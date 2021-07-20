MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

FAIRFAX, Va., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2021.  This represents a 16.3% Return on Average Equity, a 1.7% Return on Average Assets, $0.87 per share of common stock (basic and diluted), and a book value of $20.18 per common share. 

Net interest income of $13.0 million and noninterest income of $1.6 million for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021 are up 21% and 18% respectively from the same period in 2020. 

MainStreet Bank Headquarters 10089 Fairfax Blvd Fairfax, Virginia 22030 (PRNewsfoto/MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.)
The Company's cost of funds for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021 is 1.1%, which is improved 37% from the same period a year earlier. The Company remains focused on reducing funding costs, increasing fee income, and improving operating efficiency. The Company's efficiency ratio is 54% for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021, an 11% improvement from the 61% efficiency ratio reported for the same period a year ago.

Total assets were $1.7 billion on June 30, 2021, an increase of 12% from June 30, 2020.  Net loans were $1.3 billion on June 30, 2021, which includes the SBA forgiveness of $55 million of Paycheck Protection Program loan balances during the quarter. Asset quality continues to be strong with non-performing assets representing 0.07% of total assets on June 30, 2021. 

Non-interest bearing deposits represent a solid one-third of the $1.5 billion in total deposits as of June 30, 2021.  In addition, 74% of the Company's total deposits are designated as "core deposits". 

A year ago, the Company made a special provision to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) based upon an assessment of the potential impact from the COVID 19 pandemic.  At that time little was known about the pandemic.  A year later and despite the pandemic, the loan portfolio remains strong and continues to perform well.  The local economy also continues to be robust and is quickly recovering from the effects of the pandemic.  The Company updated its assessment as of June 30, 2021 and decided to release $2.1 million of that special provision.   The table below provides a recap of activities relating to the special COVID provision over the past 12 months ending June 30, 2021.

June 30, 2020 Special COVID Provision Adjustments

(000's)

Starting Balance June 30, 2020

$4,522

 + COVID Provision for loans originated between 6/30/2020 and 6/30/2021

658

  - Release for recovered/repaid loan 12/31/2020

1,460

  - Charged off loan 12/31/2020

300

  - Release for indirect loans 03/31/2021

760

  - Release for commercial portfolio 6/30/2021

2,135

Ending Balance June 30, 2021

$525

The $525,000 ending balance represents a 40 basis-point special COVID provision for the portfolio of hotel loans.  The portfolio of hotel loans is experiencing month-on-month improvements in occupancy rates and room rates, but the Company determined that it is prudent to maintain a special provision for the portfolio of hotel loans.

"Our mid-year performance is the result of a strong effort across every part of the Company," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank.  "We continue to work very closely with our customers; as a community bank, our success is a direct reflection of our customer's success.  To that end, we are focused on growing new client relationships who appreciate the high level of quality and service that comes standard from MainStreet Bank."

"As a Company that embraced leading-edge technology from the start, I am pleased to report that we performed exceptionally well throughout the pandemic," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.  "That same focus on technology provides us with a platform to scale the delivery of our products and services as we grow, and to continue to improve upon our operating efficiency.  But the true value of our Company is derived from the team of people who bring that technology to life each day – whether from home or at the office."

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK:  MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C.  MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution.  The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a full complement of payment solutions for financial technology companies and has a team ready to create a perfect solution for their needs.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate.  MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions.  From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.  

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution.  MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance.  Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com. This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties.  The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.

We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made.  In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO
(703) 481-4567

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share data)



June 30,

2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,

2020

ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents



















Cash and due from banks

$

120,121

$

118,399

$

75,935

$

102,480

$

55,273

Federal funds sold

56,164


51,598


31,593


25,074


21,081

Total cash and cash equivalents

176,285


169,997


107,528


127,554


76,354

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

165,791


180,028


147,414


118,844


91,823

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value

26,136


26,427


22,520


23,114


23,843

Restricted equity securities, at cost

5,039


4,664


4,616


4,616


5,041

Loans held for sale







57,006






Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $11,133, $13,215, $12,877,

$14,346, and $13,731, respectively

1,256,436


1,299,169


1,230,379


1,279,899


1,259,012

Premises and equipment, net

13,929


13,975


14,289


14,474


14,416

Other real estate owned, net

1,158


1,180


1,180


1,580


1,175

Accrued interest and other receivables

8,752


9,349


9,604


8,579


7,458

Bank owned life insurance

35,736


25,518


25,341


25,157


24,959

Other assets

18,433


12,722


23,288


26,371


24,786

Total Assets

$

1,707,695

$

1,743,029

$

1,643,165

$

1,630,188

$

1,528,867

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

486,001

$

492,463

$

370,497

$

416,648

$

388,104

Interest bearing DDA deposits

68,028


69,180


70,307


72,807


18,266

Savings and NOW deposits

72,353


72,259


74,099


69,015


65,876

Money market deposits

310,303


342,468


426,600


348,146


332,246

Time deposits

528,247


561,772


496,743


510,429


537,840

Total deposits

1,464,932


1,538,142


1,438,246


1,417,045


1,342,332

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings













10,000

Subordinated debt

40,576


14,841


14,834


14,827


14,819

Other liabilities

22,559


17,868


22,420


25,055


21,546

Total Liabilities

1,528,067


1,570,851


1,475,500


1,456,927


1,388,697

Stockholders' Equity:



















Preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,263


27,527



Common stock

29,446


29,437


29,130


32,460


32,433

Capital surplus

66,667


66,233


66,116


75,217


74,850

Retained earnings

55,676


49,090


44,179


37,105


31,933

Accumulated other comprehensive income

576


155


977


952


954

Total Stockholders' Equity

179,628


172,178


167,665


173,261


140,170

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,707,695

$

1,743,029

$

1,643,165

$

1,630,188

$

1,528,867

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended


June 30,
2021

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

INTEREST INCOME:



























Interest and fees on loans

$

31,049

$

28,619

$

15,257

$

15,792

$

15,933

$

15,083

$

14,399

Interest on investment securities

1,127


997


597


530


519


491


496

Interest on federal funds sold

35


404


20


15


15


12


9

Total interest income

32,211


30,020


15,874


16,337


16,467


15,586


14,904

INTEREST EXPENSE:



























Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits

110


153


55


55


108


56


36

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

89


114


47


42


52


55


50

Interest on money market deposits

497


1,252


220


277


418


490


474

Interest on time deposits

4,244


6,900


1,994


2,250


2,583


2,841


3,333

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank

   advances and other borrowings




94











13


44

Interest on subordinated debt

805


482


567


238


240


245


241

Total interest expense

5,745


8,995


2,883


2,862


3,401


3,700


4,178

Net interest income

26,466


21,025


12,991


13,475


13,066


11,886


10,726

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(1,760)


5,925


(2,080)


320


(2,950)


635


5,575

Net interest income after provision

   for (recovery of) loan losses

28,226


15,100


15,071


13,155


16,016


11,251


5,151

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



























Deposit account service charges

1,160


920


621


539


509


487


433

Bank owned life insurance income

395


397


218


177


183


199


198

Loan swap fee income




826








833


1,851


423

Net gain on held-to-maturity securities

3








3









Net gain on sale of loans

474





130


344





33



Other fee income

969


589


586


383


378


288


264

Total other income

3,001


2,732


1,555


1,446


1,903


2,858


1,318

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



























Salaries and employee benefits

9,430


8,696


4,663


4,767


4,746


4,495


4,263

Furniture and equipment expenses

1,026


954


500


526


601


574


500

Advertising and marketing

677


447


402


275


290


266


191

Occupancy expenses

693


578


387


306


360


332


311

Outside services

616


481


280


336


263


215


205

Administrative expenses

291


341


141


150


166


167


177

Other operating expenses

2,950


3,005


1,500


1,449


1,732


1,589


1,713

Total other expenses

15,683


14,502


7,873


7,809


8,158


7,638


7,360

Income before income tax expense (benefit)

15,544


3,330


8,753


6,792


9,761


6,471


(891)

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,969


494


1,627


1,342


2,051


1,299


(257)

Net Income (loss)

12,575


2,836


7,126


5,450


7,710


5,172


(634)

Preferred stock dividends

1,078





539


539


635






Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

11,497

$

2,836

$

6,587

$

4,911

$

7,075

$

5,172

$

(634)

Net income (loss) per common share,

   basic and diluted

1.53

$

0.34

$

0.87

$

0.65

$

0.92

$

0.63

$

(0.08)

Weighted average number of common shares,

   basic and diluted

7,535,061


8,275,344


7,546,452


7,523,547


7,700,470


8,272,570


8,263,370

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

Percentage Change


$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

Last

3 Mos

Last

12 Mos

LOANS:































Construction and land development loans

$

328,480


25.8

%

$

327,393


24.8

%

$

283,971


22.2

%

0.3

%

15.7

%

Residential real estate loans

190,426


14.9

%

181,649


13.8

%

171,411


13.4

%

4.8

%

11.1

%

Commercial real estate loans

503,514


39.5

%

499,133


37.8

%

497,279


38.8

%

0.9

%

1.3

%

Commercial industrial loans - Other

93,837


7.4

%

92,680


7.0

%

96,640


7.6

%

1.2

%

-2.9

%

Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans

124,578


9.8

%

179,835


13.6

%

171,650


13.4

%

-30.7

%

-27.4

%

Consumer loans

33,643


2.6

%

39,564


3.0

%

59,551


4.6

%

-15.0

%

-43.5

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,274,478


100.0

%

$

1,320,254


100.0

%

$

1,280,502


100.0

%

-3.5

%

-0.5

%

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(11,133)






(13,215)






(13,731)












Net deferred loan fees

(6,909)






(7,870)






(7,759)












Net Loans

$

1,256,436





$

1,299,169





$

1,259,012












DEPOSITS:































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$

486,001


33.2

%

492,463


32.0

%

$

388,104


28.9

%

-1.3

%

25.2

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits:































Demand deposits

68,028


4.6

%

69,180


4.5

%

18,266


1.4

%

-1.7

%

272.4

%

Savings and NOW deposits

72,353


4.9

%

72,259


4.7

%

65,876


4.9

%

0.1

%

9.8

%

Money market accounts

310,303


21.2

%

342,468


22.3

%

332,246


24.8

%

-9.4

%

-6.6

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more

303,769


20.7

%

287,154


18.7

%

213,051


15.9

%

5.8

%

42.6

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000

224,478


15.4

%

274,618


17.8

%

324,789


24.1

%

-18.3

%

-30.9

%

Total Deposits

$

1,464,932


100.0

%

$

1,538,142


100.0

%

$

1,342,332


100.0

%

-4.8

%

9.1

%

BORROWINGS:































Federal Home Loan Bank advances




0.0

%




0.0

%

10,000


40.3

%

0.0

%

-100.0

%

Subordinated debt

40,576


100.0

%

14,841


100.0

%

14,819


59.7

%

173.4

%

173.8

%

Total Borrowings

$

40,576


100.0

%

$

14,841


100.0

%

$

24,819


100.0

%

173.4

%

63.5

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,505,508





$

1,552,983





$

1,367,151






-3.1

%

10.1

%

































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,118,795


74.3

%

$

1,159,207


74.6

%

$

939,474


68.7

%

-3.5

%

19.1

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

346,137


23.0

%

378,935


24.4

%

402,858


29.5

%

-8.7

%

-14.1

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances




0.0

%




0.0

%

10,000


0.7

%

0.0

%

-100.0

%

Subordinated debt (3)

40,576


2.7

%

14,841


1.0

%

14,819


1.1

%

173.4

%

173.8

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,505,508


100.0

%

$

1,552,983


100.0

%

$

1,367,151


100.0

%

-3.1

%

10.1

%


(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the three months ended June 30, 2021

For the three months ended June 30, 2020


Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

ASSETS:























Interest earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)(3)

$

1,302,722

$

15,257


4.70

%

$

1,213,250

$

14,399


4.76

%

Investment securities

90,820


597


2.64

%

73,186


496


2.72

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

245,257


20


0.03

%

126,164


9


0.03

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,638,799

$

15,874


3.89

%

$

1,412,600

$

14,904


4.23

%

Other assets

69,950










69,741








Total assets

$

1,708,749









$

1,482,341








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

68,714

$

55


0.32

%

$

17,507

$

36


0.82

%

Money market deposit accounts

322,332


220


0.27

%

303,118


474


0.63

%

Savings and NOW deposits

71,747


47


0.26

%

62,733


50


0.32

%

Time deposits

538,766


1,994


1.48

%

548,728


3,333


2.44

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,001,559

$

2,316


0.93

%

$

932,086

$

3,893


1.68

%

Federal funds and repos purchased

1








1






Subordinated debt

39,716


567


5.73

%

14,816


241


6.52

%

FHLB borrowings










10,000


44


1.76

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,041,276

$

2,883


1.11

%

$

956,903

$

4,178


1.75

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

491,857










383,480








Total liabilities

$

1,533,133









$

1,340,383








Stockholders' Equity

175,616










141,958








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,708,749









$

1,482,341








Interest Rate Spread









2.78

%









2.48

%

Net Interest Income




$

12,991









$

10,726




Net Interest Margin









3.18

%









3.05

%

Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)









3.10

%









3.08

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Includes average PPP balances of $161.8 million and related interest income of approximately $404,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021

(3)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the six months ended June 30, 2021

For the six months ended June 30, 2020


Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

ASSETS:























Interest earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)(3)

$

1,311,085

$

31,049


4.78

%

$

1,135,995

$

28,619


5.08

%

Investment securities

90,347


1,127


2.52

%

73,512


997


2.73

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

219,648


35


0.03

%

131,239


404


0.62

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,621,080

$

32,211


4.01

%

$

1,340,746

$

30,020


4.52

%

Other assets

70,337










64,550








Total assets

$

1,691,417









$

1,405,296








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

68,556

$

110


0.32

%

$

25,532

$

153


1.21

%

Money market deposit accounts

367,424


497


0.27

%

266,638


1,252


0.95

%

Savings and NOW deposits

70,875


89


0.25

%

62,716


114


0.37

%

Time deposits

509,465


4,244


1.68

%

557,921


6,900


2.49

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,016,320

$

4,940


0.98

%

$

912,807

$

8,419


1.86

%

Federal funds and repos purchased










1






Subordinated debt

27,346


805


5.94

%

14,813


482


6.56

%

FHLB borrowings










10,165


94


1.86

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,043,666

$

5,745


1.11

%

$

937,786

$

8,995


1.93

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

474,566










326,949








Total liabilities

$

1,518,232









$

1,264,735








Stockholders' Equity

173,185










140,561








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,691,417









$

1,405,296








Interest Rate Spread









2.90

%









2.59

%

Net Interest Income




$

26,466









$

21,025




Net Interest Margin









3.29

%









3.16

%

Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)









3.15

%









3.18

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual and loans held for sale

(2)

Includes average PPP balances of $158.0 million and related interest income of approximately $709,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021

(3)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)



At or For the Three Months Ended

At or For the Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding














Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$

0.87

$

(0.08)

$

1.53

$

0.34

Book value per common share

$

20.18

$

16.96

$

20.18

$

16.96

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,546,452


8,263,370

7,535,061


8,275,344

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,549,398


8,263,941

7,549,398


8,263,941

Performance Ratios














Return on average assets (annualized)

1.67

%

(0.17)

%

1.50

%

0.41

%

Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)

1.44

%

(0.47)

%

1.18

%

0.29

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

16.28

%

(1.79)

%

14.64

%

4.07

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

17.81

%

(1.79)

%

15.89

%

4.07

%

Yield on earning assets (annualized)

3.89

%

4.23

%

4.01

%

4.52

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)

1.11

%

1.75

%

1.11

%

1.93

%

Net interest spread

2.78

%

2.48

%

2.90

%

2.59

%

Net interest margin (annualized)

3.18

%

3.05

%

3.29

%

3.16

%

Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)

3.10

%

3.08

%

3.15

%

3.18

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.37

%

0.36

%

0.36

%

0.39

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)

1.85

%

1.99

%

1.87

%

2.08

%

Efficiency ratio(3)

54.12

%

61.11

%

53.22

%

61.04

%

Asset Quality














Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

346.23

%

405.25

%

346.23

%

405.25

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)

154.63

%

170.04

%

154.63

%

170.04

%

Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans

0.07

%

0.01

%

0.07

%

0.01

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.23

%

0.00

%

0.23

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.24

%

0.00

%

0.24

%

Other real estate owned

$

1,158

$

1,175

$

1,158

$

1,175

Non-performing assets

$

1,158

$

4,225

$

1,158

$

4,225

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.07

%

0.28

%

0.07

%

0.28

%

Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)

0.07

%

0.31

%

0.07

%

0.31

%

Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans

0.87

%

1.21

%

0.87

%

1.21

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)

0.97

%

1.24

%

0.97

%

1.24

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets

9.61


3.66

9.61


3.66

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

2

$

1,742

$

(16)

$

1,778

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)

0.00

%

0.58

%

0.00

%

0.30

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans
(annualized)(2)

0.00

%

0.65

%

0.00

%

0.32

%

Troubled debt restructurings (total)














Performing in accordance with modified terms

$



$


$



$


Not performing in accordance with modified terms

$



$


$



$


Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)














Total risk-based capital ratio

16.25

%

13.26

%

16.25

%

13.26

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

15.40

%

12.16

%

15.40

%

12.16

%

Leverage ratio

11.78

%

10.23

%

11.78

%

10.23

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

15.40

%

12.16

%

15.40

%

12.16

%

Other information














Closing stock price

$

22.58

$

13.20

$

22.58

$

13.20

Equity / assets

10.52

%

9.17

%

10.52

%

9.17

%

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)

11.34

%

10.33

%

11.34

%

10.33

%

Average equity / average assets

10.28

%

9.58

%

10.24

%

10.00

%

Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)

11.35

%

10.54

%

11.29

%

10.51

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

129


121

129


121

# Full service branch offices

7


7

7


7


(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2021 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)



For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact















Loans held for investment (GAAP)

$

1,274,478

$

1,280,502

$

1,274,478

$

1,280,502

Less: PPP loans

124,578


171,650


124,578


171,650

Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$

1,149,900

$

1,108,852

$

1,149,900

$

1,108,852

















Average loans held for investment (GAAP)

$

1,302,722

$

1,213,250

$

1,311,085

$

1,135,995

Less: Average PPP loans

161,784


135,247


158,029


67,623

Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$

1,140,938

$

1,078,003

$

1,153,056


1,068,372



For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Net interest margin adjustment















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

12,991

$

10,726

$

26,466

$

21,025

Less: PPP fees recognized

1,180


591


2,821


591

Less: PPP interest income earned

404


337


790


337

Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)

11,407


9,798


22,855


20,097

















Average interest earning assets (GAAP)

1,638,799


1,412,600


1,621,080


1,340,746

Less: average PPP loans

161,784


135,247


158,029


67,623

Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1,477,015


1,277,353


1,463,051


1,273,123

















Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.18

%

3.05

%

3.29

%

3.16

%

Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

3.10

%

3.08

%

3.15

%

3.18

%



For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Total asset adjustment















Total assets (GAAP)

$

1,707,695

$

1,528,867

$

1,707,695

$

1,528,867

Less: PPP loans

124,578


171,650


124,578


171,650

Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,583,117


1,357,217


1,583,117


1,357,217

Total equity (GAAP)

179,628


140,170


179,628


140,170

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

11.35

%

10.33

%

11.35

%

10.33

%

















Average asset adjustment















Average assets (GAAP)

1,708,749


1,482,341


1,691,417


1,405,297

Less: average PPP loans

161,784


135,247


158,029


67,623

Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans

1,546,965


1,347,094


1,533,388


1,337,674

Total average equity (GAAP)

175,616


141,958


173,185


140,561

Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-GAAP)

11.35

%

10.54

%

11.29

%

10.51

%



For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Return on Average Assets, adjusted















Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

7,126

$

(634)

$

12,575

$

2,836

Less: PPP fees recognized

1,180


591


2,821


591

Less: PPP interest income earned

404


337


790


337

Net income (loss), excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)

5,542


(1,562)


8,964


1,908

Average total assets

1,708,749


1,482,341


1,691,417


1,405,297

Less: average PPP loans

161,784


135,247


158,029


67,623

Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1,546,965


1,347,094


1,533,388


1,337,674

Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1.44

%

(0.47)

%

1.18

%

0.29

%



For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted















Total nonperforming assets (GAAP)

$

1,158

$

4,225

$

1,158

$

4,225

Total assets (GAAP)

1,707,695


1,528,867


1,707,695


1,528,867

Less: PPP loans

124,578


171,650


124,578


171,650

Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,583,117


1,357,217


1,583,117


1,357,217

Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.07

%

0.31

%

0.07

%

0.31

%



For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Allowance for loan losses, adjusted















Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)

$

11,133

$

13,731

$

11,133

$

13,731

Total gross loans (GAAP)

1,274,478


1,280,502


1,274,478


1,280,502

Less: PPP loans

124,578


171,650


124,578


171,650

Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,149,900


1,108,852


1,149,900


1,108,852

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

0.97

%

1.24

%

0.97

%

1.24

%



For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted















Total net charge-offs (recoveries) (GAAP)

$

2


1,742

$

(16)

$

1,778

Total average gross loans (GAAP)

1,302,722


1,213,250


1,311,085


1,136,885

Less: average PPP loans

161,784


135,247


158,029


67,623

Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,140,938


1,078,003


1,153,056


1,069,262

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized) (non-GAAP)

0.00

%

0.65

%

0.00

%

0.32

%

