MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Robust Loan and Net Income Growth

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Apr 19, 2022

FAIRFAX, Va., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported robust net income for the first quarter of 2022, said it is positioned favorably for rising interest rates, and previewed business developments at its Avenu™ Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) subsidiary.

Net income totaled $5.4 million for three months ended March 31, 2022. Net interest income totaled $15.2 million in the first quarter and is 13% higher than the year-earlier period. Reduced funding costs and an increase in short-term rates propelled the net interest margin higher by 50 basis points to 3.91% as of March 31, versus 3.41% a year earlier.  The Company's efficiency ratio remains solid at 55%. Total assets reached $1.75 billion in the first quarter, a 6.3% increase from a year earlier.

Quarterly results represent:

  • 11.59% return on average equity
  • 1.32% return on average assets
  • $0.64 earnings per share of common stock (basic and diluted)
  • $21.12 per common share book value

"MainStreet Bancshares Inc. began 2022 on a strong note, with solid growth in income and increased earnings per share," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of both the Bank and the Company. "More than 70% of our loans are designed to reprice as the Federal Reserve implements plans to push interest rates higher over the coming year. These upward adjustments should continue to reflect positively on the bottom line."

The loan portfolio grew 5.3% in first quarter of 2022, and commercial loan originations totaling $111 million were added to the balance sheet. Asset quality remains pristine, as the Company had zero non-performing assets as of quarter ended March 31, 2022.  Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 36% of the $1.4 billion in total deposits, and 73% of total deposits are core deposits.

"MainStreet Bank has built strong relationships across a diverse business community and maintained a consistent focus on efficiency, yielding steady deposit and loan growth," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "We serve a vibrant business community across the Metropolitan Washington region, consisting of organizations that demand the nimble, technology-forward response that MainStreet Bank excels at delivering."

Avenu

Avenu™, a division of MainStreet Bank, which provides Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), continued to generate significant customer interest as additional fintechs lined up to get in the queue for our proprietary software solution. We are currently onboarding our initial beta customer with an anticipated go-live date in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"Our focus is to help fintechs manage risk and meet compliance obligations as they accept and facilitate payments, and there is no cutting corners on this important work," said Todd Youngren, President of Avenu™. "Over time, as we move through the beta stage, we anticipate that onboarding will be streamlined into a 60-day process."

Youngren noted that at the end of the first quarter, Avenu™ had 10 fintechs queued up at various stages of progress, including four that have indicated they intend to move forward as soon as the beta process is complete. These prospects include entities that serve the domestic needs of foreign nationals and entities that serve the education and nonprofit industries.

In addition to serving fintechs, Avenu™ has a robust array of existing customers that include payment processors and money service businesses. These relationships have been integral in identifying the needs and services that fintechs need banks to provide in order to have successful partnerships. These relationships provide additional non-interest income and a strong source of low-cost deposits that can be integrated into the Bank's traditional source of income generation, net interest margin. As a benchmark, Youngren noted, Avenu™ is favorably impacting profitability, with its customers providing $61 million in non-interest bearing deposits and $253,000 in non-interest income in the first quarter.

Refer to our press release on October 25, 2021, for additional information on Avenu™'s proprietary solution. If you are a fintech looking to add payments and deposits to your solution, go to Avenu.bank and join the queue today. 

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK:  MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C.  MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution.  The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate.  MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions.  From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.  

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution.  MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance.  Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties.  The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.  We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made.  In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO
(703) 481-4567

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share data)



March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents



















     Cash and due from banks

$

63,986

$

61,827

$

67,992

$

120,121

$

118,399

     Federal funds sold

37,756


31,372


65,725


56,164


51,598

          Total cash and cash equivalents

101,742


93,199


133,717


176,285


169,997

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

123,802


99,913


171,603


165,791


180,028

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value

18,769


20,349


21,148


21,181


21,449

Restricted equity securities, at cost

17,209


15,609


9,972


9,994


9,642

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,500, $11,697, $11,428,

$11,133, and $13,215, respectively

1,413,238


1,341,760


1,246,331


1,256,436


1,299,169

Premises and equipment, net

14,833


14,863


14,795


13,929


13,975

Other real estate owned, net




775


1,158


1,158


1,180

Accrued interest and other receivables

6,980


7,701


4,718


8,752


9,349

Computer software, net of amortization

3,906


2,493


1,165






Bank owned life insurance

36,492


36,241


35,987


35,736


25,518

Other assets

24,777


14,499


16,605


18,433


12,722

     Total Assets

$

1,761,748

$

1,647,402

$

1,657,199

$

1,707,695

$

1,743,029

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

514,160

$

530,678

$

475,157

$

486,001

$

492,463

Interest bearing DDA deposits

76,286


69,232


63,622


68,028


69,180

Savings and NOW deposits

81,817


85,175


79,556


72,353


72,259

Money market deposits

301,842


267,730


310,776


310,303


342,468

Time deposits

460,839


459,148


485,255


528,247


561,772

     Total deposits

1,434,944


1,411,963


1,414,366


1,464,932


1,538,142

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

40,000












Subordinated debt

71,955


29,294


40,635


40,576


14,841

Other liabilities

26,053


17,357


18,169


22,559


17,868

     Total Liabilities

1,572,952


1,458,614


1,473,170


1,528,067


1,570,851

Stockholders' Equity:



















Preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263

Common stock

29,642


29,466


29,462


29,446


29,437

Capital surplus

66,798


67,668


67,152


66,667


66,233

Retained earnings

68,691


64,194


59,920


55,676


49,090

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(3,598)


197


232


576


155

     Total Stockholders' Equity

188,796


188,788


184,029


179,628


172,178

     Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,761,748

$

1,647,402

$

1,657,199

$

1,707,695

$

1,743,029

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended


March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

INTEREST INCOME:



























Interest and fees on loans

$

16,685

$

15,792

$

16,685

$

15,532

$

15,162

$

15,257

$

15,792

Interest on investment securities



























     Taxable securities

357


260


357


327


318


332


260

     Tax-exempt securities

272


270


272


283


267


265


270

Interest on federal funds sold

34


15


34


61


38


20


15

          Total interest income

17,348


16,337


17,348


16,203


15,785


15,874


16,337

INTEREST EXPENSE:



























Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits

65


55


65


59


60


55


55

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

37


42


37


38


38


47


42

Interest on money market deposits

119


277


119


127


148


220


277

Interest on time deposits

1,431


2,250


1,431


1,574


1,795


1,994


2,250

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

31





31












Interest on subordinated debt

468


238


468


539


541


567


238

          Total interest expense

2,151


2,862


2,151


2,337


2,582


2,883


2,862

Net interest income

15,197


13,475


15,197


13,866


13,203


12,991


13,475

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

800


320


800


295


290


(2,080)


320

          Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

14,397


13,155


14,397


13,571


12,913


15,071


13,155

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



























Deposit account service charges

611


539


611


624


642


621


539

Bank owned life insurance income

251


177


251


253


252


218


177

Loan swap fee income










83









Net gain on held-to-maturity securities




3





3








3

Net gain (loss) on sale of loans

43


344


43


413


(40)


130


344

Other fee income

257


383


257


247


632


586


383

          Total other income

1,162


1,446


1,162


1,623


1,486


1,555


1,446

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



























Salaries and employee benefits

5,548


4,767


5,548


5,029


4,847


4,663


4,767

Furniture and equipment expenses

657


526


657


726


716


500


526

Advertising and marketing

406


275


406


450


438


402


275

Occupancy expenses

341


306


341


449


399


387


306

Outside services

368


336


368


485


292


280


336

Administrative expenses

210


150


210


192


202


141


150

Other operating expenses

1,433


1,449


1,433


1,389


1,567


1,500


1,449

          Total other expenses

8,963


7,809


8,963


8,720


8,461


7,873


7,809

Income before income tax expense

6,596


6,792


6,596


6,474


5,938


8,753


6,792

Income tax expense

1,173


1,342


1,173


1,660


1,155


1,627


1,342

Net Income

5,423


5,450


5,423


4,814


4,783


7,126


5,450

Preferred stock dividends

539


539


539


539


539


539


539

Net income available to common shareholders

$

4,884

$

4,911

$

4,884

$

4,275

$

4,244

$

6,587

$

4,911

Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$

0.64

$

0.65

$

0.64

$

0.56

$

0.56

$

0.87

$

0.65

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted

7,647,519


7,523,547


7,647,519


7,595,062


7,571,214


7,546,452


7,523,547

   

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Percentage Change


$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

Last

3 Mos

Last

12 Mos

LOANS:































Construction and land development loans

$

344,605


24.1

%

$

337,173


24.8

%

$

327,393


24.8

%

2.2

%

5.3

%

Residential real estate loans

367,138


25.7

%

300,389


22.1

%

181,649


13.8

%

22.2

%

102.1

%

Commercial real estate loans

588,004


41.1

%

534,188


39.3

%

499,134


37.8

%

10.1

%

17.8

%

Commercial industrial loans - Other

92,408


6.5

%

105,675


7.8

%

92,680


7.0

%

-12.6

%

-0.3

%

Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans

18,776


1.3

%

58,339


4.3

%

179,835


13.6

%

-67.8

%

-89.6

%

Consumer loans

19,711


1.3

%

23,171


1.7

%

39,563


3.0

%

-14.9

%

-50.2

%

          Total Gross Loans

$

1,430,642


100.0

%

$

1,358,935


100.0

%

$

1,320,254


100.0

%

5.3

%

8.4

%

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(12,500)






(11,697)






(13,215)












               Net deferred loan fees

(4,904)






(5,478)






(7,870)












     Net Loans

$

1,413,238





$

1,341,760





$

1,299,169












DEPOSITS:































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$

514,160


35.8

%

$

530,678


37.6

%

$

492,463


32.0

%

-3.1

%

4.4

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits:































     Demand deposits

76,286


5.3

%

69,232


4.9

%

69,180


4.5

%

10.2

%

10.3

%

     Savings and NOW deposits

81,817


5.7

%

85,175


6.0

%

72,259


4.7

%

-3.9

%

13.2

%

     Money market accounts

301,842


21.0

%

267,730


19.0

%

342,468


22.3

%

12.7

%

-11.9

%

     Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more

292,978


20.4

%

285,395


20.2

%

287,154


18.7

%

2.7

%

2.0

%

     Certificates of deposit less than $250,000

167,861


11.8

%

173,753


12.3

%

274,618


17.8

%

-3.4

%

-38.9

%

          Total Deposits

$

1,434,944


100.0

%

$

1,411,963


100.0

%

$

1,538,142


100.0

%

1.6

%

-6.7

%

BORROWINGS:































Federal Home Loan Bank advances

40,000


35.7

%




0.0

%




0.0

%

0.0

%

#DIV/0

!

Subordinated debt

71,955


64.3

%

29,294


100.0

%

14,841


100.0

%

145.6

%

384.8

%

          Total Borrowings

$

111,955


100.0

%

$

29,294


100.0

%

$

14,841


100.0

%

282.2

%

654.4

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,546,899





$

1,441,257





$

1,552,983






7.3

%

-0.4

%

































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,135,503


73.4

%

$

1,108,177


76.9

%

$

1,159,207


74.6

%

2.5

%

-2.0

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

299,441


19.4

%

303,786


21.1

%

378,935


24.4

%

-1.4

%

-21.0

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

40,000


2.6

%













100.0

%

100.0

%

Subordinated debt (3)

71,955


4.6

%

29,294


2.0

%

14,841


1.0

%

145.6

%

384.8

%

          Total Funding Sources

$

1,546,899


100.0

%

$

1,441,257


100.0

%

$

1,552,983


100.0

%

7.3

%

-0.4

%


(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the three months ended March 31, 2022

For the three months ended March 31, 2021






























Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)




























ASSETS:



















































Interest earning assets:



















































     Loans (1)(2)(3)

$

1,377,723

$

16,685


4.91

%

$

1,319,542

$

15,792


4.85

%



























     Investment securities

112,958


629


2.26

%

89,868


530


2.39

%



























     Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

83,754


34


0.16

%

193,755


15


0.03

%



























          Total interest earning assets

$

1,574,435

$

17,348


4.47

%

$

1,603,165

$

16,337


4.13

%



























Other assets

88,386










70,727




































Total assets

$

1,662,821









$

1,673,892




































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



















































     Interest-bearing liabilities:



















































     Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

70,403

$

65


0.37

%

$

68,593

$

55


0.33

%



























     Savings and NOW deposits

82,758


37


0.18

%

69,993


42


0.24

%



























     Money market deposit accounts

267,905


119


0.18

%

412,554


277


0.27

%



























     Time deposits

456,782


1,431


1.27

%

479,136


2,250


1.90

%



























Total interest-bearing deposits

$

877,848

$

1,652


0.76

%

$

1,030,276

$

2,624


1.03

%



























     Federal funds purchased

1











































     Subordinated debt

43,995


468


4.31

%

14,838


238


6.51

%



























     FHLB borrowings

37,167


31


0.34

%




































Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

959,011

$

2,151


0.91

%

$

1,045,114

$

2,862


1.11

%



























Demand deposits and other liabilities

514,101










458,051




































Total liabilities

$

1,473,112









$

1,503,165




































Stockholders' Equity

189,709










170,727




































Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,662,821









$

1,673,892




































Interest Rate Spread









3.56

%









3.02

%



























Net Interest Income




$

15,197









$

13,475
































Net Interest Margin









3.91

%









3.41

%



























Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)









3.65

%









3.20

%





























(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Includes average PPP balances of $39.1 million, related interest income of approximately $98,000, and $1.3 million in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Includes average PPP balances of $154.2 million, related interest income of approximately $386,000, and $1.6 million in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended March 31, 2021

(3)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)



At or For the Three Months Ended


March 31,


2022

2021

     Per share Data and Shares Outstanding







Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$

0.64

$

0.65

Book value per common share

$

21.12

$

19.26

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$

20.61

$

19.26

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,647,519


7,523,547

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,648,973


7,544,365

     Performance Ratios







Return on average assets (annualized)

1.32

%

1.32

%

Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)

1.01

%

0.91

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

11.59

%

12.95

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

12.19

%

13.88

%

Yield on earning assets (annualized)

4.47

%

4.13

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)

0.91

%

1.11

%

Net interest spread

3.56

%

3.02

%

Net interest margin (annualized)

3.91

%

3.41

%

Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)

3.65

%

3.20

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.28

%

0.35

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)

2.19

%

1.89

%

Efficiency ratio(3)

54.79

%

52.34

%

     Asset Quality







Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

370.64

%

374.54

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)

136.19

%

167.92

%

Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.07

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.01

%

Other real estate owned

$



$

1,180

Non-performing assets

$



$

1,329

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.00

%

0.08

%

Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)

0.00

%

0.09

%

Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans

0.87

%

1.00

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)

0.89

%

1.16

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets

0.00

%

9.94

Net loan recoveries

$

(3)

$

(18)

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)

0.00

%

(0.01)

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)

0.00

%

(0.01)

%

     Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)







Total risk-based capital ratio

16.44

%

15.43

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

15.63

%

14.38

%

Leverage ratio

14.47

%

10.83

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

15.63

%

14.38

%

     Other information







Closing stock price

$

24.31

$

20.76

Equity / assets

10.72

%

9.88

%

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)

10.83

%

11.01

%

Average equity / average assets

11.41

%

10.20

%

Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)

11.68

%

11.23

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

141


125

# Full service branch offices

6


7


(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2022 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)



For the three months ended March 31,











2022


2021








Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact















Loans held for investment (GAAP)

$

1,430,642

$

1,320,254








     Less: PPP loans

18,776


179,835








Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$

1,411,866

$

1,140,419

























Average loans held for investment (GAAP)

$

1,377,723

$

1,319,542








     Less: Average PPP loans

39,096


154,233








Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$

1,338,627

$

1,165,309


































For the three months ended March 31,











2022


2021








Net interest margin adjustment















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

15,197

$

13,475








     Less: PPP fees recognized

1,264


1,642








     Less: PPP interest income earned

98


386








Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)

13,835


11,447

























Average interest earning assets (GAAP)

1,574,435


1,603,165








     Less: average PPP loans

39,096


154,233








Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1,535,339


1,448,932

























Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.91

%

3.41

%







Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

3.65

%

3.20

%






































For the three months ended March 31,











2022


2021








Total asset adjustment















Total assets (GAAP)

$

1,761,748

$

1,743,029








     Less: PPP loans

18,776


179,835








Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,742,972


1,563,194

























Total equity (GAAP)

188,796


172,178








Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

10.83

%

11.01

%
























Average asset adjustment















Average assets (GAAP)

1,662,821


1,673,892








     Less: average PPP loans

39,096


154,233








Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans

1,623,725


1,519,659

























Total average equity (GAAP)

189,709


170,727








Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-GAAP)

11.68

%

11.23

%











































For the three months ended March 31,











2022


2021








Return on Average Assets, adjusted















Net income (GAAP)

$

5,423

$

5,450








     Less: PPP fees recognized

1,264


1,642








     Less: PPP interest income earned

98


386








Net income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)

4,061


3,422

























Average total assets

1,662,821


1,673,892








     Less: average PPP loans

39,096


154,233








Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1,623,725


1,519,659








Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1.01

%

0.91

%











































For the three months ended March 31,











2022


2021








Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted















Total nonperforming assets (GAAP)

$



$

1,329

























Total assets (GAAP)

1,761,748


1,743,029








     Less: PPP loans

18,776


179,835








Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,742,972


1,563,194








Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.00

%

0.09

%











































For the three months ended March 31,











2022


2021








Allowance for loan losses, adjusted















Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)

$

12,500

$

13,215

























Total gross loans (GAAP)

1,430,642


1,320,254








     Less: PPP loans

18,776


179,835








Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,411,866


1,140,419








Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

0.89

%

1.16

%











































For the three months ended March 31,











2022


2021








Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted















Total net recoveries (GAAP)

$

(3)


(18)

























Total average gross loans (GAAP)

1,377,723


1,319,542








     Less: average PPP loans

39,096


154,233








Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,338,627


1,165,309








Net recoveries to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized) (non-GAAP)

0.00

%

(0.01)

%











































For the three months ended March 31,











2022


2021








Stockholders equity, adjusted















Total stockholders equity

$

188,796

$

172,178








     Less: preferred stock

(27,263)


(27,263)








Total common stockholders equity

161,533


144,915








     Less: intangible assets

3,906











Tangible common stockholders equity

157,627


144,915

























Shares outstanding

7,648,973


7,544,365








Tangible book value per common share

$

20.61

$

19.21








