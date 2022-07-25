MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Net Income as Interest Rates Rise

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Jul 25, 2022, 08:00 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, said its net interest margin widened as rates climbed in recent months, driving strong net income for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022.

The Bank's loan portfolio is well positioned for increasing interest rates. "The FOMC's next announcement is due to be released on July 27 and based upon Street consensus we anticipate continued net interest margin expansion," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.

"We have been anticipating this trend for some time and we strategically aligned our portfolio to flex as the economy shifts," Dick said. "Even as we focus on maintaining a rigorous credit culture, we are constantly looking to the future, sharpening our understanding of what clients demand in an evolving financial services market, and choosing to innovate."

A focal point of MainStreet Bank's innovation is its Avenu Software as a Service (SaaS) and Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform. Dick and other MainStreet Bank executives will discuss quarterly and half-year earnings and preview business developments at Avenu™ during its virtual webcast and quarterly earnings call at 2 p.m. Eastern time today.

Net income totaled $5.9 million for three months ended June 30, and $11.4 million for the six months ended June 30. Net interest income totaled $16.1 million in the second quarter, 6% higher than the immediately preceding quarter and 24.1% higher than the comparable period in 2021. 

MainStreet Bank Headquarters 10089 Fairfax Blvd Fairfax, Virginia 22030
Rising interest rates propelled the net interest margin higher by 75 basis points to 3.95% for the quarter ended June 30, versus 3.20% a year earlier, on a tax equivalent basis. The Company's efficiency ratio remains solid at 55%. Total assets reached $1.8 billion in the second quarter, a 5.0% increase from a year earlier.

Quarterly results represent:

  • 12.59% return on average equity
  • 1.39% return on average assets
  • $0.71 earnings per share of common stock (basic and diluted)
  • $21.41 per common share book value

The level of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) for the Company is low at -$6.56 million.  The level is consistent with the size and quality of the investment portfolio, as the Bank enjoys consistent strong in-market loan demand.

The average loans outstanding rose just over 4% since the first quarter of 2022, as the bank was able to capitalize on continued demand in a higher interest rate environment. Asset quality remains pristine, as the Company had zero non-performing assets as of quarter ended June 30. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 36% of the $1.5 billion in total deposits, and 70% of total deposits are core deposits.

"We operate in a robust market in Northern Virginia and the Washington Metropolitan area, and loan demand remains steady," said Abdul Hersiburane, president of MainStreet Bank. "The surge in loan volume that occurred for banks nationwide during the height of the COVID crisis has normalized, and what we are seeing now is solid, steady, organic loan growth that reflects the confidence of businesses in this marketplace that they have opportunities to grow." He noted that federal Paycheck Protection Program loans now represent a negligible 0.3% of the bank's loan portfolio.

Avenu

Avenu, a division of MainStreet Bank, that provides Software as a Service (SaaS) and Banking as a Service (BaaS), continued to generate significant customer interest as additional fintechs joined the queue for our proprietary software solution. We are currently onboarding our initial beta customer with an anticipated go-live date in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"Fintechs have a strong need for knowledgeable, credible partners who can help them manage risk and compliance obligations," said Todd Youngren, President of Avenu. "Preparing them to become fully compliant is a critical, intensive element of this process, and we are focusing our energy on getting that right. Following the beta stage, we anticipate that onboarding will be streamlined into a 60-day process."

Youngren noted that at the end of the first quarter, Avenu had 10 fintechs queued up at various stages of progress, including four that have indicated they intend to move forward as soon as the beta process is complete. These prospects include entities that serve the domestic needs of foreign nationals and entities that serve the education and nonprofit industries.  Avenu has another 36 fintechs that have signed up to be "in the queue," and 128 fintechs that have signed up to receive updates and are actively monitoring our progress.

In addition to serving fintechs, the Avenu team has a robust array of existing customers that include payment processors and money service businesses. These relationships have been integral in identifying the needs and services that fintechs need banks to provide in order to have a successful partnership. These relationships provide the Bank with additional noninterest income and a strong source of low-cost deposits that can be integrated into the Bank's traditional source of income generation, net interest margin. As a benchmark, Youngren noted, Avenu™ is favorably impacting profitability, with its customers providing $70 million in noninterest bearing deposits and $488,000 in noninterest income in the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Refer to our press release on October 25, 2021, for additional information on the Company's proprietary Avenu solution. If you are a fintech looking to add payments and deposits to your solution, go to Avenu.bank and join the queue today.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK:  MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance. 

 Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO

(703) 481-4567

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)



June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

ASSETS


















Cash and cash equivalents


















Cash and due from banks

$

55,636

$

63,986

$

61,827

$

67,992

$

120,121

Federal funds sold

47,013


37,756


31,372


65,725


56,164

Total cash and cash equivalents

102,649


101,742


93,199


133,717


176,285

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

143,240


123,802


99,913


171,603


165,791

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value

17,698


18,769


20,349


21,148


21,181

Restricted equity securities, at cost

16,485


17,209


15,609


9,972


9,994

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,982,
     $12,500, $11,697,$11,428, and $11,133, respectively

1,416,875


1,413,238


1,341,760


1,246,331


1,256,436

Premises and equipment, net

14,756


14,833


14,863


14,795


13,929

Other real estate owned, net







775


1,158


1,158

Accrued interest and other receivables

7,313


6,980


7,701


4,718


8,752

Computer software, net of amortization

4,956


3,906


2,493


1,165


Bank owned life insurance

36,742


36,492


36,241


35,987


35,736

Other assets

32,665


24,777


14,499


16,605


18,433

Total Assets

$

1,793,379

$

1,761,748

$

1,647,402

$

1,657,199

$

1,707,695

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


















Liabilities:


















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

535,591

$

514,160

$

530,678

$

475,157

$

486,001

Interest bearing DDA deposits

99,223


76,286


69,232


63,622


68,028

Savings and NOW deposits

58,156


81,817


85,175


79,556


72,353

Money market deposits

231,207


301,842


267,730


310,776


310,303

Time deposits

575,950


460,839


459,148


485,255


528,247

Total deposits

1,500,127


1,434,944


1,411,963


1,414,366


1,464,932

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings




40,000








Subordinated debt

72,047


71,955


29,294


40,635


40,576

Other liabilities

32,801


26,053


17,357


18,169


22,559

Total Liabilities

1,604,975


1,572,952


1,458,614


1,473,170


1,528,067

Stockholders' Equity:


















Preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263

Common stock

29,178


29,642


29,466


29,462


29,446

Capital surplus

64,822


66,798


67,668


67,152


66,667

Retained earnings

73,702


68,691


64,194


59,920


55,676

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(6,561)


(3,598)


197


232


576

Total Stockholders' Equity

188,404


188,796


188,788


184,029


179,628

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,793,379

$

1,761,748

$

1,647,402

$

1,657,199

$

1,707,695

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date


Three Months Ended


June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December
31, 2021

September
30, 2021

June 30,
2021

INTEREST INCOME:



























Interest and fees on loans

$

34,639

$

31,049


$

17,954

$

16,685

$

15,532

$

15,162

$

15,257

Interest on investment securities



























Taxable securities

758


592



401


357


327


318


332

Tax-exempt securities

535


535



263


272


283


267


265

Interest on federal funds sold

229


35



195


34


61


38


20

Total interest income

36,161


32,211



18,813


17,348


16,203


15,785


15,874

INTEREST EXPENSE:



























Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits

170


110



105


65


59


60


55

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

79


89



42


37


38


38


47

Interest on money market deposits

270


497



151


119


127


148


220

Interest on time deposits

2,961


4,244



1,530


1,431


1,574


1,795


1,994

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank
     advances and other borrowings

83






52


31








Interest on subordinated debt

1,280


805



812


468


539


541


567

Total interest expense

4,843


5,745



2,692


2,151


2,337


2,582


2,883

Net interest income

31,318


26,466



16,121


15,197


13,866


13,203


12,991

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

1,280


(1,760)



480


800


295


290


(2,080)

Net interest income after provision
      for (recovery of) loan losses

30,038


28,226



15,641


14,397


13,571


12,913


15,071

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



























Deposit account service charges

1,209


1,160



597


611


624


642


621

Bank owned life insurance income

500


395



250


251


253


252


218

Loan swap fee income

100






101





83





Net gain on held-to-maturity securities

4


3



4





3





Net gain (loss) on sale of loans

43


474






43


413


(40)


130

Other fee income

569


969



312


257


247


632


586

Total other income

2,425


3,001



1,264


1,162


1,623


1,486


1,555

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



























Salaries and employee benefits

11,152


9,430



5,604


5,548


5,029


4,847


4,663

Furniture and equipment expenses

1,316


1,026



659


657


726


716


500

Advertising and marketing

980


677



574


406


450


438


402

Occupancy expenses

693


693



352


341


449


399


387

Outside services

935


616



567


368


485


292


280

Administrative expenses

405


291



195


210


192


202


141

Other operating expenses

2,976


2,950



1,543


1,433


1,389


1,567


1,500

Total other expenses

18,457


15,683



9,494


8,963


8,720


8,461


7,873

Income before income tax expense

14,006


15,544



7,411


6,596


6,474


5,938


8,753

Income tax expense

2,654


2,969



1,481


1,173


1,660


1,155


1,627

Net Income

11,352


12,575



5,930


5,423


4,814


4,783


7,126

Preferred stock dividends

1,078


1,078



539


539


539


539


539

Net income available to common
     shareholders

$

10,274

$

11,497


$

5,391

$

4,884

$

4,275

$

4,244

$

6,587

Net income per common share, basic and
diluted

$

1.35

$

1.53


$

0.71

$

0.64

$

0.56

$

0.56

$

0.87

Weighted average number of common
     shares, basic and diluted

7,611,303


7,535,061



7,575,484


7,647,519


7,595,062


7,571,214


7,546,452

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

Percentage
Change


$ Amount

% of
Total

$ Amount

% of
Total

$ Amount

% of
Total

Last 3
Mos

Last
12 Mos

LOANS:































Construction and land
development loans

$

358,062


25.0

%

$

344,605


24.1

%

$

328,480


25.8

%

3.9

%

9.0

%

Residential real estate loans

366,758


25.6

%

367,138


25.7

%

190,426


14.9

%

-0.1

%

92.6

%

Commercial real estate loans

599,683


41.8

%

588,004


41.1

%

503,514


39.5

%

2.0

%

19.1

%

Commercial industrial loans -
Other

88,628


6.2

%

92,408


6.5

%

93,837


7.4

%

-4.1

%

-5.6

%

Commercial industrial loans - PPP
Loans

4,044


0.3

%

18,776


1.3

%

124,578


9.8

%

-78.5

%

-96.8

%

Consumer loans

17,223


1.1

%

19,711


1.3

%

33,643


2.6

%

-12.6

%

-48.8

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,434,398


100.0

%

$

1,430,642


100.0

%

$

1,274,478


100.0

%

0.3

%

12.5

%

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(12,982)






(12,500)






(11,133)












Net deferred loan
fees

(4,541)






(4,904)






(6,909)












Net Loans

$

1,416,875





$

1,413,238





$

1,256,436












DEPOSITS:































Non-interest bearing demand
deposits

$

535,591


35.7

%

$

514,160


35.8

%

$

486,001


33.2

%

4.2

%

10.2

%

Interest-bearing demand
deposits:































Demand deposits

99,223


6.6

%

76,286


5.3

%

68,028


4.6

%

30.1

%

45.9

%

Savings and NOW deposits

58,156


3.9

%

81,817


5.7

%

72,353


4.9

%

-28.9

%

-19.6

%

Money market accounts

231,207


15.4

%

301,842


21.0

%

310,303


21.2

%

-23.4

%

-25.5

%

Certificates of deposit
$250,000 or more

383,340


25.6

%

292,978


20.4

%

303,769


20.7

%

30.8

%

26.2

%

Certificates of deposit less
than $250,000

192,610


12.8

%

167,861


11.8

%

224,478


15.4

%

14.7

%

-14.2

%

Total Deposits

$

1,500,127


100.0

%

$

1,434,944


100.0

%

$

1,464,932


100.0

%

4.5

%

2.4

%

BORROWINGS:































Federal Home Loan Bank
advances




0.0

%

40,000


35.7

%







100.0

%

0.0

%

Subordinated debt

72,047


100.0

%

71,955


64.3

%

40,576


100.0

%

0.1

%

77.6

%

Total Borrowings

$

72,047


100.0

%

$

111,955


100.0

%

$

40,576


100.0

%

-35.6

%

77.6

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,572,174





$

1,546,899





$

1,505,508






1.6

%

4.4

%

































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,094,493


69.6

%

$

1,135,503


73.4

%

$

1,118,795


74.3

%

-3.6

%

-2.2

%

Brokered and listing service
sources (2)

405,634


25.8

%

299,441


19.4

%

346,137


23.0

%

35.5

%

17.2

%

Federal Home Loan Bank
advances




0.0

%

40,000


2.6

%







100.0

%

0.0

%

Subordinated debt (3)

72,047


4.6

%

71,955


4.6

%

40,576


2.7

%

0.1

%

77.6

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,572,174


100.0

%

$

1,546,899


100.0

%

$

1,505,508


100.0

%

1.6

%

4.4

%

(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the three months ended June 30,
2022

For the three months ended June 30,
2021


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(4)(5)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(4)(5)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(4)(5)

Average
Yields/Rate
(annualized)
 (4)(5)

ASSETS:























Interest earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)(3)

$

1,434,877

$

17,954


5.02

%

$

1,302,722

$

15,257


4.70

%

Securities:























Taxable

73,153


401


2.20

%

54,810


332


2.43

%

Tax-exempt

38,507


333


3.47

%

36,010


335


3.74

%

Federal funds and interest-
bearing deposits

98,326


195


0.80

%

245,257


20


0.03

%

Total interest earning
assets

$

1,644,863

$

18,883


4.60

%

$

1,638,799

$

15,944


3.90

%

Other assets

65,225










69,950








Total assets

$

1,710,088









$

1,708,749








Liabilities and Stockholders'
Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand
deposits

$

96,352

$

105


0.44

%

$

68,714

$

55


0.32

%

Savings and NOW deposits

62,588


42


0.27

%

71,747


47


0.26

%

Money market deposit
accounts

234,097


151


0.26

%

322,332


220


0.27

%

Time deposits

499,734


1,530


1.23

%

538,766


1,994


1.48

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

892,771

$

1,828


0.82

%

$

1,001,559

$

2,316


0.93

%

Federal funds purchased

1








1






Subordinated debt

72,009


812


4.52

%

39,716


567


5.73

%

FHLB borrowings

35,275


52


0.59

%








Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,000,056

$

2,692


1.08

%

$

1,041,276

$

2,883


1.11

%

Demand deposits and other
liabilities

521,130










491,857








Total liabilities

$

1,521,186









$

1,533,133








Stockholders' Equity

188,902










175,616








Total Liabilities and Stockholders'
Equity

$

1,710,088









$

1,708,749








Interest Rate Spread









3.52

%









2.84

%

Net Interest Income




$

16,191









$

13,061




Net Interest Margin









3.95

%









3.20

%

(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Includes average PPP balances of $11.4 million, related interest income of approximately $28,000, and $392,000 in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Includes average PPP balances of $161.8 million, related interest income of approximately $404,000, and $1.2 million in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2021

(3)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(4)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(5)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the six months ended June 30, 2022

For the six months ended June 30, 2021


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(4)(5)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(4)(5)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(4)(5)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
 (4)(5)

ASSETS:























Interest earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)(3)

$

1,406,457

$

34,639


4.97

%

$

1,311,085

$

31,049


4.78

%

Securities:























Taxable

73,283


758


2.09

%

54,100


592


2.21

%

Tax-exempt

39,023


677


3.50

%

36,247


677


3.77

%

Federal funds and interest-
bearing deposits

91,081


229


0.51

%

219,648


35


0.03

%

Total interest earning
assets

$

1,609,844

$

36,303


4.55

%

$

1,621,080

$

32,353


4.02

%

Other assets

76,387










70,337








Total assets

$

1,686,231









$

1,691,417








Liabilities and Stockholders'
Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand
deposits

$

83,450

$

170


0.41

%

$

68,556

$

110


0.32

%

Savings and NOW deposits

72,617


79


0.22

%

70,875


89


0.25

%

Money market deposit
accounts

250,908


270


0.22

%

367,424


497


0.27

%

Time deposits

478,376


2,961


1.25

%

509,465


4,244


1.68

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

885,351

$

3,480


0.79

%

$

1,016,320

$

4,940


0.98

%

Federal funds and repos purchased

1















Subordinated debt

58,079


1,280


4.44

%

27,346


805


5.94

%

FHLB borrowings

36,215


83


0.46

%








Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

979,646

$

4,843


1.00

%

$

1,043,666

$

5,745


1.11

%

Demand deposits and other
liabilities

517,281










474,566








Total liabilities

$

1,496,927









$

1,518,232








Stockholders' Equity

189,304










173,185








Total Liabilities and Stockholders'
Equity

$

1,686,231









$

1,691,417








Interest Rate Spread









3.55

%









2.91

%

Net Interest Income




$

31,460









$

26,608




Net Interest Margin









3.94

%









3.31

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Includes average PPP balances of $25.2 million, related interest income of approximately $126,000, and $1.7 million in PPP fees recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Includes average PPP balances of $158.0 million, related interest income of approximately $790,000, and $2.8 million in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2021

(3)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(4)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(5)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)



At or For the Three
Months Ended

At or For the Six Months
Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding















Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$

0.71

$

0.87

$

1.35

$

1.53

Book value per common share

$

21.41

$

20.18

$

21.41

$

20.18

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$

20.75

$

20.18

$

20.75

$

20.18

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,575,484


7,546,452


7,611,303


7,535,061

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,526,463


7,549,398


7,526,463


7,549,398

Performance Ratios















Return on average assets (annualized)

1.39

%

1.67

%

1.36

%

1.50

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

12.59

%

16.28

%

12.09

%

14.64

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

13.38

%

17.81

%

12.79

%

15.89

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)

4.60

%

3.90

%

4.55

%

4.02

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)

1.08

%

1.11

%

1.00

%

1.11

%

Net interest spread (FTE)(2)

3.52

%

2.84

%

3.55

%

2.91

%

Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)

3.95

%

3.20

%

3.94

%

3.31

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets
(annualized)

0.30

%

0.37

%

0.29

%

0.36

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)

2.23

%

1.85

%

2.21

%

1.87

%

Efficiency ratio(3)

54.61

%

54.12

%

54.70

%

53.22

%

Asset Quality















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

366.10

%

346.23

%

366.10

%

346.23

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)

138.16

%

154.63

%

138.16

%

154.63

%

Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans

0.01

%

0.07

%

0.01

%

0.07

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Other real estate owned

$



$

1,158

$



$

1,158

Non-performing assets

$



$

1,158

$



$

1,158

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.00

%

0.07

%

0.00

%

0.07

%

Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans

0.91

%

0.87

%

0.91

%

0.87

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets

N/A


9.61


N/A


9.61

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(2)

$

2

$

(5)

$

(16)

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)

N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)















Total risk-based capital ratio

16.23

%

16.25

%

16.23

%

16.25

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

15.42

%

15.40

%

15.42

%

15.40

%

Leverage ratio

14.34

%

11.78

%

14.34

%

11.78

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

15.42

%

15.40

%

15.42

%

15.40

%

Other information















Closing stock price

$

22.77

$

22.58

$

22.77

$

22.58

Equity / assets

10.61

%

10.52

%

10.61

%

10.52

%

Average equity / average assets

11.05

%

10.28

%

11.23

%

10.24

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

146


129


146


129

# Full service branch offices

6


7


6


7


(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2022 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)



For the three months ended
June 30,

For the six months ended
June 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Net interest margin (FTE)















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

16,121

$

12,991

$

31,318

$

26,466

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

70


70


142


142

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

16,191


13,061


31,460


26,608

















Average interest earning assets

1,644,863


1,638,799


1,609,844


1,621,080

Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.93

%

3.18

%

3.92

%

3.29

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.95

%

3.20

%

3.94

%

3.31

%





For the three months ended
June 30,

For the six months ended
June 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Stockholders equity, adjusted















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

188,404

$

179,628

$

188,404

$

179,628

Less: preferred stock

(27,263)


(27,263)


(27,263)


(27,263)

Total common stockholders equity (GAAP)

161,141


152,365

$

161,141

$

152,365

Less: intangible assets

4,956





4,956



Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)

156,185


152,365


156,185


152,365

















Shares outstanding

7,526,463


7,549,398


7,526,463


7,549,398

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

20.75

$

20.18

$

20.75

$

20.18

