
|
25,535
|
21,826
|
18,395
|
15,185
|
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)
|
423
|
425
|
214
|
(152)
|
(367)
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
137,034
|
133,217
|
129,036
|
124,983
|
121,251
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
1,277,989
|
$
|
1,234,276
|
$
|
1,184,764
|
$
|
1,146,081
|
$
|
1,100,613
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Year-to-Date
|
Three Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
INTEREST INCOME:
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
|
55,208
|
$
|
41,270
|
$
|
14,223
|
$
|
14,192
|
$
|
13,877
|
$
|
12,916
|
$
|
12,244
|
Interest on investment securities
|
2,202
|
1,470
|
534
|
497
|
615
|
556
|
381
|
Interest on federal funds sold
|
1,403
|
1,095
|
271
|
412
|
375
|
345
|
457
|
Total interest income
|
58,813
|
43,835
|
15,028
|
15,101
|
14,867
|
13,817
|
13,082
|
INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits
|
998
|
900
|
195
|
275
|
283
|
245
|
269
|
Interest on savings and NOW deposits
|
289
|
251
|
71
|
71
|
74
|
73
|
77
|
Interest on money market deposits
|
2,379
|
1,708
|
489
|
539
|
587
|
763
|
598
|
Interest on time deposits
|
14,196
|
8,065
|
3,730
|
3,900
|
3,635
|
2,931
|
2,784
|
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank
advances and other borrowings
|
549
|
776
|
92
|
76
|
162
|
219
|
188
|
Interest on subordinated debt
|
966
|
966
|
244
|
244
|
241
|
238
|
244
|
Total interest expense
|
19,377
|
12,666
|
4,821
|
5,105
|
4,982
|
4,469
|
4,160
|
Net interest income
|
39,436
|
31,169
|
10,207
|
9,996
|
9,885
|
9,348
|
8,922
|
Provision for loan losses
|
1,618
|
3,126
|
358
|
185
|
750
|
325
|
496
|
Net interest income after provision
|
37,818
|
28,043
|
9,849
|
9,811
|
9,135
|
9,023
|
8,426
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
|
Deposit account service charges
|
1,668
|
1,103
|
460
|
392
|
446
|
370
|
311
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
498
|
427
|
180
|
106
|
106
|
105
|
107
|
Loan swap fee income
|
989
|
713
|
111
|
407
|
181
|
290
|
713
|
Net gain on available-for-sale securities
|
5
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5
|
—
|
—
|
Net gains on sale of loans
|
566
|
—
|
—
|
303
|
263
|
—
|
—
|
Other fee income
|
1,136
|
995
|
407
|
228
|
340
|
161
|
331
|
Total other income
|
4,862
|
3,238
|
1,158
|
1,436
|
1,341
|
926
|
1,462
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
15,776
|
11,845
|
4,179
|
3,890
|
3,847
|
3,860
|
3,267
|
Furniture and equipment expenses
|
1,728
|
1,859
|
457
|
451
|
435
|
385
|
534
|
Advertising and marketing
|
906
|
614
|
375
|
235
|
191
|
105
|
146
|
Occupancy expenses
|
864
|
736
|
221
|
214
|
217
|
213
|
220
|
Outside services
|
863
|
839
|
169
|
306
|
161
|
227
|
164
|
Administrative expenses
|
731
|
575
|
198
|
190
|
176
|
167
|
142
|
Other operating expenses
|
4,508
|
3,510
|
1,104
|
1,203
|
1,150
|
1,051
|
900
|
Total other expenses
|
25,376
|
19,978
|
6,703
|
6,489
|
6,177
|
6,008
|
5,373
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
17,304
|
11,303
|
4,304
|
4,758
|
4,299
|
3,941
|
4,515
|
Income tax expense
|
3,354
|
2,094
|
742
|
1,049
|
868
|
694
|
846
|
NET INCOME
|
$
|
13,950
|
$
|
9,209
|
$
|
3,562
|
$
|
3,709
|
$
|
3,431
|
$
|
3,247
|
$
|
3,669
|
Net income per common share,
basic and diluted (1)
|
$
|
1.69
|
$
|
1.38
|
$
|
0.43
|
$
|
0.45
|
$
|
0.42
|
$
|
0.39
|
$
|
0.45
|
Weighted average number of shares,
basic and diluted (1)
|
8,248,284
|
6,652,979
|
8,260,259
|
8,251,672
|
8,250,210
|
8,242,873
|
8,178,888
|
(1) Amounts for all periods reflect the effect of the 5% stock dividend on April 30, 2018.
|
UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
December 31, 2019
|
September 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
Percentage Change
|
$ Amount
|
% of
Total
|
$ Amount
|
% of
Total
|
$ Amount
|
% of
Total
|
Last
3 Mos
|
Last
12 Mos
|
LOANS:
|
Construction and land development
|
$
|
272,620
|
26.2
|
%
|
$
|
207,441
|
20.7
|
%
|
$
|
183,551
|
19.8
|
%
|
31.4
|
%
|
48.5
|
%
|
Residential real estate loans
|
150,848
|
14.5
|
%
|
162,801
|
16.2
|
%
|
149,628
|
16.2
|
%
|
-7.3
|
%
|
0.8
|
%
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
421,870
|
40.5
|
%
|
434,735
|
43.3
|
%
|
377,760
|
40.7
|
%
|
-3.0
|
%
|
11.7
|
%
|
Commercial industrial loans
|
121,225
|
11.6
|
%
|
115,902
|
11.5
|
%
|
114,221
|
12.3
|
%
|
4.6
|
%
|
6.1
|
%
|
Consumer loans
|
75,583
|
7.2
|
%
|
83,013
|
8.3
|
%
|
102,277
|
11.0
|
%
|
-9.0
|
%
|
-26.1
|
%
|
Total Gross Loans
|
$
|
1,042,146
|
99.9
|
%
|
$
|
1,003,892
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
927,437
|
100.0
|
%
|
3.8
|
%
|
12.4
|
%
|
Less: Allowance for loan losses
|
(9,584)
|
(9,370)
|
(8,831)
|
Net deferred loan fees
|
(2,137)
|
(1,913)
|
(1,481)
|
Net Loans
|
$
|
1,030,425
|
$
|
992,609
|
$
|
917,125
|
DEPOSITS:
|
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
252,707
|
23.6
|
%
|
$
|
218,087
|
20.5
|
%
|
$
|
211,749
|
23.0
|
%
|
15.9
|
%
|
19.3
|
%
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits:
|
Demand deposits
|
53,707
|
5.0
|
%
|
54,438
|
5.1
|
%
|
60,588
|
6.6
|
%
|
-1.3
|
%
|
-11.4
|
%
|
Savings and NOW deposits
|
63,015
|
5.9
|
%
|
63,746
|
6.0
|
%
|
51,371
|
5.6
|
%
|
-1.1
|
%
|
22.7
|
%
|
Money market accounts
|
141,337
|
13.2
|
%
|
125,716
|
11.8
|
%
|
138,152
|
15.0
|
%
|
12.4
|
%
|
2.3
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit $250,000 or
|
211,935
|
19.8
|
%
|
239,719
|
22.5
|
%
|
111,325
|
12.1
|
%
|
-11.6
|
%
|
90.4
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit less than
|
349,553
|
32.5
|
%
|
362,858
|
34.1
|
%
|
346,952
|
37.7
|
%
|
-3.7
|
%
|
0.7
|
%
|
Total Deposits
|
$
|
1,072,254
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
1,064,564
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
920,137
|
100.0
|
%
|
0.7
|
%
|
16.5
|
%
|
BORROWINGS:
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
40,000
|
73.0
|
%
|
10,000
|
57.5
|
%
|
40,000
|
73.0
|
%
|
300.0
|
%
|
0.0
|
%
|
Subordinated debt
|
14,805
|
27.0
|
%
|
14,798
|
42.5
|
%
|
14,776
|
27.0
|
%
|
0.0
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
Total Borrowings
|
$
|
54,805
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
24,798
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
54,776
|
100.0
|
%
|
121.0
|
%
|
0.1
|
%
|
Total Deposits and Borrowings
|
$
|
1,127,059
|
$
|
1,089,362
|
$
|
974,913
|
3.5
|
%
|
15.6
|
%
|
Core customer funding sources (1)
|
$
|
654,213
|
58.1
|
%
|
$
|
655,631
|
60.2
|
%
|
$
|
586,001
|
60.1
|
%
|
-0.2
|
%
|
11.6
|
%
|
Brokered and listing service sources (2)
|
418,041
|
37.1
|
%
|
408,933
|
37.5
|
%
|
334,136
|
34.3
|
%
|
2.2
|
%
|
25.1
|
%
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
40,000
|
3.5
|
%
|
10,000
|
0.9
|
%
|
40,000
|
4.1
|
%
|
300.0
|
%
|
0.0
|
%
|
Subordinated debt (3)
|
14,805
|
1.3
|
%
|
14,798
|
1.4
|
%
|
14,776
|
1.5
|
%
|
0.0
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
Total Funding Sources
|
$
|
1,127,059
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
1,089,362
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
974,913
|
100.0
|
%
|
3.5
|
%
|
15.6
|
%
|
(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts.
|
(2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.
|
(3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.
|
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
For the three months ended December 31, 2019
|
For the three months ended December 31, 2018
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
|
ASSETS:
|
Interest earning assets:
|
Loans (1)
|
$
|
1,023,614
|
$
|
14,223
|
5.56
|
%
|
$
|
893,352
|
$
|
12,244
|
5.48
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
71,387
|
534
|
2.99
|
%
|
55,642
|
381
|
2.74
|
%
|
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
|
74,519
|
271
|
1.45
|
%
|
90,092
|
457
|
2.03
|
%
|
Total interest earning assets
|
$
|
1,169,520
|
$
|
15,028
|
5.14
|
%
|
$
|
1,039,086
|
$
|
13,082
|
5.03
|
%
|
Other assets
|
55,251
|
37,855
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,224,771
|
$
|
1,076,941
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
54,176
|
$
|
195
|
1.44
|
%
|
$
|
58,233
|
$
|
269
|
1.85
|
%
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
134,011
|
489
|
1.46
|
%
|
130,892
|
598
|
1.83
|
%
|
Savings and NOW deposits
|
63,916
|
71
|
0.44
|
%
|
52,249
|
77
|
0.59
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
570,794
|
3,730
|
2.61
|
%
|
470,738
|
2,784
|
2.37
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
822,897
|
$
|
4,485
|
2.18
|
%
|
$
|
712,112
|
$
|
3,728
|
2.09
|
%
|
Federal funds and repos purchased
|
11
|
-
|
0.00
|
%
|
$
|
32
|
$
|
-
|
0.00
|
%
|
Subordinated debt
|
14,802
|
244
|
6.59
|
%
|
14,773
|
244
|
6.61
|
%
|
FHLB borrowings
|
15,370
|
92
|
2.39
|
%
|
30,826
|
188
|
2.44
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$
|
853,080
|
$
|
4,821
|
2.26
|
%
|
$
|
757,743
|
$
|
4,160
|
2.19
|
%
|
Demand deposits and other liabilities
|
236,396
|
198,365
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
1,089,476
|
$
|
956,108
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
135,295
|
120,833
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
1,224,771
|
$
|
1,076,941
|
Interest Rate Spread
|
2.88
|
%
|
2.84
|
%
|
Net Interest Income and Margin
|
$
|
10,207
|
3.49
|
%
|
$
|
8,922
|
3.43
|
%
|
(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual.
|
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
For the year ended December 31, 2019
|
For the year ended December 31, 2018
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
|
ASSETS:
|
Interest earning assets:
|
Loans (1)
|
$
|
984,014
|
$
|
55,208
|
5.61
|
%
|
$
|
795,130
|
$
|
41,270
|
5.19
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
71,149
|
2,202
|
3.09
|
%
|
55,219
|
1,470
|
2.66
|
%
|
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
|
72,643
|
1,403
|
1.93
|
%
|
63,536
|
1,095
|
1.72
|
%
|
Total interest earning assets
|
$
|
1,127,806
|
$
|
58,813
|
5.21
|
%
|
$
|
913,885
|
$
|
43,835
|
4.80
|
%
|
Other assets
|
45,282
|
35,159
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,173,088
|
$
|
949,044
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
56,675
|
$
|
998
|
1.76
|
%
|
$
|
57,357
|
$
|
900
|
1.57
|
%
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
129,606
|
2,379
|
1.84
|
%
|
115,846
|
1,708
|
1.47
|
%
|
Savings and NOW deposits
|
62,047
|
289
|
0.47
|
%
|
50,509
|
251
|
0.50
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
544,084
|
14,196
|
2.61
|
%
|
401,259
|
8,065
|
2.01
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
792,412
|
$
|
17,862
|
2.25
|
%
|
$
|
624,971
|
$
|
10,924
|
1.75
|
%
|
Federal funds and repos purchased
|
37
|
1
|
2.70
|
%
|
463
|
12
|
2.59
|
%
|
Subordinated debt
|
14,791
|
966
|
6.53
|
%
|
14,762
|
966
|
6.54
|
%
|
FHLB borrowings
|
21,162
|
548
|
2.59
|
%
|
39,042
|
764
|
1.96
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$
|
828,402
|
$
|
19,377
|
2.34
|
%
|
$
|
679,238
|
$
|
12,666
|
1.86
|
%
|
Demand deposits and other liabilities
|
215,405
|
181,098
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
1,043,807
|
$
|
860,336
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
129,281
|
88,708
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
1,173,088
|
$
|
949,044
|
Interest Rate Spread
|
2.88
|
%
|
2.94
|
%
|
Net Interest Income and Margin
|
$
|
39,436
|
3.50
|
%
|
$
|
31,169
|
3.41
|
%
|
(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual.
|
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
At or For the Three Months Ended
|
At or For the Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding (1)
|
Earnings per share – (basic and diluted)
|
$
|
0.43
|
$
|
0.45
|
$
|
1.69
|
$
|
1.38
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$
|
16.59
|
$
|
14.83
|
$
|
16.59
|
$
|
14.83
|
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)
|
8,260,259
|
8,178,888
|
8,251,302
|
6,652,979
|
Common shares outstanding at end of period
|
8,260,259
|
8,177,978
|
8,260,259
|
8,177,978
|
Performance Ratios
|
Return on average assets (annualized)
|
1.16
|
%
|
1.36
|
%
|
1.19
|
%
|
0.97
|
%
|
Return on average equity (annualized)
|
10.53
|
%
|
12.15
|
%
|
10.79
|
%
|
10.38
|
%
|
Yield on earning assets (annualized)
|
5.14
|
%
|
5.03
|
%
|
5.21
|
%
|
4.80
|
%
|
Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)
|
2.26
|
%
|
2.19
|
%
|
2.34
|
%
|
1.86
|
%
|
Net interest spread
|
2.88
|
%
|
2.84
|
%
|
2.88
|
%
|
2.94
|
%
|
Net interest margin (annualized)
|
3.49
|
%
|
3.43
|
%
|
3.50
|
%
|
3.41
|
%
|
Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
|
0.38
|
%
|
0.54
|
%
|
0.41
|
%
|
0.34
|
%
|
Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)
|
2.19
|
%
|
2.00
|
%
|
2.16
|
%
|
2.11
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
58.98
|
%
|
51.75
|
%
|
57.28
|
%
|
58.07
|
%
|
Asset Quality
|
Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans
|
0.03
|
%
|
0.01
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
0.01
|
%
|
Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.21
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.21
|
%
|
Other real estate owned
|
$
|
1,207
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,207
|
$
|
—
|
Non-performing assets
|
$
|
1,207
|
$
|
1,939
|
$
|
1,207
|
$
|
1,939
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.18
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.18
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans
|
0.92
|
%
|
0.95
|
%
|
0.92
|
%
|
0.95
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets
|
7.94
|
4.53
|
7.94
|
4.53
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|
$
|
144
|
$
|
1
|
$
|
865
|
$
|
1
|
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|
0.06
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
Troubled debt restructurings (total)
|
Performing in accordance with modified terms
|
$
|
1,482
|
$
|
1,510
|
$
|
1,482
|
$
|
1,510
|
Not performing in accordance with modified terms
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,939
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,939
|
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (2)
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
13.74
|
%
|
13.75
|
%
|
13.74
|
%
|
13.75
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
12.91
|
%
|
12.90
|
%
|
12.91
|
%
|
12.90
|
%
|
Leverage ratio
|
12.65
|
%
|
12.41
|
%
|
12.65
|
%
|
12.41
|
%
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
12.91
|
%
|
12.90
|
%
|
12.91
|
%
|
12.90
|
%
|
Other information
|
Closing stock price
|
$
|
23.00
|
$
|
17.06
|
$
|
23.00
|
$
|
17.06
|
Tangible equity / tangible assets
|
10.73
|
%
|
11.02
|
%
|
10.73
|
%
|
11.02
|
%
|
Average tangible equity / average tangible assets
|
11.05
|
%
|
11.22
|
%
|
11.02
|
%
|
9.35
|
%
|
Number of full time equivalent employees
|
126
|
110
|
126
|
110
|
# Full service branch offices
|
6
|
6
|
6
|
6
|
(1) Amounts for all periods presented are adjusted to reflect a 5% stock dividend effective April 30, 2018
|
(2) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2019 are preliminary.
Contact:
Jeff W. Dick
(703) 481-4567
