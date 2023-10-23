MainStreet Bancshares, Inc., Reports Solid Earnings for 3rd Quarter 2023

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

23 Oct, 2023

Net Income Totals $6.3 Million for the Quarter Ended September 30

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $6.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, in line with expectations. Earnings per share for the year-to-date stand at $2.64. Cumulative net income for the calendar year reached $21.4 million, a 12.3% increase over the first nine months of 2022.

Annualized returns through the first nine months included:

Return on Average Equity (ROAE): 

13.80 %

Return on Average Assets (ROAA):

1.50 %

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (tax equivalent):

4.28 %

Efficiency Ratio:

55.06 %

Liquidity Coverage Ratio:

164 %

Core Deposit Ratio:

68 %

FDIC Insured Deposits / Total Deposits:

76 %

Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL):

1.01 %

Tangible Book Value per Common Share:

$23.00

"The Company continues to put up very strong performance metrics in spite of the rising interest rate environment," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. and MainStreet Bank.  "The team did an excellent job preparing the balance sheet for a rising rate environment leading up to the first quarter of 2022.  Since mid-2023, the team has been equally focused on neutralizing the balance sheet for a stable or slightly declining interest rate environment going forward."

"MainStreet Bank is a community bank built upon great relationships, and this continues to be a true testament to our financial strength. Our balance sheet continues to grow through the many thoughtful referrals from our existing customers and from our reputation in the markets we serve," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank.

ABOUT AVENU

Avenu, MainStreet Bank's fully integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, identified its first client on October 18. SafariPay, via its global money transmittance service PaySii, expects its customers to maintain average balances of $4 million on the platform. 

AvenuBanking Delivered.  Avenu is the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to a banking core — MainStreet Bank's banking core. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company (aggregator) without our own bank. We are Avenu, a leading financial technology company backed by an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.

AvenuServing a Community of Innovation.  Our clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and long-term business relationships.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)



September
30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December
31, 2022*

September
30, 2022

ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents



















Cash and due from banks

$

44,912

$

67,700

$

225,334

$

48,931

$

50,636

Federal funds sold

76,271


30,341





81,669


54,098

Total cash and cash equivalents

121,183


98,041


225,334


130,600


104,734

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

56,726


60,579


63,209


62,631


162,319

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods

17,565


17,590


17,616


17,642


17,670

Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost

20,619


20,304


22,436


24,325


16,436

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,626, $16,047, $15,435, $14,114, and $12,994, respectively

1,681,444


1,637,484


1,617,275


1,579,950


1,448,071

Premises and equipment, net

14,275


14,427


14,521


14,709


14,523

Accrued interest and other receivables

11,184


10,256


9,744


9,581


8,273

Computer software, net of amortization

13,373


12,266


10,559


9,149


7,258

Bank owned life insurance

38,035


37,763


37,503


37,249


36,996

Other assets

47,087


40,641


36,811


39,915


43,835

Total Assets

$

2,021,491

$

1,949,351

$

2,055,008

$

1,925,751

$

1,860,115

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

394,859

$

388,992

$

487,875

$

550,690

$

566,016

Interest bearing demand deposits

76,423


71,308


100,522


80,099


93,695

Savings and NOW deposits

46,550


51,294


53,499


51,419


54,240

Money market deposits

461,398


380,500


260,316


222,540


254,190

Time deposits

703,960


701,289


730,076


608,141


585,783

Total deposits

1,683,190


1,593,383


1,632,288


1,512,889


1,553,924

Federal funds borrowed




30,000


60,696






Federal Home Loan Bank advances







45,000


100,000



Subordinated debt

72,543


72,444


72,344


72,245


72,146

Other liabilities

52,015


43,016


39,692


42,335


44,045

Total Liabilities

1,807,748


1,738,843


1,850,020


1,727,469


1,670,115

Stockholders' Equity:



















Preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263

Common stock

29,188


29,177


29,185


28,736


28,728

Capital surplus

65,407


64,768


64,213


63,999


63,231

Retained earnings

102,694


97,646


91,991


86,830


80,534

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,809)


(8,346)


(7,664)


(8,546)


(9,756)

Total Stockholders' Equity

213,743


210,508


204,988


198,282


190,000

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,021,491

$

1,949,351

$

2,055,008

$

1,925,751

$

1,860,115

*Derived from audited financial statements

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended


September
30, 2023

September
30, 2022

September
30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December
31, 2022

September
30, 2022

INTEREST INCOME:



























Interest and fees on loans

$

85,336

$

54,900

$

29,750

$

28,855

$

26,731

$

23,972

$

20,261

Interest on investment securities



























Taxable securities

1,384


1,136


459


407


518


467


378

Tax-exempt securities

797


796


268


265


264


262


261

Interest on federal funds sold

3,528


1,241


1,217


1,179


1,132


1,071


1,013

Total interest income

91,045


58,073


31,694


30,706


28,645


25,772


21,913

INTEREST EXPENSE:



























Interest on interest bearing demand deposits

834


345


240


251


343


256


175

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

400


122


145


147


108


81


43

Interest on money market deposits

8,285


766


4,156


2,926


1,203


781


496

Interest on time deposits

18,747


5,236


7,526


7,077


4,144


2,966


2,275

Interest on federal funds borrowed

274





35


201


38






Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,105


83


186


13


906


264



Interest on subordinated debt

2,460


2,108


828


820


812


828


828

Total interest expense

32,105


8,660


13,116


11,435


7,554


5,176


3,817

Net interest income

58,940


49,413


18,578


19,271


21,091


20,596


18,096

Provision for credit losses

1,176


1,280


255


638


283


1,118



Net interest income after provision for credit losses

57,764


48,133


18,323


18,633


20,808


19,478


18,096

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



























Deposit account service charges

1,639


1,810


514


535


590


610


601

Bank owned life insurance income

786


755


272


259


255


253


254

Loan swap fee income




619














518

Net gain on held-to-maturity securities




4















Net loss on sale of loans




(168)














(211)

Other non-interest income

352


753


177


16


158


196


186

Total other income

2,777


3,773


963


810


1,003


1,059


1,348

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



























Salaries and employee benefits

21,139


17,025


6,924


6,595


7,621


6,775


5,874

Furniture and equipment expenses

1,983


2,076


713


772


498


710


760

Advertising and marketing

2,072


1,684


577


698


797


620


704

Occupancy expenses

1,287


1,093


375


426


486


378


400

Outside services

1,691


1,545


697


504


490


529


611

Administrative expenses

703


658


277


211


215


214


253

Other operating expenses

5,109


4,268


1,866


1,646


1,596


1,481


1,291

Total non-interest expenses

33,984


28,349


11,429


10,852


11,703


10,707


9,893

Income before income tax expense

26,557


23,557


7,857


8,591


10,108


9,830


9,551

Income tax expense

5,119


4,462


1,516


1,645


1,957


2,252


1,808

Net income

21,438


19,095


6,341


6,946


8,151


7,578


7,743

Preferred stock dividends

1,617


1,617


539


539


539


539


539

Net income available to common shareholders

$

19,821

$

17,478

$

5,802

$

6,407

$

7,612

$

7,039

$

7,204

Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$

2.64

$

2.31

$

0.77

$

0.85

$

1.01

$

0.95

$

0.97

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted

7,521,426


7,561,567


7,524,332


7,522,764


7,517,213


7,433,607


7,463,719

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT 

AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)



September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Percentage Change


$ Amount

% of Total

$ Amount

% of Total

$ Amount

% of Total

Last 3 Mos

Last 12 Mos

LOANS:































Construction and land development loans

$

426,698


25.1

%

$

421,277


25.4

%

$

366,689


25.0

%

1.3

%

16.4

%

Residential real estate loans

462,935


27.2

%

410,550


24.7

%

373,056


25.4

%

12.8

%

24.1

%

Commercial real estate loans

734,615


43.1

%

727,772


43.9

%

638,110


43.5

%

0.9

%

15.1

%

Commercial and industrial loans

73,855


4.3

%

93,604


5.6

%

74,482


5.1

%

-21.1

%

-0.8

%

Consumer loans

4,598


0.3

%

5,750


0.4

%

13,628


1.0

%

-20.0

%

-66.3

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,702,701


100.0

%

$

1,658,953


100.0

%

$

1,465,965


100.0

%

2.6

%

16.1

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(15,626)






(16,047)






(12,994)












Net deferred loan fees

(5,631)






(5,422)






(4,900)












Net Loans

$

1,681,444





$

1,637,484





$

1,448,071












DEPOSITS:































Non-interest bearing deposits

$

394,859


23.5

%

$

388,992


24.4

%

$

566,016


36.4

%

1.5

%

-30.2

%

Interest-bearing deposits:































Demand deposits

76,423


4.5

%

71,308


4.5

%

93,695


6.0

%

7.2

%

-18.4

%

Savings and NOW deposits

46,550


2.8

%

51,294


3.2

%

54,240


3.5

%

-9.2

%

-14.2

%

Money market accounts

461,398


27.4

%

380,500


23.9

%

254,190


16.4

%

21.3

%

81.5

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more

432,440


25.7

%

406,583


25.5

%

371,739


23.9

%

6.4

%

16.3

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000

271,520


16.1

%

294,706


18.5

%

214,044


13.8

%

-7.9

%

26.9

%

Total Deposits

$

1,683,190


100.0

%

$

1,593,383


100.0

%

$

1,553,924


100.0

%

5.6

%

8.3

%

BORROWINGS:































Federal funds borrowed




0.0

%

30,000


29.3

%




0.0

%

-100.0

%

0.0

%

Subordinated debt

72,543


100.0

%

72,444


70.7

%

72,146


100.0

%

0.1

%

0.6

%

Total Borrowings

$

72,543


100.0

%

$

102,444


100.0

%

$

72,146


100.0

%

-29.2

%

0.6

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,755,733





$

1,695,827





$

1,626,070






3.5

%

8.0

%

































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,144,513


65.2

%

$

1,111,523


65.5

%

$

1,156,862


71.1

%

3.0

%

-1.1

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

538,677


30.7

%

481,860


28.4

%

397,062


24.5

%

11.8

%

35.7

%

Federal funds borrowed




0.0

%

30,000


1.8

%




0.0

%

-100.0

%

#DIV/0!

Subordinated debt (3)

72,543


4.1

%

72,444


4.3

%

72,146


4.4

%

0.1

%

0.6

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,755,733


100.0

%

$

1,695,827


100.0

%

$

1,626,070


100.0

%

3.5

%

8.0

%


(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the three months ended September
30, 2023

For the three months ended September
30, 2022


Average Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

Average Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,665,474

$

29,750


7.09

%

$

1,446,679

$

20,261


5.56

%

Securities:























Taxable

67,513


459


2.70

%

73,914


378


2.03

%

Tax-exempt

37,812


339


3.56

%

38,074


330


3.44

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

94,808


1,217


5.09

%

182,331


1,013


2.20

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

1,865,607

$

31,765


6.76

%

$

1,740,998

$

21,982


5.01

%

Other assets

63,883










61,479








Total assets

$

1,929,490









$

1,802,477








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

77,047

$

240


1.24

%

$

93,569

$

175


0.74

%

Savings and NOW deposits

48,594


145


1.18

%

55,100


43


0.31

%

Money market deposit accounts

413,710


4,156


3.99

%

257,091


496


0.77

%

Time deposits

700,405


7,526


4.26

%

575,832


2,275


1.57

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,239,756

$

12,067


3.86

%

$

981,592

$

2,989


1.21

%

Federal funds borrowed

2,501


35


5.55

%

2






FHLB advances

13,478


186


5.48

%








Subordinated debt

72,504


828


4.53

%

72,107


828


4.56

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,328,239

$

13,116


3.92

%

$

1,053,701

$

3,817


1.44

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

388,004










558,337








Total liabilities

$

1,716,243









$

1,612,038








Stockholders' Equity

213,247










190,439








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,929,490









$

1,802,477








Interest Rate Spread









2.84

%









3.57

%

Net Interest Income




$

18,649









$

18,165




Net Interest Margin









3.97

%









4.14

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the nine months ended September 30,
2023

For the nine months ended September 30,
2022


Average Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

Average Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,640,460

$

85,336


6.95

%

$

1,420,013

$

54,900


5.17

%

Securities:























Taxable

69,260


1,384


2.67

%

73,496


1,136


2.07

%

Tax-exempt

37,876


1,009


3.56

%

38,703


1,008


3.48

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

99,004


3,528


4.76

%

121,832


1,241


1.36

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

1,846,600

$

91,257


6.61

%

$

1,654,044

$

58,285


4.71

%

Other assets

62,832










71,361








Total assets

$

1,909,432









$

1,725,405








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

78,018

$

834


1.43

%

$

86,836

$

345


0.53

%

Savings and NOW deposits

50,382


400


1.06

%

66,714


122


0.24

%

Money market deposit accounts

328,037


8,285


3.38

%

252,992


766


0.40

%

Time deposits

699,377


18,747


3.58

%

511,242


5,236


1.37

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,155,814

$

28,266


3.27

%

$

917,784

$

6,469


0.94

%

Federal funds borrowed

6,878


274


5.33

%

2






FHLB advances

30,531


1,105


4.84

%

24,011


83


0.46

%

Subordinated debt

72,405


2,460


4.54

%

62,807


2,108


4.49

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,265,628

$

32,105


3.39

%

$

1,004,604

$

8,660


1.15

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

436,157










531,115








Total liabilities

$

1,701,785









$

1,535,719








Stockholders' Equity

207,647










189,686








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,909,432









$

1,725,405








Interest Rate Spread









3.22

%









3.56

%

Net Interest Income




$

59,152









$

49,625




Net Interest Margin









4.28

%









4.01

%

(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)



At or For the Three
Months Ended

At or For the Nine
Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding















Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$

0.77

$

0.97

$

2.64

$

2.31

Book value per common share

$

24.78

$

21.92

$

24.78

$

21.92

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$

23.00

$

20.94

$

23.00

$

20.94

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,524,332


7,463,719


7,521,426


7,561,567

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,524,887


7,425,432


7,524,887


7,425,432

Performance Ratios















Return on average assets (annualized)

1.30

%

1.70

%

1.50

%

1.48

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

11.80

%

16.13

%

13.80

%

13.46

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

12.38

%

17.52

%

14.69

%

14.39

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)

6.76

%

5.01

%

6.61

%

4.71

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)

3.92

%

1.44

%

3.39

%

1.15

%

Net interest spread (FTE)(2)

2.84

%

3.57

%

3.22

%

3.56

%

Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)

3.97

%

4.14

%

4.28

%

4.01

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.20

%

0.30

%

0.19

%

0.29

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)

2.35

%

2.18

%

2.38

%

2.20

%

Efficiency ratio(3)

58.49

%

50.88

%

55.06

%

53.30

%

Asset Quality















Allowance for credit losses (ACL)















Beginning balance, ACL - loans

$

16,047

$

12,982

$

14,114

$

11,697

Add: recoveries

1


12


14


17

Less: charge-offs

(324)





(331)



Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(98)





934


1,280

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption







895



Ending balance, ACL - loans

$

15,626

$

12,994

$

15,626

$

12,994

















Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$

1,199

$



$



$


Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption







1,310



Add: provision for unfunded commitments

353





374



Less: recovery of unfunded commitments







(132)



Ending balance, RUC

$

1,552

$



$

1,552

$


Total allowance for credit losses

$

17,178

$

12,994

$

17,178

$

12,994

















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans

0.92

%

0.89

%

0.92

%

0.89

%

Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans

1.01

%

0.89

%

1.01

%

0.89

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing assets

48.08


N/A


48.08


N/A

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)

0.08

%

0.00

%

0.02

%

0.00

%

Concentration Ratios















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

372.48

%

370.05

%

372.48

%

370.05

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)

138.79

%

137.51

%

138.79

%

137.51

%

Non-performing Assets















Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans

0.05

%

0.17

%

0.05

%

0.17

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.02

%

0.00

%

0.02

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

0.02

%

0.00

%

0.02

%

0.00

%

Other real estate owned

$



$



$



$


Non-performing assets

$

325

$



$

325

$


Non-performing assets to total assets

0.02

%

0.00

%

0.02

%

0.00

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)















Total risk-based capital ratio

16.79

%

16.39

%

16.79

%

16.39

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

15.83

%

15.59

%

15.83

%

15.59

%

Leverage ratio

14.81

%

14.01

%

14.81

%

14.01

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

15.83

%

15.59

%

15.83

%

15.59

%

Other information















Closing stock price

$

20.54

$

22.81

$

20.54

$

22.81

Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)

9.98

%

9.86

%

9.98

%

9.86

%

Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)

10.46

%

10.26

%

10.34

%

10.76

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

185


157


185


157

Number of full service branch offices

6


6


6


6

(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2023 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)



For the three months
ended September 30,

For the nine months
ended September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Net interest margin (FTE)















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

18,578

$

18,096

$

58,940

$

49,413

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

71


69


212


212

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

18,649


18,165


59,152


49,625

















Average interest earning assets

1,865,607


1,740,998


1,846,600


1,654,044

Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.95

%

4.12

%

4.27

%

3.99

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.97

%

4.14

%

4.28

%

4.01

%



















As of September 30,

As of September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Stockholders equity, adjusted















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

213,743

$

190,000

$

213,743

$

190,000

Less: intangible assets

13,373


7,258


13,373


7,258

Tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)

200,370


182,742

$

200,370

$

182,742

Less: preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263

Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)

173,107


155,479


173,107


155,479

















Common shares outstanding

7,524,887


7,425,432


7,524,887


7,425,432

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

23.00

$

20.94

$

23.00

$

20.94



















As of September 30,

As of September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Total assets, adjusted















Total assets (GAAP)

$

2,021,491

$

1,860,115

$

2,021,491

$

1,860,115

Less: intangible assets

(13,373)


(7,258)


(13,373)


(7,258)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)

2,008,118


1,852,857


2,008,118


1,852,857









For the three months
ended September 30,

For the nine months
ended September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Average stockholders equity, adjusted















Total average stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

213,247

$

190,439

$

207,647

$

189,686

Less: average intangible assets

(12,841)


(6,192)


(11,345)


(4,570)

Total average tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)

200,406


184,247


196,302


185,116









For the three months
ended September 30,

For the nine months
ended September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Average assets, adjusted















Total average average assets (GAAP)

$

1,929,490

$

1,802,477

$

1,909,432

$

1,725,405

Less: average intangible assets

(12,841)


(6,192)


(11,345)


(4,570)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1,916,649


1,796,285


1,898,087


1,720,835

Contact: Debra Cope
Director of Corporate Communications
Desk (703) 481-4599
Mobile (202) 468-3184

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.