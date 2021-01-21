MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Earnings

Net interest income and noninterest income for the year-ended December 31, 2020 increased to $45.9 million and $7.5 million, respectively. Net interest income and noninterest income for the year-ended December 31, 2020 increased 16.5% and 54%, respectively, over the same period in 2019. The Company realized $2.6 million of the $5.8 million recognized as fee income from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) during the year.

The strong year-end results can be attributed to the Bank's breakneck performance in response to the pandemic

Total assets were $1.6 billion, an increase of 29% from the previous year-end. Net loans were $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2020, which included $135 million of the original $173 million in loans related to the PPP (22% were forgiven/repaid during 2020). Asset quality remains strong with non-performing assets and Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) representing only 0.08% of total assets as of December 31, 2020.

Non-interest-bearing deposits were $371 million, representing 26% of total deposits as of December 31, 2020. Total deposits as of December 31, 2020 were $1.4 billion, and core deposits represent a healthy 72% of total deposits.

"The strong year-end results can be attributed to the Bank's breakneck performance in response to the pandemic, both at the start and throughout the entire year," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "The Bank worked with all borrowers in order to assist, where prudent, with providing meaningful liquidity through the Paycheck Protection Plan, the Main Street Lending Program, payment deferrals and/or shifting to interest-only payments for a period."

With the hospitality industry being most hard-hit, the team worked closely throughout the year with the 14 operating hotels in the Bank's portfolio. Since April 2020, monthly Smith Travel Research (STR) reports for the portfolio of hotels showed favorable trends for occupancy. As of January 2021, all previously reported borrowers with payment deferrals are scheduled to be back to making monthly payments.

The Company analyzed the loan portfolio and made a special pandemic provision to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) on June 30, 2020 in the amount of $4.5 million. That special provision included a $1.76 million loan outstanding for one Commercial & Industrial (C&I) borrower that was immediately and fully impacted by the pandemic, $2.0 million for commercial borrowers with potential liquidity concerns and $760,000 for the indirect auto portfolio.

"At its outset, we didn't have a good sense of the pandemic's potential to affect the U.S. Economy or our market," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "As the year progressed, through a combination of federal programs and regulatory easing, our borrower's collective confidence started to return. The vaccine approval announcements in December gave confirmation that the end was in sight. As a result of the significant changes in data and information available, we determined it would be prudent to update our special pandemic loan loss provision."

The Company released $3.15 million from the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses at year-end, as recapped in the table below.

Fourth Quarter Changes to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (000's) Beginning Balance September 30, 2020 $14,345 + Current Year Recovery (1) 1,498 - Release of Specific Reserve for Repaid Loan 329 - Release of Pandemic Provision for indirect loans (2) 500 - Release of Provision for Loans reclassified as Held for Sale (3) 825 + Provision for Quarter Growth 186 - Release of Loss Recovery 1,498 Ending Balance December 31, 2020 $12,877





(1) The Bank recovered $1.498 million of a loan charged-off earlier in the year. (2) The indirect loan portfolio losses for the year were less than previous years, so $500,000 was released from the special pandemic provision for indirect loans. (3) The Company reclassified approximately $60 million in investor-owned commercial real estate loans as loans held for sale. The loan sale should take place in the first quarter of 2021 and the Company released the associated provision to the ALLL prior to year-end 2020.

The $2.0 million that was previously allocated to commercial borrowers remains intact for the pandemic provision to the ALLL as of December 31, 2020.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a full complement of payment solutions for financial technology companies and has a team ready to create a perfect solution for their needs.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.

We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO

(703) 481-4567



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands, except share data)



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



June 30, 2020



March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

ASSETS





































Cash and cash equivalents





































Cash and due from banks $ 75,935



$ 102,480



$ 55,273



$ 62,098



$ 53,376

Federal funds sold

31,593





25,074





21,081





10,677





11,468

Total cash and cash equivalents

107,528





127,554





76,354





72,775





64,844

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

147,414





118,844





91,823





102,191





92,791

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value

22,520





23,114





23,843





23,878





23,914

Restricted equity securities, at cost

4,616





4,616





5,041





5,041





6,157

Loans held for sale, at carrying value

57,006





—





—





—





—

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,877, $14,346, $13,731, $9,898, and $9,584, respectively

1,230,379





1,279,899





1,259,012





1,059,628





1,030,425

Premises and equipment, net

14,289





14,474





14,416





14,666





14,153

Other real estate owned, net

1,180





1,580





1,175





1,207





1,207

Accrued interest and other receivables

9,604





8,579





7,458





4,809





5,420

Bank owned life insurance

25,341





25,157





24,959





24,761





24,562

Other assets

23,288





26,371





24,786





20,786





13,885

Total Assets $ 1,643,165



$ 1,630,188



$ 1,528,867



$ 1,329,742



$ 1,277,358

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





































Liabilities:





































Non-interest bearing deposits $ 370,497



$ 416,648



$ 388,104



$ 240,979



$ 252,707

Interest bearing DDA deposits

70,307





72,807





18,266





16,846





53,707

Savings and NOW deposits

74,099





69,015





65,876





60,454





63,015

Money market deposits

426,600





348,146





332,246





265,443





141,337

Time deposits

496,743





510,429





537,840





559,489





560,857

Total deposits

1,438,246





1,417,045





1,342,332





1,143,211





1,071,623

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

—





—





10,000





10,000





40,000

Subordinated debt

14,834





14,827





14,819





14,812





14,805

Other liabilities

22,420





25,055





21,546





21,424





13,896

Total Liabilities

1,475,500





1,456,927





1,388,697





1,189,447





1,140,324

Stockholders' Equity:





































Preferred stock, $1 par value - 2,000,000 shares authorized





































Non-cumulative perpetual, 28,750 shares issued and outstanding

27,263





27,527





—





—





—

Common stock, par value $4 per share, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 7,443,842 shares at December 31, 2020 including 161,435 unvested shares, 8,277,837 shares at September 30, 2020 including 162,917 unvested shares, 8,263,941 shares at June 30, 2020 including 155,742 unvested shares, 8,260,231 shares at March 31,2020 including 155,742 unvested shares, 8,260,259 shares at December 31, 2019 including 160,961 unvested shares.

29,130





32,460





32,433





32,418





32,397

Capital surplus

66,116





75,217





74,850





74,482





75,117

Retained earnings

44,179





37,105





31,933





32,567





29,097

Accumulated other comprehensive income

977





952





954





828





423

Total Stockholders' Equity

167,665





173,261





140,170





140,295





137,034

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,643,165



$ 1,630,188



$ 1,528,867



$ 1,329,742



$ 1,277,358









UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-Ended



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



June 30,

2020



March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

INTEREST INCOME:





















































Interest and fees on loans $ 59,634



$ 55,208



$ 15,933



$ 15,083



$ 14,399



$ 14,220



$ 14,223

Interest on investment securities

2,007





2,202





519





491





496





501





534

Interest on federal funds sold

431





1,403





15





12





9





395





271

Total interest income

62,072





58,813





16,467





15,586





14,904





15,116





15,028

INTEREST EXPENSE:





















































Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits

317





998





108





56





36





117





195

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

221





289





52





55





50





64





71

Interest on money market deposits

2,162





2,379





418





490





474





778





489

Interest on time deposits

12,322





14,196





2,583





2,841





3,333





3,566





3,730

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

107





549





—





13





44





50





92

Interest on subordinated debt

966





966





240





245





241





241





244

Total interest expense

16,095





19,377





3,401





3,700





4,178





4,816





4,821

Net interest income

45,977





39,436





13,066





11,886





10,726





10,300





10,207

Provision for loan losses

3,610





1,618





(2,950)





635





5,575





350





358

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

42,367





37,818





16,016





11,251





5,151





9,950





9,849

NON-INTEREST INCOME:





















































Deposit account service charges

1,916





1,668





509





487





433





487





460

Bank owned life insurance income

779





498





183





199





198





199





181

Loan swap fee income

3,510





989





833





1,851





423





403





111

Net gain on available-for-sale securities

—





5





—





—





—





—





—

Net gain on sale of loans

33





566





—





33





—





—





—

Other fee income

1,255





1,136





378





288





264





325





407

Total other income

7,493





4,862





1,903





2,858





1,318





1,414





1,158

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:





















































Salaries and employee benefits

17,937





15,776





4,746





4,495





4,263





4,433





4,179

Furniture and equipment expenses

2,128





1,728





601





574





500





454





457

Advertising and marketing

1,003





906





290





266





191





256





375

Occupancy expenses

1,270





864





360





332





311





267





221

Outside services

959





863





263





215





205





276





169

Administrative expenses

674





731





166





167





177





164





198

Other operating expenses

6,329





4,508





1,732





1,589





1,713





1,293





1,104

Total other expenses

30,300





25,376





8,158





7,638





7,360





7,143





6,703

Income before income tax (benefit)

19,560





17,304





9,761





6,471





(891)





4,221





4,304

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,843





3,354





2,051





1,299





(257)





751





742

Net Income (loss)

15,717





13,950





7,710





5,172





(634)





3,470





3,562

Preferred stock dividends

635





—





635





—





—





—





—

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

15,082



$ 13,950



$ 7,075



$ 5,172



$ (634)



$ 3,470



$ 3,562

Net income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted $ 1.85



$ 1.69



$ 0.92



$ 0.63



$ (0.08)



$ 0.42



$ 0.43

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted

8,131,334





8,251,302





7,700,470





8,272,570





8,263,370





8,287,317





8,260,259









UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands)



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019



Percentage Change



$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



Last 3 Mos



Last 12 Mos

LOANS:





























































Construction and land development loans $ 324,906





26.0 %

$ 325,516





25.0 %

$ 272,620





26.2 %



-0.2 %



19.2 % Residential real estate loans

183,531





14.7 %



157,518





12.1 %



150,848





14.5 %



16.5 %



21.7 % Commercial real estate loans

466,898





37.4 %



505,201





38.8 %



421,870





40.5 %



-7.6 %



10.7 % Commercial industrial loans - Other

94,847





7.6 %



88,884





6.8 %



121,225





11.6 %



6.7 %



-21.8 % Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans

135,180





10.8 %



173,075





13.3 %



—





0.0 %



-21.9 %



100.0 % Consumer loans

44,073





3.5 %



51,505





4.0 %



75,583





7.2 %



-14.4 %



-41.7 % Total Gross Loans $ 1,249,435





100.0 %

$ 1,301,699





100.0 %

$ 1,042,146





100.0 %



-4.0 %



19.9 % Less: Allowance for loan losses

(12,877)













(14,346)













(9,584)

























Net deferred loan fees

(6,179)













(7,454)













(2,137)

























Net Loans $ 1,230,379











$ 1,279,899











$ 1,030,425

























DEPOSITS:





























































Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 370,497





25.8 %



416,648





29.4 %

$ 252,707





23.6 %



-11.1 %



46.6 % Interest-bearing demand deposits:





























































Demand deposits

70,307





4.9 %



72,807





5.1 %



53,707





5.0 %



-3.4 %



30.9 % Savings and NOW deposits

74,099





5.2 %



69,015





4.9 %



63,015





5.9 %



7.4 %



17.6 % Money market accounts

426,600





29.7 %



348,146





24.6 %



141,337





13.2 %



22.5 %



201.8 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more

213,077





14.8 %



211,800





14.9 %



211,935





19.8 %



0.6 %



0.5 % Certificates of deposit less than $250,000

283,666





19.6 %



298,629





21.1 %



348,922





32.5 %



-5.0 %



-18.7 % Total Deposits $ 1,438,246





100.0 %

$ 1,417,045





100.0 %

$ 1,071,623





100.0 %



1.5 %



34.2 % BORROWINGS:





























































Federal Home Loan Bank advances

—





0.0 %



—





0.0 %



40,000





73.0 %



0.0 %



-100.0 % Subordinated debt

14,834





100.0 %



14,819





100.0 %



14,805





27.0 %



0.1 %



0.2 % Total Borrowings $ 14,834





100.0 %

$ 14,819





100.0 %

$ 54,805





100.0 %



0.1 %



-72.9 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 1,453,080











$ 1,431,864











$ 1,126,428













1.5 %



29.0 %































































Core customer funding sources (1) $ 1,046,087





72.0 %

$ 1,066,236





74.5 %

$ 654,213





58.1 %



-1.9 %



59.9 % Brokered and listing service sources (2)

392,159





27.0 %



350,809





24.5 %



417,410





37.1 %



11.8 %



-6.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances

—





0.0 %



—





0.0 %



40,000





3.5 %



0.0 %



-100.0 % Subordinated debt (3)

14,834





1.0 %



14,819





1.0 %



14,805





1.3 %



0.1 %



0.2 % Total Funding Sources $ 1,453,080





100.0 %

$ 1,431,864





100.0 %

$ 1,126,428





100.0 %



1.5 %



29.0 %





(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank







UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)



For the three months ended December 31, 2020



For the three months ended December 31, 2019



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)

ASSETS:













































Interest earning assets:













































Loans (1)(2)(3) $ 1,311,726



$ 15,933





4.86 %

$ 1,023,614



$ 14,223





5.56 % Investment securities

85,084





519





2.44 %



71,387





534





2.99 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

171,933





15





0.03 %



74,519





271





1.45 % Total interest earning assets $ 1,568,743



$ 16,467





4.20 %

$ 1,169,520



$ 15,028





5.14 % Other assets

71,013





















55,251

















Total assets $ 1,639,756



















$ 1,224,771

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing liabilities:













































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 71,906



$ 108





0.60 %

$ 54,176



$ 195





1.44 % Money market deposit accounts

390,645





418





0.43 %



134,011





489





1.46 % Savings and NOW deposits

70,542





52





0.29 %



63,916





71





0.44 % Time deposits

509,963





2,583





2.03 %



570,794





3,730





2.61 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 1,043,056



$ 3,161





1.21 %

$ 822,897



$ 4,485





2.18 % Federal funds and repos purchased

—





—





—





11





—





—

Subordinated debt

14,831





240





6.47 %



14,802





244





6.59 % FHLB borrowings

—





—





—





15,370





92





2.39 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,057,887



$ 3,401





1.29 %

$ 853,080



$ 4,821





2.26 % Demand deposits and other liabilities

414,581





















236,396

















Total liabilities $ 1,472,468



















$ 1,089,476

















Stockholders' Equity

167,288





















135,295

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,639,756



















$ 1,224,771

















Interest Rate Spread

















2.91 %



















2.88 % Net Interest Income







$ 13,066



















$ 10,207









Net Interest Margin

















3.33 %



















3.49 % Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)

















3.21 %



















3.49 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Includes average PPP balances of $157.8 million and related interest income of approximately $394,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 (3) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures







UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)



For the year ended December 31, 2020



For the year ended December 31, 2019



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)

ASSETS:













































Interest earning assets:













































Loans (1)(2)(3) $ 1,219,525



$ 59,634





4.89 %

$ 984,014



$ 55,208





5.61 % Investment securities

76,414





2,007





2.63 %



71,149





2,202





3.09 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

135,688





431





0.32 %



72,643





1,403





1.93 % Total interest earning assets $ 1,431,627



$ 62,072





4.34 %

$ 1,127,806



$ 58,813





5.21 % Other assets

66,561





















45,282

















Total assets $ 1,498,188



















$ 1,173,088

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing liabilities:













































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 37,431



$ 317





0.85 %

$ 56,675



$ 998





1.76 % Money market deposit accounts

314,398





2,162





0.69 %



129,606





2,379





1.84 % Savings and NOW deposits

66,028





221





0.33 %



62,047





289





0.47 % Time deposits

535,116





12,322





2.30 %



544,084





14,196





2.61 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 952,973



$ 15,022





1.58 %

$ 792,412



$ 17,862





2.25 % Federal funds and repos purchased

—





—





—





37





1





2.70 % Subordinated debt

14,820





966





6.52 %



14,791





966





6.53 % FHLB borrowings

6,189





107





1.73 %



21,162





548





2.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 973,982



$ 16,095





1.65 %

$ 828,402



$ 19,377





2.34 % Demand deposits and other liabilities

375,046





















215,405

















Total liabilities $ 1,349,028



















$ 1,043,807

















Stockholders' Equity

149,160





















129,281

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,498,188



















$ 1,173,088

















Interest Rate Spread

















2.69 %



















2.88 % Net Interest Income







$ 45,977



















$ 39,436









Net Interest Margin

















3.21 %



















3.50 % Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)

















3.21 %



















3.50 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Includes average PPP balances of $116.7 million and related interest income of approximately $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 (3) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures







UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except per share data)



At or For the Three Months Ended

At or For the Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020



2019

2020



2019

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding



























Earnings (losses) per common share (basic and diluted) $ 0.92



$ 0.43

$ 1.85



$ 1.69

Book value per common share $ 18.86



$ 16.59

$ 18.86



$ 16.59

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,700,470





8,260,259



8,131,334





8,251,302

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,443,842





8,260,259



7,443,842





8,260,259

Performance Ratios



























Return on average assets (annualized)

1.88 %



1.16 %

1.05 %



1.19 % Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)

1.61 %



1.16 %

0.87 %



1.19 % Return on average equity (annualized)

18.44 %



10.53 %

10.54 %



10.79 % Yield on earning assets (annualized)

4.20 %



5.14 %

4.34 %



5.21 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)

1.29 %



2.26 %

1.65 %



2.34 % Net interest spread

2.91 %



2.88 %

2.69 %



2.88 % Net interest margin (annualized)

3.33 %



3.49 %

3.21 %



3.50 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)

3.21 %



3.49 %

3.21 %



3.50 % Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.46 %



0.38 %

0.50 %



0.41 % Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)

1.99 %



2.19 %

2.02 %



2.16 % Efficiency ratio(3)

54.50 %



58.98 %

56.67 %



57.28 % Asset Quality



























Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans

0.01 %



0.03 %

0.01 %



0.03 % Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans

0.00 %



0.00 %

0.00 %



0.00 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

0.01 %



0.00 %

0.01 %



0.00 % Other real estate owned $ 1,180



$ 1,207

$ 1,180



$ 1,207

Non-performing assets $ 1,330



$ 1,207

$ 1,330



$ 1,207

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.08 %



0.09 %

0.08 %



0.09 % Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)

0.09 %



0.09 %

0.09 %



0.09 % Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans

1.03 %



0.92 %

1.03 %



0.92 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)

1.16 %



0.92 %

1.16 %



0.92 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets

9.68





7.94



9.68





7.94

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (1,480)



$ 144

$ 317



$ 865

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)

-0.45 %



0.06 %

0.03 %



0.09 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)

-0.52 %



0.06 %

0.03 %



0.09 % Troubled debt restructurings (total)



























Performing in accordance with modified terms $ —



$ 1,482

$ —



$ 1,482

Not performing in accordance with modified terms $ —



$ —

$ —



$ —

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)



























Total risk-based capital ratio

12.13 %



13.74 %

12.13 %



13.74 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.00 %



12.91 %

11.00 %



12.91 % Leverage ratio

10.78 %



12.65 %

10.78 %



12.65 % Common equity tier 1 ratio

11.00 %



12.91 %

11.00 %



12.91 % Other information



























Closing stock price $ 16.91



$ 23.00

$ 16.91



$ 23.00

Equity / assets

10.20 %



10.73 %

10.20 %



10.73 % Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)

11.12 %



10.73 %

11.12 %



10.73 % Average equity / average assets

10.20 %



11.05 %

9.96 %



11.05 % Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)

11.29 %



11.05 %

10.80 %



11.05 % Number of full time equivalent employees

126





126



126





126

# Full service branch offices

7





6



7





6







(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2020 are preliminary (2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income







Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands)



For the three months ended

December 31,



For the year ended December 31,





2020





2019





2020





2019

Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact





























Loans held for investment (GAAP) $ 1,249,435



$ 1,042,146



$ 1,249,435



$ 1,042,146

Less: PPP loans

135,180





—





135,180





—

Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) $ 1,114,255



$ 1,042,146



$ 1,114,255



$ 1,042,146

































Average loans held for investment (GAAP) $ 1,311,726



$ 1,023,614



$ 1,219,525



$ 984,014

Less: Average PPP loans

157,787





—





116,690





—

Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) $ 1,153,939



$ 1,023,614



$ 1,102,835





984,014















For the three months ended

December 31,



For the year ended December 31,





2020





2019





2020





2019

Net interest margin adjustment





























Net interest income (GAAP) $ 13,066



$ 10,207



$ 45,977



$ 39,436

Less: PPP fees recognized

1,363





—





2,598





—

Less: PPP interest income earned

394





—





1,167





—

Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)

11,309





10,207





42,212





39,436

































Average interest earning assets (GAAP)

1,568,743





1,169,520





1,431,627





1,127,806

Less: average PPP loans

157,787





—





116,690





—

Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1,410,956





1,169,520





1,314,937





1,127,806

































Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.33 %



3.49 %



3.21 %



3.50 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

3.21 %



3.49 %



3.21 %



3.50 %





For the three months ended

December 31,



For the year ended December 31,





2020





2019





2020





2019

Total asset adjustment





























Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,643,165



$ 1,277,358



$ 1,643,165



$ 1,277,358

Less: PPP loans

135,180





—





135,180





—

Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,507,985





1,277,358





1,507,985





1,277,358

Total equity (GAAP)

167,665





137,034





167,665





137,034

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

11.12 %



10.73 %



11.12 %



10.73 %































Average asset adjustment





























Average assets (GAAP)

1,639,756





1,224,771





1,498,188





1,173,088

Less: average PPP loans

157,787





—





116,690





—

Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans

1,481,969





1,224,771





1,381,498





1,173,088

Total average equity (GAAP)

167,288





135,295





149,160





129,281

Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-GAAP)

11.29 %



11.05 %



10.80 %



11.02 %





For the three months ended

December 31,



For the year ended December 31,





2020





2019





2020





2019

Return on Average Assets, adjusted





























Net income (GAAP) $ 7,710



$ 3,562



$ 15,717



$ 13,950

Less: PPP fees recognized

1,363





—





2,598





—

Less: PPP interest income

394





—





1,167





—

Net income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)

5,953





3,562





11,952





13,950

Average total assets

1,639,756





1,224,771





1,498,188





1,173,088

Less: average PPP loans

157,787





—





116,690





—

Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1,481,969





1,224,771





1,381,498





1,173,088

Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1.61 %



1.16 %



0.87 %



1.19 %





For the three months ended

December 31,



For the year ended December 31,





2020





2019





2020





2019

Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted





























Total nonperforming assets (GAAP) $ 1,330



$ 1,207



$ 1,330



$ 1,207

Total assets (GAAP)

1,643,165





1,277,989





1,643,165





1,277,989

Less: PPP loans

135,180





—





135,180





—

Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,507,985





1,277,989





1,507,985





1,277,989

Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.09 %



0.09 %



0.09 %



0.09 %





For the three months ended

December 31,



For the year ended December 31,





2020





2019





2020





2019

Allowance for loan losses, adjusted





























Allowance for loan losses (GAAP) $ 12,877



$ 9,584



$ 12,877



$ 9,584

Total gross loans (GAAP)

1,306,441





1,042,146





1,306,441





1,042,146

Less: PPP loans

135,180





—





135,180





—

Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,171,261





1,042,146





1,171,261





1,042,146

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1.10 %



0.92 %



1.10 %



0.92 %





For the three months ended

December 31,



For the year ended December 31,



2020





2019





2020





2019 Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted



























Total net charge-offs (GAAP) $ (1,480)





144



$ 317



$ 865 Total average gross loans (GAAP)

1,307,267





1,024,602





1,216,699





984,446 Less: average PPP loans

157,787





—





116,690





— Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,149,480





1,024,602





1,100,009





984,446 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized) (non-GAAP)

-0.52 %



0.06 %



0.03 %



0.09

