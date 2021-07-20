MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

Our mid-year performance is the result of a strong effort across every part of the Company

The Company's cost of funds for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021 is 1.1%, which is improved 37% from the same period a year earlier. The Company remains focused on reducing funding costs, increasing fee income, and improving operating efficiency. The Company's efficiency ratio is 54% for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021, an 11% improvement from the 61% efficiency ratio reported for the same period a year ago.

Total assets were $1.7 billion on June 30, 2021, an increase of 12% from June 30, 2020. Net loans were $1.3 billion on June 30, 2021, which includes the SBA forgiveness of $55 million of Paycheck Protection Program loan balances during the quarter. Asset quality continues to be strong with non-performing assets representing 0.07% of total assets on June 30, 2021.

Non-interest bearing deposits represent a solid one-third of the $1.5 billion in total deposits as of June 30, 2021. In addition, 74% of the Company's total deposits are designated as "core deposits".

A year ago, the Company made a special provision to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) based upon an assessment of the potential impact from the COVID 19 pandemic. At that time little was known about the pandemic. A year later and despite the pandemic, the loan portfolio remains strong and continues to perform well. The local economy also continues to be robust and is quickly recovering from the effects of the pandemic. The Company updated its assessment as of June 30, 2021 and decided to release $2.1 million of that special provision. The table below provides a recap of activities relating to the special COVID provision over the past 12 months ending June 30, 2021.

June 30, 2020 Special COVID Provision Adjustments (000's) Starting Balance June 30, 2020 $4,522 + COVID Provision for loans originated between 6/30/2020 and 6/30/2021 658 - Release for recovered/repaid loan 12/31/2020 1,460 - Charged off loan 12/31/2020 300 - Release for indirect loans 03/31/2021 760 - Release for commercial portfolio 6/30/2021 2,135 Ending Balance June 30, 2021 $525

The $525,000 ending balance represents a 40 basis-point special COVID provision for the portfolio of hotel loans. The portfolio of hotel loans is experiencing month-on-month improvements in occupancy rates and room rates, but the Company determined that it is prudent to maintain a special provision for the portfolio of hotel loans.

"Our mid-year performance is the result of a strong effort across every part of the Company," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "We continue to work very closely with our customers; as a community bank, our success is a direct reflection of our customer's success. To that end, we are focused on growing new client relationships who appreciate the high level of quality and service that comes standard from MainStreet Bank."

"As a Company that embraced leading-edge technology from the start, I am pleased to report that we performed exceptionally well throughout the pandemic," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "That same focus on technology provides us with a platform to scale the delivery of our products and services as we grow, and to continue to improve upon our operating efficiency. But the true value of our Company is derived from the team of people who bring that technology to life each day – whether from home or at the office."

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a full complement of payment solutions for financial technology companies and has a team ready to create a perfect solution for their needs.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com. This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.

We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands, except share data)





June 30, 2021



March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020



June 30, 2020

ASSETS







































Cash and cash equivalents







































Cash and due from banks

$ 120,121



$ 118,399



$ 75,935



$ 102,480



$ 55,273

Federal funds sold



56,164





51,598





31,593





25,074





21,081

Total cash and cash equivalents



176,285





169,997





107,528





127,554





76,354

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



165,791





180,028





147,414





118,844





91,823

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value



26,136





26,427





22,520





23,114





23,843

Restricted equity securities, at cost



5,039





4,664





4,616





4,616





5,041

Loans held for sale



—





—





57,006





—





—

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $11,133, $13,215, $12,877, $14,346, and $13,731, respectively



1,256,436





1,299,169





1,230,379





1,279,899





1,259,012

Premises and equipment, net



13,929





13,975





14,289





14,474





14,416

Other real estate owned, net



1,158





1,180





1,180





1,580





1,175

Accrued interest and other receivables



8,752





9,349





9,604





8,579





7,458

Bank owned life insurance



35,736





25,518





25,341





25,157





24,959

Other assets



18,433





12,722





23,288





26,371





24,786

Total Assets

$ 1,707,695



$ 1,743,029



$ 1,643,165



$ 1,630,188



$ 1,528,867

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Liabilities:







































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 486,001



$ 492,463



$ 370,497



$ 416,648



$ 388,104

Interest bearing DDA deposits



68,028





69,180





70,307





72,807





18,266

Savings and NOW deposits



72,353





72,259





74,099





69,015





65,876

Money market deposits



310,303





342,468





426,600





348,146





332,246

Time deposits



528,247





561,772





496,743





510,429





537,840

Total deposits



1,464,932





1,538,142





1,438,246





1,417,045





1,342,332

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



—





—





—





—





10,000

Subordinated debt



40,576





14,841





14,834





14,827





14,819

Other liabilities



22,559





17,868





22,420





25,055





21,546

Total Liabilities



1,528,067





1,570,851





1,475,500





1,456,927





1,388,697

Stockholders' Equity:







































Preferred stock



27,263





27,263





27,263





27,527





—

Common stock



29,446





29,437





29,130





32,460





32,433

Capital surplus



66,667





66,233





66,116





75,217





74,850

Retained earnings



55,676





49,090





44,179





37,105





31,933

Accumulated other comprehensive income



576





155





977





952





954

Total Stockholders' Equity



179,628





172,178





167,665





173,261





140,170

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,707,695



$ 1,743,029



$ 1,643,165



$ 1,630,188



$ 1,528,867



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended





June 30,

2021



June 30,

2020



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020



June 30,

2020

INTEREST INCOME:























































Interest and fees on loans

$ 31,049



$ 28,619



$ 15,257



$ 15,792



$ 15,933



$ 15,083



$ 14,399

Interest on investment securities



1,127





997





597





530





519





491





496

Interest on federal funds sold



35





404





20





15





15





12





9

Total interest income



32,211





30,020





15,874





16,337





16,467





15,586





14,904

INTEREST EXPENSE:























































Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits



110





153





55





55





108





56





36

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



89





114





47





42





52





55





50

Interest on money market deposits



497





1,252





220





277





418





490





474

Interest on time deposits



4,244





6,900





1,994





2,250





2,583





2,841





3,333

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



—





94





—





—





—





13





44

Interest on subordinated debt



805





482





567





238





240





245





241

Total interest expense



5,745





8,995





2,883





2,862





3,401





3,700





4,178

Net interest income



26,466





21,025





12,991





13,475





13,066





11,886





10,726

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



(1,760)





5,925





(2,080)





320





(2,950)





635





5,575

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses



28,226





15,100





15,071





13,155





16,016





11,251





5,151

NON-INTEREST INCOME:























































Deposit account service charges



1,160





920





621





539





509





487





433

Bank owned life insurance income



395





397





218





177





183





199





198

Loan swap fee income



—





826





—





—





833





1,851





423

Net gain on held-to-maturity securities



3





—





—





3





—





—





—

Net gain on sale of loans



474





—





130





344





—





33





—

Other fee income



969





589





586





383





378





288





264

Total other income



3,001





2,732





1,555





1,446





1,903





2,858





1,318

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:























































Salaries and employee benefits



9,430





8,696





4,663





4,767





4,746





4,495





4,263

Furniture and equipment expenses



1,026





954





500





526





601





574





500

Advertising and marketing



677





447





402





275





290





266





191

Occupancy expenses



693





578





387





306





360





332





311

Outside services



616





481





280





336





263





215





205

Administrative expenses



291





341





141





150





166





167





177

Other operating expenses



2,950





3,005





1,500





1,449





1,732





1,589





1,713

Total other expenses



15,683





14,502





7,873





7,809





8,158





7,638





7,360

Income before income tax expense (benefit)



15,544





3,330





8,753





6,792





9,761





6,471





(891)

Income tax expense (benefit)



2,969





494





1,627





1,342





2,051





1,299





(257)

Net Income (loss)



12,575





2,836





7,126





5,450





7,710





5,172





(634)

Preferred stock dividends



1,078





—





539





539





635





—





—

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders



11,497



$ 2,836



$ 6,587



$ 4,911



$ 7,075



$ 5,172



$ (634)

Net income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted



1.53



$ 0.34



$ 0.87



$ 0.65



$ 0.92



$ 0.63



$ (0.08)

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,535,061





8,275,344





7,546,452





7,523,547





7,700,470





8,272,570





8,263,370



UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands)





June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



June 30, 2020



Percentage Change





$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



Last 3 Mos



Last 12 Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land development loans

$ 328,480





25.8 %

$ 327,393





24.8 %

$ 283,971





22.2 %



0.3 %



15.7 % Residential real estate loans



190,426





14.9 %



181,649





13.8 %



171,411





13.4 %



4.8 %



11.1 % Commercial real estate loans



503,514





39.5 %



499,133





37.8 %



497,279





38.8 %



0.9 %



1.3 % Commercial industrial loans - Other



93,837





7.4 %



92,680





7.0 %



96,640





7.6 %



1.2 %



-2.9 % Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans



124,578





9.8 %



179,835





13.6 %



171,650





13.4 %



-30.7 %



-27.4 % Consumer loans



33,643





2.6 %



39,564





3.0 %



59,551





4.6 %



-15.0 %



-43.5 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,274,478





100.0 %

$ 1,320,254





100.0 %

$ 1,280,502





100.0 %



-3.5 %



-0.5 % Less: Allowance for loan losses



(11,133)













(13,215)













(13,731)

























Net deferred loan fees



(6,909)













(7,870)













(7,759)

























Net Loans

$ 1,256,436











$ 1,299,169











$ 1,259,012

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$ 486,001





33.2 %



492,463





32.0 %

$ 388,104





28.9 %



-1.3 %



25.2 % Interest-bearing demand deposits:































































Demand deposits



68,028





4.6 %



69,180





4.5 %



18,266





1.4 %



-1.7 %



272.4 % Savings and NOW deposits



72,353





4.9 %



72,259





4.7 %



65,876





4.9 %



0.1 %



9.8 % Money market accounts



310,303





21.2 %



342,468





22.3 %



332,246





24.8 %



-9.4 %



-6.6 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more



303,769





20.7 %



287,154





18.7 %



213,051





15.9 %



5.8 %



42.6 % Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



224,478





15.4 %



274,618





17.8 %



324,789





24.1 %



-18.3 %



-30.9 % Total Deposits

$ 1,464,932





100.0 %

$ 1,538,142





100.0 %

$ 1,342,332





100.0 %



-4.8 %



9.1 % BORROWINGS:































































Federal Home Loan Bank advances



—





0.0 %



—





0.0 %



10,000





40.3 %



0.0 %



-100.0 % Subordinated debt



40,576





100.0 %



14,841





100.0 %



14,819





59.7 %



173.4 %



173.8 % Total Borrowings

$ 40,576





100.0 %

$ 14,841





100.0 %

$ 24,819





100.0 %



173.4 %



63.5 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,505,508











$ 1,552,983











$ 1,367,151













-3.1 %



10.1 %

































































Core customer funding sources (1)

$ 1,118,795





74.3 %

$ 1,159,207





74.6 %

$ 939,474





68.7 %



-3.5 %



19.1 % Brokered and listing service sources (2)



346,137





23.0 %



378,935





24.4 %



402,858





29.5 %



-8.7 %



-14.1 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances



—





0.0 %



—





0.0 %



10,000





0.7 %



0.0 %



-100.0 % Subordinated debt (3)



40,576





2.7 %



14,841





1.0 %



14,819





1.1 %



173.4 %



173.8 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,505,508





100.0 %

$ 1,552,983





100.0 %

$ 1,367,151





100.0 %



-3.1 %



10.1 %





(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the three months ended June 30, 2021



For the three months ended June 30, 2020





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)(3)

$ 1,302,722



$ 15,257





4.70 %

$ 1,213,250



$ 14,399





4.76 % Investment securities



90,820





597





2.64 %



73,186





496





2.72 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



245,257





20





0.03 %



126,164





9





0.03 % Total interest earning assets

$ 1,638,799



$ 15,874





3.89 %

$ 1,412,600



$ 14,904





4.23 % Other assets



69,950





















69,741

















Total assets

$ 1,708,749



















$ 1,482,341

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 68,714



$ 55





0.32 %

$ 17,507



$ 36





0.82 % Money market deposit accounts



322,332





220





0.27 %



303,118





474





0.63 % Savings and NOW deposits



71,747





47





0.26 %



62,733





50





0.32 % Time deposits



538,766





1,994





1.48 %



548,728





3,333





2.44 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,001,559



$ 2,316





0.93 %

$ 932,086



$ 3,893





1.68 % Federal funds and repos purchased



1





—





—





1





—





—

Subordinated debt



39,716





567





5.73 %



14,816





241





6.52 % FHLB borrowings



—





—





—





10,000





44





1.76 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,041,276



$ 2,883





1.11 %

$ 956,903



$ 4,178





1.75 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



491,857





















383,480

















Total liabilities

$ 1,533,133



















$ 1,340,383

















Stockholders' Equity



175,616





















141,958

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,708,749



















$ 1,482,341

















Interest Rate Spread



















2.78 %



















2.48 % Net Interest Income









$ 12,991



















$ 10,726









Net Interest Margin



















3.18 %



















3.05 % Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)



















3.10 %



















3.08 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Includes average PPP balances of $161.8 million and related interest income of approximately $404,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (3) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the six months ended June 30, 2021



For the six months ended June 30, 2020





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)(3)

$ 1,311,085



$ 31,049





4.78 %

$ 1,135,995



$ 28,619





5.08 % Investment securities



90,347





1,127





2.52 %



73,512





997





2.73 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



219,648





35





0.03 %



131,239





404





0.62 % Total interest earning assets

$ 1,621,080



$ 32,211





4.01 %

$ 1,340,746



$ 30,020





4.52 % Other assets



70,337





















64,550

















Total assets

$ 1,691,417



















$ 1,405,296

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 68,556



$ 110





0.32 %

$ 25,532



$ 153





1.21 % Money market deposit accounts



367,424





497





0.27 %



266,638





1,252





0.95 % Savings and NOW deposits



70,875





89





0.25 %



62,716





114





0.37 % Time deposits



509,465





4,244





1.68 %



557,921





6,900





2.49 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,016,320



$ 4,940





0.98 %

$ 912,807



$ 8,419





1.86 % Federal funds and repos purchased



—





—





—





1





—





—

Subordinated debt



27,346





805





5.94 %



14,813





482





6.56 % FHLB borrowings



—





—





—





10,165





94





1.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,043,666



$ 5,745





1.11 %

$ 937,786



$ 8,995





1.93 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



474,566





















326,949

















Total liabilities

$ 1,518,232



















$ 1,264,735

















Stockholders' Equity



173,185





















140,561

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,691,417



















$ 1,405,296

















Interest Rate Spread



















2.90 %



















2.59 % Net Interest Income









$ 26,466



















$ 21,025









Net Interest Margin



















3.29 %



















3.16 % Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)



















3.15 %



















3.18 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual and loans held for sale (2) Includes average PPP balances of $158.0 million and related interest income of approximately $709,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (3) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except per share data)





At or For the Three Months Ended

At or For the Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2021



2020

2021



2020

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding





























Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$ 0.87



$ (0.08)

$ 1.53



$ 0.34

Book value per common share

$ 20.18



$ 16.96

$ 20.18



$ 16.96

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,546,452





8,263,370



7,535,061





8,275,344

Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,549,398





8,263,941



7,549,398





8,263,941

Performance Ratios





























Return on average assets (annualized)



1.67 %



(0.17) %

1.50 %



0.41 % Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)



1.44 %



(0.47) %

1.18 %



0.29 % Return on average equity (annualized)



16.28 %



(1.79) %

14.64 %



4.07 % Return on average common equity (annualized)



17.81 %



(1.79) %

15.89 %



4.07 % Yield on earning assets (annualized)



3.89 %



4.23 %

4.01 %



4.52 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



1.11 %



1.75 %

1.11 %



1.93 % Net interest spread



2.78 %



2.48 %

2.90 %



2.59 % Net interest margin (annualized)



3.18 %



3.05 %

3.29 %



3.16 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)



3.10 %



3.08 %

3.15 %



3.18 % Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.37 %



0.36 %

0.36 %



0.39 % Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



1.85 %



1.99 %

1.87 %



2.08 % Efficiency ratio(3)



54.12 %



61.11 %

53.22 %



61.04 % Asset Quality





























Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



346.23 %



405.25 %

346.23 %



405.25 % Construction loans to total capital (5)



154.63 %



170.04 %

154.63 %



170.04 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.07 %



0.01 %

0.07 %



0.01 % Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.23 %

0.00 %



0.23 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.24 %

0.00 %



0.24 % Other real estate owned

$ 1,158



$ 1,175

$ 1,158



$ 1,175

Non-performing assets

$ 1,158



$ 4,225

$ 1,158



$ 4,225

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.07 %



0.28 %

0.07 %



0.28 % Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)



0.07 %



0.31 %

0.07 %



0.31 % Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans



0.87 %



1.21 %

0.87 %



1.21 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)



0.97 %



1.24 %

0.97 %



1.24 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets



9.61





3.66



9.61





3.66

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 2



$ 1,742

$ (16)



$ 1,778

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



0.00 %



0.58 %

0.00 %



0.30 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans

(annualized)(2)



0.00 %



0.65 %

0.00 %



0.32 % Troubled debt restructurings (total)





























Performing in accordance with modified terms

$ —



$ —

$ —



$ —

Not performing in accordance with modified terms

$ —



$ —

$ —



$ —

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)





























Total risk-based capital ratio



16.25 %



13.26 %

16.25 %



13.26 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.40 %



12.16 %

15.40 %



12.16 % Leverage ratio



11.78 %



10.23 %

11.78 %



10.23 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.40 %



12.16 %

15.40 %



12.16 % Other information





























Closing stock price

$ 22.58



$ 13.20

$ 22.58



$ 13.20

Equity / assets



10.52 %



9.17 %

10.52 %



9.17 % Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)



11.34 %



10.33 %

11.34 %



10.33 % Average equity / average assets



10.28 %



9.58 %

10.24 %



10.00 % Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)



11.35 %



10.54 %

11.29 %



10.51 % Number of full time equivalent employees



129





121



129





121

# Full service branch offices



7





7



7





7







(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2021 are preliminary (2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income (4) Commercial real estate includes non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital (5) Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars In thousands)





For the three months ended June 30,



For the six months ended June 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact































Loans held for investment (GAAP)

$ 1,274,478



$ 1,280,502



$ 1,274,478



$ 1,280,502

Less: PPP loans



124,578





171,650





124,578





171,650

Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$ 1,149,900



$ 1,108,852



$ 1,149,900



$ 1,108,852



































Average loans held for investment (GAAP)

$ 1,302,722



$ 1,213,250



$ 1,311,085



$ 1,135,995

Less: Average PPP loans



161,784





135,247





158,029





67,623

Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$ 1,140,938



$ 1,078,003



$ 1,153,056





1,068,372







For the three months ended June 30,



For the six months ended June 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Net interest margin adjustment































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 12,991



$ 10,726



$ 26,466



$ 21,025

Less: PPP fees recognized



1,180





591





2,821





591

Less: PPP interest income earned



404





337





790





337

Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)



11,407





9,798





22,855





20,097



































Average interest earning assets (GAAP)



1,638,799





1,412,600





1,621,080





1,340,746

Less: average PPP loans



161,784





135,247





158,029





67,623

Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



1,477,015





1,277,353





1,463,051





1,273,123



































Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.18 %



3.05 %



3.29 %



3.16 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



3.10 %



3.08 %



3.15 %



3.18 %





For the three months ended June 30,



For the six months ended June 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Total asset adjustment































Total assets (GAAP)

$ 1,707,695



$ 1,528,867



$ 1,707,695



$ 1,528,867

Less: PPP loans



124,578





171,650





124,578





171,650

Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,583,117





1,357,217





1,583,117





1,357,217

Total equity (GAAP)



179,628





140,170





179,628





140,170

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



11.35 %



10.33 %



11.35 %



10.33 %

































Average asset adjustment































Average assets (GAAP)



1,708,749





1,482,341





1,691,417





1,405,297

Less: average PPP loans



161,784





135,247





158,029





67,623

Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans



1,546,965





1,347,094





1,533,388





1,337,674

Total average equity (GAAP)



175,616





141,958





173,185





140,561

Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-GAAP)



11.35 %



10.54 %



11.29 %



10.51 %





For the three months ended June 30,



For the six months ended June 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Return on Average Assets, adjusted































Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ 7,126



$ (634)



$ 12,575



$ 2,836

Less: PPP fees recognized



1,180





591





2,821





591

Less: PPP interest income earned



404





337





790





337

Net income (loss), excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)



5,542





(1,562)





8,964





1,908

Average total assets



1,708,749





1,482,341





1,691,417





1,405,297

Less: average PPP loans



161,784





135,247





158,029





67,623

Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



1,546,965





1,347,094





1,533,388





1,337,674

Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



1.44 %



(0.47) %



1.18 %



0.29 %





For the three months ended June 30,



For the six months ended June 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted































Total nonperforming assets (GAAP)

$ 1,158



$ 4,225



$ 1,158



$ 4,225

Total assets (GAAP)



1,707,695





1,528,867





1,707,695





1,528,867

Less: PPP loans



124,578





171,650





124,578





171,650

Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,583,117





1,357,217





1,583,117





1,357,217

Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



0.07 %



0.31 %



0.07 %



0.31 %





For the three months ended June 30,



For the six months ended June 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Allowance for loan losses, adjusted































Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)

$ 11,133



$ 13,731



$ 11,133



$ 13,731

Total gross loans (GAAP)



1,274,478





1,280,502





1,274,478





1,280,502

Less: PPP loans



124,578





171,650





124,578





171,650

Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,149,900





1,108,852





1,149,900





1,108,852

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



0.97 %



1.24 %



0.97 %



1.24 %





For the three months ended June 30,



For the six months ended June 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted































Total net charge-offs (recoveries) (GAAP)

$ 2





1,742



$ (16)



$ 1,778

Total average gross loans (GAAP)



1,302,722





1,213,250





1,311,085





1,136,885

Less: average PPP loans



161,784





135,247





158,029





67,623

Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,140,938





1,078,003





1,153,056





1,069,262

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized) (non-GAAP)



0.00 %



0.65 %



0.00 %



0.32 %

