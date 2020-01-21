MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Annual Earnings for 2019

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Jan 21, 2020

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB) reported net income of $14.0 million for 2019, which represents a 1.19% return on average assets, a 10.79% return on average equity and which equates to $1.69 per share of common stock.  

Net interest income was $39.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, up 27% from the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.  Noninterest income of $4.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 saw an increase of 50% from the year ending December 31, 2018.  The increase is due to an increase in deposit account fees, interest rate swap fees related to loan transactions, and gains recorded for the sale of the guaranteed portion of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans.  We anticipate that these sources should continue in a similar manner going forward.

Loan loss provisions of $1.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 are down 48% from the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in loan loss provisions was consistent with the Company's strategic decision to moderate net loan growth to 12% for 2019 as compared to 40% net loan growth in 2018. 

Total assets were $1.3 billion at December 31, 2019, up 16% from the previous year-end. Net loans at December 31, 2019 total $1.0 billion and asset quality remains solid with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.09% as of December 31, 2019.  Capital levels for the Company remain strong. 

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $252.7 million as of December 31, 2019, up 19% from December 31, 2018.  Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2019.  Total deposits as of December 31, 2019 were $1.1 billion an increase of $152.1 million from December 31, 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company's tangible book value per share was $16.59, up 12% from $14.83 as of December 31, 2018.  According to Nasdaq, there were 7,746 trades during the quarter totaling 792,485 shares traded. The closing share price was $23.00, or 139% of book value. The market cap was $190.0 million as of December 31, 2019.

QUOTES: "We had a fantastic year of good growth and opportunity," says Chris Brockett, President of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We are excited to bring the branch at 1130 Connecticut Avenue in DC online in February and look forward to developing more business opportunities with some of our new DC partnerships."

"The current rate environment is challenging but it is providing good opportunities for business expansion and development in our market," says Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.  "We've been able to sustain a good net interest margin and we are intensely focused on improving both our net interest margin and fee income through the generation of new core deposits and building on our base of transactional payment processing businesses."

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK:  MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg and Clarendon.  A seventh branch on 1130 Connecticut Avenue in Washington, D.C. will open in February 2020. 

MainStreet has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution.  The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in well over 1,000 businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet has a full complement of payment system services for third party payment providers.  MainStreet has a nationally known market leader and a highly experienced team ready to help payment providers create a solution perfect for their needs.

MainStreet has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction and commercial real estate.  MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions.  From mobile banking and Apple Pay to instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve its customer experience.    

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution.  MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance.  Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties.  The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.

We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made.  In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)



December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

June 30, 2019

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents



















Cash and due from banks

$

53,376

$

52,580

$

44,976

$

29,741

$

27,886

Federal funds sold

11,468


19,432


19,835


30,034


30,190

Total cash and cash equivalents

64,844


72,012


64,811


59,775


58,076

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

92,791


88,198


60,079


69,308


55,979

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value

23,914


24,410


24,946


25,487


26,178

Restricted equity securities, at cost

6,157


4,882


5,307


5,732


5,894

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $9,584, $9,370, $9,185,

$9,189, and $8,831, respectively

1,030,425


992,609


983,574


943,735


917,125

Premises and equipment, net

14,153


14,109


14,208


14,226


14,222

Other real estate owned, net

1,207


1,207


1,207






Accrued interest and other receivables

5,420


5,373


5,681


5,644


5,148

Bank owned life insurance

24,562


19,381


14,275


14,169


14,064

Other assets

14,516


12,095


10,676


8,005


3,927

Total Assets

$

1,277,989

$

1,234,276

$

1,184,764

$

1,146,081

$

1,100,613

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

252,707

$

218,087

$

201,405

$

193,744

$

211,749

Interest-bearing DDA deposits

53,707


54,438


65,117


59,639


60,588

Savings and NOW deposits

63,015


63,746


61,945


61,537


51,371

Money market deposits

141,337


125,716


115,641


147,655


138,153

Time deposits

561,488


602,577


567,023


504,252


458,276

Total deposits

1,072,254


1,064,564


1,011,131


966,827


920,137

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

40,000


10,000


20,000


30,000


40,000

Subordinated debt

14,805


14,798


14,791


14,783


14,776

Other liabilities

13,896


11,697


9,806


9,488


4,449

Total Liabilities

1,140,955


1,101,059


1,055,728


1,021,098


979,362

Stockholders' Equity:



















Common stock, par value $4 per share, authorized 10,000,000

   shares; issued and outstanding, 8,260,259 shares at December 31,
2019

   including 160,961 unvested shares, 8,260,259 shares at September
30, 2019

   including 160,961 unvested shares, 8,250,259 shares at June 30,
2019

   including 153,586 unvested shares, 8,249,759 at March 31, 2019

   including 153,086 unvested shares, 8,177,978 shares at

   December 31, 2018 including 133,869 unvested shares.

32,397


32,397


32,387


32,387


32,177

Capital surplus

75,117


74,860


74,609


74,353


74,256

Retained earnings

29,097


25,535


21,826


18,395


15,185

Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)

423


425


214


(152)


(367)

Total Stockholders' Equity

137,034


133,217


129,036


124,983


121,251

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,277,989

$

1,234,276

$

1,184,764

$

1,146,081

$

1,100,613

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended


December 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

INTEREST INCOME:



























Interest and fees on loans

$

55,208

$

41,270

$

14,223

$

14,192

$

13,877

$

12,916

$

12,244

Interest on investment securities

2,202


1,470


534


497


615


556


381

Interest on federal funds sold

1,403


1,095


271


412


375


345


457

Total interest income

58,813


43,835


15,028


15,101


14,867


13,817


13,082

INTEREST EXPENSE:



























Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits

998


900


195


275


283


245


269

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

289


251


71


71


74


73


77

Interest on money market deposits

2,379


1,708


489


539


587


763


598

Interest on time deposits

14,196


8,065


3,730


3,900


3,635


2,931


2,784

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank

   advances and other borrowings

549


776


92


76


162


219


188

Interest on subordinated debt

966


966


244


244


241


238


244

Total interest expense

19,377


12,666


4,821


5,105


4,982


4,469


4,160

Net interest income

39,436


31,169


10,207


9,996


9,885


9,348


8,922

Provision for loan losses

1,618


3,126


358


185


750


325


496

Net interest income after provision
    for loan losses

37,818


28,043


9,849


9,811


9,135


9,023


8,426

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



























Deposit account service charges

1,668


1,103


460


392


446


370


311

Bank owned life insurance income

498


427


180


106


106


105


107

Loan swap fee income

989


713


111


407


181


290


713

Net gain on available-for-sale securities

5











5






Net gains on sale of loans

566








303


263






Other fee income

1,136


995


407


228


340


161


331

Total other income

4,862


3,238


1,158


1,436


1,341


926


1,462

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



























Salaries and employee benefits

15,776


11,845


4,179


3,890


3,847


3,860


3,267

Furniture and equipment expenses

1,728


1,859


457


451


435


385


534

Advertising and marketing

906


614


375


235


191


105


146

Occupancy expenses

864


736


221


214


217


213


220

Outside services

863


839


169


306


161


227


164

Administrative expenses

731


575


198


190


176


167


142

Other operating expenses

4,508


3,510


1,104


1,203


1,150


1,051


900

Total other expenses

25,376


19,978


6,703


6,489


6,177


6,008


5,373

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

17,304


11,303


4,304


4,758


4,299


3,941


4,515

Income tax expense

3,354


2,094


742


1,049


868


694


846

NET INCOME

$

13,950

$

9,209

$

3,562

$

3,709

$

3,431

$

3,247

$

3,669

Net income per common share,

   basic and diluted (1)

$

1.69

$

1.38

$

0.43

$

0.45

$

0.42

$

0.39

$

0.45

Weighted average number of shares,

   basic and diluted (1)

8,248,284


6,652,979


8,260,259


8,251,672


8,250,210


8,242,873


8,178,888

(1) Amounts for all periods reflect the effect of the 5% stock dividend on April 30, 2018.

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Percentage Change


$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

Last

3 Mos

Last

12 Mos

LOANS:































Construction and land development
loans

$

272,620


26.2

%

$

207,441


20.7

%

$

183,551


19.8

%

31.4

%

48.5

%

Residential real estate loans

150,848


14.5

%

162,801


16.2

%

149,628


16.2

%

-7.3

%

0.8

%

Commercial real estate loans

421,870


40.5

%

434,735


43.3

%

377,760


40.7

%

-3.0

%

11.7

%

Commercial industrial loans

121,225


11.6

%

115,902


11.5

%

114,221


12.3

%

4.6

%

6.1

%

Consumer loans

75,583


7.2

%

83,013


8.3

%

102,277


11.0

%

-9.0

%

-26.1

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,042,146


99.9

%

$

1,003,892


100.0

%

$

927,437


100.0

%

3.8

%

12.4

%

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(9,584)






(9,370)






(8,831)












Net deferred loan fees

(2,137)






(1,913)






(1,481)












Net Loans

$

1,030,425





$

992,609





$

917,125












DEPOSITS:































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$

252,707


23.6

%

$

218,087


20.5

%

$

211,749


23.0

%

15.9

%

19.3

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits:































Demand deposits

53,707


5.0

%

54,438


5.1

%

60,588


6.6

%

-1.3

%

-11.4

%

Savings and NOW deposits

63,015


5.9

%

63,746


6.0

%

51,371


5.6

%

-1.1

%

22.7

%

Money market accounts

141,337


13.2

%

125,716


11.8

%

138,152


15.0

%

12.4

%

2.3

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or
more

211,935


19.8

%

239,719


22.5

%

111,325


12.1

%

-11.6

%

90.4

%

Certificates of deposit less than
$250,000

349,553


32.5

%

362,858


34.1

%

346,952


37.7

%

-3.7

%

0.7

%

Total Deposits

$

1,072,254


100.0

%

$

1,064,564


100.0

%

$

920,137


100.0

%

0.7

%

16.5

%

BORROWINGS:































Federal Home Loan Bank advances

40,000


73.0

%

10,000


57.5

%

40,000


73.0

%

300.0

%

0.0

%

Subordinated debt

14,805


27.0

%

14,798


42.5

%

14,776


27.0

%

0.0

%

0.2

%

Total Borrowings

$

54,805


100.0

%

$

24,798


100.0

%

$

54,776


100.0

%

121.0

%

0.1

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,127,059





$

1,089,362





$

974,913






3.5

%

15.6

%

































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

654,213


58.1

%

$

655,631


60.2

%

$

586,001


60.1

%

-0.2

%

11.6

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

418,041


37.1

%

408,933


37.5

%

334,136


34.3

%

2.2

%

25.1

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

40,000


3.5

%

10,000


0.9

%

40,000


4.1

%

300.0

%

0.0

%

Subordinated debt (3)

14,805


1.3

%

14,798


1.4

%

14,776


1.5

%

0.0

%

0.2

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,127,059


100.0

%

$

1,089,362


100.0

%

$

974,913


100.0

%

3.5

%

15.6

%

(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts.

(2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.

(3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



For the three months ended December 31, 2019

For the three months ended December 31, 2018


Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

ASSETS:























Interest earning assets:























Loans (1)

$

1,023,614

$

14,223


5.56

%

$

893,352

$

12,244


5.48

%

Investment securities

71,387


534


2.99

%

55,642


381


2.74

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

74,519


271


1.45

%

90,092


457


2.03

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,169,520

$

15,028


5.14

%

$

1,039,086

$

13,082


5.03

%

Other assets

55,251










37,855








Total assets

$

1,224,771









$

1,076,941








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

54,176

$

195


1.44

%

$

58,233

$

269


1.85

%

Money market deposit accounts

134,011


489


1.46

%

130,892


598


1.83

%

Savings and NOW deposits

63,916


71


0.44

%

52,249


77


0.59

%

Time deposits

570,794


3,730


2.61

%

470,738


2,784


2.37

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

822,897

$

4,485


2.18

%

$

712,112

$

3,728


2.09

%

Federal funds and repos purchased

11


-


0.00

%

$

32

$

-


0.00

%

Subordinated debt

14,802


244


6.59

%

14,773


244


6.61

%

FHLB borrowings

15,370


92


2.39

%

30,826


188


2.44

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

853,080

$

4,821


2.26

%

$

757,743

$

4,160


2.19

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

236,396










198,365








Total liabilities

$

1,089,476









$

956,108








Stockholders' Equity

135,295










120,833








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,224,771









$

1,076,941








Interest Rate Spread









2.88

%









2.84

%

Net Interest Income and Margin




$

10,207


3.49

%




$

8,922


3.43

%

(1)  Includes loans classified as non-accrual.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



For the year ended December 31, 2019

For the year ended December 31, 2018


Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

ASSETS:























Interest earning assets:























Loans (1)

$

984,014

$

55,208


5.61

%

$

795,130

$

41,270


5.19

%

Investment securities

71,149


2,202


3.09

%

55,219


1,470


2.66

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

72,643


1,403


1.93

%

63,536


1,095


1.72

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,127,806

$

58,813


5.21

%

$

913,885

$

43,835


4.80

%

Other assets

45,282










35,159








Total assets

$

1,173,088









$

949,044








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

56,675

$

998


1.76

%

$

57,357

$

900


1.57

%

Money market deposit accounts

129,606


2,379


1.84

%

115,846


1,708


1.47

%

Savings and NOW deposits

62,047


289


0.47

%

50,509


251


0.50

%

Time deposits

544,084


14,196


2.61

%

401,259


8,065


2.01

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

792,412

$

17,862


2.25

%

$

624,971

$

10,924


1.75

%

Federal funds and repos purchased

37


1


2.70

%

463


12


2.59

%

Subordinated debt

14,791


966


6.53

%

14,762


966


6.54

%

FHLB borrowings

21,162


548


2.59

%

39,042


764


1.96

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

828,402

$

19,377


2.34

%

$

679,238

$

12,666


1.86

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

215,405










181,098








Total liabilities

$

1,043,807









$

860,336








Stockholders' Equity

129,281










88,708








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,173,088









$

949,044








Interest Rate Spread









2.88

%









2.94

%

Net Interest Income and Margin




$

39,436


3.50

%




$

31,169


3.41

%

(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual.

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)



At or For the Three Months Ended

At or For the Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding (1)














Earnings per share – (basic and diluted)

$

0.43

$

0.45

$

1.69

$

1.38

Tangible book value per share

$

16.59

$

14.83

$

16.59

$

14.83

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

8,260,259


8,178,888

8,251,302


6,652,979

Common shares outstanding at end of period

8,260,259


8,177,978

8,260,259


8,177,978

Performance Ratios














Return on average assets (annualized)

1.16

%

1.36

%

1.19

%

0.97

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

10.53

%

12.15

%

10.79

%

10.38

%

Yield on earning assets (annualized)

5.14

%

5.03

%

5.21

%

4.80

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)

2.26

%

2.19

%

2.34

%

1.86

%

Net interest spread

2.88

%

2.84

%

2.88

%

2.94

%

Net interest margin (annualized)

3.49

%

3.43

%

3.50

%

3.41

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.38

%

0.54

%

0.41

%

0.34

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)

2.19

%

2.00

%

2.16

%

2.11

%

Efficiency ratio

58.98

%

51.75

%

57.28

%

58.07

%

Asset Quality














Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans

0.03

%

0.01

%

0.03

%

0.01

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.21

%

0.00

%

0.21

%

Other real estate owned

$

1,207

$


$

1,207

$


Non-performing assets

$

1,207

$

1,939

$

1,207

$

1,939

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.09

%

0.18

%

0.09

%

0.18

%

Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans

0.92

%

0.95

%

0.92

%

0.95

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets

7.94


4.53

7.94


4.53

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

144

$

1

$

865

$

1

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.06

%

0.00

%

0.09

%

0.00

%

Troubled debt restructurings (total)














Performing in accordance with modified terms

$

1,482

$

1,510

$

1,482

$

1,510

Not performing in accordance with modified terms

$



$

1,939

$



$

1,939

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (2)














Total risk-based capital ratio

13.74

%

13.75

%

13.74

%

13.75

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.91

%

12.90

%

12.91

%

12.90

%

Leverage ratio

12.65

%

12.41

%

12.65

%

12.41

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

12.91

%

12.90

%

12.91

%

12.90

%

Other information














Closing stock price

$

23.00

$

17.06

$

23.00

$

17.06

Tangible equity / tangible assets

10.73

%

11.02

%

10.73

%

11.02

%

Average tangible equity / average tangible assets

11.05

%

11.22

%

11.02

%

9.35

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

126


110

126


110

# Full service branch offices

6


6

6


6

(1) Amounts for all periods presented are adjusted to reflect a 5% stock dividend effective April 30, 2018

(2) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2019 are preliminary.

Contact:
Jeff W. Dick
(703) 481-4567

