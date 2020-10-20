MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter Earnings

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Oct 20, 2020, 08:00 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported record earnings of $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2020.  The quarter was propelled by $2.9 million of non-interest income and a favorable funding trend that produced $11.9 million of net interest income for the quarter.

Year-to-date September 30, 2020 the Company reported net income of $8.0 million, which represents a 0.74% return on average assets and 7.46% return on average equity, or $0.97 per share of common stock (basic and diluted).  Net interest income and noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased to $32.9 million and $5.6 million, respectively. Net interest income and noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased 12.6% and 50.9%, respectively, over the same period in 2019. 

The Company collected $5.8 million from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), with $1.2 million realized during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. 

Total assets were $1.6 billion and net loans were $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2020, which included $173.1 million in loans related to the PPP.  Asset quality remains strong with non-performing assets representing only 0.17% of total assets as of September 30, 2020. 

Non-interest-bearing deposits were $416.6 million, representing 29.4% of total deposits as of September 30, 2020.  Total deposits as of September 30, 2020 were $1.4 billion, and core deposits represent 75% of total deposits. 

Starting from a position of strong asset quality, the Company completed a "worst-case" assessment of the loan portfolio assuming unforeseen liquidity issues caused by the pandemic-induced recession.  As a result of the assessment, the Company made a special $4.5 million provision to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) in addition to the normal $1.1 million provision as of June 30, 2020, which took earnings negative for the quarter.   The September 30, 2020 ALLL also reflects a strengthened provision, currently at 1.27% of total loans (net of PPP loans).  Capital levels remain strong. 

Pandemic Recession
At the onset of the pandemic, the Company structured two payment deferral programs aimed at preserving borrower liquidity. The first program was offered to all commercial borrowers, no questions asked, on March 24th - at a time where little was known about the state of the pandemic.  The Bank assisted 195 borrowers by deferring two months of principal and interest payments. This represented 22.5% of the total loan portfolio dollars outstanding.

The second program started on May 4, 2020 as a negotiated solution and a maximum deferment of 12-months of principal and interest (consistent with the Federal Reserve Board's, Main Street Lending program).  Borrowers agreed to enact restrictive covenants aimed to preserve liquidity in order to participate.

Of the 42 borrowers (7.4% of net loans) that participated in the second program, 16 remain in deferred status (3.3% of net loans) as of September 30, 2020. 

The Bank's hotel portfolio was initially a significant concern, as the hospitality industry was hit particularly hard by the recession.  However, the portfolio is faring well, with average occupancy data for the hotels approximating 50% during August, up significantly from March and April.  Only 5 of the 14 operating hotels in the portfolio remain in payment deferral status.  Refer to the chart entitled Outstanding Loan Deferments below for additional information.

Outstanding Loan Deferments

Loan Type

Number of Months Deferred

Total
Deferred

Number of
Borrowers

1

2

3

4

(000's)

Residential mortgages

$2,165


$2,165

1

Owner-occupied commercial real estate

$441

$1,747

$235

$2,423

3

Investor-owned commercial real estate

$4,518

$26,924

$7,040

$38,482

8

 - Hotels

22,600

7,040

29,640

5

 - Office

993

4,324

5,317

2

 - Other

3,525


3,525

1

Commercial & industrial

$606

$3,000

$3,606

3

Consumer

$64


$64

1

Total

$7,794

$28,671

$10,040

$235

$46,740

16

"We're doing everything we can to work with our customers during this pandemic-induced recession and it seems to be working so far," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc and MainStreet Bank. "With the election just a fortnight away, we are optimistic that the post-election Congress and Administration will take swift action to provide meaningful additional stimulus to continue our path toward economic recovery."

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK:  MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C.  MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution.  The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in well over 1,000 businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a full complement of payment solutions for financial technology companies and has nationally known market leaders on-staff ready to create a perfect solution for their needs.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate.  MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions.  From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.  

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution.  MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance.  Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties.  The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.

We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made.  In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO
(703) 481-4567

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share data)



September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents



















Cash and due from banks

$

102,480

$

55,273

$

62,098

$

53,376

$

52,580

Federal funds sold

25,074


21,081


10,677


11,468


19,432

Total cash and cash equivalents

127,554


76,354


72,775


64,844


72,012

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

118,844


91,823


102,191


92,791


88,198

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value

23,114


23,843


23,878


23,914


24,410

Restricted equity securities, at cost

4,616


5,041


5,041


6,157


4,882

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $14,346, $13,731, $9,898,

$9,584, and $9,370, respectively

1,279,899


1,259,012


1,059,628


1,030,425


992,609

Premises and equipment, net

14,474


14,416


14,666


14,153


14,109

Other real estate owned, net

1,580


1,175


1,207


1,207


1,207

Accrued interest and other receivables

8,579


7,458


4,809


5,420


5,373

Bank owned life insurance

25,157


24,959


24,761


24,562


19,381

Other assets

26,371


24,786


20,786


13,885


11,414

Total Assets

$

1,630,188

$

1,528,867

$

1,329,742

$

1,277,358

$

1,233,595

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

416,648

$

388,104

$

240,979

$

252,707

$

218,087

Interest bearing DDA deposits

72,807


18,266


16,846


53,707


54,438

Savings and NOW deposits

69,015


65,876


60,454


63,015


63,746

Money market deposits

348,146


332,246


265,443


141,337


125,716

Time deposits

510,429


537,840


559,489


560,857


601,896

Total deposits

1,417,045


1,342,332


1,143,211


1,071,623


1,063,883

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings




10,000


10,000


40,000


10,000

Subordinated debt

14,827


14,819


14,812


14,805


14,798

Other liabilities

25,055


21,546


21,424


13,896


11,697

Total Liabilities

1,456,927


1,388,697


1,189,447


1,140,324


1,100,378

Stockholders' Equity:



















Preferred stock, $1 par value - 2,000,000 shares authorized



















Non-cumulative perpetual, 28,750 shares issued and outstanding

27,527












Common stock, par value $4 per share, authorized 10,000,000

   shares; issued and outstanding, 8,277,837 shares at September 30,

   2020 including 162,917 unvested shares, 8,263,941 shares at June
   30, 2020 including 155,742 unvested shares, 8,260,231 shares at
   March 31, 2020 including 155,742 unvested shares, 8,260,259 shares
   at December 31, 2019 including 160,961 unvested shares,

   8,260,259 shares at September 30, 2019 including 160,961

   unvested shares.

32,460


32,433


32,418


32,397


32,397

Capital surplus

75,217


74,850


74,482


75,117


74,860

Retained earnings

37,105


31,933


32,567


29,097


25,535

Accumulated other comprehensive income

952


954


828


423


425

Total Stockholders' Equity

173,261


140,170


140,295


137,034


133,217

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,630,188

$

1,528,867

$

1,329,742

$

1,277,358

$

1,233,595

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended


September 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

INTEREST INCOME:



























Interest and fees on loans

$

43,702

$

40,985

$

15,083

$

14,399

$

14,220

$

14,223

$

14,192

Interest on investment securities

1,488


1,668


491


496


501


534


497

Interest on federal funds sold

416


1,132


12


9


395


271


412

Total interest income

45,606


43,785


15,586


14,904


15,116


15,028


15,101

INTEREST EXPENSE:



























Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits

209


803


56


36


117


195


275

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

169


218


55


50


64


71


71

Interest on money market deposits

1,742


1,889


490


474


778


489


539

Interest on time deposits

9,740


10,466


2,841


3,333


3,566


3,730


3,900

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank

   advances and other borrowings

107


457


13


44


50


92


76

Interest on subordinated debt

727


723


245


241


241


244


244

Total interest expense

12,694


14,556


3,700


4,178


4,816


4,821


5,105

Net interest income

32,912


29,229


11,886


10,726


10,300


10,207


9,996

Provision for loan losses

6,560


1,260


635


5,575


350


358


185

Net interest income after provision
   for loan losses

26,352


27,969


11,251


5,151


9,950


9,849


9,811

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



























Deposit account service charges

1,407


1,208


487


433


487


460


392

Bank owned life insurance income

596


317


199


198


199


181


106

Loan swap fee income

2,677


878


1,851


423


403


111


407

Net gain on available-for-sale securities




5















Net gains on sale of loans

33


566


33











303

Other fee income

877


730


288


264


325


407


228

Total other income

5,590


3,704


2,858


1,318


1,414


1,158


1,436

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



























Salaries and employee benefits

13,191


11,597


4,495


4,263


4,433


4,179


3,890

Furniture and equipment expenses

1,528


1,271


574


500


454


457


451

Advertising and marketing

713


531


266


191


256


375


235

Occupancy expenses

910


644


332


311


267


221


214

Outside services

696


694


215


205


276


169


306

Administrative expenses

508


533


167


177


164


198


190

Other operating expenses

4,595


3,404


1,589


1,713


1,293


1,104


1,203

Total other expenses

22,141


18,674


7,638


7,360


7,143


6,703


6,489

Income before income tax (benefit)

9,801


12,999


6,471


(891)


4,221


4,304


4,758

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,793


2,612


1,299


(257)


751


742


1,049

Net income (loss) available to common
shareholders

$

8,008

$

10,387

$

5,172

$

(634)

$

3,470

$

3,562

$

3,709

Net income (loss) per common share,
   basic and diluted

$

0.97

$

1.26

$

0.63

$

(0.08)

$

0.42

$

0.43

$

0.45

Weighted average number of common    
   shares, basic and diluted

8,274,419


8,248,284


8,272,570


8,263,370


8,287,317


8,260,259


8,251,672

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)



September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Percentage Change


$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

Last

3 Mos

Last

12 Mos

LOANS:































Construction and land development loans

$

325,516


25.0

%

$

284,843


22.2

%

$

207,441


20.7

%

14.3

%

56.9

%

Residential real estate loans

157,518


12.1

%

169,924


13.3

%

162,801


16.2

%

-7.3

%

-3.2

%

Commercial real estate loans

505,201


38.8

%

497,279


38.8

%

434,735


43.3

%

1.6

%

16.2

%

Commercial industrial loans - Other

88,884


6.8

%

96,640


7.5

%

115,902


11.5

%

-8.0

%

-23.3

%

Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans

173,075


13.3

%

171,650


13.5

%




0.0

%

0.8

%

100.0

%

Consumer loans

51,505


4.0

%

60,166


4.7

%

83,013


8.3

%

-14.4

%

-38.0

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,301,699


100.0

%

$

1,280,502


100.0

%

$

1,003,892


100.0

%

1.7

%

29.7

%

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(14,346)






(13,731)






(9,370)












Net deferred loan fees

(7,454)






(7,759)






(1,913)












Net Loans

$

1,279,899





$

1,259,012





$

992,609












DEPOSITS:































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$

416,648


29.4

%

$

388,104


28.9

%

$

218,087


20.5

%

7.4

%

91.0

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits:































Demand deposits

72,807


5.1

%

18,266


1.4

%

54,438


5.1

%

298.6

%

33.7

%

Savings and NOW deposits

69,015


4.9

%

65,876


4.9

%

63,746


6.0

%

4.8

%

8.3

%

Money market accounts

348,146


24.6

%

332,246


24.8

%

125,716


11.8

%

4.8

%

176.9

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more

211,800


14.9

%

213,051


15.9

%

239,719


22.4

%

-0.6

%

-11.6

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000

298,629


24.1

%

324,789


24.1

%

362,177


34.2

%

-8.1

%

-17.5

%

Total Deposits

$

1,417,045


100.0

%

$

1,342,332


100.0

%

$

1,063,883


100.0

%

5.6

%

33.2

%

BORROWINGS:































Federal Home Loan Bank advances




0.0

%

10,000


40.3

%

10,000


40.3

%

-100.0

%

-100.0

%

Subordinated debt

14,827


100.0

%

14,819


59.7

%

14,798


59.7

%

0.1

%

0.2

%

Total Borrowings

$

14,827


100.0

%

$

24,819


100.0

%

$

24,798


100.0

%

-40.3

%

-40.2

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,431,872





$

1,367,151





$

1,088,681






4.7

%

31.5

%

































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,066,236


74.5

%

$

939,474


68.7

%

$

655,631


60.2

%

13.5

%

62.6

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

350,809


24.5

%

402,858


29.5

%

408,252


37.5

%

-12.9

%

-14.1

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances




0.0

%

10,000


0.7

%

10,000


0.9

%

-100.0

%

-100.0

%

Subordinated debt (3)

14,827


1.0

%

14,819


1.1

%

14,798


1.4

%

0.1

%

0.2

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,431,872


100.0

%

$

1,367,151


100.0

%

$

1,088,681


100.0

%

4.7

%

31.5

%


(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the three months ended September 30, 2020

For the three months ended September 30, 2019


Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

ASSETS:























Interest earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)(3)

$

1,292,566

$

15,083


4.67

%

$

996,777

$

14,192


5.70

%

Investment securities

73,486


491


2.67

%

71,182


497


2.79

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

108,666


12


0.04

%

82,056


412


2.01

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,474,718

$

15,586


4.23

%

$

1,150,015

$

15,101


5.25

%

Other assets

65,665










43,524








Total assets

$

1,540,383









$

1,193,539








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

26,469

$

56


0.85

%

$

58,510

$

275


1.88

%

Money market deposit accounts

332,750


490


0.59

%

117,717


539


1.83

%

Savings and NOW deposits

62,066


55


0.35

%

62,975


71


0.45

%

Time deposits

522,995


2,841


2.17

%

587,537


3,900


2.66

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

944,280

$

3,442


1.46

%

$

826,739

$

4,785


2.32

%

Federal funds and repos purchased

















Subordinated debt

14,823


245


6.61

%

14,795


244


6.60

%

FHLB borrowings

4,511


13


1.15

%

11,522


76


2.64

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

963,614

$

3,700


1.54

%

$

853,056

$

5,105


2.39

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

428,726










209,125








Total liabilities

$

1,392,340









$

1,062,181








Stockholders' Equity

148,043










131,358








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,540,383









$

1,193,539








Interest Rate Spread









2.69

%









2.86

%

Net Interest Income




$

11,886









$

9,996




Net Interest Margin









3.22

%









3.48

%

Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)









3.32

%









3.48

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Includes average PPP balances of $172.7 million and related interest income of approximately $432,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020

(3)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the nine months ended September 30, 2020

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019


Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

ASSETS:























Interest earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)(3)

$

1,188,565

$

43,702


4.90

%

$

970,708

$

40,985


5.63

%

Investment securities

73,504


1,488


2.70

%

71,069


1,668


3.13

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

123,217


416


0.45

%

72,011


1,132


2.10

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,385,286

$

45,606


4.39

%

$

1,113,788

$

43,785


5.24

%

Other assets

65,368










41,883








Total assets

$

1,450,654









$

1,155,671








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

25,847

$

209


1.08

%

$

57,517

$

803


1.86

%

Money market deposit accounts

288,836


1,742


0.80

%

128,122


1,889


1.97

%

Savings and NOW deposits

64,513


169


0.35

%

61,418


218


0.47

%

Time deposits

543,531


9,740


2.39

%

535,083


10,466


2.61

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

922,727

$

11,860


1.71

%

$

782,140

$

13,376


2.28

%

Federal funds and repos purchased







0.00

%

46





0.00

%

Subordinated debt

14,816


727


6.54

%

14,788


723


6.52

%

FHLB borrowings

8,266


107


1.73

%

23,114


457


2.64

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

945,809

$

12,694


1.79

%

$

820,088

$

14,556


2.37

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

361,771










208,328








Total liabilities

$

1,307,580









$

1,028,416








Stockholders' Equity

143,074










127,255








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,450,654









$

1,155,671








Interest Rate Spread









2.60

%









2.87

%

Net Interest Income




$

32,912









$

29,229




Net Interest Margin









3.17

%









3.50

%

Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)









3.21

%









3.50

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Includes average PPP balances of $102.9 million and related interest income of approximately $772,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020

(3)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)



At or For the Three Months Ended

At or For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding














Earnings (losses) per common share (basic and diluted)

$

0.63

$

0.45

$

0.97

$

1.26

Book value per common share

$

17.63

$

16.13

$

17.63

$

16.13

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

8,272,570


8,251,672

8,274,419


8,248,284

Common shares outstanding at end of period

8,277,837


8,260,259

8,277,837


8,260,259

Performance Ratios














Return on average assets (annualized)

1.34

%

1.24

%

0.74

%

1.20

%

Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)

1.20

%

1.24

%

0.59

%

1.20

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

13.97

%

11.29

%

7.46

%

10.88

%

Yield on earning assets (annualized)

4.23

%

5.25

%

4.39

%

5.24

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)

1.54

%

2.39

%

1.79

%

2.37

%

Net interest spread

2.69

%

2.86

%

2.60

%

2.87

%

Net interest margin (annualized)

3.22

%

3.48

%

3.17

%

3.50

%

Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)

3.32

%

3.48

%

3.21

%

3.50

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.74

%

0.48

%

0.51

%

0.43

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)

1.98

%

2.17

%

2.03

%

2.15

%

Efficiency ratio(3)

51.80

%

56.76

%

57.50

%

56.70

%

Asset Quality














Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans

0.08

%

0.01

%

0.08

%

0.01

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans

0.08

%

0.00

%

0.08

%

0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

0.10

%

0.00

%

0.10

%

0.00

%

Other real estate owned

$

1,580

$

1,207

$

1,580

$

1,207

Non-performing assets

$

2,822

$

1,220

$

2,822

$

1,220

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.17

%

0.10

%

0.17

%

0.10

%

Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)

0.19

%

0.10

%

0.19

%

0.10

%

Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans

1.10

%

0.94

%

1.10

%

0.94

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)

1.27

%

0.94

%

1.27

%

0.94

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets

5.08


7.68

5.08


7.68

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

20

$


$

1,798

$

721

Net charge-offs to average gross loans (annualized)

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.20

%

0.10

%

Net charge-offs to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.22

%

0.10

%

Troubled debt restructurings (total)














Performing in accordance with modified terms

$



$

1,488

$



$

1,488

Not performing in accordance with modified terms

$



$


$



$


Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)














Total risk-based capital ratio

13.39

%

13.60

%

13.39

%

13.60

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.27

%

12.77

%

12.27

%

12.77

%

Leverage ratio

10.19

%

12.52

%

10.19

%

12.52

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

12.27

%

12.77

%

12.27

%

12.77

%

Other information














Closing stock price

$

12.24

$

21.05

$

12.24

$

21.05

Equity / assets

10.63

%

10.79

%

10.63

%

10.79

%

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)

11.89

%

10.79

%

11.89

%

10.79

%

Average equity / average assets

9.61

%

11.01

%

9.86

%

11.01

%

Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)

10.82

%

11.01

%

10.62

%

11.01

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

123


118

123


118

# Full service branch offices

7


6

7


6


(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2020 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands)



For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,



2020


2019


2020


2019

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings















Net income (GAAP)

$

5,172

$

3,709

$

8,008

$

10,387

Tax expense (benefit)

1,299


1,049


1,793


2,612

Provision for loan losses

635


185


6,560


1,260

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

7,106

$

4,943

$

16,361

$

14,259



For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,



2020


2019


2020


2019

Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact















Loans held for investment (GAAP)

$

1,301,699

$

1,001,979

$

1,301,699

$

1,001,979

Less: PPP loans

173,075





173,075



Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$

1,128,624

$

1,001,979

$

1,128,624

$

1,001,979

















Average loans held for investment (GAAP)

$

1,292,566

$

996,777

$

1,188,565

$

970,708

Less: Average PPP loans

172,659





102,891



Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$

1,119,907

$

996,777

$

1,085,674


970,708



For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,



2020


2019


2020


2019

Net interest margin adjustment















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

11,886

$

9,996

$

32,912

$

29,229

Less: PPP fees recognized

644





1,235



Less: PPP interest income earned

432





772



Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)

10,810


9,996


30,905


29,229

















Average interest earning assets (GAAP)

1,474,718


1,150,015


1,385,286


1,113,788

Less: average PPP loans

172,659





102,891



Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1,302,059


1,150,015


1,282,395


1,113,788

Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

3.32

%

3.48

%

3.21

%

3.50

%



For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,



2020


2019


2020


2019

Total asset adjustment















Total assets (GAAP)

$

1,630,188

$

1,233,595

$

1,630,188

$

1,233,595

Less: PPP loans

173,075





173,075



Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,457,113


1,233,595


1,457,113


1,233,595

Total equity (GAAP)

173,261


133,217


173,261


133,217

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

11.89

%

10.80

%

11.89

%

10.80

%

















Average asset adjustment















Average assets (GAAP)

1,540,383


1,193,539


1,450,654


1,155,671

Less: average PPP loans

172,659





102,891



Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans

1,367,724


1,193,539


1,347,763


1,155,671

Total average equity (GAAP)

148,043


131,358


143,074


127,240

Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-
GAAP)

10.82

%

11.01

%

10.62

%

11.01

%



For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,



2020


2019


2020


2019

Return on Average Assets, adjusted















Net income (GAAP)

$

5,172

$

3,709

$

8,008

$

10,387

Less: PPP fees recognized

644





1,235



Less: PPP interest income

432





772



Net income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)

4,096


3,709


6,001


10,387

Average total assets

1,540,383


1,193,539


1,450,654


1,155,671

Less: average PPP loans

172,659





102,891



Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1,367,724


1,193,539


1,347,763


1,155,671

Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1.20

%

1.24

%

0.59

%

1.20

%



For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,



2020


2019


2020


2019

Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted















Total nonperforming assets (GAAP)

$

2,822

$

1,207

$

2,822

$

1,207

Total assets (GAAP)

1,630,675


1,234,276


1,630,675


1,234,276

Less: PPP loans

173,075





173,075



Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,457,600


1,234,276


1,457,600


1,234,276

Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-
GAAP)

0.19

%

0.10

%

0.19

%

0.10

%



















For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,



2020


2019


2020


2019

Allowance for loan losses, adjusted















Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)

$

14,346

$

9,370

$

14,346

$

9,370

Total gross loans (GAAP)

1,301,699


1,001,979


1,301,699


1,001,979

Less: PPP loans

173,075





173,075



Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,128,624


1,001,979


1,128,624


1,001,979

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1.27

%

0.94

%

1.27

%

0.94

%



















For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,



2020


2019


2020


2019

Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted















Total net charge-offs (GAAP)

$

20




$

1,798

$

721

Total average gross loans (GAAP)

1,284,024


995,972


1,186,289


970,913

Less: average PPP loans

172,659





102,891



Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,111,365


995,972


1,083,398


970,913

Net charge-offs to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized)
(non-GAAP)

0.01

%

N/A


0.22

%

0.10

%

