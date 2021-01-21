MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Earnings
Jan 21, 2021, 08:00 ET
FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported record net income of $15.7 million for 2020, which represents a 10.54% Return on Average Equity (ROAE), a 1.05% Return on Average Assets (ROAA) and $1.85 per share of common stock (basic and diluted).
Net interest income and noninterest income for the year-ended December 31, 2020 increased to $45.9 million and $7.5 million, respectively. Net interest income and noninterest income for the year-ended December 31, 2020 increased 16.5% and 54%, respectively, over the same period in 2019. The Company realized $2.6 million of the $5.8 million recognized as fee income from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) during the year.
Total assets were $1.6 billion, an increase of 29% from the previous year-end. Net loans were $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2020, which included $135 million of the original $173 million in loans related to the PPP (22% were forgiven/repaid during 2020). Asset quality remains strong with non-performing assets and Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) representing only 0.08% of total assets as of December 31, 2020.
Non-interest-bearing deposits were $371 million, representing 26% of total deposits as of December 31, 2020. Total deposits as of December 31, 2020 were $1.4 billion, and core deposits represent a healthy 72% of total deposits.
"The strong year-end results can be attributed to the Bank's breakneck performance in response to the pandemic, both at the start and throughout the entire year," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "The Bank worked with all borrowers in order to assist, where prudent, with providing meaningful liquidity through the Paycheck Protection Plan, the Main Street Lending Program, payment deferrals and/or shifting to interest-only payments for a period."
With the hospitality industry being most hard-hit, the team worked closely throughout the year with the 14 operating hotels in the Bank's portfolio. Since April 2020, monthly Smith Travel Research (STR) reports for the portfolio of hotels showed favorable trends for occupancy. As of January 2021, all previously reported borrowers with payment deferrals are scheduled to be back to making monthly payments.
The Company analyzed the loan portfolio and made a special pandemic provision to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) on June 30, 2020 in the amount of $4.5 million. That special provision included a $1.76 million loan outstanding for one Commercial & Industrial (C&I) borrower that was immediately and fully impacted by the pandemic, $2.0 million for commercial borrowers with potential liquidity concerns and $760,000 for the indirect auto portfolio.
"At its outset, we didn't have a good sense of the pandemic's potential to affect the U.S. Economy or our market," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "As the year progressed, through a combination of federal programs and regulatory easing, our borrower's collective confidence started to return. The vaccine approval announcements in December gave confirmation that the end was in sight. As a result of the significant changes in data and information available, we determined it would be prudent to update our special pandemic loan loss provision."
The Company released $3.15 million from the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses at year-end, as recapped in the table below.
|
Fourth Quarter Changes to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses
|
(000's)
|
Beginning Balance September 30, 2020
|
$14,345
|
+ Current Year Recovery (1)
|
1,498
|
- Release of Specific Reserve for Repaid Loan
|
329
|
- Release of Pandemic Provision for indirect loans (2)
|
500
|
- Release of Provision for Loans reclassified as Held for Sale (3)
|
825
|
+ Provision for Quarter Growth
|
186
|
- Release of Loss Recovery
|
1,498
|
Ending Balance December 31, 2020
|
$12,877
|
(1)
|
The Bank recovered $1.498 million of a loan charged-off earlier in the year.
|
(2)
|
The indirect loan portfolio losses for the year were less than previous years, so $500,000 was released from the special pandemic provision for indirect loans.
|
(3)
|
The Company reclassified approximately $60 million in investor-owned commercial real estate loans as loans held for sale. The loan sale should take place in the first quarter of 2021 and the Company released the associated provision to the ALLL prior to year-end 2020.
The $2.0 million that was previously allocated to commercial borrowers remains intact for the pandemic provision to the ALLL as of December 31, 2020.
ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.
MainStreet Bank has a full complement of payment solutions for financial technology companies and has a team ready to create a perfect solution for their needs.
MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.
MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.
We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO
(703) 481-4567
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
June 30,
2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
75,935
|
$
|
102,480
|
$
|
55,273
|
$
|
62,098
|
$
|
53,376
|
Federal funds sold
|
31,593
|
25,074
|
21,081
|
10,677
|
11,468
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
107,528
|
127,554
|
76,354
|
72,775
|
64,844
|
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|
147,414
|
118,844
|
91,823
|
102,191
|
92,791
|
Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value
|
22,520
|
23,114
|
23,843
|
23,878
|
23,914
|
Restricted equity securities, at cost
|
4,616
|
4,616
|
5,041
|
5,041
|
6,157
|
Loans held for sale, at carrying value
|
57,006
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,877, $14,346, $13,731, $9,898, and $9,584, respectively
|
1,230,379
|
1,279,899
|
1,259,012
|
1,059,628
|
1,030,425
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
14,289
|
14,474
|
14,416
|
14,666
|
14,153
|
Other real estate owned, net
|
1,180
|
1,580
|
1,175
|
1,207
|
1,207
|
Accrued interest and other receivables
|
9,604
|
8,579
|
7,458
|
4,809
|
5,420
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
25,341
|
25,157
|
24,959
|
24,761
|
24,562
|
Other assets
|
23,288
|
26,371
|
24,786
|
20,786
|
13,885
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
1,643,165
|
$
|
1,630,188
|
$
|
1,528,867
|
$
|
1,329,742
|
$
|
1,277,358
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Liabilities:
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
$
|
370,497
|
$
|
416,648
|
$
|
388,104
|
$
|
240,979
|
$
|
252,707
|
Interest bearing DDA deposits
|
70,307
|
72,807
|
18,266
|
16,846
|
53,707
|
Savings and NOW deposits
|
74,099
|
69,015
|
65,876
|
60,454
|
63,015
|
Money market deposits
|
426,600
|
348,146
|
332,246
|
265,443
|
141,337
|
Time deposits
|
496,743
|
510,429
|
537,840
|
559,489
|
560,857
|
Total deposits
|
1,438,246
|
1,417,045
|
1,342,332
|
1,143,211
|
1,071,623
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
|
—
|
—
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
40,000
|
Subordinated debt
|
14,834
|
14,827
|
14,819
|
14,812
|
14,805
|
Other liabilities
|
22,420
|
25,055
|
21,546
|
21,424
|
13,896
|
Total Liabilities
|
1,475,500
|
1,456,927
|
1,388,697
|
1,189,447
|
1,140,324
|
Stockholders' Equity:
|
Preferred stock, $1 par value - 2,000,000 shares authorized
|
Non-cumulative perpetual, 28,750 shares issued and outstanding
|
27,263
|
27,527
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, par value $4 per share, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 7,443,842 shares at December 31, 2020 including 161,435 unvested shares, 8,277,837 shares at September 30, 2020 including 162,917 unvested shares, 8,263,941 shares at June 30, 2020 including 155,742 unvested shares, 8,260,231 shares at March 31,2020 including 155,742 unvested shares, 8,260,259 shares at December 31, 2019 including 160,961 unvested shares.
|
29,130
|
32,460
|
32,433
|
32,418
|
32,397
|
Capital surplus
|
66,116
|
75,217
|
74,850
|
74,482
|
75,117
|
Retained earnings
|
44,179
|
37,105
|
31,933
|
32,567
|
29,097
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
977
|
952
|
954
|
828
|
423
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
167,665
|
173,261
|
140,170
|
140,295
|
137,034
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
1,643,165
|
$
|
1,630,188
|
$
|
1,528,867
|
$
|
1,329,742
|
$
|
1,277,358
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Year-Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
June 30,
|
March 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
INTEREST INCOME:
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
|
59,634
|
$
|
55,208
|
$
|
15,933
|
$
|
15,083
|
$
|
14,399
|
$
|
14,220
|
$
|
14,223
|
Interest on investment securities
|
2,007
|
2,202
|
519
|
491
|
496
|
501
|
534
|
Interest on federal funds sold
|
431
|
1,403
|
15
|
12
|
9
|
395
|
271
|
Total interest income
|
62,072
|
58,813
|
16,467
|
15,586
|
14,904
|
15,116
|
15,028
|
INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits
|
317
|
998
|
108
|
56
|
36
|
117
|
195
|
Interest on savings and NOW deposits
|
221
|
289
|
52
|
55
|
50
|
64
|
71
|
Interest on money market deposits
|
2,162
|
2,379
|
418
|
490
|
474
|
778
|
489
|
Interest on time deposits
|
12,322
|
14,196
|
2,583
|
2,841
|
3,333
|
3,566
|
3,730
|
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
|
107
|
549
|
—
|
13
|
44
|
50
|
92
|
Interest on subordinated debt
|
966
|
966
|
240
|
245
|
241
|
241
|
244
|
Total interest expense
|
16,095
|
19,377
|
3,401
|
3,700
|
4,178
|
4,816
|
4,821
|
Net interest income
|
45,977
|
39,436
|
13,066
|
11,886
|
10,726
|
10,300
|
10,207
|
Provision for loan losses
|
3,610
|
1,618
|
(2,950)
|
635
|
5,575
|
350
|
358
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
42,367
|
37,818
|
16,016
|
11,251
|
5,151
|
9,950
|
9,849
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
|
Deposit account service charges
|
1,916
|
1,668
|
509
|
487
|
433
|
487
|
460
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
779
|
498
|
183
|
199
|
198
|
199
|
181
|
Loan swap fee income
|
3,510
|
989
|
833
|
1,851
|
423
|
403
|
111
|
Net gain on available-for-sale securities
|
—
|
5
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net gain on sale of loans
|
33
|
566
|
—
|
33
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Other fee income
|
1,255
|
1,136
|
378
|
288
|
264
|
325
|
407
|
Total other income
|
7,493
|
4,862
|
1,903
|
2,858
|
1,318
|
1,414
|
1,158
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
17,937
|
15,776
|
4,746
|
4,495
|
4,263
|
4,433
|
4,179
|
Furniture and equipment expenses
|
2,128
|
1,728
|
601
|
574
|
500
|
454
|
457
|
Advertising and marketing
|
1,003
|
906
|
290
|
266
|
191
|
256
|
375
|
Occupancy expenses
|
1,270
|
864
|
360
|
332
|
311
|
267
|
221
|
Outside services
|
959
|
863
|
263
|
215
|
205
|
276
|
169
|
Administrative expenses
|
674
|
731
|
166
|
167
|
177
|
164
|
198
|
Other operating expenses
|
6,329
|
4,508
|
1,732
|
1,589
|
1,713
|
1,293
|
1,104
|
Total other expenses
|
30,300
|
25,376
|
8,158
|
7,638
|
7,360
|
7,143
|
6,703
|
Income before income tax (benefit)
|
19,560
|
17,304
|
9,761
|
6,471
|
(891)
|
4,221
|
4,304
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
3,843
|
3,354
|
2,051
|
1,299
|
(257)
|
751
|
742
|
Net Income (loss)
|
15,717
|
13,950
|
7,710
|
5,172
|
(634)
|
3,470
|
3,562
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
635
|
—
|
635
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
|
15,082
|
$
|
13,950
|
$
|
7,075
|
$
|
5,172
|
$
|
(634)
|
$
|
3,470
|
$
|
3,562
|
Net income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
1.85
|
$
|
1.69
|
$
|
0.92
|
$
|
0.63
|
$
|
(0.08)
|
$
|
0.42
|
$
|
0.43
|
Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted
|
8,131,334
|
8,251,302
|
7,700,470
|
8,272,570
|
8,263,370
|
8,287,317
|
8,260,259
|
UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
|
(In thousands)
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
Percentage Change
|
$ Amount
|
% of
Total
|
$ Amount
|
% of
Total
|
$ Amount
|
% of
Total
|
Last
3 Mos
|
Last
12 Mos
|
LOANS:
|
Construction and land development loans
|
$
|
324,906
|
26.0
|
%
|
$
|
325,516
|
25.0
|
%
|
$
|
272,620
|
26.2
|
%
|
-0.2
|
%
|
19.2
|
%
|
Residential real estate loans
|
183,531
|
14.7
|
%
|
157,518
|
12.1
|
%
|
150,848
|
14.5
|
%
|
16.5
|
%
|
21.7
|
%
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
466,898
|
37.4
|
%
|
505,201
|
38.8
|
%
|
421,870
|
40.5
|
%
|
-7.6
|
%
|
10.7
|
%
|
Commercial industrial loans - Other
|
94,847
|
7.6
|
%
|
88,884
|
6.8
|
%
|
121,225
|
11.6
|
%
|
6.7
|
%
|
-21.8
|
%
|
Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans
|
135,180
|
10.8
|
%
|
173,075
|
13.3
|
%
|
—
|
0.0
|
%
|
-21.9
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
Consumer loans
|
44,073
|
3.5
|
%
|
51,505
|
4.0
|
%
|
75,583
|
7.2
|
%
|
-14.4
|
%
|
-41.7
|
%
|
Total Gross Loans
|
$
|
1,249,435
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
1,301,699
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
1,042,146
|
100.0
|
%
|
-4.0
|
%
|
19.9
|
%
|
Less: Allowance for loan losses
|
(12,877)
|
(14,346)
|
(9,584)
|
Net deferred loan fees
|
(6,179)
|
(7,454)
|
(2,137)
|
Net Loans
|
$
|
1,230,379
|
$
|
1,279,899
|
$
|
1,030,425
|
DEPOSITS:
|
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
370,497
|
25.8
|
%
|
416,648
|
29.4
|
%
|
$
|
252,707
|
23.6
|
%
|
-11.1
|
%
|
46.6
|
%
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits:
|
Demand deposits
|
70,307
|
4.9
|
%
|
72,807
|
5.1
|
%
|
53,707
|
5.0
|
%
|
-3.4
|
%
|
30.9
|
%
|
Savings and NOW deposits
|
74,099
|
5.2
|
%
|
69,015
|
4.9
|
%
|
63,015
|
5.9
|
%
|
7.4
|
%
|
17.6
|
%
|
Money market accounts
|
426,600
|
29.7
|
%
|
348,146
|
24.6
|
%
|
141,337
|
13.2
|
%
|
22.5
|
%
|
201.8
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more
|
213,077
|
14.8
|
%
|
211,800
|
14.9
|
%
|
211,935
|
19.8
|
%
|
0.6
|
%
|
0.5
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit less than $250,000
|
283,666
|
19.6
|
%
|
298,629
|
21.1
|
%
|
348,922
|
32.5
|
%
|
-5.0
|
%
|
-18.7
|
%
|
Total Deposits
|
$
|
1,438,246
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
1,417,045
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
1,071,623
|
100.0
|
%
|
1.5
|
%
|
34.2
|
%
|
BORROWINGS:
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
—
|
0.0
|
%
|
—
|
0.0
|
%
|
40,000
|
73.0
|
%
|
0.0
|
%
|
-100.0
|
%
|
Subordinated debt
|
14,834
|
100.0
|
%
|
14,819
|
100.0
|
%
|
14,805
|
27.0
|
%
|
0.1
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
Total Borrowings
|
$
|
14,834
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
14,819
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
54,805
|
100.0
|
%
|
0.1
|
%
|
-72.9
|
%
|
Total Deposits and Borrowings
|
$
|
1,453,080
|
$
|
1,431,864
|
$
|
1,126,428
|
1.5
|
%
|
29.0
|
%
|
Core customer funding sources (1)
|
$
|
1,046,087
|
72.0
|
%
|
$
|
1,066,236
|
74.5
|
%
|
$
|
654,213
|
58.1
|
%
|
-1.9
|
%
|
59.9
|
%
|
Brokered and listing service sources (2)
|
392,159
|
27.0
|
%
|
350,809
|
24.5
|
%
|
417,410
|
37.1
|
%
|
11.8
|
%
|
-6.0
|
%
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
—
|
0.0
|
%
|
—
|
0.0
|
%
|
40,000
|
3.5
|
%
|
0.0
|
%
|
-100.0
|
%
|
Subordinated debt (3)
|
14,834
|
1.0
|
%
|
14,819
|
1.0
|
%
|
14,805
|
1.3
|
%
|
0.1
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
Total Funding Sources
|
$
|
1,453,080
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
1,431,864
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
1,126,428
|
100.0
|
%
|
1.5
|
%
|
29.0
|
%
|
(1)
|
Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts
|
(2)
|
Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts
|
(3)
|
Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank
|
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
|
(In thousands)
|
For the three months ended December 31, 2020
|
For the three months ended December 31, 2019
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
|
ASSETS:
|
Interest earning assets:
|
Loans (1)(2)(3)
|
$
|
1,311,726
|
$
|
15,933
|
4.86
|
%
|
$
|
1,023,614
|
$
|
14,223
|
5.56
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
85,084
|
519
|
2.44
|
%
|
71,387
|
534
|
2.99
|
%
|
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
|
171,933
|
15
|
0.03
|
%
|
74,519
|
271
|
1.45
|
%
|
Total interest earning assets
|
$
|
1,568,743
|
$
|
16,467
|
4.20
|
%
|
$
|
1,169,520
|
$
|
15,028
|
5.14
|
%
|
Other assets
|
71,013
|
55,251
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,639,756
|
$
|
1,224,771
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
71,906
|
$
|
108
|
0.60
|
%
|
$
|
54,176
|
$
|
195
|
1.44
|
%
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
390,645
|
418
|
0.43
|
%
|
134,011
|
489
|
1.46
|
%
|
Savings and NOW deposits
|
70,542
|
52
|
0.29
|
%
|
63,916
|
71
|
0.44
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
509,963
|
2,583
|
2.03
|
%
|
570,794
|
3,730
|
2.61
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
1,043,056
|
$
|
3,161
|
1.21
|
%
|
$
|
822,897
|
$
|
4,485
|
2.18
|
%
|
Federal funds and repos purchased
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
11
|
—
|
—
|
Subordinated debt
|
14,831
|
240
|
6.47
|
%
|
14,802
|
244
|
6.59
|
%
|
FHLB borrowings
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
15,370
|
92
|
2.39
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$
|
1,057,887
|
$
|
3,401
|
1.29
|
%
|
$
|
853,080
|
$
|
4,821
|
2.26
|
%
|
Demand deposits and other liabilities
|
414,581
|
236,396
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
1,472,468
|
$
|
1,089,476
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
167,288
|
135,295
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
1,639,756
|
$
|
1,224,771
|
Interest Rate Spread
|
2.91
|
%
|
2.88
|
%
|
Net Interest Income
|
$
|
13,066
|
$
|
10,207
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.33
|
%
|
3.49
|
%
|
Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)
|
3.21
|
%
|
3.49
|
%
|
(1)
|
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
|
(2)
|
Includes average PPP balances of $157.8 million and related interest income of approximately $394,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020
|
(3)
|
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
|
(4)
|
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
|
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
|
(In thousands)
|
For the year ended December 31, 2020
|
For the year ended December 31, 2019
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
|
ASSETS:
|
Interest earning assets:
|
Loans (1)(2)(3)
|
$
|
1,219,525
|
$
|
59,634
|
4.89
|
%
|
$
|
984,014
|
$
|
55,208
|
5.61
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
76,414
|
2,007
|
2.63
|
%
|
71,149
|
2,202
|
3.09
|
%
|
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
|
135,688
|
431
|
0.32
|
%
|
72,643
|
1,403
|
1.93
|
%
|
Total interest earning assets
|
$
|
1,431,627
|
$
|
62,072
|
4.34
|
%
|
$
|
1,127,806
|
$
|
58,813
|
5.21
|
%
|
Other assets
|
66,561
|
45,282
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,498,188
|
$
|
1,173,088
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
37,431
|
$
|
317
|
0.85
|
%
|
$
|
56,675
|
$
|
998
|
1.76
|
%
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
314,398
|
2,162
|
0.69
|
%
|
129,606
|
2,379
|
1.84
|
%
|
Savings and NOW deposits
|
66,028
|
221
|
0.33
|
%
|
62,047
|
289
|
0.47
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
535,116
|
12,322
|
2.30
|
%
|
544,084
|
14,196
|
2.61
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
952,973
|
$
|
15,022
|
1.58
|
%
|
$
|
792,412
|
$
|
17,862
|
2.25
|
%
|
Federal funds and repos purchased
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
37
|
1
|
2.70
|
%
|
Subordinated debt
|
14,820
|
966
|
6.52
|
%
|
14,791
|
966
|
6.53
|
%
|
FHLB borrowings
|
6,189
|
107
|
1.73
|
%
|
21,162
|
548
|
2.59
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$
|
973,982
|
$
|
16,095
|
1.65
|
%
|
$
|
828,402
|
$
|
19,377
|
2.34
|
%
|
Demand deposits and other liabilities
|
375,046
|
215,405
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
1,349,028
|
$
|
1,043,807
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
149,160
|
129,281
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
1,498,188
|
$
|
1,173,088
|
Interest Rate Spread
|
2.69
|
%
|
2.88
|
%
|
Net Interest Income
|
$
|
45,977
|
$
|
39,436
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.21
|
%
|
3.50
|
%
|
Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)
|
3.21
|
%
|
3.50
|
%
|
(1)
|
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
|
(2)
|
Includes average PPP balances of $116.7 million and related interest income of approximately $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020
|
(3)
|
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
|
(4)
|
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
|
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
|
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
At or For the Three Months Ended
|
At or For the Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding
|
Earnings (losses) per common share (basic and diluted)
|
$
|
0.92
|
$
|
0.43
|
$
|
1.85
|
$
|
1.69
|
Book value per common share
|
$
|
18.86
|
$
|
16.59
|
$
|
18.86
|
$
|
16.59
|
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)
|
7,700,470
|
8,260,259
|
8,131,334
|
8,251,302
|
Common shares outstanding at end of period
|
7,443,842
|
8,260,259
|
7,443,842
|
8,260,259
|
Performance Ratios
|
Return on average assets (annualized)
|
1.88
|
%
|
1.16
|
%
|
1.05
|
%
|
1.19
|
%
|
Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)
|
1.61
|
%
|
1.16
|
%
|
0.87
|
%
|
1.19
|
%
|
Return on average equity (annualized)
|
18.44
|
%
|
10.53
|
%
|
10.54
|
%
|
10.79
|
%
|
Yield on earning assets (annualized)
|
4.20
|
%
|
5.14
|
%
|
4.34
|
%
|
5.21
|
%
|
Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)
|
1.29
|
%
|
2.26
|
%
|
1.65
|
%
|
2.34
|
%
|
Net interest spread
|
2.91
|
%
|
2.88
|
%
|
2.69
|
%
|
2.88
|
%
|
Net interest margin (annualized)
|
3.33
|
%
|
3.49
|
%
|
3.21
|
%
|
3.50
|
%
|
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)
|
3.21
|
%
|
3.49
|
%
|
3.21
|
%
|
3.50
|
%
|
Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
|
0.46
|
%
|
0.38
|
%
|
0.50
|
%
|
0.41
|
%
|
Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)
|
1.99
|
%
|
2.19
|
%
|
2.02
|
%
|
2.16
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio(3)
|
54.50
|
%
|
58.98
|
%
|
56.67
|
%
|
57.28
|
%
|
Asset Quality
|
Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans
|
0.01
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
0.01
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans
|
0.01
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.01
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
Other real estate owned
|
$
|
1,180
|
$
|
1,207
|
$
|
1,180
|
$
|
1,207
|
Non-performing assets
|
$
|
1,330
|
$
|
1,207
|
$
|
1,330
|
$
|
1,207
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.08
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.08
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans
|
1.03
|
%
|
0.92
|
%
|
1.03
|
%
|
0.92
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)
|
1.16
|
%
|
0.92
|
%
|
1.16
|
%
|
0.92
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets
|
9.68
|
7.94
|
9.68
|
7.94
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|
$
|
(1,480)
|
$
|
144
|
$
|
317
|
$
|
865
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)
|
-0.45
|
%
|
0.06
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)
|
-0.52
|
%
|
0.06
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
Troubled debt restructurings (total)
|
Performing in accordance with modified terms
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,482
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,482
|
Not performing in accordance with modified terms
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
12.13
|
%
|
13.74
|
%
|
12.13
|
%
|
13.74
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
11.00
|
%
|
12.91
|
%
|
11.00
|
%
|
12.91
|
%
|
Leverage ratio
|
10.78
|
%
|
12.65
|
%
|
10.78
|
%
|
12.65
|
%
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
11.00
|
%
|
12.91
|
%
|
11.00
|
%
|
12.91
|
%
|
Other information
|
Closing stock price
|
$
|
16.91
|
$
|
23.00
|
$
|
16.91
|
$
|
23.00
|
Equity / assets
|
10.20
|
%
|
10.73
|
%
|
10.20
|
%
|
10.73
|
%
|
Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)
|
11.12
|
%
|
10.73
|
%
|
11.12
|
%
|
10.73
|
%
|
Average equity / average assets
|
10.20
|
%
|
11.05
|
%
|
9.96
|
%
|
11.05
|
%
|
Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)
|
11.29
|
%
|
11.05
|
%
|
10.80
|
%
|
11.05
|
%
|
Number of full time equivalent employees
|
126
|
126
|
126
|
126
|
# Full service branch offices
|
7
|
6
|
7
|
6
|
(1)
|
Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2020 are preliminary
|
(2)
|
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
|
(3)
|
Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income
|
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(In thousands)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact
|
Loans held for investment (GAAP)
|
$
|
1,249,435
|
$
|
1,042,146
|
$
|
1,249,435
|
$
|
1,042,146
|
Less: PPP loans
|
135,180
|
—
|
135,180
|
—
|
Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1,114,255
|
$
|
1,042,146
|
$
|
1,114,255
|
$
|
1,042,146
|
Average loans held for investment (GAAP)
|
$
|
1,311,726
|
$
|
1,023,614
|
$
|
1,219,525
|
$
|
984,014
|
Less: Average PPP loans
|
157,787
|
—
|
116,690
|
—
|
Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1,153,939
|
$
|
1,023,614
|
$
|
1,102,835
|
984,014
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net interest margin adjustment
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
$
|
13,066
|
$
|
10,207
|
$
|
45,977
|
$
|
39,436
|
Less: PPP fees recognized
|
1,363
|
—
|
2,598
|
—
|
Less: PPP interest income earned
|
394
|
—
|
1,167
|
—
|
Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)
|
11,309
|
10,207
|
42,212
|
39,436
|
Average interest earning assets (GAAP)
|
1,568,743
|
1,169,520
|
1,431,627
|
1,127,806
|
Less: average PPP loans
|
157,787
|
—
|
116,690
|
—
|
Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
|
1,410,956
|
1,169,520
|
1,314,937
|
1,127,806
|
Net interest margin (GAAP)
|
3.33
|
%
|
3.49
|
%
|
3.21
|
%
|
3.50
|
%
|
Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
|
3.21
|
%
|
3.49
|
%
|
3.21
|
%
|
3.50
|
%
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Total asset adjustment
|
Total assets (GAAP)
|
$
|
1,643,165
|
$
|
1,277,358
|
$
|
1,643,165
|
$
|
1,277,358
|
Less: PPP loans
|
135,180
|
—
|
135,180
|
—
|
Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
1,507,985
|
1,277,358
|
1,507,985
|
1,277,358
|
Total equity (GAAP)
|
167,665
|
137,034
|
167,665
|
137,034
|
Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
11.12
|
%
|
10.73
|
%
|
11.12
|
%
|
10.73
|
%
|
Average asset adjustment
|
Average assets (GAAP)
|
1,639,756
|
1,224,771
|
1,498,188
|
1,173,088
|
Less: average PPP loans
|
157,787
|
—
|
116,690
|
—
|
Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans
|
1,481,969
|
1,224,771
|
1,381,498
|
1,173,088
|
Total average equity (GAAP)
|
167,288
|
135,295
|
149,160
|
129,281
|
Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
11.29
|
%
|
11.05
|
%
|
10.80
|
%
|
11.02
|
%
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Return on Average Assets, adjusted
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
7,710
|
$
|
3,562
|
$
|
15,717
|
$
|
13,950
|
Less: PPP fees recognized
|
1,363
|
—
|
2,598
|
—
|
Less: PPP interest income
|
394
|
—
|
1,167
|
—
|
Net income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)
|
5,953
|
3,562
|
11,952
|
13,950
|
Average total assets
|
1,639,756
|
1,224,771
|
1,498,188
|
1,173,088
|
Less: average PPP loans
|
157,787
|
—
|
116,690
|
—
|
Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
|
1,481,969
|
1,224,771
|
1,381,498
|
1,173,088
|
Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
|
1.61
|
%
|
1.16
|
%
|
0.87
|
%
|
1.19
|
%
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted
|
Total nonperforming assets (GAAP)
|
$
|
1,330
|
$
|
1,207
|
$
|
1,330
|
$
|
1,207
|
Total assets (GAAP)
|
1,643,165
|
1,277,989
|
1,643,165
|
1,277,989
|
Less: PPP loans
|
135,180
|
—
|
135,180
|
—
|
Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
1,507,985
|
1,277,989
|
1,507,985
|
1,277,989
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Allowance for loan losses, adjusted
|
Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)
|
$
|
12,877
|
$
|
9,584
|
$
|
12,877
|
$
|
9,584
|
Total gross loans (GAAP)
|
1,306,441
|
1,042,146
|
1,306,441
|
1,042,146
|
Less: PPP loans
|
135,180
|
—
|
135,180
|
—
|
Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
1,171,261
|
1,042,146
|
1,171,261
|
1,042,146
|
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
|
1.10
|
%
|
0.92
|
%
|
1.10
|
%
|
0.92
|
%
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted
|
Total net charge-offs (GAAP)
|
$
|
(1,480)
|
144
|
$
|
317
|
$
|
865
|
Total average gross loans (GAAP)
|
1,307,267
|
1,024,602
|
1,216,699
|
984,446
|
Less: average PPP loans
|
157,787
|
—
|
116,690
|
—
|
Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
1,149,480
|
1,024,602
|
1,100,009
|
984,446
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized) (non-GAAP)
|
-0.52
|
%
|
0.06
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
0.09
SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.