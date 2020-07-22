MainStreet Bank Appoints New Business Banking Director

Mr. Cary (48) has been a Business Banker with MainStreet Bank for 10 years. He started his banking career in 1989 during his freshmen year at George Mason University as a teller for a local bank. He worked his way into Management over the next 14 years at the same time the bank grew through acquisition, ultimately becoming one of the largest Banks in the country. He soon realized that he needed to return to what had always been his passion - community banking.

Tom has a bachelor's degree in Finance from George Mason University. He currently serves as the Treasurer and a member of the Board of the Barber Family Foundation (BFF), a local non-profit helping to send children of military families to college. Tom has always been very active in the community and is currently a member of the Central Fairfax Chamber.

"Tom is always willing to do what it takes to earn a new relationship and maintain existing relationships, whether with customers or colleagues," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "He is a natural leader and a passionate community banker."

"I am honored and excited for the opportunity to lead our business banking team to the next level as we continue to grow MainStreet Bank," said Mr. Cary. "Our Business Bankers are the best of the best, and partnering with our expert team of lenders, Connect Support team and our Payments Department, we will continue to deliver the absolute best and comprehensive banking experience to our clients."

About MainStreet Bank: MainStreet Bank operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon and Washington, D.C. In addition, MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution.

The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in over 1,000 businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a full complement of payment system services for third party payment providers with nationally known market leaders on-staff ready to help payment providers create a solution perfect for their needs.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve its customer experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.

Contact: Brian Baker

(571) 375-1358

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

