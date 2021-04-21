MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Earnings

Net interest income was $13.5 million and noninterest income was $1.4 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 31% and 2% respectively over the same period in 2020. One-half of the increase in net interest income for the quarter came from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) origination fees.

"We are focused on adding new loan and deposit relationships" Abdul Hersiburane

The Company's cost of funds for the quarter-ended March 31, 2021 was 1.11%, down from 2.11% from the same period a year ago. The Company is focused on reducing funding costs, increasing fee income, and improving operating efficiency. The Company's efficiency ratio was 52% for the quarter-ended March 31, 2021, a solid improvement from the 61% efficiency ratio reported for the same period a year ago.

Total assets were $1.7 billion on March 31, 2021, an increase of 31% from March 31, 2020. Net loans were $1.3 billion on March 31, 2021, which included $180 million in PPP loan balances. Asset quality continues strong with non-performing assets representing 0.08% of total assets on March 31, 2021.

Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 32% of the $1.5 billion in total deposits on March 31, 2021. Seventy-five percent of total deposits are core deposits – which is a significantly positive shift over the past eight quarters.

The Company continues to be strongly capitalized, and on April 6, 2021, the Company entered into a Subordinated Note Purchase Agreement for a private placement of $30 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due in 2031. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including potential retirement of existing subordinated debt and capital to support the organic growth of its bank subsidiary, MainStreet Bank. Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC served as sole placement agent for the offering.

"With 2020 behinds us, our clients are starting this year strong and confident," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "We are focused on aggressively adding new loan and deposit relationships to the mix."

"We are fortunate to be in such a robust and resilient market," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "With the addition of $30 million of very low-cost subordinated debt to our capital stack, we are well positioned to pursue continued growth opportunities."

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a full complement of payment solutions for financial technology companies and has a team ready to create a perfect solution for their needs.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.

We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO

(703) 481-4567

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands, except share data)





March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020



June 30,

2020



March 31, 2020

ASSETS







































Cash and cash equivalents







































Cash and due from banks

$ 118,399



$ 75,935



$ 102,480



$ 55,273



$ 62,098

Federal funds sold



51,598





31,593





25,074





21,081





10,677

Total cash and cash equivalents



169,997





107,528





127,554





76,354





72,775

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



180,028





147,414





118,844





91,823





102,191

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value



26,427





22,520





23,114





23,843





23,878

Restricted equity securities, at cost



4,664





4,616





4,616





5,041





5,041

Loans held for sale



—





57,006





—





—





—

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $13,215, $12,877, $14,346, $13,731, and $9,898, respectively



1,299,169





1,230,379





1,279,899





1,259,012





1,059,628

Premises and equipment, net



13,975





14,289





14,474





14,416





14,666

Other real estate owned, net



1,180





1,180





1,580





1,175





1,207

Accrued interest and other receivables



9,349





9,604





8,579





7,458





4,809

Bank owned life insurance



25,518





25,341





25,157





24,959





24,761

Other assets



12,722





23,288





26,371





24,786





20,786

Total Assets

$ 1,743,029



$ 1,643,165



$ 1,630,188



$ 1,528,867



$ 1,329,742

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Liabilities:







































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 492,463



$ 370,497



$ 416,648



$ 388,104



$ 240,979

Interest bearing DDA deposits



69,180





70,307





72,807





18,266





16,846

Savings and NOW deposits



72,259





74,099





69,015





65,876





60,454

Money market deposits



342,468





426,600





348,146





332,246





265,443

Time deposits



561,772





496,743





510,429





537,840





559,489

Total deposits



1,538,142





1,438,246





1,417,045





1,342,332





1,143,211

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



—





—





—





10,000





10,000

Subordinated debt



14,841





14,834





14,827





14,819





14,812

Other liabilities



17,868





22,420





25,055





21,546





21,424

Total Liabilities



1,570,851





1,475,500





1,456,927





1,388,697





1,189,447

Stockholders' Equity:







































Preferred stock



27,263





27,263





27,527





—





—

Common stock



29,437





29,130





32,460





32,433





32,418

Capital surplus



66,233





66,116





75,217





74,850





74,482

Retained earnings



49,090





44,179





37,105





31,933





32,567

Accumulated other comprehensive income



155





977





952





954





828

Total Stockholders' Equity



172,178





167,665





173,261





140,170





140,295

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,743,029



$ 1,643,165



$ 1,630,188



$ 1,528,867



$ 1,329,742



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended





March 31,

2021



March 31,

2020



March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020



June 30,

2020



March 31,

2020

INTEREST INCOME:























































Interest and fees on loans

$ 15,792



$ 14,220



$ 15,792



$ 15,933



$ 15,083



$ 14,399



$ 14,220

Interest on investment securities



530





501





530





519





491





496





501

Interest on federal funds sold



15





395





15





15





12





9





395

Total interest income



16,337





15,116





16,337





16,467





15,586





14,904





15,116

INTEREST EXPENSE:























































Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits



55





117





55





108





56





36





117

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



42





64





42





52





55





50





64

Interest on money market deposits



277





778





277





418





490





474





778

Interest on time deposits



2,250





3,566





2,250





2,583





2,841





3,333





3,566

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



—





50





—





—





13





44





50

Interest on subordinated debt



238





241





238





240





245





241





241

Total interest expense



2,862





4,816





2,862





3,401





3,700





4,178





4,816

Net interest income



13,475





10,300





13,475





13,066





11,886





10,726





10,300

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



320





350





320





(2,950)





635





5,575





350

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



13,155





9,950





13,155





16,016





11,251





5,151





9,950

NON-INTEREST INCOME:























































Deposit account service charges



539





487





539





509





487





433





487

Bank owned life insurance income



177





199





177





183





199





198





199

Loan swap fee income



—





403





—





833





1,851





423





403

Net gain on held-to-maturity securities



3





—





3





—





—





—





—

Net gain on sale of loans



344





—





344





—





33





—





—

Other fee income



383





325





383





378





288





264





325

Total other income



1,446





1,414





1,446





1,903





2,858





1,318





1,414

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:























































Salaries and employee benefits



4,767





4,433





4,767





4,746





4,495





4,263





4,433

Furniture and equipment expenses



526





454





526





601





574





500





454

Advertising and marketing



275





256





275





290





266





191





256

Occupancy expenses



306





267





306





360





332





311





267

Outside services



336





276





336





263





215





205





276

Administrative expenses



150





164





150





166





167





177





164

Other operating expenses



1,449





1,293





1,449





1,732





1,589





1,713





1,293

Total other expenses



7,809





7,143





7,809





8,158





7,638





7,360





7,143

Income before income tax expense (benefit)



6,792





4,221





6,792





9,761





6,471





(891)





4,221

Income tax expense (benefit)



1,342





751





1,342





2,051





1,299





(257)





751

Net Income (loss)



5,450





3,470





5,450





7,710





5,172





(634)





3,470

Preferred stock dividends



539





—





539





635





—





—





—

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders



4,911



$ 3,470



$ 4,911



$ 7,075



$ 5,172



$ (634)



$ 3,470

Net income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted

$ 0.65



$ 0.42



$ 0.65



$ 0.92



$ 0.63



$ (0.08)



$ 0.42

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,523,547





8,287,317





7,523,547





7,700,470





8,272,570





8,263,370





8,287,317



UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands)





March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



March 31, 2020



Percentage Change





$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



Last 3 Mos



Last 12 Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land development loans

$ 327,393





24.8 %

$ 324,906





26.0 %

$ 285,960





26.7 %



0.8 %



14.5 % Residential real estate loans



181,649





13.8 %



183,531





14.7 %



149,968





13.9 %



-1.0 %



21.1 % Commercial real estate loans



499,134





37.8 %



466,898





37.4 %



449,786





42.0 %



6.9 %



11.0 % Commercial industrial loans - Other



92,680





7.0 %



94,847





7.6 %



118,258





11.0 %



-2.3 %



-21.6 % Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans



179,835





13.6 %



135,180





10.8 %



—





0.0 %



33.0 %



100.0 % Consumer loans



39,563





3.0 %



44,073





3.5 %



68,160





6.4 %



-10.2 %



-42.0 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,320,254





100.0 %

$ 1,249,435





100.0 %

$ 1,072,132





100.0 %



5.7 %



23.1 % Less: Allowance for loan losses



(13,215)













(12,877)













(9,898)

























Net deferred loan fees



(7,870)













(6,179)













(2,606)

























Net Loans

$ 1,299,169











$ 1,230,379











$ 1,059,628

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$ 492,463





32.0 %



370,497





25.8 %

$ 240,979





21.1 %



32.9 %



104.4 % Interest-bearing demand deposits:































































Demand deposits



69,180





4.5 %



70,307





4.9 %



16,846





1.5 %



-1.6 %



310.7 % Savings and NOW deposits



72,259





4.7 %



74,099





5.2 %



60,454





5.3 %



-2.5 %



19.5 % Money market accounts



342,468





22.3 %



426,600





29.7 %



265,443





23.2 %



-19.7 %



29.0 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more



287,154





18.7 %



213,077





14.8 %



213,409





18.7 %



34.8 %



34.6 % Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



274,618





17.8 %



283,666





19.6 %



346,080





32.2 %



-3.2 %



-20.6 % Total Deposits

$ 1,538,142





100.0 %

$ 1,438,246





100.0 %

$ 1,143,211





100.0 %



6.9 %



34.5 % BORROWINGS:































































Federal Home Loan Bank advances



—





0.0 %



—





0.0 %



10,000





40.3 %



0.0 %



-100.0 % Subordinated debt



14,841





100.0 %



14,834





100.0 %



14,812





59.7 %



0.0 %



0.2 % Total Borrowings

$ 14,841





100.0 %

$ 14,834





100.0 %

$ 24,812





100.0 %



0.0 %



-40.2 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,552,983











$ 1,453,080











$ 1,168,023













6.9 %



33.0 %

































































Core customer funding sources (1)

$ 1,159,207





74.6 %

$ 1,046,087





72.0 %

$ 785,661





67.2 %



10.8 %



47.5 % Brokered and listing service sources (2)



378,935





24.4 %



392,159





27.0 %



357,550





30.6 %



-3.4 %



6.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances



—





0.0 %



—





0.0 %



10,000





0.9 %



0.0 %



-100.0 % Subordinated debt (3)



14,841





1.0 %



14,834





1.0 %



14,812





1.3 %



0.0 %



0.2 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,552,983





100.0 %

$ 1,453,080





100.0 %

$ 1,168,023





100.0 %



6.9 %



33.0 %

(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the three months ended March 31, 2021



For the three months ended March 31, 2020





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)(3)

$ 1,319,542



$ 15,792





4.85 %

$ 1,058,738



$ 14,220





5.40 % Investment securities



89,868





530





2.39 %



73,838





501





2.73 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



193,755





15





0.03 %



136,314





395





1.17 % Total interest earning assets

$ 1,603,165



$ 16,337





4.13 %

$ 1,268,890



$ 15,116





4.79 % Other assets



70,727





















59,363

















Total assets

$ 1,673,892



















$ 1,328,253

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 68,593



$ 55





0.33 %

$ 33,558



$ 117





1.40 % Money market deposit accounts



412,554





277





0.27 %



230,158





778





1.36 % Savings and NOW deposits



69,993





42





0.24 %



62,699





64





0.41 % Time deposits



479,136





2,250





1.90 %



567,112





3,566





2.53 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,030,276



$ 2,624





1.03 %

$ 893,527



$ 4,525





2.03 % Subordinated debt



14,838





238





6.51 %



14,809





241





6.55 % FHLB borrowings



—





—





—





10,330





50





1.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,045,114



$ 2,862





1.11 %

$ 918,666



$ 4,816





2.11 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



458,051





















270,422

















Total liabilities

$ 1,503,165



















$ 1,189,088

















Stockholders' Equity



170,727





















139,165

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,673,892



















$ 1,328,253

















Interest Rate Spread



















3.02 %



















2.68 % Net Interest Income









$ 13,475



















$ 10,300









Net Interest Margin



















3.41 %



















3.26 % Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)



















3.20 %



















3.26 %

(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual and loans held for sale (2) Includes average PPP balances of $154.2 million and related interest income of approximately $386,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (3) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except per share data)





At or For the Three Months Ended





March 31,





2021



2020

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding















Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$ 0.65



$ 0.42

Book value per common share

$ 19.26



$ 16.98

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,523,547





8,287,317

Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,523,547





8,260,231

Performance Ratios















Return on average assets (annualized)



1.32 %



1.05 % Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)



0.91 %



1.05 % Return on average equity (annualized)



12.95 %



10.03 % Return on average common equity (annualized)



13.88 %



10.03 % Yield on earning assets (annualized)



4.13 %



4.79 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



1.11 %



2.11 % Net interest spread



3.02 %



2.68 % Net interest margin (annualized)



3.41 %



3.26 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)



3.20 %



3.26 % Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.35 %



0.43 % Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



1.89 %



2.16 % Efficiency ratio(3)



52.34 %



60.98 % Asset Quality















Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.07 %



0.19 % Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.01 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.01 %



0.01 % Other real estate owned

$ 1,180



$ 1,207

Non-performing assets

$ 1,329



$ 1,415

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.08 %



0.11 % Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)



0.09 %



0.11 % Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans



1.00 %



0.92 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)



1.16 %



0.92 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets



9.94





7.82

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ (18)



$ 36

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



(0.01) %



0.06 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)



(0.01) %



0.06 % Troubled debt restructurings (total)















Performing in accordance with modified terms

$ —



$ 1,477

Not performing in accordance with modified terms

$ —



$ —

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)















Total risk-based capital ratio



15.43 %



12.44 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



14.38 %



11.68 % Leverage ratio



10.83 %



11.45 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



14.38 %



11.68 % Other information















Closing stock price

$ 20.76



$ 16.76

Equity / assets



9.88 %



10.55 % Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)



11.01 %



10.55 % Average equity / average assets



10.20 %



10.48 % Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)



11.23 %



10.48 % Number of full time equivalent employees



125





125

# Full service branch offices



7





7



(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2021 are preliminary (2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars In thousands)





For the three months ended March 31,







2021





2020

Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact















Loans held for investment (GAAP)

$ 1,320,254



$ 1,072,132

Less: PPP loans



179,835





—

Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$ 1,140,419



$ 1,072,132



















Average loans held for investment (GAAP)

$ 1,319,542



$ 1,058,738

Less: Average PPP loans



154,233





—

Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$ 1,165,309



$ 1,058,738







For the three months ended March 31,







2021





2020

Net interest margin adjustment















Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 13,475



$ 10,300

Less: PPP fees recognized



1,642





—

Less: PPP interest income earned



386





—

Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)



11,447





10,300



















Average interest earning assets (GAAP)



1,603,165





1,268,890

Less: average PPP loans



154,233





—

Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



1,448,932





1,268,890



















Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.41 %



3.26 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



3.20 %



3.26 %





For the three months ended March 31,







2021





2020

Total asset adjustment















Total assets (GAAP)

$ 1,743,029



$ 1,329,742

Less: PPP loans



179,835





—

Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,563,194





1,329,742

Total equity (GAAP)



172,178





140,295

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



11.01 %



10.55 %

















Average asset adjustment















Average assets (GAAP)



1,673,892





1,328,253

Less: average PPP loans



154,233





—

Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans



1,519,659





1,328,253

Total average equity (GAAP)



170,727





139,165

Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-GAAP)



11.23 %



10.48 %





For the three months ended March 31,







2021





2020

Return on Average Assets, adjusted















Net income (GAAP)

$ 5,450



$ 3,470

Less: PPP fees recognized



1,642





—

Less: PPP interest income



386





—

Net income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)



3,422





3,470

Average total assets



1,673,892





1,328,253

Less: average PPP loans



154,233





—

Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



1,519,659





1,328,253

Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



0.91 %



1.05 %





For the three months ended March 31,







2021





2020

Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted















Total nonperforming assets (GAAP)

$ 1,329



$ 1,415

Total assets (GAAP)



1,743,029





1,329,742

Less: PPP loans



179,835





—

Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,563,194





1,329,742

Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



0.09 %



0.11 %





For the three months ended March 31,







2021





2020

Allowance for loan losses, adjusted















Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)

$ 13,215



$ 9,898

Total gross loans (GAAP)



1,320,254





1,072,132

Less: PPP loans



179,835





—

Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,140,419





1,072,132

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



1.16 %



0.92 %





For the three months ended March 31,







2021





2020

Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted















Total net charge-offs (recoveries) (GAAP)

$ (18)





36

Total average gross loans (GAAP)



1,319,542





1,058,738

Less: average PPP loans



154,233





—

Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,165,309





1,058,738

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized) (non-GAAP)



(0.01) %



0.01 %

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.