MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Oct 28, 2024

Increase in Core Deposits, a High-Quality Loan Portfolio and Strong Capital

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the financial holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported a loss of -$0.04 per common share for the third quarter of 2024 as it dealt decisively with a small number of nonperforming real estate loans.  Year-to-date 2024 earnings per common share are $0.60.  The Company remains strongly capitalized.

"Our third quarter annualized net interest margin was impacted by $984,000 in accrued interest income that was reversed in relation to loans placed on nonaccrual status," said Alex Vari, Chief Accountant for MainStreet Bank.  "This resulted in a quarterly net interest margin of 3.05% and a year-to-date net interest margin of 3.19%."  

The Company charged off $1.9 million of nonperforming loans during the quarter and allocated $1 million to provision expense to augment loan growth and ensure the Allowance for Credit Losses remains directionally consistent for the purposes of growth and quality.

In response to the bank's credit quality, Chris Johnston, Chief Credit Officer for MainStreet Bank, expanded, "this quarter showed the underlying strength of a portfolio shaped by a rigorous credit culture. The total principal losses incurred year-to-date 2024 approximates just 0.1% of total loans.  Our lending team has demonstrated great resolve in addressing troubled loans, both by working with borrowers and by finding acceptable solutions minimizing the impact on shareholder value. With that, we expect the level of problem loans to improve from this point."

Total deposits expanded to $1.9 billion.  The Bank continues to attract healthy amounts of core deposits, reaching $1.47 billion, or 78% of total deposits. 

"The DC Metropolitan area is a vibrant market.  Our Business Bankers continue to perform, growing noninterest bearing core deposits by $33 million during the quarter," noted Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "In an exercise of foresight, we structured noncore deposits with immediate rate repricing or callable options. We have now $233 million of our $423 million noncore deposits available to reprice as rates fall."

In 2021, the Board and management decided to make an investment in technology that would best serve clients requiring Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS).  The Avenu BaaS solution officially launched just prior to the end of the third quarter of 2024.  The ability to digitally offer banking services in a safe and compliant manner allows the Company to reach new customer deposit segments, diversify revenue streams and generate additional income.  The BaaS market is currently underserved, and the opportunities for a well-developed solution are robust.  The Avenu business model is in-line with the Company's physical branch-lite strategy.

"Avenu provides a full-stack embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to our purpose-built Avenu core," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.  "With Version 1 of Avenu placed in-service, the team is focused on getting the first fintech to general release in early November, and another four fintechs to follow soon thereafter.  Just as with any business expansion opportunity, the expenses associated with launching Avenu will impact profitability until we reach break-even.  However, after that point Avenu's ability to digitally scale can far surpass bricks and mortar growth and profitability."

Avenu's clients are fintechs, social media solutions, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are in search of a reliable partner to help innovate how money moves - solving real-world issues and helping communities thrive.  MainStreet Bank is that reliable partner dedicated to providing a best-in-class solution to sustain long-term business relationships.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)



September
30, 2024

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December
31, 2023*

September
30, 2023

ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents



















Cash and due from banks

$

40,955

$

41,697

$

49,208

$

53,581

$

44,912

Federal funds sold

191,159


49,762


75,533


60,932


76,271

Total cash and cash equivalents

232,114


91,459


124,741


114,513


121,183

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

58,489


57,605


58,699


59,928


56,726

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods

16,016


16,036


17,251


17,275


17,565

Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost

26,745


26,797


23,924


24,356


20,619

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $18,327, $17,098, $16,531, $16,506, and $15,626, respectively

1,775,558


1,778,840


1,727,110


1,705,137


1,681,444

Premises and equipment, net

13,571


13,787


14,081


13,944


14,275

Accrued interest and other receivables

11,077


11,916


10,727


12,390


11,184

Computer software, net of amortization

18,881


17,205


15,691


14,657


13,373

Bank owned life insurance

39,203


38,901


38,609


38,318


38,035

Other assets

32,945


41,200


39,182


34,914


47,087

Total Assets

$

2,224,599

$

2,093,746

$

2,070,015

$

2,035,432

$

2,021,491

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

347,575

$

314,636

$

348,945

$

364,606

$

394,859

Interest bearing demand deposits

197,527


179,513


165,331


137,128


76,423

Savings and NOW deposits

61,893


60,867


46,036


45,878


46,550

Money market deposits

451,936


476,396


446,903


442,179


461,398

Time deposits

834,738


723,951


725,520


696,336


703,960

Total deposits

1,893,669


1,755,363


1,732,735


1,686,127


1,683,190

Federal funds purchased










15,000



Subordinated debt

72,940


72,841


72,741


72,642


72,543

Other liabilities

31,939


40,827


41,418


40,146


52,015

Total Liabilities

1,998,548


1,869,031


1,846,894


1,813,915


1,807,748

Stockholders' Equity:



















Preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263

Common stock

29,463


29,452


29,514


29,198


29,188

Capital surplus

67,083


66,392


65,940


65,985


65,407

Retained earnings

108,616


109,651


108,334


106,549


102,694

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,374)


(8,043)


(7,930)


(7,478)


(10,809)

Total Stockholders' Equity

226,051


224,715


223,121


221,517


213,743

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,224,599

$

2,093,746

$

2,070,015

$

2,035,432

$

2,021,491

*Derived from audited financial statements

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended


September
30, 2024

September
30, 2023

September
30, 2024

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December
31, 2023

September
30, 2023

INTEREST INCOME:



























Interest and fees on loans

$

93,852

$

85,530

$

31,615

$

31,655

$

30,582

$

30,951

$

29,822

Interest on investment securities



























Taxable securities

1,262


1,384


397


430


435


451


459

Tax-exempt securities

832


797


294


268


270


268


268

Interest on federal funds sold

3,550


3,528


1,285


1,083


1,182


1,510


1,217

Total interest income

99,496


91,239


33,591


33,436


32,469


33,180


31,766

INTEREST EXPENSE:



























Interest on interest bearing demand deposits

6,049


761


2,117


2,118


1,814


1,027


216

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

553


400


206


190


157


146


145

Interest on money market deposits

15,911


8,091


5,277


5,542


5,092


5,538


4,068

Interest on time deposits

27,361


18,719


9,543


9,010


8,808


8,187


7,516

Interest on federal funds purchased

575


274


277


191


107


25


35

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances

46


1,105








46


118


186

Interest on subordinated debt

2,468


2,460


828


820


820


828


828

Total interest expense

52,963


31,810


18,248


17,871


16,844


15,869


12,994

Net interest income

46,533


59,429


15,343


15,565


15,625


17,311


18,772

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

3,356


1,176


2,913


638


(195)


466


255

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

43,177


58,253


12,430


14,927


15,820


16,845


18,517

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



























Deposit account service charges

1,516


1,639


557


490


469


510


514

Bank owned life insurance income

885


786


302


291


292


283


272

Net loss on securities called or matured

(48)








(48)









Other non-interest income (loss)

93


158


27


31


35


(34)


105

Total non-interest income

2,446


2,583


886


764


796


759


891

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



























Salaries and employee benefits

22,222


21,139


7,250


7,484


7,488


7,129


6,924

Furniture and equipment expenses

2,806


1,983


931


940


935


804


713

Advertising and marketing

1,599


2,072


579


566


454


271


577

Occupancy expenses

1,257


1,287


407


415


435


397


375

Outside services

2,458


1,691


845


839


774


352


697

Administrative expenses

686


703


215


229


242


219


277

Other operating expenses

7,508


5,404


2,992


2,362


2,153


2,166


1,988

Total non-interest expenses

38,536


34,279


13,219


12,835


12,481


11,338


11,551

Income before income tax expense (benefit)

7,087


26,557


97


2,856


4,135


6,266


7,857

Income tax expense (benefit)

900


5,119


(168)


238


830


1,120


1,516

Net income

6,187


21,438


265


2,618


3,305


5,146


6,341

Preferred stock dividends

1,617


1,617


539


539


539


539


539

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

4,570

$

19,821

$

(274)

$

2,079

$

2,766

$

4,607

$

5,802

Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted

$

0.60

$

2.64

$

(0.04)

$

0.27

$

0.36

$

0.61

$

0.77

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted

7,607,431


7,521,426


7,601,925


7,608,389


7,611,990


7,527,327


7,524,332

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)



September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Percentage Change


$ Amount

% of
Total

$ Amount

% of
Total

$ Amount

% of
Total

Last 3
Mos

Last 12
Mos

LOANS:































Construction and land development loans

$

373,486


20.8

%

$

410,698


22.8

%

$

426,698


25.1

%

-9.1

%

-12.5

%

Residential real estate loans

446,109


24.8

%

449,700


25.0

%

462,935


27.2

%

-0.8

%

-3.6

%

Commercial real estate loans

871,280


48.4

%

845,030


46.9

%

734,615


43.1

%

3.1

%

18.6

%

Commercial and industrial loans

106,249


5.9

%

93,559


5.2

%

73,855


4.3

%

13.6

%

43.9

%

Consumer loans

1,977


0.1

%

2,232


0.1

%

4,598


0.3

%

-11.4

%

-57.0

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,799,101


100.0

%

$

1,801,219


100.0

%

$

1,702,701


100.0

%

-0.1

%

5.7

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(18,327)






(17,098)






(15,626)












Net deferred loan fees

(5,216)






(5,281)






(5,631)












Net Loans

$

1,775,558





$

1,778,840





$

1,681,444












DEPOSITS:































Non-interest bearing deposits

$

347,575


18.4

%

$

314,636


17.9

%

$

394,859


23.5

%

10.5

%

-12.0

%

Interest-bearing deposits:































Demand deposits

197,527


10.4

%

179,513


10.2

%

76,423


4.5

%

10.0

%

158.5

%

Savings and NOW deposits

61,893


3.3

%

60,867


3.5

%

46,550


2.8

%

1.7

%

33.0

%

Money market deposits

451,936


23.9

%

476,396


27.1

%

461,398


27.4

%

-5.1

%

-2.1

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more

532,201


28.0

%

473,827


27.0

%

432,440


25.7

%

12.3

%

23.1

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000

302,537


16.0

%

250,124


14.3

%

271,520


16.1

%

21.0

%

11.4

%

Total Deposits

$

1,893,669


100.0

%

$

1,755,363


100.0

%

$

1,683,190


100.0

%

7.9

%

12.5

%

BORROWINGS:































Subordinated debt

72,940


100.0

%

72,841


100.0

%

72,543


100.0

%

0.1

%

0.5

%

Total Borrowings

$

72,940


100.0

%

$

72,841


100.0

%

$

72,543


100.0

%

0.1

%

0.5

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,966,609





$

1,828,204





$

1,755,733






7.6

%

12.0

%

































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,471,350


74.8

%

$

1,376,991


75.3

%

$

1,144,513


65.2

%

6.9

%

28.6

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

422,319


21.5

%

378,372


20.7

%

538,677


30.7

%

11.6

%

-21.6

%

Subordinated debt (3)

72,940


3.7

%

72,841


4.0

%

72,543


4.1

%

0.1

%

0.5

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,966,609


100.0

%

$

1,828,204


100.0

%

$

1,755,733


100.0

%

7.6

%

12.0

%


(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts.

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.

Excludes $278.6 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of September 30, 2024.

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the three months ended September
30, 2024

For the three months ended September
30, 2023


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average Yields/
Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,807,882

$

31,615


6.94

%

$

1,665,474

$

29,822


7.10

%

Securities:























Taxable

54,523


397


2.89

%

57,981


459


3.14

%

Tax-exempt

35,881


372


4.11

%

37,812


339


3.56

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

104,459


1,285


4.88

%

94,808


1,217


5.09

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

2,002,745

$

33,669


6.67

%

$

1,856,075

$

31,837


6.81

%

Other assets

123,383










73,415








Total assets

$

2,126,128









$

1,929,490








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

173,996

$

2,117


4.83

%

$

77,047

$

216


1.11

%

Savings and NOW deposits

61,259


206


1.33

%

48,594


145


1.18

%

Money market deposits

445,730


5,277


4.70

%

413,710


4,068


3.90

%

Time deposits

759,247


9,543


4.99

%

700,405


7,516


4.26

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,440,232

$

17,143


4.72

%

$

1,239,756

$

11,945


3.82

%

Federal funds purchased

19,001


277


5.78

%

2,501


35


5.55

%

FHLB advances










13,478


186


5.48

%

Subordinated debt

72,901


828


4.51

%

72,504


828


4.53

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,532,134

$

18,248


4.73

%

$

1,328,239

$

12,994


3.88

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

368,349










388,004








Total liabilities

$

1,900,483









$

1,716,243








Stockholders' Equity

225,645










213,247








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,126,128









$

1,929,490








Interest Rate Spread









1.94

%









2.93

%

Net Interest Income




$

15,421









$

18,843




Net Interest Margin









3.05

%









4.03

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the nine months ended September 30,
2024

For the nine months ended September 30,
2023


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,773,050

$

93,852


7.08

%

$

1,640,460

$

85,530


6.97

%

Securities:























Taxable

55,478


1,262


3.04

%

60,640


1,384


3.05

%

Tax-exempt

36,670


1,053


3.84

%

37,876


1,009


3.56

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

93,853


3,550


5.06

%

99,004


3,528


4.76

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

1,959,051

$

99,717


6.81

%

$

1,837,980

$

91,451


6.65

%

Other assets

125,808










71,452








Total assets

$

2,084,859









$

1,909,432








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

164,192

$

6,049


4.93

%

$

78,018

$

761


1.30

%

Savings and NOW deposits

51,119


553


1.45

%

50,382


400


1.06

%

Money market deposit

447,668


15,911


4.75

%

328,037


8,091


3.30

%

Time deposits

728,459


27,361


5.02

%

699,377


18,719


3.58

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,391,438

$

49,874


4.79

%

$

1,155,814

$

27,971


3.24

%

Federal funds purchased

13,279


575


5.79

%

6,878


274


5.33

%

FHLB advances

1,095


46


5.62

%

30,531


1,105


4.84

%

Subordinated debt

72,802


2,468


4.53

%

72,405


2,460


4.54

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,478,614

$

52,963


4.79

%

$

1,265,628

$

31,810


3.36

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

382,591










436,157








Total liabilities

$

1,861,205









$

1,701,785








Stockholders' Equity

223,654










207,647








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,084,859









$

1,909,432








Interest Rate Spread









2.02

%









3.30

%

Net Interest Income




$

46,754









$

59,641




Net Interest Margin









3.19

%









4.34

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data)



At or For the Three Months Ended

At or For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding















Earnings (loss) per common share (basic and diluted)

$

(0.04)

$

0.77

$

0.60

$

2.64

Book value per common share

$

26.15

$

24.78

$

26.15

$

24.78

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$

23.66

$

23.00

$

23.66

$

23.00

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,601,925


7,524,332


7,607,431


7,521,426

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,602,783


7,524,887


7,602,783


7,524,887

Performance Ratios















Return on average assets (annualized)

0.05

%

1.30

%

0.40

%

1.50

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

0.47

%

11.80

%

3.70

%

13.80

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

0.53

%

12.38

%

4.21

%

14.73

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)

6.67

%

6.81

%

6.81

%

6.65

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)

4.73

%

3.88

%

4.79

%

3.36

%

Net interest spread (FTE)(2)

1.94

%

2.93

%

2.02

%

3.30

%

Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)

3.05

%

4.03

%

3.19

%

4.34

%

Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.17

%

0.18

%

0.16

%

0.18

%

Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)

2.47

%

2.38

%

2.47

%

2.39

%

Efficiency ratio(3)

81.45

%

58.74

%

78.68

%

54.94

%

Asset Quality















Allowance for credit losses (ACL)















Beginning balance, ACL - loans

$

17,098

$

16,047

$

16,506

$

14,114

Add: recoveries

11


1


19


14

Less: charge-offs

(1,907)


(324)


(2,418)


(331)

Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans

3,125


(98)


4,220


934

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption










895

Ending balance, ACL - loans

$

18,327

$

15,626

$

18,327

$

15,626

















Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$

357

$

1,199

$

1,009

$


Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption










1,310

Add: provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments, net

(212)


353


(864)


242

Ending balance, RUC

$

145

$

1,552

$

145

$

1,552

Total allowance for credit losses

$

18,472

$

17,178

$

18,472

$

17,178

















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans

1.02

%

0.92

%

1.02

%

0.92

%

Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans

1.03

%

1.01

%

1.03

%

1.01

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans

64.84

%

48.08X


64.84

%

48.08X

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)

0.42

%

0.08

%

0.18

%

0.02

%

Concentration Ratios















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

360.26

%

372.48

%

360.26

%

372.48

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)

118.15

%

138.79

%

118.15

%

138.79

%

Non-performing Assets















Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing to total gross loans

0.61

%

0.05

%

0.61

%

0.05

%

Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

1.57

%

0.02

%

1.57

%

0.02

%

Other real estate owned

$



$



$



$


Non-performing loans

$

28,264

$

325

$

28,264

$

325

Non-performing assets to total assets

1.27

%

0.02

%

1.27

%

0.02

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)















Total risk-based capital ratio

16.96

%

16.79

%

16.96

%

16.79

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

15.97

%

15.83

%

15.97

%

15.83

%

Leverage ratio

13.98

%

14.81

%

13.98

%

14.81

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

15.97

%

15.83

%

15.97

%

15.83

%

Other information















Closing stock price

$

18.45

$

20.54

$

18.45

$

20.54

Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)

9.39

%

9.98

%

9.39

%

9.98

%

Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)

9.86

%

10.46

%

10.02

%

10.34

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

201


185


201


185

Number of full service branch offices

6


6


6


6


(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2024 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied, multifamily, and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)



For the three months
ended September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Net interest margin (FTE)















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

15,343

$

18,772

$

46,533

$

59,429

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

78


71


221


212

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

15,421


18,843


46,754


59,641

















Average interest earning assets

2,002,745


1,856,075


1,959,051


1,837,980

Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.04

%

4.01

%

3.18

%

4.32

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.05

%

4.03

%

3.19

%

4.34

%


For the three months
ended September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Yield on earning assets (FTE)















Total interest income (GAAP)

$

33,591

$

31,766

$

99,496

$

91,239

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

78


71


221


212

Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

33,669


31,837


99,717


91,451

















Average interest earning assets

2,002,745


1,856,075


1,959,051


1,837,980

Yield on earning assets (GAAP)

6.65

%

6.79

%

6.79

%

6.64

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)

6.67

%

6.81

%

6.81

%

6.65

%


For the three months
ended September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Net interest spread (FTE)















Yield on earning assets (GAAP)

6.65

%

6.79

%

6.79

%

6.64

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)

6.67

%

6.81

%

6.81

%

6.65

%

















Yield on interest-bearing liabilities (GAAP)

4.73

%

3.88

%

4.79

%

3.36

%

Net interest spread (GAAP)

1.92

%

2.91

%

2.00

%

3.29

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)

1.94

%

2.93

%

2.02

%

3.30

%


As of September 30,

As of September 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Tangible common stockholders' equity















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

226,051

$

213,743

$

226,051

$

213,743

Less: intangible assets

(18,881)


(13,373)


(18,881)


(13,373)

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

207,170


200,370

$

207,170


200,370

Less: preferred stock

(27,263)


(27,263)


(27,263)


(27,263)

Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

179,907


173,107


179,907


173,107

















Common shares outstanding

7,602,783


7,524,887


7,602,783


7,524,887

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

23.66

$

23.00

$

23.66

$

23.00


As of September 30,

As of September 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Stockholders equity, adjusted















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

226,051

$

213,743

$

226,051

$

213,743

Less: intangible assets

(18,881)


(13,373)


(18,881)


(13,373)

Total tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)

207,170


200,370


207,170


200,370


As of September 30,

As of September 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Total tangible assets















Total assets (GAAP)

$

2,224,599

$

2,021,491

$

2,224,599

$

2,021,491

Less: intangible assets

(18,881)


(13,373)


(18,881)


(13,373)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)

2,205,718


2,008,118


2,205,718


2,008,118


For the three months
ended September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Average tangible stockholders' equity















Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$

225,645

$

213,247

$

223,654

$

207,647

Less: average intangible assets

(17,738)


(12,841)


(16,405)


(11,345)

Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

207,907


200,406


207,249


196,302


For the three months
ended September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Average tangible assets















Total average assets (GAAP)

$

2,126,128

$

1,929,490

$

2,084,859

$

1,909,432

Less: average intangible assets

(17,738)


(12,841)


(16,405)


(11,345)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

2,108,390


1,916,649


2,068,454


1,898,087

Contact: Debra Cope
Director of Corporate Communications
Desk (703) 481-4599
Mobile (202) 468-3814

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

