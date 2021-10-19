MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Strong and Steady Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

The Company is well positioned for a stable or rising interest rate environment.

Year-to-date net interest income through September 30th of $39.7 million is up 20.5% over the same period last year.

The Company's cost of funds for the quarter-ended September 30, 2021, is 1.03%, down 32% from the same period a year earlier. The Company is on-track to continue reducing funding costs. The Company's efficiency ratio is 54.7% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021.

Total assets remain steady through the year at $1.7 billion. Net loans of $1.2 billion include approximately $264 million of new commercial loans and advances and $86 million of new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The table below provides a reconcilement of gross loans, inclusive and net of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Asset quality continues to be strong with non-performing assets representing a negligible seven hundredths of a percent of total assets on September 30, 2021.

Reconcilement of Gross Loans through September 30, 2021

Gross Loans (millions) Gross Loans Net of PPP (millions)



% Gross

Loans

% Gross

Loans Gross loans 12/31/2020 $1,300

$1,164

+ New loans & advances $351 27% $264 23% - Repayments $364 -28% $229 -20% - Sold loans* $30

$30

Gross loans 9/30/2021 $1,257

$1,169

- ALLL 9/30/2021 $11

$11

+ PPP loans **

$88

Net loans 9/30/2021 $1,246

$1,246



*Sold loans represent the amount of loans sold for concentration risk management purposes. The loans that were sold yielded a net premium on sale. ** Already included in Gross Loans.

Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 34% of the $1.4 billion in total deposits. Seventy-six percent of total deposits are core deposits.

"The Company is extremely well positioned for a stable or rising interest rate environment," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "Inflation and market indicators are certainly pointing toward an interest rate adjustment, and we are well prepared for it."

As of September 30th, the Company has $88 million remaining in PPP loans. The origination fees yet to be realized on the remaining balance approximate $3.8 million. Total PPP activity is recapped in the table below.



Round 1 2020 Round 2 2021

(millions) Originated $192 $86 Paydowns during 2020 $41 - Paydowns during 2021 $132 $17 Remaining balance 9/30/2021 $19 $69

All loans that were provided with deferrals of interest or principal during the pandemic have returned to their original payment structure prior to September 30, 2021.

"The federal government's implementation of PPP was vital to our customer's financial health during the pandemic, and we are proud to have distributed $279 million of that program to many of our existing and new customers. I'm excited to report that 68% of PPP proceeds has already been forgiven," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "With the high volume of PPP activity, it has been a challenge to achieve our normal level of growth during 2021, but we are optimistic for a strong 4th quarter."

The Company's hotel portfolio is performing well, reporting average August occupancy at 67.8% and average revenue per available room at $74.60. The Company continues to retain a special 40 basis point COVID 19 Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) provision against the remaining balance of its hotel loan portfolio.

The Company will be announcing its AvenuTM Banking as a Service (BaaS) solution for fintechs on October 25th, Dick added. "We are designing AvenuTM to be a transformational solution for fintechs. We look forward to sharing details about how we are serving a market segment that needs robust and fully compliant BaaS solutions."

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com. This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.

We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO

(703) 481-4567

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands, except share data)





September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020



September 30, 2020

ASSETS







































Cash and cash equivalents







































Cash and due from banks

$ 67,992



$ 120,121



$ 118,399



$ 75,935



$ 102,480

Federal funds sold



65,725





56,164





51,598





31,593





25,074

Total cash and cash equivalents



133,717





176,285





169,997





107,528





127,554

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



171,603





165,791





180,028





147,414





118,844

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value



26,081





26,136





26,427





22,520





23,114

Restricted equity securities, at cost



5,039





5,039





4,664





4,616





4,616

Loans held for sale



—





—





—





57,006





—

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $11,428, $11,133, $13,215, $12,877, and $14,346, respectively



1,246,331





1,256,436





1,299,169





1,230,379





1,279,899

Premises and equipment, net



14,795





13,929





13,975





14,289





14,474

Other real estate owned, net



1,158





1,158





1,180





1,180





1,580

Accrued interest and other receivables



4,718





8,752





9,349





9,604





8,579

Computer software, net of amortization



1,165





—





—





—





—

Bank owned life insurance



35,987





35,736





25,518





25,341





25,157

Other assets



16,605





18,433





12,722





23,288





26,371

Total Assets

$ 1,657,199



$ 1,707,695



$ 1,743,029



$ 1,643,165



$ 1,630,188

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Liabilities:







































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 475,157



$ 486,001



$ 492,463



$ 370,497



$ 416,648

Interest bearing DDA deposits



63,622





68,028





69,180





70,307





72,807

Savings and NOW deposits



79,556





72,353





72,259





74,099





69,015

Money market deposits



310,776





310,303





342,468





426,600





348,146

Time deposits



485,255





528,247





561,772





496,743





510,429

Total deposits



1,414,366





1,464,932





1,538,142





1,438,246





1,417,045

Subordinated debt



40,635





40,576





14,841





14,834





14,827

Other liabilities



18,169





22,559





17,868





22,420





25,055

Total Liabilities



1,473,170





1,528,067





1,570,851





1,475,500





1,456,927

Stockholders' Equity:







































Preferred stock



27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263





27,527

Common stock



29,462





29,446





29,437





29,130





32,460

Capital surplus



67,152





66,667





66,233





66,116





75,217

Retained earnings



59,920





55,676





49,090





44,179





37,105

Accumulated other comprehensive income



232





576





155





977





952

Total Stockholders' Equity



184,029





179,628





172,178





167,665





173,261

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,657,199



$ 1,707,695



$ 1,743,029



$ 1,643,165



$ 1,630,188



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended





September 30,

2021



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020

INTEREST INCOME:























































Interest and fees on loans

$ 46,211



$ 43,702



$ 15,162



$ 15,257



$ 15,792



$ 15,933



$ 15,083

Interest on investment securities



1,712





1,488





585





597





530





519





491

Interest on federal funds sold



73





416





38





20





15





15





12

Total interest income



47,996





45,606





15,785





15,874





16,337





16,467





15,586

INTEREST EXPENSE:























































Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits



170





209





60





55





55





108





56

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



127





169





38





47





42





52





55

Interest on money market deposits



645





1,742





148





220





277





418





490

Interest on time deposits



6,039





9,740





1,795





1,994





2,250





2,583





2,841

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



—





107





—





—





—





—





13

Interest on subordinated debt



1,346





727





541





567





238





240





245

Total interest expense



8,327





12,694





2,582





2,883





2,862





3,401





3,700

Net interest income



39,669





32,912





13,203





12,991





13,475





13,066





11,886

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



(1,470)





6,560





290





(2,080)





320





(2,950)





635

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses



41,139





26,352





12,913





15,071





13,155





16,016





11,251

NON-INTEREST INCOME:























































Deposit account service charges



1,802





1,407





642





621





539





509





487

Bank owned life insurance income



647





595





252





218





177





183





199

Loan swap fee income



—





2,677





—





—





—





833





1,851

Net gain on held-to-maturity securities



3





—





—





—





3





—





—

Net gain (loss) on sale of loans



434





33





(40)





130





344





—





33

Other fee income



1,601





878





632





586





383





378





288

Total other income



4,487





5,590





1,486





1,555





1,446





1,903





2,858

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:























































Salaries and employee benefits



14,276





13,191





4,847





4,663





4,767





4,746





4,495

Furniture and equipment expenses



1,743





1,528





716





500





526





601





574

Advertising and marketing



1,115





713





438





402





275





290





266

Occupancy expenses



1,092





910





399





387





306





360





332

Outside services



908





696





292





280





336





263





215

Administrative expenses



493





508





202





141





150





166





167

Other operating expenses



4,517





4,595





1,567





1,500





1,449





1,732





1,589

Total other expenses



24,144





22,141





8,461





7,873





7,809





8,158





7,638

Income before income tax expense



21,482





9,801





5,938





8,753





6,792





9,761





6,471

Income tax expense



4,124





1,793





1,155





1,627





1,342





2,051





1,299

Net Income



17,358





8,008





4,783





7,126





5,450





7,710





5,172

Preferred stock dividends



1,617





—





539





539





539





635





—

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 15,741



$ 8,008



$ 4,244



$ 6,587



$ 4,911



$ 7,075



$ 5,172

Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$ 2.09



$ 0.97



$ 0.56



$ 0.87



$ 0.65



$ 0.92



$ 0.63

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,547,254





8,274,419





7,571,214





7,546,452





7,523,547





7,700,470





8,272,570



UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands)





September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



September 30, 2020



Percentage Change





$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



Last 3 Mos



Last 12 Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land development loans

$ 327,004





25.9 %

$ 328,480





25.8 %

$ 325,516





25.0 %



-0.4 %



0.5 % Residential real estate loans



223,029





17.6 %



190,426





14.9 %



157,518





12.1 %



17.1 %



41.6 % Commercial real estate loans



494,766





39.1 %



503,514





39.5 %



505,201





38.8 %



-1.7 %



-2.1 % Commercial industrial loans - Other



102,747





8.1 %



93,837





7.4 %



88,884





6.8 %



9.5 %



15.6 % Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans



88,534





7.0 %



124,578





9.8 %



173,075





13.3 %



-28.9 %



-48.8 % Consumer loans



27,740





2.3 %



33,643





2.6 %



51,505





4.0 %



-17.5 %



-46.1 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,263,820





100.0 %

$ 1,274,478





100.0 %

$ 1,301,699





100.0 %



-0.8 %



-2.9 % Less: Allowance for loan losses



(11,428)













(11,133)













(14,346)

























Net deferred loan fees



(6,061)













(6,909)













(7,454)

























Net Loans

$ 1,246,331











$ 1,256,436











$ 1,279,899

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$ 475,157





33.6 %

$ 486,001





33.2 %

$ 416,648





29.4 %



-2.2 %



14.0 % Interest-bearing demand deposits:































































Demand deposits



63,622





4.5 %



68,028





4.6 %



72,807





5.1 %



-6.5 %



-12.6 % Savings and NOW deposits



79,556





5.6 %



72,353





4.9 %



69,015





4.9 %



10.0 %



15.3 % Money market accounts



310,776





22.0 %



310,303





21.2 %



348,146





24.6 %



0.2 %



-10.7 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more



295,454





20.9 %



303,769





20.7 %



211,800





14.9 %



-2.7 %



39.5 % Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



189,801





13.4 %



224,478





15.4 %



298,629





21.1 %



-15.4 %



-36.4 % Total Deposits

$ 1,414,366





100.0 %

$ 1,464,932





100.0 %

$ 1,417,045





100.0 %



-3.5 %



-0.2 % BORROWINGS:































































Subordinated debt



40,635





100.0 %



40,576





100.0 %



14,827





100.0 %



0.1 %



174.1 % Total Borrowings

$ 40,635





100.0 %

$ 40,576





100.0 %

$ 14,827





100.0 %



0.1 %



174.1 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,455,001











$ 1,505,508











$ 1,431,872













-3.4 %



1.6 %

































































Core customer funding sources (1)

$ 1,097,948





75.5 %

$ 1,118,795





74.3 %

$ 1,066,236





74.5 %



-1.9 %



3.0 % Brokered and listing service sources (2)



316,418





21.7 %



346,137





23.0 %



350,809





24.5 %



-8.6 %



-9.8 % Subordinated debt (3)



40,635





2.8 %



40,576





2.7 %



14,827





1.0 %



0.1 %



174.1 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,455,001





100.0 %

$ 1,505,508





100.0 %

$ 1,431,872





100.0 %



-3.4 %



1.6 %

(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the three months ended September 30, 2021



For the three months ended September 30, 2020





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)(3)

$ 1,258,485



$ 15,162





4.78 %

$ 1,292,566



$ 15,083





4.63 % Investment securities



102,893





585





2.26 %



73,486





491





2.65 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



234,363





38





0.06 %



108,666





12





0.04 % Total interest earning assets

$ 1,595,741



$ 15,785





3.92 %

$ 1,474,718



$ 15,586





4.19 % Other assets



88,521





















65,665

















Total assets

$ 1,684,262



















$ 1,540,383

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 64,966



$ 60





0.37 %

$ 26,469



$ 56





0.84 % Money market deposit accounts



302,848





148





0.19 %



332,750





490





0.58 % Savings and NOW deposits



75,968





38





0.20 %



62,066





55





0.35 % Time deposits



507,254





1,795





1.40 %



522,995





2,841





2.16 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 951,036



$ 2,041





0.85 %

$ 944,280



$ 3,442





1.45 % Federal funds and repos purchased



2





—





—





—





—





—

Subordinated debt



40,609





541





5.29 %



14,823





245





6.56 % FHLB borrowings



—





—





—





4,511





13





1.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 991,647



$ 2,582





1.03 %

$ 963,614



$ 3,700





1.52 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



510,008





















428,726

















Total liabilities

$ 1,501,655



















$ 1,392,340

















Stockholders' Equity



182,607





















148,043

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,684,262



















$ 1,540,383

















Interest Rate Spread



















2.89 %



















2.67 % Net Interest Income









$ 13,203



















$ 11,886









Net Interest Margin



















3.28 %



















3.20 % Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)



















3.14 %



















3.29 %

(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Includes average PPP balances of $105.2 million, related interest income of approximately $263,000, and $1.1 million in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended September 30, 2021 (3) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the nine months ended September 30, 2021



For the nine months ended September 30, 2020





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)(3)

$ 1,293,359



$ 46,211





4.78 %

$ 1,188,565



$ 43,702





4.92 % Investment securities



94,575





1,712





2.42 %



73,504





1,488





2.71 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



224,521





73





0.04 %



123,217





416





0.45 % Total interest earning assets

$ 1,612,455



$ 47,996





3.98 %

$ 1,385,286



$ 45,606





4.40 % Other assets



76,758





















65,368

















Total assets

$ 1,689,213



















$ 1,450,654

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 67,345



$ 170





0.34 %

$ 25,847



$ 209





1.08 % Money market deposit accounts



345,662





645





0.25 %



288,836





1,742





0.81 % Savings and NOW deposits



72,591





127





0.23 %



64,513





169





0.35 % Time deposits



508,722





6,039





1.59 %



543,531





9,740





2.40 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 994,320



$ 6,981





0.94 %

$ 922,727



$ 11,860





1.72 % Federal funds and repos purchased



1





—





—





—





—





—

Subordinated debt



31,815





1,346





5.66 %



14,816





727





6.56 % FHLB borrowings



—





—





—





8,266





107





1.73 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,026,136



$ 8,327





1.08 %

$ 945,809



$ 12,694





1.79 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



486,510





















361,771

















Total liabilities

$ 1,512,646



















$ 1,307,580

















Stockholders' Equity



176,567





















143,074

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,689,213



















$ 1,450,654

















Interest Rate Spread



















2.90 %



















2.61 % Net Interest Income









$ 39,669



















$ 32,912









Net Interest Margin



















3.29 %



















3.18 % Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)



















3.15 %



















3.22 %

(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual and loans held for sale (2) Includes average PPP balances of $140.2 million, related interest income of approximately $1.1 million, and $4.0 million in PPP fees recognized for the nine months ended September, 2021 (3) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except per share data)





At or For the Three Months Ended

At or For the Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2021



2020

2021



2020

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding





























Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$ 0.56



$ 0.63

$ 2.09



$ 0.97

Book value per common share

$ 20.64



$ 17.61

$ 20.64



$ 17.61

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$ 20.49



$ 17.61

$ 20.49



$ 17.61

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,571,214





8,272,570



7,547,254





8,274,419

Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,593,749





8,277,837



7,593,749





8,277,837

Performance Ratios





























Return on average assets (annualized)



1.13 %



1.33 %

1.37 %



0.74 % Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)



0.85 %



1.19 %

1.07 %



0.60 % Return on average equity (annualized)



10.39 %



13.86 %

13.14 %



7.48 % Return on average common equity (annualized)



10.84 %



14.29 %

14.09 %



7.56 % Yield on earning assets (annualized)



3.92 %



4.19 %

3.98 %



4.40 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



1.03 %



1.52 %

1.08 %



1.79 % Net interest spread



2.89 %



2.67 %

2.90 %



2.61 % Net interest margin (annualized)



3.28 %



3.20 %

3.29 %



3.18 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)



3.14 %



3.29 %

3.15 %



3.22 % Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.35 %



0.74 %

0.36 %



0.52 % Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



1.99 %



1.97 %

1.91 %



2.04 % Efficiency ratio(3)



57.60 %



51.80 %

54.68 %



57.50 % Asset Quality





























Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



341.44 %



416.76 %

341.44 %



416.76 % Construction loans to total capital (5)



150.42 %



190.10 %

150.42 %



190.10 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.08 %

0.00 %



0.08 % Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.08 %

0.00 %



0.08 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.10 %

0.00 %



0.10 % Other real estate owned

$ 1,158



$ 1,580

$ 1,158



$ 1,580

Non-performing assets

$ 1,158



$ 2,822

$ 1,158



$ 2,822

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.07 %



0.17 %

0.07 %



0.17 % Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)



0.07 %



0.19 %

0.07 %



0.19 % Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans



0.90 %



1.10 %

0.90 %



1.10 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)



0.97 %



1.27 %

0.97 %



1.27 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets



9.87





5.08



9.87





5.08

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ (5)



$ 20

$ (21)



$ 1,798

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



0.00 %



0.01 %

0.00 %



0.20 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)



0.00 %



0.01 %

0.00 %



0.16 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)





























Total risk-based capital ratio



16.55 %



13.39 %

16.55 %



13.39 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.68 %



12.27 %

15.68 %



12.27 % Leverage ratio



12.23 %



10.19 %

12.23 %



10.19 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.68 %



12.27 %

15.68 %



12.27 % Other information





























Closing stock price

$ 23.99



$ 12.24

$ 23.99



$ 12.24

Equity / assets



11.10 %



10.63 %

11.10 %



10.63 % Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)



11.73 %



11.89 %

11.73 %



11.89 % Average equity / average assets



10.84 %



9.61 %

10.45 %



10.00 % Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)



11.56 %



10.82 %

11.40 %



10.62 % Number of full time equivalent employees



128





123



128





123

# Full service branch offices



6





7



6





7



(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2021 are preliminary (2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income (4) Commercial real estate includes non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital (5) Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars In thousands)





For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact































Loans held for investment (GAAP)

$ 1,263,820



$ 1,301,699



$ 1,263,820



$ 1,301,699

Less: PPP loans



88,534





173,075





88,534





173,075

Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$ 1,175,286



$ 1,128,624



$ 1,175,286



$ 1,128,624



































Average loans held for investment (GAAP)

$ 1,258,485



$ 1,292,566



$ 1,293,359



$ 1,188,565

Less: Average PPP loans



105,153





172,659





140,210





102,891

Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$ 1,153,332



$ 1,119,907



$ 1,153,149





1,085,674







For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Net interest margin adjustment































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 13,203



$ 11,886



$ 39,669



$ 32,912

Less: PPP fees recognized



1,136





644





3,958





1,235

Less: PPP interest income earned



263





432





1,052





772

Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)



11,804





10,810





34,659





30,905



































Average interest earning assets (GAAP)



1,595,741





1,474,718





1,612,455





1,385,286

Less: average PPP loans



105,153





172,659





140,210





102,891

Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



1,490,588





1,302,059





1,472,245





1,282,395



































Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.28 %



3.20 %



3.29 %



3.18 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



3.14 %



3.29 %



3.15 %



3.22 %





For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Total asset adjustment































Total assets (GAAP)

$ 1,657,199



$ 1,630,188



$ 1,657,199



$ 1,630,188

Less: PPP loans



88,534





173,075





88,534





173,075

Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,568,665





1,457,113





1,568,665





1,457,113



































Total equity (GAAP)



184,029





173,261





184,029





173,261

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



11.73 %



11.89 %



11.73 %



11.89 %

































Average asset adjustment































Average assets (GAAP)



1,684,262





1,540,383





1,689,213





1,450,654

Less: average PPP loans



105,153





172,659





140,210





102,891

Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans



1,579,109





1,367,724





1,549,003





1,347,763



































Total average equity (GAAP)



182,607





148,043





176,567





143,074

Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-GAAP)



11.56 %



10.82 %



11.40 %



10.62 %





For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Return on Average Assets, adjusted































Net income (GAAP)

$ 4,783



$ 5,172



$ 17,358



$ 8,008

Less: PPP fees recognized



1,136





644





3,958





1,235

Less: PPP interest income earned



263





432





1,052





772

Net income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)



3,384





4,096





12,348





6,001



































Average total assets



1,684,262





1,540,383





1,689,213





1,450,654

Less: average PPP loans



105,153





172,659





140,210





102,891

Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



1,579,109





1,367,724





1,549,003





1,347,763

Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



0.85 %



1.19 %



1.07 %



0.60 %





For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted































Total nonperforming assets (GAAP)

$ 1,158



$ 2,822



$ 1,158



$ 2,822



































Total assets (GAAP)



1,657,199





1,630,188





1,657,199





1,630,188

Less: PPP loans



88,534





173,075





88,534





173,075

Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,568,665





1,457,113





1,568,665





1,457,113

Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



0.07 %



0.19 %



0.07 %



0.19 %





For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Allowance for loan losses, adjusted































Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)

$ 11,428



$ 14,346



$ 11,428



$ 14,346



































Total gross loans (GAAP)



1,263,820





1,301,699





1,263,820





1,301,699

Less: PPP loans



88,534





173,075





88,534





173,075

Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,175,286





1,128,624





1,175,286





1,128,624

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



0.97 %



1.27 %



0.97 %



1.27 %





For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted































Total net charge-offs (recoveries) (GAAP)

$ (5)





20



$ (21)



$ 1,778



































Total average gross loans (GAAP)



1,258,485





1,292,566





1,293,359





1,188,565

Less: average PPP loans



105,153





172,659





140,210





102,891

Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,153,332





1,119,907





1,153,149





1,085,674

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized) (non-GAAP)



0.00 %



0.01 %



0.00 %



0.16 %





For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Stockholders equity, adjusted































Total common stockholders equity

$ 156,766





145,734



$ 156,766



$ 145,734

Less: intangible assets



1,165





—





1,165





—

Tangible common stockholders equity



155,601





145,734





155,601





145,734



































Shares outstanding



7,593,749





8,277,837





7,593,749





8,277,837

Tangible book value per common share

$ 20.49



$ 17.61



$ 20.49



$ 17.61



SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.