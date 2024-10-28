MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

Increase in Core Deposits, a High-Quality Loan Portfolio and Strong Capital

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the financial holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported a loss of -$0.04 per common share for the third quarter of 2024 as it dealt decisively with a small number of nonperforming real estate loans. Year-to-date 2024 earnings per common share are $0.60. The Company remains strongly capitalized.

"Our third quarter annualized net interest margin was impacted by $984,000 in accrued interest income that was reversed in relation to loans placed on nonaccrual status," said Alex Vari, Chief Accountant for MainStreet Bank. "This resulted in a quarterly net interest margin of 3.05% and a year-to-date net interest margin of 3.19%."

The Company charged off $1.9 million of nonperforming loans during the quarter and allocated $1 million to provision expense to augment loan growth and ensure the Allowance for Credit Losses remains directionally consistent for the purposes of growth and quality.

In response to the bank's credit quality, Chris Johnston, Chief Credit Officer for MainStreet Bank, expanded, "this quarter showed the underlying strength of a portfolio shaped by a rigorous credit culture. The total principal losses incurred year-to-date 2024 approximates just 0.1% of total loans. Our lending team has demonstrated great resolve in addressing troubled loans, both by working with borrowers and by finding acceptable solutions minimizing the impact on shareholder value. With that, we expect the level of problem loans to improve from this point."

Total deposits expanded to $1.9 billion. The Bank continues to attract healthy amounts of core deposits, reaching $1.47 billion, or 78% of total deposits.

"The DC Metropolitan area is a vibrant market. Our Business Bankers continue to perform, growing noninterest bearing core deposits by $33 million during the quarter," noted Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "In an exercise of foresight, we structured noncore deposits with immediate rate repricing or callable options. We have now $233 million of our $423 million noncore deposits available to reprice as rates fall."

In 2021, the Board and management decided to make an investment in technology that would best serve clients requiring Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS). The Avenu BaaS solution officially launched just prior to the end of the third quarter of 2024. The ability to digitally offer banking services in a safe and compliant manner allows the Company to reach new customer deposit segments, diversify revenue streams and generate additional income. The BaaS market is currently underserved, and the opportunities for a well-developed solution are robust. The Avenu business model is in-line with the Company's physical branch-lite strategy.

"Avenu provides a full-stack embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to our purpose-built Avenu core," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "With Version 1 of Avenu placed in-service, the team is focused on getting the first fintech to general release in early November, and another four fintechs to follow soon thereafter. Just as with any business expansion opportunity, the expenses associated with launching Avenu will impact profitability until we reach break-even. However, after that point Avenu's ability to digitally scale can far surpass bricks and mortar growth and profitability."

Avenu's clients are fintechs, social media solutions, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are in search of a reliable partner to help innovate how money moves - solving real-world issues and helping communities thrive. MainStreet Bank is that reliable partner dedicated to providing a best-in-class solution to sustain long-term business relationships.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands)





September

30, 2024



June 30,

2024



March 31,

2024



December

31, 2023*



September

30, 2023

ASSETS







































Cash and cash equivalents







































Cash and due from banks

$ 40,955



$ 41,697



$ 49,208



$ 53,581



$ 44,912

Federal funds sold



191,159





49,762





75,533





60,932





76,271

Total cash and cash equivalents



232,114





91,459





124,741





114,513





121,183

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



58,489





57,605





58,699





59,928





56,726

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods



16,016





16,036





17,251





17,275





17,565

Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost



26,745





26,797





23,924





24,356





20,619

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $18,327, $17,098, $16,531, $16,506, and $15,626, respectively



1,775,558





1,778,840





1,727,110





1,705,137





1,681,444

Premises and equipment, net



13,571





13,787





14,081





13,944





14,275

Accrued interest and other receivables



11,077





11,916





10,727





12,390





11,184

Computer software, net of amortization



18,881





17,205





15,691





14,657





13,373

Bank owned life insurance



39,203





38,901





38,609





38,318





38,035

Other assets



32,945





41,200





39,182





34,914





47,087

Total Assets

$ 2,224,599



$ 2,093,746



$ 2,070,015



$ 2,035,432



$ 2,021,491

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Liabilities:







































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 347,575



$ 314,636



$ 348,945



$ 364,606



$ 394,859

Interest bearing demand deposits



197,527





179,513





165,331





137,128





76,423

Savings and NOW deposits



61,893





60,867





46,036





45,878





46,550

Money market deposits



451,936





476,396





446,903





442,179





461,398

Time deposits



834,738





723,951





725,520





696,336





703,960

Total deposits



1,893,669





1,755,363





1,732,735





1,686,127





1,683,190

Federal funds purchased



—





—





—





15,000





—

Subordinated debt



72,940





72,841





72,741





72,642





72,543

Other liabilities



31,939





40,827





41,418





40,146





52,015

Total Liabilities



1,998,548





1,869,031





1,846,894





1,813,915





1,807,748

Stockholders' Equity:







































Preferred stock



27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263

Common stock



29,463





29,452





29,514





29,198





29,188

Capital surplus



67,083





66,392





65,940





65,985





65,407

Retained earnings



108,616





109,651





108,334





106,549





102,694

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(6,374)





(8,043)





(7,930)





(7,478)





(10,809)

Total Stockholders' Equity



226,051





224,715





223,121





221,517





213,743

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,224,599



$ 2,093,746



$ 2,070,015



$ 2,035,432



$ 2,021,491





*Derived from audited financial statements

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended





September

30, 2024



September

30, 2023



September

30, 2024



June 30,

2024



March 31,

2024



December

31, 2023



September

30, 2023

INTEREST INCOME:























































Interest and fees on loans

$ 93,852



$ 85,530



$ 31,615



$ 31,655



$ 30,582



$ 30,951



$ 29,822

Interest on investment securities























































Taxable securities



1,262





1,384





397





430





435





451





459

Tax-exempt securities



832





797





294





268





270





268





268

Interest on federal funds sold



3,550





3,528





1,285





1,083





1,182





1,510





1,217

Total interest income



99,496





91,239





33,591





33,436





32,469





33,180





31,766

INTEREST EXPENSE:























































Interest on interest bearing demand deposits



6,049





761





2,117





2,118





1,814





1,027





216

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



553





400





206





190





157





146





145

Interest on money market deposits



15,911





8,091





5,277





5,542





5,092





5,538





4,068

Interest on time deposits



27,361





18,719





9,543





9,010





8,808





8,187





7,516

Interest on federal funds purchased



575





274





277





191





107





25





35

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



46





1,105





—





—





46





118





186

Interest on subordinated debt



2,468





2,460





828





820





820





828





828

Total interest expense



52,963





31,810





18,248





17,871





16,844





15,869





12,994

Net interest income



46,533





59,429





15,343





15,565





15,625





17,311





18,772

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



3,356





1,176





2,913





638





(195)





466





255

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



43,177





58,253





12,430





14,927





15,820





16,845





18,517

NON-INTEREST INCOME:























































Deposit account service charges



1,516





1,639





557





490





469





510





514

Bank owned life insurance income



885





786





302





291





292





283





272

Net loss on securities called or matured



(48)





—





—





(48)





—





—





—

Other non-interest income (loss)



93





158





27





31





35





(34)





105

Total non-interest income



2,446





2,583





886





764





796





759





891

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:























































Salaries and employee benefits



22,222





21,139





7,250





7,484





7,488





7,129





6,924

Furniture and equipment expenses



2,806





1,983





931





940





935





804





713

Advertising and marketing



1,599





2,072





579





566





454





271





577

Occupancy expenses



1,257





1,287





407





415





435





397





375

Outside services



2,458





1,691





845





839





774





352





697

Administrative expenses



686





703





215





229





242





219





277

Other operating expenses



7,508





5,404





2,992





2,362





2,153





2,166





1,988

Total non-interest expenses



38,536





34,279





13,219





12,835





12,481





11,338





11,551

Income before income tax expense (benefit)



7,087





26,557





97





2,856





4,135





6,266





7,857

Income tax expense (benefit)



900





5,119





(168)





238





830





1,120





1,516

Net income



6,187





21,438





265





2,618





3,305





5,146





6,341

Preferred stock dividends



1,617





1,617





539





539





539





539





539

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 4,570



$ 19,821



$ (274)



$ 2,079



$ 2,766



$ 4,607



$ 5,802

Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted

$ 0.60



$ 2.64



$ (0.04)



$ 0.27



$ 0.36



$ 0.61



$ 0.77

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,607,431





7,521,426





7,601,925





7,608,389





7,611,990





7,527,327





7,524,332



UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands)





September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



September 30, 2023



Percentage Change





$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of

Total



Last 3

Mos



Last 12

Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land development loans

$ 373,486





20.8 %

$ 410,698





22.8 %

$ 426,698





25.1 %



-9.1 %



-12.5 % Residential real estate loans



446,109





24.8 %



449,700





25.0 %



462,935





27.2 %



-0.8 %



-3.6 % Commercial real estate loans



871,280





48.4 %



845,030





46.9 %



734,615





43.1 %



3.1 %



18.6 % Commercial and industrial loans



106,249





5.9 %



93,559





5.2 %



73,855





4.3 %



13.6 %



43.9 % Consumer loans



1,977





0.1 %



2,232





0.1 %



4,598





0.3 %



-11.4 %



-57.0 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,799,101





100.0 %

$ 1,801,219





100.0 %

$ 1,702,701





100.0 %



-0.1 %



5.7 % Less: Allowance for credit losses



(18,327)













(17,098)













(15,626)

























Net deferred loan fees



(5,216)













(5,281)













(5,631)

























Net Loans

$ 1,775,558











$ 1,778,840











$ 1,681,444

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 347,575





18.4 %

$ 314,636





17.9 %

$ 394,859





23.5 %



10.5 %



-12.0 % Interest-bearing deposits:































































Demand deposits



197,527





10.4 %



179,513





10.2 %



76,423





4.5 %



10.0 %



158.5 % Savings and NOW deposits



61,893





3.3 %



60,867





3.5 %



46,550





2.8 %



1.7 %



33.0 % Money market deposits



451,936





23.9 %



476,396





27.1 %



461,398





27.4 %



-5.1 %



-2.1 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more



532,201





28.0 %



473,827





27.0 %



432,440





25.7 %



12.3 %



23.1 % Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



302,537





16.0 %



250,124





14.3 %



271,520





16.1 %



21.0 %



11.4 % Total Deposits

$ 1,893,669





100.0 %

$ 1,755,363





100.0 %

$ 1,683,190





100.0 %



7.9 %



12.5 % BORROWINGS:































































Subordinated debt



72,940





100.0 %



72,841





100.0 %



72,543





100.0 %



0.1 %



0.5 % Total Borrowings

$ 72,940





100.0 %

$ 72,841





100.0 %

$ 72,543





100.0 %



0.1 %



0.5 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,966,609











$ 1,828,204











$ 1,755,733













7.6 %



12.0 %

































































Core customer funding sources (1)

$ 1,471,350





74.8 %

$ 1,376,991





75.3 %

$ 1,144,513





65.2 %



6.9 %



28.6 % Brokered and listing service sources (2)



422,319





21.5 %



378,372





20.7 %



538,677





30.7 %



11.6 %



-21.6 % Subordinated debt (3)



72,940





3.7 %



72,841





4.0 %



72,543





4.1 %



0.1 %



0.5 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,966,609





100.0 %

$ 1,828,204





100.0 %

$ 1,755,733





100.0 %



7.6 %



12.0 %





(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts. (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.

Excludes $278.6 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of September 30, 2024. (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the three months ended September

30, 2024



For the three months ended September

30, 2023





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average Yields/

Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,807,882



$ 31,615





6.94 %

$ 1,665,474



$ 29,822





7.10 % Securities:















































Taxable



54,523





397





2.89 %



57,981





459





3.14 % Tax-exempt



35,881





372





4.11 %



37,812





339





3.56 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



104,459





1,285





4.88 %



94,808





1,217





5.09 % Total interest-earning assets

$ 2,002,745



$ 33,669





6.67 %

$ 1,856,075



$ 31,837





6.81 % Other assets



123,383





















73,415

















Total assets

$ 2,126,128



















$ 1,929,490

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 173,996



$ 2,117





4.83 %

$ 77,047



$ 216





1.11 % Savings and NOW deposits



61,259





206





1.33 %



48,594





145





1.18 % Money market deposits



445,730





5,277





4.70 %



413,710





4,068





3.90 % Time deposits



759,247





9,543





4.99 %



700,405





7,516





4.26 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,440,232



$ 17,143





4.72 %

$ 1,239,756



$ 11,945





3.82 % Federal funds purchased



19,001





277





5.78 %



2,501





35





5.55 % FHLB advances



—





—





—





13,478





186





5.48 % Subordinated debt



72,901





828





4.51 %



72,504





828





4.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,532,134



$ 18,248





4.73 %

$ 1,328,239



$ 12,994





3.88 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



368,349





















388,004

















Total liabilities

$ 1,900,483



















$ 1,716,243

















Stockholders' Equity



225,645





















213,247

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,126,128



















$ 1,929,490

















Interest Rate Spread



















1.94 %



















2.93 % Net Interest Income









$ 15,421



















$ 18,843









Net Interest Margin



















3.05 %



















4.03 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the nine months ended September 30,

2024



For the nine months ended September 30,

2023





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,773,050



$ 93,852





7.08 %

$ 1,640,460



$ 85,530





6.97 % Securities:















































Taxable



55,478





1,262





3.04 %



60,640





1,384





3.05 % Tax-exempt



36,670





1,053





3.84 %



37,876





1,009





3.56 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



93,853





3,550





5.06 %



99,004





3,528





4.76 % Total interest-earning assets

$ 1,959,051



$ 99,717





6.81 %

$ 1,837,980



$ 91,451





6.65 % Other assets



125,808





















71,452

















Total assets

$ 2,084,859



















$ 1,909,432

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 164,192



$ 6,049





4.93 %

$ 78,018



$ 761





1.30 % Savings and NOW deposits



51,119





553





1.45 %



50,382





400





1.06 % Money market deposit



447,668





15,911





4.75 %



328,037





8,091





3.30 % Time deposits



728,459





27,361





5.02 %



699,377





18,719





3.58 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,391,438



$ 49,874





4.79 %

$ 1,155,814



$ 27,971





3.24 % Federal funds purchased



13,279





575





5.79 %



6,878





274





5.33 % FHLB advances



1,095





46





5.62 %



30,531





1,105





4.84 % Subordinated debt



72,802





2,468





4.53 %



72,405





2,460





4.54 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,478,614



$ 52,963





4.79 %

$ 1,265,628



$ 31,810





3.36 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



382,591





















436,157

















Total liabilities

$ 1,861,205



















$ 1,701,785

















Stockholders' Equity



223,654





















207,647

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,084,859



















$ 1,909,432

















Interest Rate Spread



















2.02 %



















3.30 % Net Interest Income









$ 46,754



















$ 59,641









Net Interest Margin



















3.19 %



















4.34 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except share and per share data)





At or For the Three Months Ended



At or For the Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding































Earnings (loss) per common share (basic and diluted)

$ (0.04)



$ 0.77



$ 0.60



$ 2.64

Book value per common share

$ 26.15



$ 24.78



$ 26.15



$ 24.78

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$ 23.66



$ 23.00



$ 23.66



$ 23.00

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,601,925





7,524,332





7,607,431





7,521,426

Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,602,783





7,524,887





7,602,783





7,524,887

Performance Ratios































Return on average assets (annualized)



0.05 %



1.30 %



0.40 %



1.50 % Return on average equity (annualized)



0.47 %



11.80 %



3.70 %



13.80 % Return on average common equity (annualized)



0.53 %



12.38 %



4.21 %



14.73 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



6.67 %



6.81 %



6.81 %



6.65 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



4.73 %



3.88 %



4.79 %



3.36 % Net interest spread (FTE)(2)



1.94 %



2.93 %



2.02 %



3.30 % Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)



3.05 %



4.03 %



3.19 %



4.34 % Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.17 %



0.18 %



0.16 %



0.18 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.47 %



2.38 %



2.47 %



2.39 % Efficiency ratio(3)



81.45 %



58.74 %



78.68 %



54.94 % Asset Quality































Allowance for credit losses (ACL)































Beginning balance, ACL - loans

$ 17,098



$ 16,047



$ 16,506



$ 14,114

Add: recoveries



11





1





19





14

Less: charge-offs



(1,907)





(324)





(2,418)





(331)

Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans



3,125





(98)





4,220





934

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



—





—





—





895

Ending balance, ACL - loans

$ 18,327



$ 15,626



$ 18,327



$ 15,626



































Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$ 357



$ 1,199



$ 1,009



$ —

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



—





—





—





1,310

Add: provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments, net



(212)





353





(864)





242

Ending balance, RUC

$ 145



$ 1,552



$ 145



$ 1,552

Total allowance for credit losses

$ 18,472



$ 17,178



$ 18,472



$ 17,178



































Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans



1.02 %



0.92 %



1.02 %



0.92 % Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans



1.03 %



1.01 %



1.03 %



1.01 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans



64.84 %



48.08X





64.84 %



48.08X

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



0.42 %



0.08 %



0.18 %



0.02 % Concentration Ratios































Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



360.26 %



372.48 %



360.26 %



372.48 % Construction loans to total capital (5)



118.15 %



138.79 %



118.15 %



138.79 % Non-performing Assets































Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing to total gross loans



0.61 %



0.05 %



0.61 %



0.05 % Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



1.57 %



0.02 %



1.57 %



0.02 % Other real estate owned

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

Non-performing loans

$ 28,264



$ 325



$ 28,264



$ 325

Non-performing assets to total assets



1.27 %



0.02 %



1.27 %



0.02 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)































Total risk-based capital ratio



16.96 %



16.79 %



16.96 %



16.79 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.97 %



15.83 %



15.97 %



15.83 % Leverage ratio



13.98 %



14.81 %



13.98 %



14.81 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.97 %



15.83 %



15.97 %



15.83 % Other information































Closing stock price

$ 18.45



$ 20.54



$ 18.45



$ 20.54

Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)



9.39 %



9.98 %



9.39 %



9.98 % Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)



9.86 %



10.46 %



10.02 %



10.34 % Number of full time equivalent employees



201





185





201





185

Number of full service branch offices



6





6





6





6







(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2024 are preliminary (2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income (4) Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied, multifamily, and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital (5) Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars In thousands)





For the three months

ended September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net interest margin (FTE)































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 15,343



$ 18,772



$ 46,533



$ 59,429

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



78





71





221





212

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



15,421





18,843





46,754





59,641



































Average interest earning assets



2,002,745





1,856,075





1,959,051





1,837,980

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.04 %



4.01 %



3.18 %



4.32 % Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.05 %



4.03 %



3.19 %



4.34 %





For the three months

ended September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Yield on earning assets (FTE)































Total interest income (GAAP)

$ 33,591



$ 31,766



$ 99,496



$ 91,239

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



78





71





221





212

Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



33,669





31,837





99,717





91,451



































Average interest earning assets



2,002,745





1,856,075





1,959,051





1,837,980

Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.65 %



6.79 %



6.79 %



6.64 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.67 %



6.81 %



6.81 %



6.65 %





For the three months

ended September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net interest spread (FTE)































Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.65 %



6.79 %

6.79 %

6.64 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.67 %



6.81 %

6.81 %

6.65 %

































Yield on interest-bearing liabilities (GAAP)



4.73 %



3.88 %

4.79 %



3.36 % Net interest spread (GAAP)



1.92 %



2.91 %

2.00 %

3.29 % Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)



1.94 %



2.93 %



2.02 %

3.30 %





As of September 30,



As of September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Tangible common stockholders' equity































Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 226,051



$ 213,743



$ 226,051



$ 213,743

Less: intangible assets



(18,881)





(13,373)





(18,881)





(13,373)

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



207,170





200,370



$ 207,170





200,370

Less: preferred stock



(27,263)





(27,263)





(27,263)





(27,263)

Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



179,907





173,107





179,907





173,107



































Common shares outstanding



7,602,783





7,524,887





7,602,783





7,524,887

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 23.66



$ 23.00



$ 23.66



$ 23.00







As of September 30,



As of September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Stockholders equity, adjusted































Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 226,051



$ 213,743



$ 226,051



$ 213,743

Less: intangible assets



(18,881)





(13,373)





(18,881)





(13,373)

Total tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



207,170





200,370





207,170





200,370







As of September 30,



As of September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Total tangible assets































Total assets (GAAP)

$ 2,224,599



$ 2,021,491



$ 2,224,599



$ 2,021,491

Less: intangible assets



(18,881)





(13,373)





(18,881)





(13,373)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,205,718





2,008,118





2,205,718





2,008,118







For the three months

ended September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Average tangible stockholders' equity































Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 225,645



$ 213,247



$ 223,654



$ 207,647

Less: average intangible assets



(17,738)





(12,841)





(16,405)





(11,345)

Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



207,907





200,406





207,249





196,302







For the three months

ended September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Average tangible assets































Total average assets (GAAP)

$ 2,126,128



$ 1,929,490



$ 2,084,859



$ 1,909,432

Less: average intangible assets



(17,738)





(12,841)





(16,405)





(11,345)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,108,390





1,916,649





2,068,454





1,898,087



