MainStreet Bank Listed in ICBA Independent Banker's "2023 Best Community Banks to Work For"

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

01 Dec, 2023, 08:54 ET

Employee-Driven Community Giving Reflects Bank's Culture

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bank and its parent company, MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP) are proud to report that the Independent Banker magazine - an award-winning monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) - today named MainStreet Bank as a 2023 Best Community Banks to Work For recipient. The $2 billion-asset Bank received accolades for its culture that supports teamwork, professional growth, and community outreach. 

"We are honored to be named one of the 'Best Community Banks to Work For' by ICBA Independent Banker magazine," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "Our goal has always been to create and support a place where people want to come to work, serve customers as a collaborative team, and positively impact our community.  Great employees are our most vital resource and they're the key to delivering the excellent customer service we are known for."

MainStreet Bank is highlighted in the Independent Banker's December issue representing community banks with more than $1 billion in assets. The Bank's non-executive full-time employees were asked to complete a workplace survey hosted by Avannis, an independent research agency.  Key criteria considered in selecting this year's honorees included: work environment, compensation, leadership and corporate culture, and opportunity for recognition and advancement.

"Whether it's fostering professional development, encouraging acts of service, or providing flexibility and support, this year's standouts showcase the community banking difference and why this profession continues to attract compassionate and dedicated professionals motivated to helping their communities prosper," ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. "We're proud to recognize MainStreet Bank for empowering its employees to fulfill their potential and wish them continued success."

To learn more about the winners and methodology, visit independentbanker.com.

About MainStreet Bank

MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington DC. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation's community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.  

As local and trusted sources of credit, America's community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers' financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA's website at icba.org.

Contact: Debra Cope, Communications
(202) 468-3814

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

