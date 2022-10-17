MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Earnings

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Oct 17, 2022, 08:00 ET

Net interest margin fueled record financial performance as measured by multiple 3rd quarter 2022 key metrics:

  • 1.70% Return on average assets
  • 16.13% Return on average equity
  • 4.14% Net interest margin
  • $0.97 Per-share earnings (basic and diluted)

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported continued strong financial performance through the third quarter as earnings on its floating-rate loans rose in-sync with FOMC interest rate increases.

Rising rates on a loan portfolio largely designed to flex with market rates sent loan interest income to $20.3 million in the third quarter. This is 13% higher than the second quarter of 2022 and 34% higher than the third quarter of 2021.

Avenu Banking as a Service Powered by MainStreet Bank
The Company recorded net income of $7.2 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. Net income was up 34% from the second quarter and 62% from the year-earlier third quarter. The net interest margin widened to 4.14%, at September 30, 2022, up 84 basis points from a year earlier. The Company's efficiency ratio was stellar at 50.88%.

"Year-to-date earnings per share are $2.31, and we are forecasting $3.25 for the year, assuming loan growth remains consistent with previous quarters," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.  "Although the Company benefits from a rising interest rate environment, we remain hopeful that the FOMC will react quickly as and when they identify and achieve the neutral rate."

The loan portfolio has grown 8% since the beginning of 2022, and total assets are approaching $1.9 billion.  Asset quality remains pristine, with zero non-performing assets as of quarter-ended September 30. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 36% of the $1.6 billion in total deposits, and 71% of total deposits are core deposits.

"We continue to experience solid organic growth in deposits to support our lending," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank.  "The Washington, D.C., branch has proven to be a particularly strong funnel for new business - especially construction lending and government contract lending opportunities," Hersiburane added.

The level of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) for the Company remains low at -5.13% of total capital.

The Company will discuss quarterly and year-to-date earnings and preview business developments with Avenu™ during their virtual quarterly earnings call at 2 p.m. Eastern time today.      

Avenu - Banking Delivered
Avenu offers the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their app's directly and seamlessly to a banking core -- our banking core. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company (aggregator) without our own bank. We are Avenu, a leading financial technology company backed by an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, DC.

Avenu - Serving a Community of Innovation
Our clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common - they are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on serving our community and long-term business relationships.

"We are currently onboarding our initial beta customers with an anticipated go-live date around year-end 2022," said Todd Youngren, President of Avenu™.  "Clients are telling us they see unique value in our risk- and compliance-centric approach, which is a critical consideration whenever handling other people's money," he added.

To learn more about Avenu, visit Avenu.bank and join the queue today.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK:  MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington DC.  MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.  

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)



September
30, 2022

June
30, 2022

March
31, 2022

December
31, 2021

September
30, 2021

ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents



















Cash and due from banks

$

50,636

$

55,636

$

63,986

$

61,827

$

67,992

Federal funds sold

54,098


47,013


37,756


31,372


65,725

Total cash and cash equivalents

104,734


102,649


101,742


93,199


133,717

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

162,319


143,240


123,802


99,913


171,603

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value

17,670


17,698


18,769


20,349


21,148

Restricted equity securities, at cost

16,436


16,485


17,209


15,609


9,972

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,994, $12,982, $12,500,$11,697, and $11,428, respectively

1,448,071


1,416,875


1,413,238


1,341,760


1,246,331

Premises and equipment, net

14,523


14,756


14,833


14,863


14,795

Other real estate owned, net










775


1,158

Accrued interest and other receivables

8,273


7,313


6,980


7,701


4,718

Computer software, net of amortization

7,258


4,956


3,906


2,493


1,165

Bank owned life insurance

36,996


36,742


36,492


36,241


35,987

Other assets

43,835


32,665


24,777


14,499


16,605

Total Assets

$

1,860,115

$

1,793,379

$

1,761,748

$

1,647,402

$

1,657,199

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

566,016

$

535,591

$

514,160

$

530,678

$

475,157

Interest bearing DDA deposits

93,695


99,223


76,286


69,232


63,622

Savings and NOW deposits

54,240


58,156


81,817


85,175


79,556

Money market deposits

254,190


231,207


301,842


267,730


310,776

Time deposits

585,783


575,950


460,839


459,148


485,255

Total deposits

1,553,924


1,500,127


1,434,944


1,411,963


1,414,366

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings







40,000






Subordinated debt

72,146


72,047


71,955


29,294


40,635

Other liabilities

44,045


32,801


26,053


17,357


18,169

Total Liabilities

1,670,115


1,604,975


1,572,952


1,458,614


1,473,170

Stockholders' Equity:



















Preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263

Common stock

28,728


29,178


29,642


29,466


29,462

Capital surplus

63,231


64,822


66,798


67,668


67,152

Retained earnings

80,534


73,702


68,691


64,194


59,920

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(9,756)


(6,561)


(3,598)


197


232

Total Stockholders' Equity

190,000


188,404


188,796


188,788


184,029

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,860,115

$

1,793,379

$

1,761,748

$

1,647,402

$

1,657,199

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended


September
30, 2022

September
30, 2021

September
30, 2022

June
30, 2022

March
31, 2022

December
31, 2021

September
30, 2021

INTEREST INCOME:



























Interest and fees on loans

$

54,900

$

46,211

$

20,261

$

17,954

$

16,685

$

15,532

$

15,162

Interest on investment securities



























Taxable securities

1,136


910


378


401


357


327


318

Tax-exempt securities

796


802


261


263


272


283


267

Interest on federal funds sold

1,241


73


1,013


195


34


61


38

Total interest income

58,073


47,996


21,913


18,813


17,348


16,203


15,785

INTEREST EXPENSE:



























Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits

345


170


175


105


65


59


60

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

122


127


43


42


37


38


38

Interest on money market deposits

766


645


496


151


119


127


148

Interest on time deposits

5,236


6,039


2,275


1,530


1,431


1,574


1,795

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

83








52


31






Interest on subordinated debt

2,108


1,346


828


812


468


539


541

Total interest expense

8,660


8,327


3,817


2,692


2,151


2,337


2,582

Net interest income

49,413


39,669


18,096


16,121


15,197


13,866


13,203

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

1,280


(1,470)





480


800


295


290

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

48,133


41,139


18,096


15,641


14,397


13,571


12,913

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



























Deposit account service charges

1,810


1,802


601


597


611


624


642

Bank owned life insurance income

754


647


254


250


251


253


252

Loan swap fee income

619





518


101





83



Net gain on held-to-maturity securities

4


3





4





3



Net gain (loss) on sale of loans

(168)


434


(211)





43


413


(40)

Other fee income

754


1,601


186


312


257


247


632

Total other income

3,773


4,487


1,348


1,264


1,162


1,623


1,486

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



























Salaries and employee benefits

17,025


14,276


5,874


5,604


5,548


5,029


4,847

Furniture and equipment expenses

2,076


1,743


760


659


657


726


716

Advertising and marketing

1,684


1,115


704


574


406


450


438

Occupancy expenses

1,093


1,092


400


352


341


449


399

Outside services

1,545


908


611


567


368


485


292

Administrative expenses

658


493


253


195


210


192


202

Other operating expenses

4,268


4,517


1,291


1,543


1,433


1,389


1,567

Total other expenses

28,349


24,144


9,893


9,494


8,963


8,720


8,461

Income before income tax expense

23,557


21,482


9,551


7,411


6,596


6,474


5,938

Income tax expense

4,462


4,124


1,808


1,481


1,173


1,660


1,155

Net income

19,095


17,358


7,743


5,930


5,423


4,814


4,783

Preferred stock dividends

1,617


1,617


539


539


539


539


539

Net income available to common shareholders

$

17,478

$

15,741

$

7,204

$

5,391

$

4,884

$

4,275

$

4,244

Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$

2.31

$

2.09

$

0.97

$

0.71

$

0.64

$

0.56

$

0.56

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted

7,561,567


7,547,254


7,463,719


7,575,484


7,647,519


7,595,062


7,571,214

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Percentage Change


$ Amount

%
of Total

$ Amount

%
of Total

$ Amount

%
of Total

Last 3
Mos

Last
12 Mos

LOANS:































Construction and land development loans

$

366,689


25.0

%

$

358,062


25.0

%

$

327,004


25.9

%

2.4

%

12.1

%

Residential real estate loans

373,056


25.4

%

366,758


25.6

%

223,029


17.6

%

1.7

%

67.3

%

Commercial real estate loans

638,110


43.5

%

599,683


41.8

%

494,766


39.1

%

6.4

%

29.0

%

Commercial industrial loans - Other

74,482


5.1

%

92,672


6.5

%

191,281


15.1

%

-19.6

%

-61.1

%

Consumer loans

13,628


1.0

%

17,223


1.1

%

27,740


2.3

%

-20.9

%

-50.9

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,465,965


100.0

%

$

1,434,398


100.0

%

$

1,263,820


100.0

%

2.2

%

16.0

%

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(12,994)






(12,982)






(11,428)












Net deferred loan fees

(4,900)






(4,541)






(6,061)












Net Loans

$

1,448,071





$

1,416,875





$

1,246,331












DEPOSITS:































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$

566,016


36.4

%

$

535,591


35.7

%

$

475,157


33.6

%

5.7

%

19.1

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits:































Demand deposits

93,695


6.0

%

99,223


6.6

%

63,622


4.5

%

-5.6

%

47.3

%

Savings and NOW deposits

54,240


3.5

%

58,156


3.9

%

79,556


5.6

%

-6.7

%

-31.8

%

Money market accounts

254,190


16.4

%

231,207


15.4

%

310,776


22.0

%

9.9

%

-18.2

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more

371,739


23.9

%

383,340


25.6

%

295,454


20.9

%

-3.0

%

25.8

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000

214,044


13.8

%

192,610


12.8

%

189,801


15.4

%

11.1

%

12.8

%

Total Deposits

$

1,553,924


100.0

%

$

1,500,127


100.0

%

$

1,414,366


100.0

%

3.6

%

9.9

%

BORROWINGS:































Subordinated debt

72,146


100.0

%

72,047


100.0

%

40,635


100.0

%

0.1

%

77.5

%

Total Borrowings

$

72,146


100.0

%

$

72,047


100.0

%

$

40,635


100.0

%

0.1

%

77.5

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,626,070





$

1,572,174





$

1,455,001






3.4

%

11.8

%

































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,156,862


71.1

%

$

1,094,493


69.6

%

$

1,097,948


75.5

%

5.7

%

5.4

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

397,062


24.4

%

405,634


25.8

%

316,418


21.7

%

-2.1

%

25.5

%

Subordinated debt (3)

72,146


4.4

%

72,047


4.6

%

40,635


2.8

%

0.1

%

77.5

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,626,070


100.0

%

$

1,572,174


100.0

%

$

1,455,001


100.0

%

3.4

%

11.8

%

(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the three months ended September
30, 2022

For the three months ended September
30, 2021


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
 (3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,446,679

$

20,261


5.56

%

$

1,258,485

$

15,162


4.78

%

Securities:























Taxable

73,914


378


2.03

%

66,309


318


1.90

%

Tax-exempt

38,074


330


3.44

%

36,584


338


3.67

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

182,331


1,013


2.20

%

234,363


38


0.06

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,740,998

$

21,982


5.01

%

$

1,595,741

$

15,856


3.94

%

Other assets

61,479










88,521








Total assets

$

1,802,477









$

1,684,262








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

93,569

$

175


0.74

%

$

64,966

$

60


0.37

%

Savings and NOW deposits

55,100


43


0.31

%

75,968


38


0.20

%

Money market deposit accounts

257,091


496


0.77

%

302,848


148


0.19

%

Time deposits

575,832


2,275


1.57

%

507,254


1,795


1.40

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

981,592

$

2,989


1.21

%

$

951,036

$

2,041


0.85

%

Federal funds purchased

2








2






Subordinated debt

72,107


828


4.56

%

40,609


541


5.29

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,053,701

$

3,817


1.44

%

$

991,647

$

2,582


1.03

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

558,337










510,008








Total liabilities

$

1,612,038









$

1,501,655








Stockholders' Equity

190,439










182,607








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,802,477









$

1,684,262








Interest Rate Spread









3.59

%









2.91

%

Net Interest Income




$

18,165









$

13,274




Net Interest Margin









4.14

%









3.30

%

(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the nine months ended September
30, 2022

For the nine months ended September
30, 2021


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,420,013

$

54,900


5.17

%

$

1,293,359

$

46,211


4.78

%

Securities:























Taxable

73,496


1,136


2.07

%

57,838


910


2.10

%

Tax-exempt

38,703


1,008


3.48

%

36,737


1,015


3.69

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

121,832


1,241


1.36

%

224,521


73


0.04

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,654,044

$

58,285


4.71

%

$

1,612,455

$

48,209


4.00

%

Other assets

71,361










76,758








Total assets

$

1,725,405









$

1,689,213








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

86,836

$

345


0.53

%

$

67,345

$

170


0.34

%

Savings and NOW deposits

66,714


122


0.24

%

72,591


127


0.23

%

Money market deposit accounts

252,992


766


0.40

%

345,662


645


0.25

%

Time deposits

511,242


5,236


1.37

%

508,722


6,039


1.59

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

917,784

$

6,469


0.94

%

$

994,320

$

6,981


0.94

%

Federal funds and repos purchased

2








1






Subordinated debt

62,807


2,108


4.49

%

31,815


1,346


5.66

%

FHLB borrowings

24,011


83


0.46

%








Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,004,604

$

8,660


1.15

%

$

1,026,136

$

8,327


1.08

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

531,115










486,510








Total liabilities

$

1,535,719









$

1,512,646








Stockholders' Equity

189,686










176,567








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,725,405









$

1,689,213








Interest Rate Spread









3.58

%









2.92

%

Net Interest Income




$

49,625









$

39,882




Net Interest Margin









4.01

%









3.31

%

(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)



At or For the Three
Months Ended

At or For the Nine Months
Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding















Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$

0.97

$

0.56

$

2.31

$

2.09

Book value per common share

$

21.92

$

20.64

$

21.92

$

20.64

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$

20.94

$

20.64

$

20.94

$

20.64

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,463,719


7,571,214


7,561,567


7,547,254

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,425,432


7,593,749


7,425,432


7,593,749

Performance Ratios















Return on average assets (annualized)

1.70

%

1.13

%

1.48

%

1.37

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

16.13

%

10.39

%

13.46

%

13.14

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

17.52

%

10.84

%

14.39

%

14.09

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)

5.01

%

3.94

%

4.71

%

4.00

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)

1.44

%

1.03

%

1.15

%

1.08

%

Net interest spread (FTE)(2)

3.59

%

2.91

%

3.58

%

2.92

%

Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)

4.14

%

3.30

%

4.01

%

3.31

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.30

%

0.35

%

0.29

%

0.36

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)

2.18

%

1.99

%

2.20

%

1.91

%

Efficiency ratio(3)

50.88

%

57.60

%

53.30

%

54.68

%

Asset Quality















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

370.05

%

341.44

%

370.05

%

341.44

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)

137.51

%

150.42

%

137.51

%

150.42

%

Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans

0.19

%

0.00

%

0.19

%

0.00

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans

0.02

%

0.00

%

0.02

%

0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Other real estate owned

$



$

1,158

$



$

1,158

Non-performing assets

$



$

1,158

$



$

1,158

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.00

%

0.07

%

0.00

%

0.07

%

Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans

0.89

%

0.90

%

0.89

%

0.90

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets

N/A


9.87


N/A


9.87

Net loan recoveries

$

(13)

$

(5)

$

(18)

$

(21)

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)

N/A


0.00

%

N/A


0.00

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)















Total risk-based capital ratio

15.77

%

16.55

%

15.77

%

16.55

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

15.00

%

15.68

%

15.00

%

15.68

%

Leverage ratio

14.70

%

12.23

%

14.70

%

12.23

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

15.00

%

15.68

%

15.00

%

15.68

%

Other information















Closing stock price

$

22.81

$

23.99

$

22.81

$

23.99

Equity / assets

10.25

%

11.10

%

10.21

%

11.10

%

Average equity / average assets

10.57

%

10.84

%

10.99

%

10.24

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

157


128


157


128

# Full service branch offices

6


6


6


6

(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2022 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)



For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Net interest margin (FTE)















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

18,096

$

13,203

$

49,413

$

39,669

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

69


71


212


213

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

18,165


13,274


49,625


39,882

















Average interest earning assets

1,740,998


1,595,741


1,654,044


1,612,455

Net interest margin (GAAP)

4.12

%

3.28

%

3.99

%

3.29

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

4.14

%

3.30

%

4.01

%

3.31

%


For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Stockholders equity, adjusted















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

190,000

$

184,029

$

190,000

$

184,029

Less: preferred stock

(27,263)


(27,263)


(27,263)


(27,263)

Total common stockholders equity (GAAP)

162,737


156,766

$

162,737

$

156,766

Less: intangible assets

7,258


1,165


7,258


1,165

Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)

155,479


155,601


155,479


155,601

















Shares outstanding

7,425,432


7,593,749


7,425,432


7,593,749

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

20.94

$

20.49

$

20.94

$

20.64

Contact: Debra Cope 
Director of Corporate Communications
(703) 481-4599

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

