MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Earnings

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Jan 21, 2021, 08:00 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported record net income of $15.7 million for 2020, which represents a 10.54% Return on Average Equity (ROAE), a 1.05% Return on Average Assets (ROAA) and $1.85 per share of common stock (basic and diluted).

Net interest income and noninterest income for the year-ended December 31, 2020 increased to $45.9 million and $7.5 million, respectively. Net interest income and noninterest income for the year-ended December 31, 2020 increased 16.5% and 54%, respectively, over the same period in 2019.  The Company realized $2.6 million of the $5.8 million recognized as fee income from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) during the year. 

Total assets were $1.6 billion, an increase of 29% from the previous year-end.  Net loans were $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2020, which included $135 million of the original $173 million in loans related to the PPP (22% were forgiven/repaid during 2020). Asset quality remains strong with non-performing assets and Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) representing only 0.08% of total assets as of December 31, 2020. 

Non-interest-bearing deposits were $371 million, representing 26% of total deposits as of December 31, 2020.  Total deposits as of December 31, 2020 were $1.4 billion, and core deposits represent a healthy 72% of total deposits. 

"The strong year-end results can be attributed to the Bank's breakneck performance in response to the pandemic, both at the start and throughout the entire year," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank.  "The Bank worked with all borrowers in order to assist, where prudent, with providing meaningful liquidity through the Paycheck Protection Plan, the Main Street Lending Program, payment deferrals and/or shifting to interest-only payments for a period." 

With the hospitality industry being most hard-hit, the team worked closely throughout the year with the 14 operating hotels in the Bank's portfolio.  Since April 2020, monthly Smith Travel Research (STR) reports for the portfolio of hotels showed favorable trends for occupancy.  As of January 2021, all previously reported borrowers with payment deferrals are scheduled to be back to making monthly payments.

The Company analyzed the loan portfolio and made a special pandemic provision to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) on June 30, 2020 in the amount of $4.5 million.  That special provision included a $1.76 million loan outstanding for one Commercial & Industrial (C&I) borrower that was immediately and fully impacted by the pandemic, $2.0 million for commercial borrowers with potential liquidity concerns and $760,000 for the indirect auto portfolio.

"At its outset, we didn't have a good sense of the pandemic's potential to affect the U.S. Economy or our market," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. and MainStreet Bank.  "As the year progressed, through a combination of federal programs and regulatory easing, our borrower's collective confidence started to return.  The vaccine approval announcements in December gave confirmation that the end was in sight.  As a result of the significant changes in data and information available, we determined it would be prudent to update our special pandemic loan loss provision."

The Company released $3.15 million from the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses at year-end, as recapped in the table below.

Fourth Quarter Changes to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses

(000's)

Beginning Balance September 30, 2020

$14,345

  + Current Year Recovery (1)

1,498

  - Release of Specific Reserve for Repaid Loan

329

  - Release of Pandemic Provision for indirect loans (2)

500

  - Release of Provision for Loans reclassified as Held for Sale (3)

825

  + Provision for Quarter Growth

186

  - Release of Loss Recovery

1,498

Ending Balance December 31, 2020

$12,877


(1)

The Bank recovered $1.498 million of a loan charged-off earlier in the year.

(2)

The indirect loan portfolio losses for the year were less than previous years, so $500,000 was released from the special pandemic provision for indirect loans.

(3)

The Company reclassified approximately $60 million in investor-owned commercial real estate loans as loans held for sale. The loan sale should take place in the first quarter of 2021 and the Company released the associated provision to the ALLL prior to year-end 2020. 

The $2.0 million that was previously allocated to commercial borrowers remains intact for the pandemic provision to the ALLL as of December 31, 2020.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK:  MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C.  MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution.  The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a full complement of payment solutions for financial technology companies and has a team ready to create a perfect solution for their needs.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate.  MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions.  From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.  

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution.  MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance.  Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties.  The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.

We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made.  In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO
(703) 481-4567

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share data)


December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30,

2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

ASSETS


















Cash and cash equivalents


















Cash and due from banks

$

75,935

$

102,480

$

55,273

$

62,098

$

53,376

Federal funds sold

31,593


25,074


21,081


10,677


11,468

Total cash and cash equivalents

107,528


127,554


76,354


72,775


64,844

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

147,414


118,844


91,823


102,191


92,791

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value

22,520


23,114


23,843


23,878


23,914

Restricted equity securities, at cost

4,616


4,616


5,041


5,041


6,157

Loans held for sale, at carrying value

57,006












Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,877, $14,346, $13,731, $9,898, and $9,584, respectively

1,230,379


1,279,899


1,259,012


1,059,628


1,030,425

Premises and equipment, net

14,289


14,474


14,416


14,666


14,153

Other real estate owned, net

1,180


1,580


1,175


1,207


1,207

Accrued interest and other receivables

9,604


8,579


7,458


4,809


5,420

Bank owned life insurance

25,341


25,157


24,959


24,761


24,562

Other assets

23,288


26,371


24,786


20,786


13,885

Total Assets

$

1,643,165

$

1,630,188

$

1,528,867

$

1,329,742

$

1,277,358

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


















Liabilities:


















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

370,497

$

416,648

$

388,104

$

240,979

$

252,707

Interest bearing DDA deposits

70,307


72,807


18,266


16,846


53,707

Savings and NOW deposits

74,099


69,015


65,876


60,454


63,015

Money market deposits

426,600


348,146


332,246


265,443


141,337

Time deposits

496,743


510,429


537,840


559,489


560,857

Total deposits

1,438,246


1,417,045


1,342,332


1,143,211


1,071,623

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings







10,000


10,000


40,000

Subordinated debt

14,834


14,827


14,819


14,812


14,805

Other liabilities

22,420


25,055


21,546


21,424


13,896

Total Liabilities

1,475,500


1,456,927


1,388,697


1,189,447


1,140,324

Stockholders' Equity:


















Preferred stock, $1 par value - 2,000,000 shares authorized


















Non-cumulative perpetual, 28,750 shares issued and outstanding

27,263


27,527









Common stock, par value $4 per share, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 7,443,842 shares at December 31, 2020 including 161,435 unvested shares, 8,277,837 shares at September 30, 2020 including 162,917 unvested shares, 8,263,941 shares at June 30, 2020 including 155,742 unvested shares, 8,260,231 shares at March 31,2020 including 155,742 unvested shares, 8,260,259 shares at December 31, 2019 including 160,961 unvested shares.

29,130


32,460


32,433


32,418


32,397

Capital surplus

66,116


75,217


74,850


74,482


75,117

Retained earnings

44,179


37,105


31,933


32,567


29,097

Accumulated other comprehensive income

977


952


954


828


423

Total Stockholders' Equity

167,665


173,261


140,170


140,295


137,034

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,643,165

$

1,630,188

$

1,528,867

$

1,329,742

$

1,277,358



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


Year-Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30,
2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

INTEREST INCOME:


























Interest and fees on loans

$

59,634

$

55,208

$

15,933

$

15,083

$

14,399

$

14,220

$

14,223

Interest on investment securities

2,007


2,202


519


491


496


501


534

Interest on federal funds sold

431


1,403


15


12


9


395


271

Total interest income

62,072


58,813


16,467


15,586


14,904


15,116


15,028

INTEREST EXPENSE:


























Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits

317


998


108


56


36


117


195

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

221


289


52


55


50


64


71

Interest on money market deposits

2,162


2,379


418


490


474


778


489

Interest on time deposits

12,322


14,196


2,583


2,841


3,333


3,566


3,730

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

107


549





13


44


50


92

Interest on subordinated debt

966


966


240


245


241


241


244

Total interest expense

16,095


19,377


3,401


3,700


4,178


4,816


4,821

Net interest income

45,977


39,436


13,066


11,886


10,726


10,300


10,207

Provision for loan losses

3,610


1,618


(2,950)


635


5,575


350


358

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

42,367


37,818


16,016


11,251


5,151


9,950


9,849

NON-INTEREST INCOME:


























Deposit account service charges

1,916


1,668


509


487


433


487


460

Bank owned life insurance income

779


498


183


199


198


199


181

Loan swap fee income

3,510


989


833


1,851


423


403


111

Net gain on available-for-sale securities




5















Net gain on sale of loans

33


566





33









Other fee income

1,255


1,136


378


288


264


325


407

Total other income

7,493


4,862


1,903


2,858


1,318


1,414


1,158

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:


























Salaries and employee benefits

17,937


15,776


4,746


4,495


4,263


4,433


4,179

Furniture and equipment expenses

2,128


1,728


601


574


500


454


457

Advertising and marketing

1,003


906


290


266


191


256


375

Occupancy expenses

1,270


864


360


332


311


267


221

Outside services

959


863


263


215


205


276


169

Administrative expenses

674


731


166


167


177


164


198

Other operating expenses

6,329


4,508


1,732


1,589


1,713


1,293


1,104

Total other expenses

30,300


25,376


8,158


7,638


7,360


7,143


6,703

Income before income tax (benefit)

19,560


17,304


9,761


6,471


(891)


4,221


4,304

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,843


3,354


2,051


1,299


(257)


751


742

Net Income (loss)

15,717


13,950


7,710


5,172


(634)


3,470


3,562

Preferred stock dividends

635





635












Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

15,082

$

13,950

$

7,075

$

5,172

$

(634)

$

3,470

$

3,562

Net income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted

$

1.85

$

1.69

$

0.92

$

0.63

$

(0.08)

$

0.42

$

0.43

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted

8,131,334


8,251,302


7,700,470


8,272,570


8,263,370


8,287,317


8,260,259



UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)


December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Percentage Change

$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

Last

3 Mos

Last

12 Mos

LOANS:






























Construction and land development loans

$

324,906


26.0

%

$

325,516


25.0

%

$

272,620


26.2

%

-0.2

%

19.2

%

Residential real estate loans

183,531


14.7

%

157,518


12.1

%

150,848


14.5

%

16.5

%

21.7

%

Commercial real estate loans

466,898


37.4

%

505,201


38.8

%

421,870


40.5

%

-7.6

%

10.7

%

Commercial industrial loans - Other

94,847


7.6

%

88,884


6.8

%

121,225


11.6

%

6.7

%

-21.8

%

Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans

135,180


10.8

%

173,075


13.3

%




0.0

%

-21.9

%

100.0

%

Consumer loans

44,073


3.5

%

51,505


4.0

%

75,583


7.2

%

-14.4

%

-41.7

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,249,435


100.0

%

$

1,301,699


100.0

%

$

1,042,146


100.0

%

-4.0

%

19.9

%

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(12,877)






(14,346)






(9,584)












Net deferred loan fees

(6,179)






(7,454)






(2,137)












Net Loans

$

1,230,379





$

1,279,899





$

1,030,425












DEPOSITS:






























Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$

370,497


25.8

%

416,648


29.4

%

$

252,707


23.6

%

-11.1

%

46.6

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits:






























Demand deposits

70,307


4.9

%

72,807


5.1

%

53,707


5.0

%

-3.4

%

30.9

%

Savings and NOW deposits

74,099


5.2

%

69,015


4.9

%

63,015


5.9

%

7.4

%

17.6

%

Money market accounts

426,600


29.7

%

348,146


24.6

%

141,337


13.2

%

22.5

%

201.8

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more

213,077


14.8

%

211,800


14.9

%

211,935


19.8

%

0.6

%

0.5

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000

283,666


19.6

%

298,629


21.1

%

348,922


32.5

%

-5.0

%

-18.7

%

Total Deposits

$

1,438,246


100.0

%

$

1,417,045


100.0

%

$

1,071,623


100.0

%

1.5

%

34.2

%

BORROWINGS:






























Federal Home Loan Bank advances




0.0

%




0.0

%

40,000


73.0

%

0.0

%

-100.0

%

Subordinated debt

14,834


100.0

%

14,819


100.0

%

14,805


27.0

%

0.1

%

0.2

%

Total Borrowings

$

14,834


100.0

%

$

14,819


100.0

%

$

54,805


100.0

%

0.1

%

-72.9

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,453,080





$

1,431,864





$

1,126,428






1.5

%

29.0

%
































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,046,087


72.0

%

$

1,066,236


74.5

%

$

654,213


58.1

%

-1.9

%

59.9

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

392,159


27.0

%

350,809


24.5

%

417,410


37.1

%

11.8

%

-6.0

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances




0.0

%




0.0

%

40,000


3.5

%

0.0

%

-100.0

%

Subordinated debt (3)

14,834


1.0

%

14,819


1.0

%

14,805


1.3

%

0.1

%

0.2

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,453,080


100.0

%

$

1,431,864


100.0

%

$

1,126,428


100.0

%

1.5

%

29.0

%


(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank



UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)


For the three months ended December 31, 2020

For the three months ended December 31, 2019

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

ASSETS:






















Interest earning assets:






















Loans (1)(2)(3)

$

1,311,726

$

15,933


4.86

%

$

1,023,614

$

14,223


5.56

%

Investment securities

85,084


519


2.44

%

71,387


534


2.99

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

171,933


15


0.03

%

74,519


271


1.45

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,568,743

$

16,467


4.20

%

$

1,169,520

$

15,028


5.14

%

Other assets

71,013










55,251








Total assets

$

1,639,756









$

1,224,771








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:






















Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

71,906

$

108


0.60

%

$

54,176

$

195


1.44

%

Money market deposit accounts

390,645


418


0.43

%

134,011


489


1.46

%

Savings and NOW deposits

70,542


52


0.29

%

63,916


71


0.44

%

Time deposits

509,963


2,583


2.03

%

570,794


3,730


2.61

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,043,056

$

3,161


1.21

%

$

822,897

$

4,485


2.18

%

Federal funds and repos purchased










11






Subordinated debt

14,831


240


6.47

%

14,802


244


6.59

%

FHLB borrowings










15,370


92


2.39

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,057,887

$

3,401


1.29

%

$

853,080

$

4,821


2.26

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

414,581










236,396








Total liabilities

$

1,472,468









$

1,089,476








Stockholders' Equity

167,288










135,295








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,639,756









$

1,224,771








Interest Rate Spread








2.91

%









2.88

%

Net Interest Income



$

13,066









$

10,207




Net Interest Margin








3.33

%









3.49

%

Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)








3.21

%









3.49

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Includes average PPP balances of $157.8 million and related interest income of approximately $394,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020

(3)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures



UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)


For the year ended December 31, 2020

For the year ended December 31, 2019

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

ASSETS:






















Interest earning assets:






















Loans (1)(2)(3)

$

1,219,525

$

59,634


4.89

%

$

984,014

$

55,208


5.61

%

Investment securities

76,414


2,007


2.63

%

71,149


2,202


3.09

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

135,688


431


0.32

%

72,643


1,403


1.93

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,431,627

$

62,072


4.34

%

$

1,127,806

$

58,813


5.21

%

Other assets

66,561










45,282








Total assets

$

1,498,188









$

1,173,088








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:






















Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

37,431

$

317


0.85

%

$

56,675

$

998


1.76

%

Money market deposit accounts

314,398


2,162


0.69

%

129,606


2,379


1.84

%

Savings and NOW deposits

66,028


221


0.33

%

62,047


289


0.47

%

Time deposits

535,116


12,322


2.30

%

544,084


14,196


2.61

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

952,973

$

15,022


1.58

%

$

792,412

$

17,862


2.25

%

Federal funds and repos purchased










37


1


2.70

%

Subordinated debt

14,820


966


6.52

%

14,791


966


6.53

%

FHLB borrowings

6,189


107


1.73

%

21,162


548


2.59

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

973,982

$

16,095


1.65

%

$

828,402

$

19,377


2.34

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

375,046










215,405








Total liabilities

$

1,349,028









$

1,043,807








Stockholders' Equity

149,160










129,281








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,498,188









$

1,173,088








Interest Rate Spread








2.69

%









2.88

%

Net Interest Income



$

45,977









$

39,436




Net Interest Margin








3.21

%









3.50

%

Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)








3.21

%









3.50

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Includes average PPP balances of $116.7 million and related interest income of approximately $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020

(3)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures



UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)


At or For the Three Months Ended

At or For the Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding













Earnings (losses) per common share (basic and diluted)

$

0.92

$

0.43

$

1.85

$

1.69

Book value per common share

$

18.86

$

16.59

$

18.86

$

16.59

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,700,470


8,260,259

8,131,334


8,251,302

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,443,842


8,260,259

7,443,842


8,260,259

Performance Ratios













Return on average assets (annualized)

1.88

%

1.16

%

1.05

%

1.19

%

Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)

1.61

%

1.16

%

0.87

%

1.19

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

18.44

%

10.53

%

10.54

%

10.79

%

Yield on earning assets (annualized)

4.20

%

5.14

%

4.34

%

5.21

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)

1.29

%

2.26

%

1.65

%

2.34

%

Net interest spread

2.91

%

2.88

%

2.69

%

2.88

%

Net interest margin (annualized)

3.33

%

3.49

%

3.21

%

3.50

%

Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)

3.21

%

3.49

%

3.21

%

3.50

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.46

%

0.38

%

0.50

%

0.41

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)

1.99

%

2.19

%

2.02

%

2.16

%

Efficiency ratio(3)

54.50

%

58.98

%

56.67

%

57.28

%

Asset Quality













Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans

0.01

%

0.03

%

0.01

%

0.03

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

Other real estate owned

$

1,180

$

1,207

$

1,180

$

1,207

Non-performing assets

$

1,330

$

1,207

$

1,330

$

1,207

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.08

%

0.09

%

0.08

%

0.09

%

Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)

0.09

%

0.09

%

0.09

%

0.09

%

Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans

1.03

%

0.92

%

1.03

%

0.92

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)

1.16

%

0.92

%

1.16

%

0.92

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets

9.68


7.94

9.68


7.94

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(1,480)

$

144

$

317

$

865

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)

-0.45

%

0.06

%

0.03

%

0.09

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)

-0.52

%

0.06

%

0.03

%

0.09

%

Troubled debt restructurings (total)













Performing in accordance with modified terms

$



$

1,482

$



$

1,482

Not performing in accordance with modified terms

$



$


$



$


Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)













Total risk-based capital ratio

12.13

%

13.74

%

12.13

%

13.74

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.00

%

12.91

%

11.00

%

12.91

%

Leverage ratio

10.78

%

12.65

%

10.78

%

12.65

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

11.00

%

12.91

%

11.00

%

12.91

%

Other information













Closing stock price

$

16.91

$

23.00

$

16.91

$

23.00

Equity / assets

10.20

%

10.73

%

10.20

%

10.73

%

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)

11.12

%

10.73

%

11.12

%

10.73

%

Average equity / average assets

10.20

%

11.05

%

9.96

%

11.05

%

Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)

11.29

%

11.05

%

10.80

%

11.05

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

126


126

126


126

# Full service branch offices

7


6

7


6


(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2020 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income




Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands)


For the three months ended
December 31,

For the year ended December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact














Loans held for investment (GAAP)

$

1,249,435

$

1,042,146

$

1,249,435

$

1,042,146

Less: PPP loans

135,180





135,180



Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$

1,114,255

$

1,042,146

$

1,114,255

$

1,042,146
















Average loans held for investment (GAAP)

$

1,311,726

$

1,023,614

$

1,219,525

$

984,014

Less: Average PPP loans

157,787





116,690



Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$

1,153,939

$

1,023,614

$

1,102,835


984,014







For the three months ended
December 31,

For the year ended December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Net interest margin adjustment














Net interest income (GAAP)

$

13,066

$

10,207

$

45,977

$

39,436

Less: PPP fees recognized

1,363





2,598



Less: PPP interest income earned

394





1,167



Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)

11,309


10,207


42,212


39,436
















Average interest earning assets (GAAP)

1,568,743


1,169,520


1,431,627


1,127,806

Less: average PPP loans

157,787





116,690



Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1,410,956


1,169,520


1,314,937


1,127,806
















Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.33

%

3.49

%

3.21

%

3.50

%

Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

3.21

%

3.49

%

3.21

%

3.50

%



For the three months ended
December 31,

For the year ended December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Total asset adjustment














Total assets (GAAP)

$

1,643,165

$

1,277,358

$

1,643,165

$

1,277,358

Less: PPP loans

135,180





135,180



Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,507,985


1,277,358


1,507,985


1,277,358

Total equity (GAAP)

167,665


137,034


167,665


137,034

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

11.12

%

10.73

%

11.12

%

10.73

%
















Average asset adjustment














Average assets (GAAP)

1,639,756


1,224,771


1,498,188


1,173,088

Less: average PPP loans

157,787





116,690



Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans

1,481,969


1,224,771


1,381,498


1,173,088

Total average equity (GAAP)

167,288


135,295


149,160


129,281

Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-GAAP)

11.29

%

11.05

%

10.80

%

11.02

%



For the three months ended
December 31,

For the year ended December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Return on Average Assets, adjusted














Net income (GAAP)

$

7,710

$

3,562

$

15,717

$

13,950

Less: PPP fees recognized

1,363





2,598



Less: PPP interest income

394





1,167



Net income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)

5,953


3,562


11,952


13,950

Average total assets

1,639,756


1,224,771


1,498,188


1,173,088

Less: average PPP loans

157,787





116,690



Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1,481,969


1,224,771


1,381,498


1,173,088

Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1.61

%

1.16

%

0.87

%

1.19

%



For the three months ended
December 31,

For the year ended December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted














Total nonperforming assets (GAAP)

$

1,330

$

1,207

$

1,330

$

1,207

Total assets (GAAP)

1,643,165


1,277,989


1,643,165


1,277,989

Less: PPP loans

135,180





135,180



Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,507,985


1,277,989


1,507,985


1,277,989

Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.09

%

0.09

%

0.09

%

0.09

%



For the three months ended
December 31,

For the year ended December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Allowance for loan losses, adjusted














Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)

$

12,877

$

9,584

$

12,877

$

9,584

Total gross loans (GAAP)

1,306,441


1,042,146


1,306,441


1,042,146

Less: PPP loans

135,180





135,180



Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,171,261


1,042,146


1,171,261


1,042,146

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1.10

%

0.92

%

1.10

%

0.92

%



For the three months ended
December 31,

For the year ended December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted













Total net charge-offs (GAAP)

$

(1,480)


144

$

317

$

865

Total average gross loans (GAAP)

1,307,267


1,024,602


1,216,699


984,446

Less: average PPP loans

157,787





116,690


Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,149,480


1,024,602


1,100,009


984,446

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized) (non-GAAP)

-0.52

%

0.06

%

0.03

%

0.09

