Maintenance Repair Operations (MRO) for Automation Solutions Market: 54% of Market Growth is Expected in APAC between 2022-2027- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

16 Feb, 2024, 14:12 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The maintenance repair operations (MRO) market for automation solutions market is expected to grow by USD 54.08 billion between 2022 and 2027. The growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 10.16% during the forecast period. During the forecast period, APAC is anticipated to contribute 54% to global market growth. Technavio analysts have detailed the regional trends and drivers shaping the market, with significant growth expected in APAC. China, Japan, India, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, and Australia are poised to drive market expansion, fueled by factors such as industrialization, demand for industrial automation, and investments in key sectors like power, water, wastewater treatment, and food and beverage. The automotive industry, propelled by government initiatives, improving living standards, and rising demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles, will further boost regional growth. Relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, facilitated by vaccination drives, has reignited business and industrial activities, particularly in maintenance repair operations automation solutions, supporting market growth in the region.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MRO Market for Automation Solutions Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MRO Market for Automation Solutions Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

170

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017 - 2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.16%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 54.08 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

8.34

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

The growth in the outsourcing of operations is the key factor driving growth. Both process and discrete industries choose to adopt third-party service providers to complete all their service maintenance and operation-related needs. Thus, end-users choose a single solution provider for maintaining and operating the complete automation solution. Due to the needs of end-users, companies package their service portfolio along with automation solutions. The report analyses the size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth. View Free PDF Sample 

The use of analytics for predictive maintenance is the primary trend shaping growth. The limited presence of service providers with multi-vendor product knowledge is a challenge that affects growth. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players: ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Danaher Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, FANUC Corp., Festo SE and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IMI Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., OMRON Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SICK AG, Siemens AG, W.W. Grainger Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
  • The industry is fragmented in nature.
  • Observation of 8.34% YOY growth in 2023.

The market is segmented by end-user (process industries and discrete industries), type (MRO items and services), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 

  • The process industries segment will be significant during the forecast period. Process industries include verticals like energy and power, water and wastewater, and oil and gas, among others. Furthermore, the increasing need for green energy production has been encouraging players in the power industry to pump investments into renewable energy. Get a glance at the contribution of the segments, Request a Free Sample  

The Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO) market for automation solutions is witnessing significant growth driven by various factors such as increased industrial growth and ongoing technological advancements. Downtime in operations due to equipment failure highlights the critical need for effective maintenance solutions. Companies are increasingly focusing on minimizing maintenance costs while ensuring regulatory compliance. Supply chain optimization plays a crucial role in sourcing cost-effective maintenance solutions amid cost constraints. The trend towards technological adoption in MRO is reshaping the landscape, influencing vendor selection based on the product type and service type offered. As organizations strive for efficiency, the MRO sector continues to evolve, offering innovative solutions to enhance productivity and mitigate risks.

In the rapidly evolving industry, end-user industries seek streamlined processes through predictive maintenance and industrial automation. Embracing sustainability is pivotal, with a growing focus on green MRO practices. Airgas and Applied Maintenance Supplies & Solutions play vital roles in distribution channels, catering to diverse sectors like the energy sector. E-commerce and digital platforms revolutionize procurement, offering convenience and efficiency. The integration of IoT and big data drives remote maintenance, empowering real-time monitoring and decision-making. 3D printing revolutionizes spare parts production, enhancing agility. Embracing these advancements ensures competitiveness and operational excellence in the dynamic realm of automation solutions.

Related Reports:

The maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) distribution market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.58% between 2022 and 2027, and the size is forecast to increase by USD 89.78 billion.

The North America MRO distribution market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.43% between 2022 and 2027 and the size is forecast to increase by USD 30.88 billion. 

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Landscape

Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by End-user

Segmentation by Type

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Aviation fuel market to record growth of USD 93.88 billion from 2022-2027 | APAC to Occupy 39% Market Share | Technavio

Aviation fuel market to record growth of USD 93.88 billion from 2022-2027 | APAC to Occupy 39% Market Share | Technavio

The global aviation fuel market size is estimated to grow by USD 93.88 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to...
USD 2.05 billion growth in the Photodynamic Therapy Market from 2022 to 2027, highlighting major innovations and key vendor offerings- Reported by Technavio

USD 2.05 billion growth in the Photodynamic Therapy Market from 2022 to 2027, highlighting major innovations and key vendor offerings- Reported by Technavio

The photodynamic therapy market size to grow by USD 2,053.68 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 8.22% during the forecast period....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Design Automation

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.