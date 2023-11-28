MAIRE' S NEXTCHEM EXPANDS ITS TECHNOLOGY PORTFOLIO WITH THE DEVELOPMENT AND SUPPLY OF CLARIANT' NEXT GENERATION CATALYST

News provided by

MAIRE S.p.A.

28 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

MILAN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAIRE S.p.A. announces that Conser S.p.A., part of MAIRE Sustainable Technology Solutions business unit led by NEXTCHEM, has reached an agreement with Clariant for the development and supply of Clariant's next generation maleic anhydride catalysts.

This agreement is in line with MAIRE's strategy of broadening its licensing offering to proprietary equipment and catalysts and strengthening Conser's global positioning in one of its leading technologies. This new solution will bring considerable advantages in terms of energy consumption, making the product both more sustainable and competitive at the same time.

In addition, the two companies are actively cooperating in further improving maleic anhydride technology, making it more efficient in terms of its carbon footprint. The maleic anhydride technology is a key element in the chain of production of biodegradable polymers such as polybutylene succinate and polybutylene adipate co-terephthalate – both used in the food industry for packaging and disposable tableware, as well as in the agricultural sector for mulch films – representing a more environmentally friendly alternative to common plastic, as already recognized by regulators who imposed their use in several countries for various applications.

Alessandro Bernini, MAIRE Chief Executive Officer, commented: "With this agreement we further improve the soundness of our Sustainable Technology Solutions portfolio, which spans from technology licensing to proprietary equipment and other high-value services, in line with the execution of our ten-year plan. We are eager to work with Clariant to further improve our technological offer to best serve clients' demands for innovative energy-efficient solutions.  

MAIRE S.p.A. leads a technology and engineering group that develops and implements innovative solutions to enable the Energy Transition. We offer Sustainable Technology Solutions and Integrated E&C Solutions in nitrogen fertilizers, hydrogen, circular carbon, fuels, chemicals, and polymers. MAIRE creates value in 45 countries and relies on over 7,000 employees, supported by over 20,000 people engaged in its projects worldwide. MAIRE is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (ticker "MAIRE").

For further information: www.mairetecnimont.com.

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286528/4425162/Maire_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

MAIRE' S NEXTCHEM EXPANDS ITS TECHNOLOGY PORTFOLIO WITH THE DEVELOPMENT AND SUPPLY OF CLARIANT' NEXT GENERATION CATALYST

MAIRE' S NEXTCHEM EXPANDS ITS TECHNOLOGY PORTFOLIO WITH THE DEVELOPMENT AND SUPPLY OF CLARIANT' NEXT GENERATION CATALYST

MAIRE S.p.A. announces that Conser S.p.A., part of MAIRE Sustainable Technology Solutions business unit led by NEXTCHEM, has reached an agreement...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.