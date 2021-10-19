MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Strong and Steady Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Oct 19, 2021, 08:00 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2021.  Year-to-date net income through September 30th is $17.4 million, and year-to-date results represent:

  • 13.14% return on average equity
  • 1.37% return on average assets
  • $2.09 earnings per share of common stock (basic and diluted)
  • $20.64 per common share book value
MainStreet Bank Headquarters 10089 Fairfax Blvd Fairfax, Virginia 22030
MainStreet Bank Headquarters 10089 Fairfax Blvd Fairfax, Virginia 22030 (PRNewsfoto/MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.)

Year-to-date net interest income through September 30th of $39.7 million is up 20.5% over the same period last year.    

The Company's cost of funds for the quarter-ended September 30, 2021, is 1.03%, down 32% from the same period a year earlier. The Company is on-track to continue reducing funding costs.  The Company's efficiency ratio is 54.7% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021.

Total assets remain steady through the year at $1.7 billion.  Net loans of $1.2 billion include approximately $264 million of new commercial loans and advances and $86 million of new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.  The table below provides a reconcilement of gross loans, inclusive and net of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.  Asset quality continues to be strong with non-performing assets representing a negligible seven hundredths of a percent of total assets on September 30, 2021. 

Reconcilement of Gross Loans through September 30, 2021

Gross Loans

(millions)

Gross Loans

Net of PPP

(millions)


% Gross
Loans

% Gross
Loans

Gross loans 12/31/2020

$1,300

$1,164

+ New loans & advances

$351

27%

$264

23%

- Repayments

$364

-28%

$229

-20%

- Sold loans*

$30

$30

Gross loans 9/30/2021

$1,257

$1,169

- ALLL 9/30/2021

$11

$11

+ PPP loans

**

$88

Net loans 9/30/2021

$1,246

$1,246

*Sold loans represent the amount of loans sold for concentration risk management purposes.  The loans that were sold yielded a net premium on sale.

** Already included in Gross Loans.

Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 34% of the $1.4 billion in total deposits.  Seventy-six percent of total deposits are core deposits. 

"The Company is extremely well positioned for a stable or rising interest rate environment," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.  "Inflation and market indicators are certainly pointing toward an interest rate adjustment, and we are well prepared for it."

As of September 30th, the Company has $88 million remaining in PPP loans.  The origination fees yet to be realized on the remaining balance approximate $3.8 million.  Total PPP activity is recapped in the table below.

Round 1

2020

Round 2

2021

(millions)

Originated

$192

$86

Paydowns during 2020

$41

-

Paydowns during 2021

$132

$17

Remaining balance 9/30/2021

$19

$69

All loans that were provided with deferrals of interest or principal during the pandemic have returned to their original payment structure prior to September 30, 2021. 

"The federal government's implementation of PPP was vital to our customer's financial health during the pandemic, and we are proud to have distributed $279 million of that program to many of our existing and new customers.  I'm excited to report that 68% of PPP proceeds has already been forgiven," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank.  "With the high volume of PPP activity, it has been a challenge to achieve our normal level of growth during 2021, but we are optimistic for a strong 4th quarter."

The Company's hotel portfolio is performing well, reporting average August occupancy at 67.8% and average revenue per available room at $74.60.  The Company continues to retain a special 40 basis point COVID 19 Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) provision against the remaining balance of its hotel loan portfolio. 

The Company will be announcing its AvenuTM Banking as a Service (BaaS) solution for fintechs on October 25th, Dick added.  "We are designing AvenuTM to be a transformational solution for fintechs.  We look forward to sharing details about how we are serving a market segment that needs robust and fully compliant BaaS solutions."

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK:  MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C.  MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution.  The Bank is, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate.  MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions.  From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.  

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution.  MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance.  Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com. This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties.  The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.

We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made.  In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO
(703) 481-4567

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share data)



September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,

2020

ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents



















Cash and due from banks

$

67,992

$

120,121

$

118,399

$

75,935

$

102,480

Federal funds sold

65,725


56,164


51,598


31,593


25,074

Total cash and cash equivalents

133,717


176,285


169,997


107,528


127,554

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

171,603


165,791


180,028


147,414


118,844

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value

26,081


26,136


26,427


22,520


23,114

Restricted equity securities, at cost

5,039


5,039


4,664


4,616


4,616

Loans held for sale










57,006



Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $11,428, $11,133, $13,215,

$12,877, and $14,346, respectively

1,246,331


1,256,436


1,299,169


1,230,379


1,279,899

Premises and equipment, net

14,795


13,929


13,975


14,289


14,474

Other real estate owned, net

1,158


1,158


1,180


1,180


1,580

Accrued interest and other receivables

4,718


8,752


9,349


9,604


8,579

Computer software, net of amortization

1,165












Bank owned life insurance

35,987


35,736


25,518


25,341


25,157

Other assets

16,605


18,433


12,722


23,288


26,371

Total Assets

$

1,657,199

$

1,707,695

$

1,743,029

$

1,643,165

$

1,630,188

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

475,157

$

486,001

$

492,463

$

370,497

$

416,648

Interest bearing DDA deposits

63,622


68,028


69,180


70,307


72,807

Savings and NOW deposits

79,556


72,353


72,259


74,099


69,015

Money market deposits

310,776


310,303


342,468


426,600


348,146

Time deposits

485,255


528,247


561,772


496,743


510,429

Total deposits

1,414,366


1,464,932


1,538,142


1,438,246


1,417,045

Subordinated debt

40,635


40,576


14,841


14,834


14,827

Other liabilities

18,169


22,559


17,868


22,420


25,055

Total Liabilities

1,473,170


1,528,067


1,570,851


1,475,500


1,456,927

Stockholders' Equity:



















Preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263


27,527

Common stock

29,462


29,446


29,437


29,130


32,460

Capital surplus

67,152


66,667


66,233


66,116


75,217

Retained earnings

59,920


55,676


49,090


44,179


37,105

Accumulated other comprehensive income

232


576


155


977


952

Total Stockholders' Equity

184,029


179,628


172,178


167,665


173,261

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,657,199

$

1,707,695

$

1,743,029

$

1,643,165

$

1,630,188

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended


September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

INTEREST INCOME:



























Interest and fees on loans

$

46,211

$

43,702

$

15,162

$

15,257

$

15,792

$

15,933

$

15,083

Interest on investment securities

1,712


1,488


585


597


530


519


491

Interest on federal funds sold

73


416


38


20


15


15


12

Total interest income

47,996


45,606


15,785


15,874


16,337


16,467


15,586

INTEREST EXPENSE:



























Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits

170


209


60


55


55


108


56

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

127


169


38


47


42


52


55

Interest on money market deposits

645


1,742


148


220


277


418


490

Interest on time deposits

6,039


9,740


1,795


1,994


2,250


2,583


2,841

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank

   advances and other borrowings




107














13

Interest on subordinated debt

1,346


727


541


567


238


240


245

Total interest expense

8,327


12,694


2,582


2,883


2,862


3,401


3,700

Net interest income

39,669


32,912


13,203


12,991


13,475


13,066


11,886

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(1,470)


6,560


290


(2,080)


320


(2,950)


635

Net interest income after provision

   for (recovery of) loan losses

41,139


26,352


12,913


15,071


13,155


16,016


11,251

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



























Deposit account service charges

1,802


1,407


642


621


539


509


487

Bank owned life insurance income

647


595


252


218


177


183


199

Loan swap fee income




2,677











833


1,851

Net gain on held-to-maturity securities

3











3






Net gain (loss) on sale of loans

434


33


(40)


130


344





33

Other fee income

1,601


878


632


586


383


378


288

Total other income

4,487


5,590


1,486


1,555


1,446


1,903


2,858

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



























Salaries and employee benefits

14,276


13,191


4,847


4,663


4,767


4,746


4,495

Furniture and equipment expenses

1,743


1,528


716


500


526


601


574

Advertising and marketing

1,115


713


438


402


275


290


266

Occupancy expenses

1,092


910


399


387


306


360


332

Outside services

908


696


292


280


336


263


215

Administrative expenses

493


508


202


141


150


166


167

Other operating expenses

4,517


4,595


1,567


1,500


1,449


1,732


1,589

Total other expenses

24,144


22,141


8,461


7,873


7,809


8,158


7,638

Income before income tax expense

21,482


9,801


5,938


8,753


6,792


9,761


6,471

Income tax expense

4,124


1,793


1,155


1,627


1,342


2,051


1,299

Net Income

17,358


8,008


4,783


7,126


5,450


7,710


5,172

Preferred stock dividends

1,617





539


539


539


635



Net income available to common shareholders

$

15,741

$

8,008

$

4,244

$

6,587

$

4,911

$

7,075

$

5,172

Net income per common share,

   basic and diluted

$

2.09

$

0.97

$

0.56

$

0.87

$

0.65

$

0.92

$

0.63

Weighted average number of common shares,

   basic and diluted

7,547,254


8,274,419


7,571,214


7,546,452


7,523,547


7,700,470


8,272,570

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Percentage Change


$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

Last

3 Mos

Last

12 Mos

LOANS:































Construction and land development loans

$

327,004


25.9

%

$

328,480


25.8

%

$

325,516


25.0

%

-0.4

%

0.5

%

Residential real estate loans

223,029


17.6

%

190,426


14.9

%

157,518


12.1

%

17.1

%

41.6

%

Commercial real estate loans

494,766


39.1

%

503,514


39.5

%

505,201


38.8

%

-1.7

%

-2.1

%

Commercial industrial loans - Other

102,747


8.1

%

93,837


7.4

%

88,884


6.8

%

9.5

%

15.6

%

Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans

88,534


7.0

%

124,578


9.8

%

173,075


13.3

%

-28.9

%

-48.8

%

Consumer loans

27,740


2.3

%

33,643


2.6

%

51,505


4.0

%

-17.5

%

-46.1

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,263,820


100.0

%

$

1,274,478


100.0

%

$

1,301,699


100.0

%

-0.8

%

-2.9

%

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(11,428)






(11,133)






(14,346)












Net deferred loan fees

(6,061)






(6,909)






(7,454)












Net Loans

$

1,246,331





$

1,256,436





$

1,279,899












DEPOSITS:































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$

475,157


33.6

%

$

486,001


33.2

%

$

416,648


29.4

%

-2.2

%

14.0

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits:































Demand deposits

63,622


4.5

%

68,028


4.6

%

72,807


5.1

%

-6.5

%

-12.6

%

Savings and NOW deposits

79,556


5.6

%

72,353


4.9

%

69,015


4.9

%

10.0

%

15.3

%

Money market accounts

310,776


22.0

%

310,303


21.2

%

348,146


24.6

%

0.2

%

-10.7

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more

295,454


20.9

%

303,769


20.7

%

211,800


14.9

%

-2.7

%

39.5

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000

189,801


13.4

%

224,478


15.4

%

298,629


21.1

%

-15.4

%

-36.4

%

Total Deposits

$

1,414,366


100.0

%

$

1,464,932


100.0

%

$

1,417,045


100.0

%

-3.5

%

-0.2

%

BORROWINGS:































Subordinated debt

40,635


100.0

%

40,576


100.0

%

14,827


100.0

%

0.1

%

174.1

%

Total Borrowings

$

40,635


100.0

%

$

40,576


100.0

%

$

14,827


100.0

%

0.1

%

174.1

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,455,001





$

1,505,508





$

1,431,872






-3.4

%

1.6

%

































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,097,948


75.5

%

$

1,118,795


74.3

%

$

1,066,236


74.5

%

-1.9

%

3.0

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

316,418


21.7

%

346,137


23.0

%

350,809


24.5

%

-8.6

%

-9.8

%

Subordinated debt (3)

40,635


2.8

%

40,576


2.7

%

14,827


1.0

%

0.1

%

174.1

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,455,001


100.0

%

$

1,505,508


100.0

%

$

1,431,872


100.0

%

-3.4

%

1.6

%

(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts

(3)

 Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the three months ended September 30, 2021

For the three months ended September 30, 2020


Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

ASSETS:























Interest earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)(3)

$

1,258,485

$

15,162


4.78

%

$

1,292,566

$

15,083


4.63

%

Investment securities

102,893


585


2.26

%

73,486


491


2.65

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

234,363


38


0.06

%

108,666


12


0.04

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,595,741

$

15,785


3.92

%

$

1,474,718

$

15,586


4.19

%

Other assets

88,521










65,665








Total assets

$

1,684,262









$

1,540,383








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

64,966

$

60


0.37

%

$

26,469

$

56


0.84

%

Money market deposit accounts

302,848


148


0.19

%

332,750


490


0.58

%

Savings and NOW deposits

75,968


38


0.20

%

62,066


55


0.35

%

Time deposits

507,254


1,795


1.40

%

522,995


2,841


2.16

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

951,036

$

2,041


0.85

%

$

944,280

$

3,442


1.45

%

Federal funds and repos purchased

2















Subordinated debt

40,609


541


5.29

%

14,823


245


6.56

%

FHLB borrowings










4,511


13


1.14

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

991,647

$

2,582


1.03

%

$

963,614

$

3,700


1.52

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

510,008










428,726








Total liabilities

$

1,501,655









$

1,392,340








Stockholders' Equity

182,607










148,043








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,684,262









$

1,540,383








Interest Rate Spread









2.89

%









2.67

%

Net Interest Income




$

13,203









$

11,886




Net Interest Margin









3.28

%









3.20

%

Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)









3.14

%









3.29

%

(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Includes average PPP balances of $105.2 million, related interest income of approximately $263,000, and $1.1 million in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended September 30, 2021

(3)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the nine months ended September 30, 2021

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020


Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

ASSETS:























Interest earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)(3)

$

1,293,359

$

46,211


4.78

%

$

1,188,565

$

43,702


4.92

%

Investment securities

94,575


1,712


2.42

%

73,504


1,488


2.71

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

224,521


73


0.04

%

123,217


416


0.45

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,612,455

$

47,996


3.98

%

$

1,385,286

$

45,606


4.40

%

Other assets

76,758










65,368








Total assets

$

1,689,213









$

1,450,654








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

67,345

$

170


0.34

%

$

25,847

$

209


1.08

%

Money market deposit accounts

345,662


645


0.25

%

288,836


1,742


0.81

%

Savings and NOW deposits

72,591


127


0.23

%

64,513


169


0.35

%

Time deposits

508,722


6,039


1.59

%

543,531


9,740


2.40

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

994,320

$

6,981


0.94

%

$

922,727

$

11,860


1.72

%

Federal funds and repos purchased

1















Subordinated debt

31,815


1,346


5.66

%

14,816


727


6.56

%

FHLB borrowings










8,266


107


1.73

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,026,136

$

8,327


1.08

%

$

945,809

$

12,694


1.79

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

486,510










361,771








Total liabilities

$

1,512,646









$

1,307,580








Stockholders' Equity

176,567










143,074








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,689,213









$

1,450,654








Interest Rate Spread









2.90

%









2.61

%

Net Interest Income




$

39,669









$

32,912




Net Interest Margin









3.29

%









3.18

%

Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)









3.15

%









3.22

%

(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual and loans held for sale

(2)

Includes average PPP balances of $140.2 million, related interest income of approximately $1.1 million, and $4.0 million in PPP fees recognized for the nine months ended September, 2021

(3)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)



At or For the Three Months Ended

At or For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding














Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$

0.56

$

0.63

$

2.09

$

0.97

Book value per common share

$

20.64

$

17.61

$

20.64

$

17.61

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$

20.49

$

17.61

$

20.49

$

17.61

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,571,214


8,272,570

7,547,254


8,274,419

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,593,749


8,277,837

7,593,749


8,277,837

Performance Ratios














Return on average assets (annualized)

1.13

%

1.33

%

1.37

%

0.74

%

Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)

0.85

%

1.19

%

1.07

%

0.60

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

10.39

%

13.86

%

13.14

%

7.48

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

10.84

%

14.29

%

14.09

%

7.56

%

Yield on earning assets (annualized)

3.92

%

4.19

%

3.98

%

4.40

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)

1.03

%

1.52

%

1.08

%

1.79

%

Net interest spread

2.89

%

2.67

%

2.90

%

2.61

%

Net interest margin (annualized)

3.28

%

3.20

%

3.29

%

3.18

%

Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)

3.14

%

3.29

%

3.15

%

3.22

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.35

%

0.74

%

0.36

%

0.52

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)

1.99

%

1.97

%

1.91

%

2.04

%

Efficiency ratio(3)

57.60

%

51.80

%

54.68

%

57.50

%

Asset Quality














Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

341.44

%

416.76

%

341.44

%

416.76

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)

150.42

%

190.10

%

150.42

%

190.10

%

Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.08

%

0.00

%

0.08

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.08

%

0.00

%

0.08

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.10

%

0.00

%

0.10

%

Other real estate owned

$

1,158

$

1,580

$

1,158

$

1,580

Non-performing assets

$

1,158

$

2,822

$

1,158

$

2,822

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.07

%

0.17

%

0.07

%

0.17

%

Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)

0.07

%

0.19

%

0.07

%

0.19

%

Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans

0.90

%

1.10

%

0.90

%

1.10

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)

0.97

%

1.27

%

0.97

%

1.27

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets

9.87


5.08

9.87


5.08

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(5)

$

20

$

(21)

$

1,798

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)

0.00

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.20

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)

0.00

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.16

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)














Total risk-based capital ratio

16.55

%

13.39

%

16.55

%

13.39

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

15.68

%

12.27

%

15.68

%

12.27

%

Leverage ratio

12.23

%

10.19

%

12.23

%

10.19

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

15.68

%

12.27

%

15.68

%

12.27

%

Other information














Closing stock price

$

23.99

$

12.24

$

23.99

$

12.24

Equity / assets

11.10

%

10.63

%

11.10

%

10.63

%

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)

11.73

%

11.89

%

11.73

%

11.89

%

Average equity / average assets

10.84

%

9.61

%

10.45

%

10.00

%

Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)

11.56

%

10.82

%

11.40

%

10.62

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

128


123

128


123

# Full service branch offices

6


7

6


7

(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2021 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)



For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact















Loans held for investment (GAAP)

$

1,263,820

$

1,301,699

$

1,263,820

$

1,301,699

Less: PPP loans

88,534


173,075


88,534


173,075

Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$

1,175,286

$

1,128,624

$

1,175,286

$

1,128,624

















Average loans held for investment (GAAP)

$

1,258,485

$

1,292,566

$

1,293,359

$

1,188,565

Less: Average PPP loans

105,153


172,659


140,210


102,891

Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$

1,153,332

$

1,119,907

$

1,153,149


1,085,674



For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Net interest margin adjustment















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

13,203

$

11,886

$

39,669

$

32,912

Less: PPP fees recognized

1,136


644


3,958


1,235

Less: PPP interest income earned

263


432


1,052


772

Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)

11,804


10,810


34,659


30,905

















Average interest earning assets (GAAP)

1,595,741


1,474,718


1,612,455


1,385,286

Less: average PPP loans

105,153


172,659


140,210


102,891

Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1,490,588


1,302,059


1,472,245


1,282,395

















Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.28

%

3.20

%

3.29

%

3.18

%

Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

3.14

%

3.29

%

3.15

%

3.22

%



For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Total asset adjustment















Total assets (GAAP)

$

1,657,199

$

1,630,188

$

1,657,199

$

1,630,188

Less: PPP loans

88,534


173,075


88,534


173,075

Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,568,665


1,457,113


1,568,665


1,457,113

















Total equity (GAAP)

184,029


173,261


184,029


173,261

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

11.73

%

11.89

%

11.73

%

11.89

%

















Average asset adjustment















Average assets (GAAP)

1,684,262


1,540,383


1,689,213


1,450,654

Less: average PPP loans

105,153


172,659


140,210


102,891

Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans

1,579,109


1,367,724


1,549,003


1,347,763

















Total average equity (GAAP)

182,607


148,043


176,567


143,074

Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-GAAP)

11.56

%

10.82

%

11.40

%

10.62

%



For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Return on Average Assets, adjusted















Net income (GAAP)

$

4,783

$

5,172

$

17,358

$

8,008

Less: PPP fees recognized

1,136


644


3,958


1,235

Less: PPP interest income earned

263


432


1,052


772

Net income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)

3,384


4,096


12,348


6,001

















Average total assets

1,684,262


1,540,383


1,689,213


1,450,654

Less: average PPP loans

105,153


172,659


140,210


102,891

Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1,579,109


1,367,724


1,549,003


1,347,763

Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

0.85

%

1.19

%

1.07

%

0.60

%



For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted















Total nonperforming assets (GAAP)

$

1,158

$

2,822

$

1,158

$

2,822

















Total assets (GAAP)

1,657,199


1,630,188


1,657,199


1,630,188

Less: PPP loans

88,534


173,075


88,534


173,075

Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,568,665


1,457,113


1,568,665


1,457,113

Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.07

%

0.19

%

0.07

%

0.19

%



For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Allowance for loan losses, adjusted















Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)

$

11,428

$

14,346

$

11,428

$

14,346

















Total gross loans (GAAP)

1,263,820


1,301,699


1,263,820


1,301,699

Less: PPP loans

88,534


173,075


88,534


173,075

Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,175,286


1,128,624


1,175,286


1,128,624

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

0.97

%

1.27

%

0.97

%

1.27

%



For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted















Total net charge-offs (recoveries) (GAAP)

$

(5)


20

$

(21)

$

1,778

















Total average gross loans (GAAP)

1,258,485


1,292,566


1,293,359


1,188,565

Less: average PPP loans

105,153


172,659


140,210


102,891

Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,153,332


1,119,907


1,153,149


1,085,674

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized) (non-GAAP)

0.00

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.16

%



For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Stockholders equity, adjusted















Total common stockholders equity

$

156,766


145,734

$

156,766

$

145,734

Less: intangible assets

1,165





1,165



Tangible common stockholders equity

155,601


145,734


155,601


145,734

















Shares outstanding

7,593,749


8,277,837


7,593,749


8,277,837

Tangible book value per common share

$

20.49

$

17.61

$

20.49

$

17.61

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

