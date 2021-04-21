MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Earnings

News provided by

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Apr 21, 2021, 08:00 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2021.  Net income of $5.5 million represents a 12.95% Return on Average Equity (ROAE), a 1.32% Return on Average Assets (ROAA) and $0.65 per share of common stock (basic and diluted). 

MainStreet Bank Headquarters 10089 Fairfax Blvd Fairfax, Virginia 22030 (PRNewsfoto/MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.)

Net interest income was $13.5 million and noninterest income was $1.4 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 31% and 2% respectively over the same period in 2020.  One-half of the increase in net interest income for the quarter came from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) origination fees.

The Company's cost of funds for the quarter-ended March 31, 2021 was 1.11%, down from 2.11% from the same period a year ago.  The Company is focused on reducing funding costs, increasing fee income, and improving operating efficiency.  The Company's efficiency ratio was 52% for the quarter-ended March 31, 2021, a solid improvement from the 61% efficiency ratio reported for the same period a year ago.

Total assets were $1.7 billion on March 31, 2021, an increase of 31% from March 31, 2020.  Net loans were $1.3 billion on March 31, 2021, which included $180 million in PPP loan balances. Asset quality continues strong with non-performing assets representing 0.08% of total assets on March 31, 2021. 

Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 32% of the $1.5 billion in total deposits on March 31, 2021.  Seventy-five percent of total deposits are core deposits – which is a significantly positive shift over the past eight quarters. 

The Company continues to be strongly capitalized, and on April 6, 2021, the Company entered into a Subordinated Note Purchase Agreement for a private placement of $30 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due in 2031.  The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including potential retirement of existing subordinated debt and capital to support the organic growth of its bank subsidiary, MainStreet Bank.  Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC served as sole placement agent for the offering.

"With 2020 behinds us, our clients are starting this year strong and confident," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank.  "We are focused on aggressively adding new loan and deposit relationships to the mix."

"We are fortunate to be in such a robust and resilient market," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.  "With the addition of $30 million of very low-cost subordinated debt to our capital stack, we are well positioned to pursue continued growth opportunities."

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK:  MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C.  MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution.  The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a full complement of payment solutions for financial technology companies and has a team ready to create a perfect solution for their needs.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate.  MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions.  From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.  

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution.  MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance.  Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties.  The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.

We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made.  In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO
(703) 481-4567

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share data)



March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,

2020

ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents



















Cash and due from banks

$

118,399

$

75,935

$

102,480

$

55,273

$

62,098

Federal funds sold

51,598


31,593


25,074


21,081


10,677

Total cash and cash equivalents

169,997


107,528


127,554


76,354


72,775

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

180,028


147,414


118,844


91,823


102,191

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value

26,427


22,520


23,114


23,843


23,878

Restricted equity securities, at cost

4,664


4,616


4,616


5,041


5,041

Loans held for sale




57,006









Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $13,215, $12,877, $14,346,

$13,731, and $9,898, respectively

1,299,169


1,230,379


1,279,899


1,259,012


1,059,628

Premises and equipment, net

13,975


14,289


14,474


14,416


14,666

Other real estate owned, net

1,180


1,180


1,580


1,175


1,207

Accrued interest and other receivables

9,349


9,604


8,579


7,458


4,809

Bank owned life insurance

25,518


25,341


25,157


24,959


24,761

Other assets

12,722


23,288


26,371


24,786


20,786

Total Assets

$

1,743,029

$

1,643,165

$

1,630,188

$

1,528,867

$

1,329,742

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

492,463

$

370,497

$

416,648

$

388,104

$

240,979

Interest bearing DDA deposits

69,180


70,307


72,807


18,266


16,846

Savings and NOW deposits

72,259


74,099


69,015


65,876


60,454

Money market deposits

342,468


426,600


348,146


332,246


265,443

Time deposits

561,772


496,743


510,429


537,840


559,489

Total deposits

1,538,142


1,438,246


1,417,045


1,342,332


1,143,211

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings










10,000


10,000

Subordinated debt

14,841


14,834


14,827


14,819


14,812

Other liabilities

17,868


22,420


25,055


21,546


21,424

Total Liabilities

1,570,851


1,475,500


1,456,927


1,388,697


1,189,447

Stockholders' Equity:



















Preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,527






Common stock

29,437


29,130


32,460


32,433


32,418

Capital surplus

66,233


66,116


75,217


74,850


74,482

Retained earnings

49,090


44,179


37,105


31,933


32,567

Accumulated other comprehensive income

155


977


952


954


828

Total Stockholders' Equity

172,178


167,665


173,261


140,170


140,295

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,743,029

$

1,643,165

$

1,630,188

$

1,528,867

$

1,329,742

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended


March 31,
2021

March 31,
2020

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

INTEREST INCOME:



























Interest and fees on loans

$

15,792

$

14,220

$

15,792

$

15,933

$

15,083

$

14,399

$

14,220

Interest on investment securities

530


501


530


519


491


496


501

Interest on federal funds sold

15


395


15


15


12


9


395

Total interest income

16,337


15,116


16,337


16,467


15,586


14,904


15,116

INTEREST EXPENSE:



























Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits

55


117


55


108


56


36


117

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

42


64


42


52


55


50


64

Interest on money market deposits

277


778


277


418


490


474


778

Interest on time deposits

2,250


3,566


2,250


2,583


2,841


3,333


3,566

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank

   advances and other borrowings




50








13


44


50

Interest on subordinated debt

238


241


238


240


245


241


241

Total interest expense

2,862


4,816


2,862


3,401


3,700


4,178


4,816

Net interest income

13,475


10,300


13,475


13,066


11,886


10,726


10,300

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

320


350


320


(2,950)


635


5,575


350

Net interest income after provision

   for loan losses

13,155


9,950


13,155


16,016


11,251


5,151


9,950

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



























Deposit account service charges

539


487


539


509


487


433


487

Bank owned life insurance income

177


199


177


183


199


198


199

Loan swap fee income




403





833


1,851


423


403

Net gain on held-to-maturity securities

3





3












Net gain on sale of loans

344





344





33






Other fee income

383


325


383


378


288


264


325

Total other income

1,446


1,414


1,446


1,903


2,858


1,318


1,414

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



























Salaries and employee benefits

4,767


4,433


4,767


4,746


4,495


4,263


4,433

Furniture and equipment expenses

526


454


526


601


574


500


454

Advertising and marketing

275


256


275


290


266


191


256

Occupancy expenses

306


267


306


360


332


311


267

Outside services

336


276


336


263


215


205


276

Administrative expenses

150


164


150


166


167


177


164

Other operating expenses

1,449


1,293


1,449


1,732


1,589


1,713


1,293

Total other expenses

7,809


7,143


7,809


8,158


7,638


7,360


7,143

Income before income tax expense (benefit)

6,792


4,221


6,792


9,761


6,471


(891)


4,221

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,342


751


1,342


2,051


1,299


(257)


751

Net Income (loss)

5,450


3,470


5,450


7,710


5,172


(634)


3,470

Preferred stock dividends

539





539


635









Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

4,911

$

3,470

$

4,911

$

7,075

$

5,172

$

(634)

$

3,470

Net income (loss) per common share,

   basic and diluted

$

0.65

$

0.42

$

0.65

$

0.92

$

0.63

$

(0.08)

$

0.42

Weighted average number of common shares,

   basic and diluted

7,523,547


8,287,317


7,523,547


7,700,470


8,272,570


8,263,370


8,287,317

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

Percentage Change


$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

Last

3 Mos

Last

12 Mos

LOANS:































Construction and land development loans

$

327,393


24.8

%

$

324,906


26.0

%

$

285,960


26.7

%

0.8

%

14.5

%

Residential real estate loans

181,649


13.8

%

183,531


14.7

%

149,968


13.9

%

-1.0

%

21.1

%

Commercial real estate loans

499,134


37.8

%

466,898


37.4

%

449,786


42.0

%

6.9

%

11.0

%

Commercial industrial loans - Other

92,680


7.0

%

94,847


7.6

%

118,258


11.0

%

-2.3

%

-21.6

%

Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans

179,835


13.6

%

135,180


10.8

%




0.0

%

33.0

%

100.0

%

Consumer loans

39,563


3.0

%

44,073


3.5

%

68,160


6.4

%

-10.2

%

-42.0

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,320,254


100.0

%

$

1,249,435


100.0

%

$

1,072,132


100.0

%

5.7

%

23.1

%

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(13,215)






(12,877)






(9,898)












Net deferred loan fees

(7,870)






(6,179)






(2,606)












Net Loans

$

1,299,169





$

1,230,379





$

1,059,628












DEPOSITS:































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$

492,463


32.0

%

370,497


25.8

%

$

240,979


21.1

%

32.9

%

104.4

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits:































Demand deposits

69,180


4.5

%

70,307


4.9

%

16,846


1.5

%

-1.6

%

310.7

%

Savings and NOW deposits

72,259


4.7

%

74,099


5.2

%

60,454


5.3

%

-2.5

%

19.5

%

Money market accounts

342,468


22.3

%

426,600


29.7

%

265,443


23.2

%

-19.7

%

29.0

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more

287,154


18.7

%

213,077


14.8

%

213,409


18.7

%

34.8

%

34.6

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000

274,618


17.8

%

283,666


19.6

%

346,080


32.2

%

-3.2

%

-20.6

%

Total Deposits

$

1,538,142


100.0

%

$

1,438,246


100.0

%

$

1,143,211


100.0

%

6.9

%

34.5

%

BORROWINGS:































Federal Home Loan Bank advances




0.0

%




0.0

%

10,000


40.3

%

0.0

%

-100.0

%

Subordinated debt

14,841


100.0

%

14,834


100.0

%

14,812


59.7

%

0.0

%

0.2

%

Total Borrowings

$

14,841


100.0

%

$

14,834


100.0

%

$

24,812


100.0

%

0.0

%

-40.2

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,552,983





$

1,453,080





$

1,168,023






6.9

%

33.0

%

































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,159,207


74.6

%

$

1,046,087


72.0

%

$

785,661


67.2

%

10.8

%

47.5

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

378,935


24.4

%

392,159


27.0

%

357,550


30.6

%

-3.4

%

6.0

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances




0.0

%




0.0

%

10,000


0.9

%

0.0

%

-100.0

%

Subordinated debt (3)

14,841


1.0

%

14,834


1.0

%

14,812


1.3

%

0.0

%

0.2

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,552,983


100.0

%

$

1,453,080


100.0

%

$

1,168,023


100.0

%

6.9

%

33.0

%

(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the three months ended March 31, 2021

For the three months ended March 31, 2020


Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

ASSETS:























Interest earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)(3)

$

1,319,542

$

15,792


4.85

%

$

1,058,738

$

14,220


5.40

%

Investment securities

89,868


530


2.39

%

73,838


501


2.73

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

193,755


15


0.03

%

136,314


395


1.17

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,603,165

$

16,337


4.13

%

$

1,268,890

$

15,116


4.79

%

Other assets

70,727










59,363








Total assets

$

1,673,892









$

1,328,253








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

68,593

$

55


0.33

%

$

33,558

$

117


1.40

%

Money market deposit accounts

412,554


277


0.27

%

230,158


778


1.36

%

Savings and NOW deposits

69,993


42


0.24

%

62,699


64


0.41

%

Time deposits

479,136


2,250


1.90

%

567,112


3,566


2.53

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,030,276

$

2,624


1.03

%

$

893,527

$

4,525


2.03

%

Subordinated debt

14,838


238


6.51

%

14,809


241


6.55

%

FHLB borrowings










10,330


50


1.95

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,045,114

$

2,862


1.11

%

$

918,666

$

4,816


2.11

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

458,051










270,422








Total liabilities

$

1,503,165









$

1,189,088








Stockholders' Equity

170,727










139,165








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,673,892









$

1,328,253








Interest Rate Spread









3.02

%









2.68

%

Net Interest Income




$

13,475









$

10,300




Net Interest Margin









3.41

%









3.26

%

Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)









3.20

%









3.26

%

(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual and loans held for sale

(2)

Includes average PPP balances of $154.2 million and related interest income of approximately $386,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021

(3)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)



At or For the Three Months Ended


March 31,


2021

2020

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding







Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$

0.65

$

0.42

Book value per common share

$

19.26

$

16.98

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,523,547


8,287,317

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,523,547


8,260,231

Performance Ratios







Return on average assets (annualized)

1.32

%

1.05

%

Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)

0.91

%

1.05

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

12.95

%

10.03

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

13.88

%

10.03

%

Yield on earning assets (annualized)

4.13

%

4.79

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)

1.11

%

2.11

%

Net interest spread

3.02

%

2.68

%

Net interest margin (annualized)

3.41

%

3.26

%

Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)

3.20

%

3.26

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.35

%

0.43

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)

1.89

%

2.16

%

Efficiency ratio(3)

52.34

%

60.98

%

Asset Quality







Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans

0.07

%

0.19

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.01

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

0.01

%

0.01

%

Other real estate owned

$

1,180

$

1,207

Non-performing assets

$

1,329

$

1,415

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.08

%

0.11

%

Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)

0.09

%

0.11

%

Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans

1.00

%

0.92

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)

1.16

%

0.92

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets

9.94


7.82

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(18)

$

36

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)

(0.01)

%

0.06

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)

(0.01)

%

0.06

%

Troubled debt restructurings (total)







Performing in accordance with modified terms

$



$

1,477

Not performing in accordance with modified terms

$



$


Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)







Total risk-based capital ratio

15.43

%

12.44

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

14.38

%

11.68

%

Leverage ratio

10.83

%

11.45

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

14.38

%

11.68

%

Other information







Closing stock price

$

20.76

$

16.76

Equity / assets

9.88

%

10.55

%

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)

11.01

%

10.55

%

Average equity / average assets

10.20

%

10.48

%

Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)

11.23

%

10.48

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

125


125

# Full service branch offices

7


7

(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2021 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)



For the three months ended March 31,



2021


2020

Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact







Loans held for investment (GAAP)

$

1,320,254

$

1,072,132

Less: PPP loans

179,835



Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$

1,140,419

$

1,072,132









Average loans held for investment (GAAP)

$

1,319,542

$

1,058,738

Less: Average PPP loans

154,233



Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$

1,165,309

$

1,058,738



For the three months ended March 31,



2021


2020

Net interest margin adjustment







Net interest income (GAAP)

$

13,475

$

10,300

Less: PPP fees recognized

1,642



Less: PPP interest income earned

386



Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)

11,447


10,300









Average interest earning assets (GAAP)

1,603,165


1,268,890

Less: average PPP loans

154,233



Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1,448,932


1,268,890









Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.41

%

3.26

%

Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

3.20

%

3.26

%



For the three months ended March 31,



2021


2020

Total asset adjustment







Total assets (GAAP)

$

1,743,029

$

1,329,742

Less: PPP loans

179,835



Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,563,194


1,329,742

Total equity (GAAP)

172,178


140,295

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

11.01

%

10.55

%









Average asset adjustment







Average assets (GAAP)

1,673,892


1,328,253

Less: average PPP loans

154,233



Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans

1,519,659


1,328,253

Total average equity (GAAP)

170,727


139,165

Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-GAAP)

11.23

%

10.48

%



For the three months ended March 31,



2021


2020

Return on Average Assets, adjusted







Net income (GAAP)

$

5,450

$

3,470

Less: PPP fees recognized

1,642



Less: PPP interest income

386



Net income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)

3,422


3,470

Average total assets

1,673,892


1,328,253

Less: average PPP loans

154,233



Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1,519,659


1,328,253

Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

0.91

%

1.05

%



For the three months ended March 31,



2021


2020

Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted







Total nonperforming assets (GAAP)

$

1,329

$

1,415

Total assets (GAAP)

1,743,029


1,329,742

Less: PPP loans

179,835



Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,563,194


1,329,742

Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.09

%

0.11

%



For the three months ended March 31,



2021


2020

Allowance for loan losses, adjusted







Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)

$

13,215

$

9,898

Total gross loans (GAAP)

1,320,254


1,072,132

Less: PPP loans

179,835



Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,140,419


1,072,132

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

1.16

%

0.92

%



For the three months ended March 31,



2021


2020

Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted







Total net charge-offs (recoveries) (GAAP)

$

(18)


36

Total average gross loans (GAAP)

1,319,542


1,058,738

Less: average PPP loans

154,233



Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1,165,309


1,058,738

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized) (non-GAAP)

(0.01)

%

0.01

%

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Also from this source

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Earnings...

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Announces Authorization of Common...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics