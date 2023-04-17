MainStreet Bancshares, Inc., Reports Record Earnings for 1st Quarter 2023

News provided by

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Apr 17, 2023, 08:00 ET

Steady Loan and Deposit Growth Fuel 8% Rise in Quarter-to-Quarter Net Income

FAIRFAX, Va., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported record net income of $8.2 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2023.  This represents a 50% increase from the net income reported in the 1st quarter of 2022.  First-quarter results represent:

  • 1.75% ROAA
  • 4.69% NIM
  • $1.01 EPS
  • $22.22 TBV
  • 16.4% ROAE
Continue Reading
MainStreet Bank (PRNewsFoto/MainStreet Bank)
MainStreet Bank (PRNewsFoto/MainStreet Bank)
Avenu Banking as a Service Powered by MainStreet Bank (PRNewsfoto/MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.)
Avenu Banking as a Service Powered by MainStreet Bank (PRNewsfoto/MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.)

(ROAA – Return on Average Assets; NIM – Net Interest Margin; EPS – Earnings Per Share common basic and diluted; TBV – Tangible Book Value per common share; ROAE – Return on Average Total Equity.)

"In light of the recent banking tensions, we'd be remiss if we didn't address the important issues on the table," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We've taken the opportunity to re-evaluate our risk management processes along with our current balance sheet strategy.  The result of that review is that we remain comfortable and confident with our risk profile - given the current and anticipated economic environment. Our deposit base is stable and growing. Currently nearly 70% of our outstanding deposits are insured by the FDIC and we offer all depositors access to additional FDIC insurance coverage through IntraFi. Our systems for managing liquidity risk, interest rate risk, and credit risk, along with all the other risks we manage daily, continue to give us an accurate assessment of the Bank and allow us to manage to our approved risk tolerance. Our primary objective is to ensure the ongoing safety and soundness of the Bank and the protection of depositor's money. We have demonstrated the ability to do just that while pursuing good opportunities and rewarding investors with high quality performance."

The Company has a solid risk management foundation. The leadership team built the Bank with good risk management systems and procedures in place from the start. Mr. Dick's strong background in risk management started with his first career as a prudential banking supervisor in the U.S. and then in the U.K. While in the U.K., Mr. Dick was an adviser to the Bank of England on modernizing their approach to risk-based banking supervision.

Net interest income reached $21.1 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, up 38.8% from the year-earlier first quarter's $15.2 million. MainStreet Bank benefited from having an asset-sensitive balance sheet during a 12-month period in which the Federal Reserve undertook nine interest rate increases, beginning in March 2022. This propelled the average net interest margin (NIM) higher by 76 basis points to 4.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, versus 3.93% a year earlier.

"Implementing the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) accounting standard in the first quarter of 2023 resulted in a 15.6% increase in credit reserves. In all, we increased our credit reserves to $16.6 million, a 17.6% increase that also reflects loan growth," said Thomas J. Chmelik, Chief Financial Officer of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. and MainStreet Bank. He noted that the level of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) for the Company remains low, at -3.7% of total capital.

The loan portfolio grew 14.4% to $1.62 billion as of March 31, 2023, up from $1.41 billion in the year-earlier first quarter. Loan quality remained pristine, with zero nonperforming assets. Total deposits climbed 13.8% to $1.63 billion, up from $1.43 billion a year earlier. Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 29.9% of the total, and 63.9% of total deposits are core deposits. There was significant growth in time deposits, which rose to $730.1 million, up 58.4% from a year earlier. The bank's total assets grew 16.6% to reach $2.06 billion as of March 31, 2023, versus $1.76 billion a year earlier.

"While all banks are experiencing some runoff in non-interest-bearing deposits, we were able to attract approximately $30 million in fresh deposits during a period of market upheaval in March, and loan demand and core deposit growth continue to be solid in our DC Metro market," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "Pressure on deposit pricing is to be expected in a rising-rate environment, and we are responding with products that carry yields and terms calibrated to our assessment of the interest rate outlook, such as a 15-month CD."

The Company's efficiency ratio stood at 53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from 55% a year earlier. This improvement occurred even as the Company was making significant investments in Avenu™, with the hiring process accelerating as the division moves toward being fully operational in 2023.

AvenuMakes Major Strides, Onboards First Client
Avenu™ is tracking to an April 30 launch as our designers and engineers complete final sprints to harden our multitenancy and cyber architecture and to accelerate implementation of a debit card for funding. Avenu™ connects our fintech partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to MainStreet Bank's banking core. Avenu™ is expected to accelerate MainStreet Bank's deposit growth to support expanded lending.

"With three companies now signed up to proceed, we are inches away from going live with Avenu™, which will be a gateway to fast, simple secure payments for our end-users," said Todd Youngren, president of Avenu™. "When you are developing a platform from the ground up, you have to address challenges as they arise, and that's exactly what we've been doing as our team works full tilt toward our launch."

Chairman and CEO Jeff W. Dick elaborated: "We are committed to a seamless launch for Avenu™, and in the current environment we feel strongly that time is on our side. We are unwilling to cut corners because reliability and compliance are critical features of Avenu™. We are very proud of creating an innovative system that allows partners to connect to the core system of a reliable bank with sharp instincts about risks and compliance."

ABOUT AVENU
Avenu™ — Banking Delivered
Avenu™ is the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to a banking core — MainStreet Bank's banking core. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company (aggregator) without our own bank. We are Avenu™, a leading financial technology company backed by an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.

Avenu™ — Serving a Community of Innovation
Our clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and long-term business relationships.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer excess FDIC insurance through IntraFi. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance. 

Contact: Debra Cope
Director of Corporate Communications
(703) 481-4599

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

ASSETS

















Cash and cash equivalents

















Cash and due from banks

$

225,334

$

48,931

$

50,636

$

55,636

$

63,986

Federal funds sold




81,669


54,098


47,013


37,756

Total cash and cash equivalents

225,334


130,600


104,734


102,649


101,742

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

63,209


62,631


162,319


143,240


123,802

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized
cost

17,616


17,642


17,670


17,698


18,769

Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost

22,436


24,325


16,436


16,485


17,209

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $15,435,
$14,114, $12,994,$12,982, and $12,500,
respectively

1,617,275


1,579,950


1,448,071


1,416,875


1,413,238

Premises and equipment, net

14,521


14,709


14,523


14,756


14,833

Accrued interest and other receivables

9,744


9,581


8,273


7,313


6,980

Computer software, net of amortization

10,559


9,149


7,258


4,956


3,906

Bank owned life insurance

37,503


37,249


36,996


36,742


36,492

Other assets

36,811


39,915


43,835


32,665


24,777

Total Assets

$

2,055,008

$

1,925,751

$

1,860,115

$

1,793,379

$

1,761,748

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'
EQUITY

















Liabilities:

















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

487,875

$

550,690

$

566,016

$

535,591

$

514,160

Interest bearing DDA deposits

100,522


80,099


93,695


99,223


76,286

Savings and NOW deposits

53,499


51,419


54,240


58,156


81,817

Money market deposits

260,316


222,540


254,190


231,207


301,842

Time deposits

730,076


608,141


585,783


575,950


460,839

Total deposits

1,632,288


1,512,889


1,553,924


1,500,127


1,434,944

Federal funds borrowed

60,696











Federal Home Loan Bank advances

45,000


100,000








40,000

Subordinated debt

72,344


72,245


72,146


72,047


71,955

Other liabilities

39,692


42,335


44,045


32,801


26,053

Total Liabilities

1,850,020


1,727,469


1,670,115


1,604,975


1,572,952

Stockholders' Equity:

















Preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263

Common stock

29,185


28,736


28,728


29,178


29,642

Capital surplus

64,213


63,999


63,231


64,822


66,798

Retained earnings

91,991


86,830


80,534


73,702


68,691

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,664)


(8,546)


(9,756)


(6,561)


(3,598)

Total Stockholders' Equity

204,988


198,282


190,000


188,404


188,796

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,055,008

$

1,925,751

$

1,860,115

$

1,793,379

$

1,761,748

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended


March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30,
2022

March 31, 2022

INTEREST INCOME:



























Interest and fees on loans

$

26,731

$

16,685

$

26,731

$

23,972

$

20,261

$

17,954

$

16,685

Interest on investment securities



























Taxable securities

518


357


518


467


378


401


357

Tax-exempt securities

264


272


264


262


261


263


272

Interest on federal funds sold

1,132


34


1,132


1,071


1,013


195


34

Total interest income

28,645


17,348


28,645


25,772


21,913


18,813


17,348

INTEREST EXPENSE:



























Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits

343


65


343


256


175


105


65

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

108


37


108


81


43


42


37

Interest on money market deposits

1,203


119


1,203


781


496


151


119

Interest on time deposits

4,144


1,431


4,144


2,966


2,275


1,530


1,431

Interest on federal funds borrowed

38





38












Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances

906


31


906


264





52


31

Interest on subordinated debt

812


468


812


828


828


812


468

Total interest expense

7,554


2,151


7,554


5,176


3,817


2,692


2,151

Net interest income

21,091


15,197


21,091


20,596


18,096


16,121


15,197

Provision for credit losses

283


800


283


1,118





480


800

Net interest income after provision for
loan losses

20,808


14,397


20,808


19,478


18,096


15,641


14,397

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



























Deposit account service charges

590


611


590


610


601


597


611

Bank owned life insurance income

255


251


255


253


254


250


251

Loan swap fee income













518


101



Net gain on held-to-maturity securities
















4



Net gain (loss) on sale of loans




43








(211)





43

Other non-interest income

158


257


158


196


186


312


257

Total other income

1,003


1,162


1,003


1,059


1,348


1,264


1,162

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



























Salaries and employee benefits

7,621


5,548


7,621


6,775


5,874


5,604


5,548

Furniture and equipment expenses

498


657


498


710


760


659


657

Advertising and marketing

797


406


797


620


704


574


406

Occupancy expenses

486


341


486


378


400


352


341

Outside services

490


368


490


529


611


567


368

Administrative expenses

215


210


215


214


253


195


210

Other operating expenses

1,596


1,433


1,596


1,481


1,291


1,543


1,433

Total non-interest expenses

11,703


8,963


11,703


10,707


9,893


9,494


8,963

Income before income tax expense

10,108


6,596


10,108


9,830


9,551


7,411


6,596

Income tax expense

1,957


1,173


1,957


2,252


1,808


1,481


1,173

Net income

8,151


5,423


8,151


7,578


7,743


5,930


5,423

Preferred stock dividends

539


539


539


539


539


539


539

Net income available to common shareholders

$

7,612

$

4,884

$

7,612

$

7,039

$

7,204

$

5,391

$

4,884

Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$

1.01

$

0.64

$

1.01

$

0.95

$

0.97

$

0.71

$

0.64

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted

7,517,213


7,647,519


7,517,213


7,433,607


7,463,719


7,575,484


7,647,519

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)


March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

Percentage
Change


$ Amount

% of
Total

$ Amount

% of
Total

$ Amount

% of
Total

Last 3
Mos

Last 12
Mos

LOANS:































Construction and land development
loans

$

415,078


25.3

%

$

393,783


24.6

%

$

344,605


24.0

%

5.4

%

20.5

%

Residential real estate loans

391,648


23.9

%

394,394


24.7

%

367,138


25.7

%

-0.7

%

6.7

%

Commercial real estate loans

737,019


45.0

%

700,728


43.8

%

588,005


41.1

%

5.2

%

25.3

%

Commercial and industrial loans

86,937


5.3

%

97,351


6.1

%

111,183


7.8

%

-10.7

%

-21.8

%

Consumer loans

7,534


0.5

%

13,336


0.8

%

19,711


1.4

%

-43.5

%

-61.8

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,638,216


100.0

%

$

1,599,592


100.0

%

$

1,430,642


100.0

%

2.4

%

14.5

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(15,435)






(14,114)






(12,500)












Net deferred loan fees

(5,506)






(5,528)






(4,904)












Net Loans

$

1,617,275





$

1,579,950





$

1,413,238












DEPOSITS:































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$

487,875


29.9

%

$

550,690


36.4

%

$

514,160


35.9

%

-11.4

%

-5.1

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits:































Demand deposits

100,522


6.2

%

80,099


5.3

%

76,286


5.3

%

25.5

%

31.8

%

Savings and NOW deposits

53,499


3.3

%

51,419


3.4

%

81,817


5.7

%

4.0

%

-34.6

%

Money market accounts

260,316


15.9

%

222,540


14.7

%

301,842


21.0

%

17.0

%

-13.8

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000
or more

458,683


28.1

%

370,005


24.5

%

292,978


20.4

%

24.0

%

56.6

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000

271,393


16.6

%

238,136


15.7

%

167,861


11.7

%

14.0

%

61.7

%

Total Deposits

$

1,632,288


100.0

%

$

1,512,889


100.0

%

$

1,434,944


100.0

%

7.9

%

13.8

%

BORROWINGS:































Federal funds borrowed

60,696


34.1

%

















Federal Home Loan Bank advances

45,000


25.3

%

100,000


58.1

%

40,000


35.7

%

-55.0

%

12.5

%

Subordinated debt

72,344


40.6

%

72,245


41.9

%

71,955


64.3

%

0.1

%

0.5

%

Total Borrowings

$

178,040


100.0

%

$

172,245


100.0

%

$

111,955


100.0

%

3.4

%

59.0

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,810,328





$

1,685,134





$

1,546,899






7.4

%

17.0

%

































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,156,279


63.9

%

$

1,157,573


68.7

%

$

1,135,503


73.4

%

-0.1

%

1.8

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

476,009


26.3

%

355,316


21.1

%

299,441


19.4

%

34.0

%

59.0

%

Federal funds borrowed

60,696


3.3

%

















Federal Home Loan Bank advances

45,000


2.5

%

100,000


5.9

%

40,000


2.6

%

-55.0

%

12.5

%

Subordinated debt (3)

72,344


4.0

%

72,245


4.3

%

71,955


4.6

%

0.1

%

0.5

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,810,328


100.0

%

$

1,685,134


100.0

%

$

1,546,899


100.0

%

7.4

%

17.0

%


(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer
operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS
and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)


For the three months ended March 31,
2023

For the three months ended March 31,
2022


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,599,756

$

26,731


6.78

%

$

1,377,723

$

16,685


4.91

%

Securities:























Taxable

71,933


518


2.92

%

73,413


357


1.97

%

Tax-exempt

37,941


334


3.57

%

39,545


344


3.53

%

Federal funds and interest-
bearing deposits

118,670


1,132


3.87

%

83,754


34


0.16

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,828,300

$

28,715


6.37

%

$

1,574,435

$

17,420


4.49

%

Other assets

57,371










88,386








Total assets

$

1,885,671









$

1,662,821








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

83,388

$

343


1.67

%

$

70,403

$

65


0.37

%

Savings and NOW deposits

51,943


108


0.84

%

82,758


37


0.18

%

Money market deposit accounts

225,037


1,203


2.17

%

267,905


119


0.18

%

Time deposits

673,441


4,144


2.50

%

456,782


1,431


1.27

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,033,809

$

5,798


2.27

%

$

877,848

$

1,652


0.76

%

Federal funds purchased

2,965


38


5.20

%

1






Subordinated debt

72,306


812


4.55

%

43,995


468


4.31

%

FHLB borrowings

77,833


906


4.72

%

37,167


31


0.34

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,186,913

$

7,554


2.58

%

$

959,011

$

2,151


0.91

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

497,155










514,101








Total liabilities

$

1,684,068









$

1,473,112








Stockholders' Equity

201,603










189,709








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,885,671









$

1,662,821








Interest Rate Spread









3.79

%









3.58

%

Net Interest Income




$

21,161









$

15,269




Net Interest Margin









4.69

%









3.93

%

(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)


At or For the Three Months Ended


March 31,


2023

2022

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding







Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$

1.01

$

0.64

Book value per common share

$

23.62

$

21.12

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$

22.22

$

20.61

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,517,213


7,647,519

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,524,277


7,648,973

Performance Ratios







Return on average assets (annualized)

1.75

%

1.32

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

16.40

%

11.59

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

17.71

%

12.19

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)

6.37

%

4.49

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)

2.58

%

0.91

%

Net interest spread (FTE)(2)

3.79

%

3.58

%

Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)

4.69

%

3.93

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.22

%

0.28

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)

2.52

%

2.19

%

Efficiency ratio(3)

52.97

%

54.79

%

Asset Quality







Allowance for credit losses (ACL)







Beginning balance, allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL)

$

14,114

$

11,697

Add: recoveries

11


3

Less: charge-offs





Add: provision for loan losses

415


800

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption

895



Ending balance, ALLL

$

15,435

$

12,500









Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$



$


Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption

1,310



Add: recovery of unfunded commitments

(132)



Ending balance, RUC

$

1,178

$


Total allowance for credit losses

$

16,613

$

12,500









Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans

0.94

%

0.87

%

Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans

1.01

%

0.87

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets

N/A


N/A

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)

0.00

%

0.00

%

Concentration Ratios







Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

372.12

%

370.35

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)

140.78

%

136.19

%

Nonperforming Assets







Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

Other real estate owned

$



$


Non-performing assets

$



$


Non-performing assets to total assets

0.00

%

0.00

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)







Total risk-based capital ratio

16.35

%

16.44

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

15.49

%

15.63

%

Leverage ratio

14.69

%

14.47

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

15.49

%

15.63

%

Other information







Closing stock price

$

23.49

$

24.31

Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)

9.51

%

10.52

%

Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)

10.22

%

11.25

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

170


141

# Full service branch offices

6


6









(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2023 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)


For the three months ended March 31,


2023

2022

Net interest margin (FTE)




Net interest income (GAAP)

$

21,091

$

15,197

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

70

72

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

21,161

15,269






Average interest earning assets

1,828,300

1,574,435

Net interest margin (GAAP)

4.68 %

3.91 %

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

4.69 %

3.93 %


For the three months ended March
31,


2023

2022

Stockholders equity, adjusted







Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

204,988

$

188,796

Less: preferred stock

(27,263)


(27,263)

Total common stockholders equity (GAAP)

177,725


161,533

Less: intangible assets

10,559


3,906

Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)

167,166


157,627









Shares outstanding

7,524,277


7,648,973

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.00)











For the three months ended March
31,


2023

2022

Stockholders equity, adjusted







Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

204,988

$

188,796

Less: intangible assets

(10,559)


(3,906)

Total tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)

194,429


184,890











For the three months ended March
31,


2023

2022

Total assets, adjusted







Total assets (GAAP)

$

2,056,494

$

1,761,748

Less: intangible assets

(10,559)


(3,906)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)

2,045,935


1,757,842











For the three months ended March
31,


2023

2022

Average stockholders equity, adjusted







Total average stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

201,603

$

189,709

Less: average intangible assets

(9,879)


(2,972)

Total average tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)

191,724


186,737











For the three months ended March
31,


2023

2022

Average assets, adjusted







Total average average assets (GAAP)

$

1,885,671

$

1,662,821

Less: average intangible assets

(9,879)


(2,972)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1,875,792


1,659,849









SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Also from this source

MainStreet Bancshares Names Two Senior Technology Executives

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of 10 Cents a Common Share

Explore

More news releases in similar topics